Actividad 8 Taller práctico: 10 claves para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores Presentación El taller ...
Las nuevas habilidades y competencias requeridas por los ciudadanos del siglo XXI. Identifique y analice en el siguiente g...
Tenga en cuenta que: 1. El análisis lo debe presentar de manera individual. 2. El análisis debe sustentarse a partir de un...
evidenciar cómo alguna de estas tendencias pedagógicas medias sus experiencias de enseñanza y aprendizaje. 3. Para consoli...
 PASO 3. Cierre: escribir las principales conclusiones de su práctica educativa. Importante: Marcar con su nombre complet...
ii. Políticas públicas para igualdad oportunidades en el acceso, conocimiento, uso y apropiación de las TIC. Fuente: http:...
Ahora revise el esquema: aportes de la cartografía Referentes Nacionales, y analice la aproximación conceptual que este of...
iii) Principios y desafíos que debe abordar la educación para adaptarse a la sociedad del siglo XXI. Con base en los ejerc...
EXPERIENCIA DE AULA
EXPERIENCIA DE AULA

EXPERIENCIA DE AULA

  1. 1. Actividad 8 Taller práctico: 10 claves para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores Presentación El taller práctico: 10 claves para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores, tiene como propósito que los docentes identifiquen el cambio paradigmático que se requiere para atender al desafío pedagógico que implica incorporar las Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación (TIC) al aula y al currículo escolar. En concordancia con lo anterior, a través de este taller se busca que el docente visione las habilidades, estrategias y competencias que debe desarrollar para contribuir al nuevo paradigma educacional que plantean las TIC como innovaciones educativas. Objetivos de aprendizaje:  Identificar métodos para incentivar la creatividad de los docentes innovadores.  Afianzar las nuevas habilidades y competencias que requieren los docentes del siglo XXI.  Poner en práctica las tendencias educativas basadas en pedagogía y tecnología que darán un nuevo enfoque a las prácticas de enseñanza y aprendizaje. Metodología: El presente taller se desarrollará a través de una metodología teórico práctico, apoyada en estrategias de trabajo individual y colaborativo. Desarrollo: Este atento al conjunto de acciones que mediarán el desarrollo de los objetivos del presente taller y que se enmarcan en 3 temáticas generales: i. Las nuevas habilidades y competencias requeridas por los ciudadanos del siglo XXI. ii. Políticas públicas para igualdad oportunidades en el acceso, conocimiento, uso y apropiación de las TIC. iii. Principios y desafíos que debe abordar la educación para adaptarse a la sociedad del siglo XXI.
  2. 2. Las nuevas habilidades y competencias requeridas por los ciudadanos del siglo XXI. Identifique y analice en el siguiente gráfico las tendencias educativas y experiencias pedagógicas que están moldeando el aprendizaje del futuro, según el último informe del Observatorio de Innovación Educativa Tecnológico de Monterrey-Febrero 2016: Ilustración 1. Tendencias pedagógicas Fuente: Resultado del radar de tendencias en pedagogía 2016. Con base en lo anterior, realice un análisis que permita identificar cuál de estas tendencias pedagógicas, ha logrado permear su quehacer pedagógico. Para ampliar su conocimiento sobre estas tendencias, apóyese en el siguiente glosario que las define de manera clara y concreta: Técnica didáctica orientada al diseño y desarrollo de un proyecto de manera colaborativa por un grupo de alumnos. Lo anterior como una forma de lograr los objetivos de aprendizaje de una o más áreas disciplinares y, además, el desarrollo de competencias relacionadas con la administración de proyectos reales. Aprendizaje Basado en Proyectos
