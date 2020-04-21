Successfully reported this slideshow.
TECHNICAL ANALYSIS FOR STOCKS & FOREX TRADING Trading guide for Beginners & intermediate traders
TECHNICAL ANALYSIS Technical Analysis the means using technical tools to understanding and recognizing historical & current data of price to predict a possible future price.
CANDLESTICK Candlesticks are the oldest form of technical analysis and the most reliable. They involve an open price , a closing price and sometimes wicks(shadow)
CANDLESTICK WWW.TRADEU.COM.NG Open price: this is the price which an instrument (security) open at the beginning of a trad...
TYPES OF CANDLESTICK Strength candles Range candles Reversal candles Strength candles: this type od candlestick indicated ...
RANGE CANDLES Range candles this is when the market is balance, range bound market are indecision candlesticks with no small body and large wicks.
REVERSALS CANDLESTICK Reversal candlesticks this type of candlestick indicate a trend reversal
LINE CHART The line chart is a graph looking chart that connect only the highs and lows of price over a period of time Thi...
IF you like this over to our Website : www.tradeu.com.ng post educational videos on technical analysis WWW.TRADEU.COM.NG
for those looking into stock and forex trading and investing this education ppt meant to guide to becoming a professional or for general financial knowledge

  TECHNICAL ANALYSIS FOR STOCKS & FOREX TRADING Trading guide for Beginners & intermediate traders
  TECHNICAL ANALYSIS Technical Analysis the means using technical tools to understanding and recognizing historical & current data of price to predict a possible future price. This is common and important among traders . Technical analysis is the combination of different of market knowledge such as Candlestick Line chart candlesticks pattern Support & resistance Trendline Chart patterns: triangles , Head and shoulders , channels Supply and demand zone
  CANDLESTICK Candlesticks are the oldest form of technical analysis and the most reliable. They involve an open price , a closing price and sometimes wicks(shadow)
  CANDLESTICK Open price: this is the price which an instrument (security) open at the beginning of a trading session for example on the 1H timeframe a New candlestick is form meaning the opening price of a candlestick might change on the next hour that how you make money in the market when the market runs higher or lower will explain better in the next chapter. Closing price : it's the end of a trading session or the price at which the candle close out before starting a new session Wick : wicks are price rejection the are wildly seen in the market due to the for dominance. Price rejection can be of both higher prices or low prices High: the highest price of a candlestick at the end of the timeframe Low(wick): the lowest point of price on a candlestick or chart over a period of time
  TYPES OF CANDLESTICK Strength candles Range candles Reversal candles Strength candles: this type od candlestick indicated strength either from buyer or sellers this candle pattern usually in the same pattern.
  RANGE CANDLES Range candles this is when the market is balance, range bound market are indecision candlesticks with no small body and large wicks.
  REVERSALS CANDLESTICK Reversal candlesticks this type of candlestick indicate a trend reversal
  LINE CHART The line chart is a graph looking chart that connect only the highs and lows of price over a period of time This is use when trying to take out the noise and for drawing good price lines On the line chart "V" and inverted V are good for showing Highs and lows .
  9. 9. IF you like this over to our Website : www.tradeu.com.ng post educational videos on technical analysis WWW.TRADEU.COM.NG