  3. 3. Tenga en cuenta que: 1. El análisis lo debe presentar de manera individual. 2. El análisis debe sustentarse a partir de una experiencia de clase, es decir, debe narrar en qué momento específico de su praxis diaria logra Modelo de aprendizaje que implica la vivencia de una experiencia en la que el alumno puede sentir o hacer cosas que fortalecen sus aprendizajes. Aprendizaje Vivencial Es una técnica didáctica en la que la exposición de contenido se hace por medio de videos que pueden ser consultados en línea de manera libre, mientras el tiempo de aula se dedica a la discusión, resolución de problemas y actividades prácticas bajo la supervisión y asesoría del profesor. Aprendizaje Invertido Es una estrategia que proporciona a los estudiantes un contexto general en el que ellos, de manera colaborativa, deben determinar el reto a resolver. Los estudiantes trabajan con sus profesores y expertos para resolver este reto en comunidades de todo el mundo y así desarrollar un conocimiento más profundo de los temas que estén estudiando. Aprendizaje Basado en Retos Se enfoca en ofrecer opciones al estudiante de cuándo, dónde y cómo aprender. Esto puede ayudar a los estudiantes a cubrir sus necesidades particulares, ya que tendrán mayor flexibilidad en el ritmo, lugar y forma de entrega de los contenidos educativos. El aprendizaje flexible puede incluir el uso de tecnología para el estudio en línea, dedicación a medio tiempo, aceleración o desaceleración de programas, entre otros. Aprendizaje flexible
  4. 4. evidenciar cómo alguna de estas tendencias pedagógicas medias sus experiencias de enseñanza y aprendizaje. 3. Para consolidar este análisis debe escribir en un documento, no superior a dos hojas, cómo su práctica de aula, se ve permeada por una de estas tendencias pedagógicas y, por consiguiente, se puede constituir como una buena práctica docente:  Aquí tenga en cuenta los siguientes criterios definidos por la UNESCO 2004, respecto a las características que deben tener las buenas prácticas docentes: - Relevancia del contenido que se enseña: están alineadas con el currículo. - Tiempo suficiente para aprender: se refiere al tiempo que se dedica a enseñar, en oposición a las horas oficialmente definidas en el currículo. - Enseñanza estructurada: conjunto de oportunidades de aprendizaje a través del cual se estimula al estudiante a aprender más, se monitorea su proceso y se le garantiza realimentación y reforzamiento con regularidad. - Ambiente propicio para aprendizaje en el aula: tanto los estudiantes como el docente concentran sus esfuerzos en alcanzar una meta común, hay respeto mutuo entre docentes y estudiantes, y entre ellos mismos; hay intercambios con respeto, armonía y seguridad. - Docentes conocedores del contenido disciplinar: para lo cual se requiere inteligencia verbal, un amplio repertorio docente y motivación para alcanzar las metas propuestas. - Adaptabilidad al contexto: se debe valorar la relevancia de los objetivos actuales y planeados frente a la situación nacional, en términos de contenido, estructura y contexto de enseñanza-aprendizaje. 4. El documento con el análisis contendrá los siguientes ítems: ● PASO 1. Conceptualización: este paso implica describir las principales características de práctica educativa (contexto). ● PASO 2. Desarrollo: en este paso se debe dar cuenta de las acciones precisas que desarrollan los estudiantes.
  5. 5.  PASO 3. Cierre: escribir las principales conclusiones de su práctica educativa. Importante: Marcar con su nombre completo el archivo con el análisis solicitado y publicarlo en Slideshare.  Publique el enlace de su Slidshare en el siguiente campo: EDUCACIÓN INTEGRAL El jueves pasado, según el horario, los niños tienen a primera hora; educación física, recordemos que a los niños en su mayoría (mas entre las edades que se trabajan en esta práctica) les encanta el deporte, la diversión, el juego en fin toda actividad que involucre lo lúdico. Su profesor de educación física, pese a estar en la institución no, les ha dado clases en semanas, por lo que se tomó riendas de la situación y se procedió a darle la clase de educación física. En primer lugar se hizo un previo calentamiento, lo que es necesario en toda actividad física, luego se les asigno un tipo de ejercicio a grupos de cinco integrantes, para realizar “el circuito” luego de realizar dicha actividad que se caracteriza por fomentar la memorización, captación, secuencia o prosecución de ejercicios físicos, aprovechando la clase de los valores propios del rol orientador, para reforzar el trabajo en equipo se aprovechó el espacio para realizar la actividad “la silla” se trata de colocar a cuatro de los alumnos con las manos y los pies apoyados hacia atrás en el piso, levantando el dorso, con la espalda hacia el suelo. De manera que uno apoya la cabeza en la rodilla de otro, así entre los cuatro forman una mesa humana, si alguien se cae o se debilita, esto ocasionara que se destroce la mesa formada por los integrantes, esto se traduce en el trabajo en equipo, en un grupo, sociedad o institución, si alguien no hace bien su trabajo o desempeña eficazmente su función, siguiendo las pautas o reglas de cada organización, esto afectara a el resto. Como reflexión, los educadores integrales deben hacer honor a su título, si alguien deja vacio ese puesto nosotros podemos responder ante esa problemática e implementar actividades que cubran ese espacio tan necesario de recreación que tanto hace falta a nuestros niños. Espero que les sirva un poco de guía si se les presenta la situación.
  6. 6. ii. Políticas públicas para igualdad oportunidades en el acceso, conocimiento, uso y apropiación de las TIC. Fuente: http://ciersur.univalle.edu.co/presentacionObservatorio2015/info.html
  7. 7. Ahora revise el esquema: aportes de la cartografía Referentes Nacionales, y analice la aproximación conceptual que este ofrece en relación con el concepto de innovación educativa. Seguidamente seleccione como mínimo 2 referentes nacionales (Decretos, políticas, programas o estrategias) relacionados en el esquema que usted desconoce; indague sobre estos en la red, y diligencie la siguiente tabla: Nombre del Documento (Referentes nacionales) URL Descripción Características CPE: Impacto del programa ¨Computadores Para Educar¨ en la deserción estudiantil, el logro escolar y el ingreso a la educación superior Universidad de los Andes PDF www.computadore sparaeducar.gov.c o En el documento se exponen los beneficios que trae el programa computadores para la educación de los niños del sector oficial. Documentos CEDE (centro de estudios sobre el desarrollo económico) DECRETO 2647 DE 1984 http://www.minedu cacion.gov.co/162 1/articles- 103689_archivo_p df.pdf Por el cual se fomenta las inn ovaciones educativas en el Sistema Educativo Nacional. Se establecieron los fines del Sistema Educativo Colombiano y se señalaron las normas y orientaciones básicas para la administración curricular. Es innovación educativa toda alter nativa de solución real, reconocida y legaliz ada conforme a las disposiciones de este Decreto, desarrollada deliberadamente par a mejorar los procesos de formación de la persona hum ana, tales como la operacionalizació n de concepciones educativas, pedagógicas o científicas alternas.
  8. 8. iii) Principios y desafíos que debe abordar la educación para adaptarse a la sociedad del siglo XXI. Con base en los ejercicios previos, construya una aproximación conceptual que permita perfilar 10 claves educativas para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores en sus prácticas de enseñanza: 10 claves esenciales 1. Tener la capacidad de adaptarnos a las nuevas tendencias y de realizar diversas tareas 2. A partir de los conocimientos adquiridos tener la posibilidad de explorar y obtener nuevos aprendizajes 3. Hacer una fusión entre la tecnología y el currículo con el fin de dar una mejor metodología a nuestros procesos 4. Tener la oportunidad de formar personas con valores encaminados a la formación 5. Hacer buen uso de la tecnología con innovación en el aprendizaje 6. El profesor como orientador que está dispuesto impartir sus conocimientos y compartirlos 7. Entender que la evaluación es un proceso formativo continuo y no una nota simplemente 8. Hacer partícipes a todo la comunidad educativa en los procesos educativos 9. Tener estudiantes y docentes destacados por su liderazgo 10.Manejar el fomento de las emociones dentro de la escuela Nota: Finalizado el ejercicio, por favor enviarlo a través de la plataforma Blackboard en el espacio dispuesto, asociado a la actividad 8.

