PE 16 17 II

5.4. Indicadores de evaluación, contenidos mínimos y criterios de promoción. 5.4.1. Criterios de evaluación del Segundo Ci...
Conocimiento del entorno * Mostrar curiosidad e interés por el descubrimiento del entorno: identificar y discriminar objet...
• Participar de forma activa en la vida del aula, acomodando su conducta a los principios, valores y normas construidas y ...
explorar sus posibilidades, por disfrutar con sus producciones y por compartir con los demás las experiencias estéticas y ...
textos orales de uso habitual e identifica la información más relevante e ideas elementales. (CCL) LCL.1.5.1. Lee textos b...
gramatical y lingüística elemental como enunciados, palabras, silabas, nombre común y propio, singular, plural, masculino ...
poemas adaptados a su edad. MATEMÁTICAS 1º DE PRIMARIA 2º DE PRIMARIA INDICADORES Y COMPETENCIAS CLAVE CONTENIDOS MÍNIMOS ...
cálculos a realizar y resuelve la operación que corresponde al problema (CMCT,CAA) MAT.1.3.1 Muestra interés por realizar ...
y resta con números naturales. Utiliza y automatiza sus algoritmos, aplicándolos en situaciones de su vida cotidiana y en ...
MAT 1.8.2. Utilizar las unidades de tiempo en la lectura de calendarios, horarios y relojes (horas en punto y medias) en l...
MAT.1.11.2. Identifica en los contextos familiar y escolar, las figuras planas (círculo, cuadrado, rectángulo y triangulo)...
CIENCIAS DE LA NATURALEZA 1º DE PRIMARIA 2º DE PRIMARIA INDICADORES Y COMPETENCIAS CLAVE CONTENIDOS MÍNIMOS INDICADORES Y ...
clasificación de los seres vivos. Identificación de diferencias entre seres vivos. Desarrollo de hábitos de respeto y cuid...
sabor, textura, color, etc. (CMCT, CCL). del agua. Reducción de residuos, reutilización y reciclaje de objetos y sustancia...
exponiéndolos oralmente y mostrando actitudes de confianza en sí mismo, sentido crítico, iniciativa personal, curiosidad, ...
para evitar su contaminación. (CCL, CMCT, CAA). La contaminación, la sequía. para evitar su contaminación. (CCL, CMCT, CAA...
información proporcionadas por objetos y recuerdos familiares para reconstruir el pasado, ordenando, localizando e interpr...
divertidas, asumiendo un comportamiento responsable que debe cumplir en sus visitas. (CEC, CCL, CMTC, CAA). divertidas, as...
idea principal de mensajes oídos sobre temas cotidianos. Identifica los patrones sonoros y rítmicos básicos en la entonaci...
I can see him! He / She can / can’t … It’s got … It hasn’t got … I’m wearing … It’s got … It hasn’t got … I’ve got a … It’...
CSYC). LE1.8.2 Reproduce palabras y pequeñas frases de uso cotidiano, relacionadas con sus intereses y necesidades, con un...
I can see him! He / She can / can’t … It’s got … It hasn’t got … I’m wearing … It’s got … It hasn’t got … I’ve got a … It’...
adaptados a su edad sobre situaciones cotidianas y temas habituales. (CCL). peaches, melons, olives, oranges. Mountain, ho...
I can see him! He / She can / can’t … It’s got … It hasn’t got … I’m wearing … It’s got … It hasn’t got … I’ve got a … It’...
patrones gráficos básicos para empezar a escribir palabras comunes de uso habitual. (CCL) cakes, tomatoes, sausages, pears...
I can see him! He / She can / can’t … It’s got … It hasn’t got … I’m wearing … It’s got … It hasn’t got … I’ve got a … It’...
EA.1.6.1. Crea producciones plásticas creativas reconociendo distintos materiales. (CSYC, CEC). EA.1.7.1. Se inicia en la ...
EA.1.12.1. Identifica utilizando un vocabulario preciso las cualidades de los sonidos del entorno natural y social. (CCL, ...
instrumentales. (CEC) EA 1.16.3. Traduce al lenguaje musical convencional ritmos sencillos. (CEC) EA 1.16.4. Interpreta pi...
internet información sobre instrumentos, compositores, intérpretes y eventos musicales. (CD, CCL) EA 1.17.2. Utiliza los m...
de las habilidades motrices básicas (desplazamientos, saltos y suspensiones, giros, lanzamientos y recepciones, transporte...
del cuerpo, el gesto y el movimiento. 3.5. Imitación de personajes, objetos y situaciones; cercanos al contexto, entorno y...
personas que participan en las actividades. (CSYC). EF.1.12.2. Muestra comprensión y cumplimiento de las normas de los jue...
haciéndose responsable de las mismas. (CSYC, SIEP). VSC.1.3.1. Reconoce, lista y expresa pensamientos, reflexionando, regu...
activamente para resolver situaciones conflictivas. (CSYC). VSC.1.7.2. Se inicia en el trabajo en equipo.(CSYC). activamen...
1.2. Señala y representa las características de la amistad de Dios con el hombre: cuidado, protección, acompañamiento, col...
Iglesia. -El domingo, día dedicado al Señor. la Iglesia con la unidad de los órganos de su propio cuerpo.( CCL,CAA,CSYC). ...
LCL.2.3.4. Resume la información recibida de hechos cotidianos, cercanos a su realidad para aplicarlos en distintos contex...
para la comprensión de textos como subrayar los elementos básicos, elaborar resúmenes, identificar elementos característic...
LCL.2.12.2. Utiliza el diccionario para buscar el significado de palabras desconocidas, seleccionando la acepción correcta...
Bloque 5 : “Educación literaria” Elaboración de textos narrativos breves orales o escritos, como relatos y poemas adaptado...
resuelve e inventa problemas aditivos (cambio, combinación, igualación, comparación) y multiplicativos (repetición de medi...
MAT.2.3.2. Se plantea la resolución de retos y problemas con la precisión, esmero e interés ajustados al nivel educativo y...
MAT.2.3.3. Toma decisiones, las valora y reflexiona sobre ellas en los procesos del trabajo matemático de su entorno inmed...
ordena números naturales por el valor posicional y por su representación en la recta numérica como apoyo gráfico. (CMCT). ...
mentales de sumas y restas con números sencillos: opera con decenas, centenas y millares exactos, sumas y restas por unida...
cálculos.(CMCT, CAA). MAT.2.6.1. Realiza estimaciones de medidas de longitud, masa, capacidad y tiempo en el entorno y de ...
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
PE 16 17 II
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PE 16 17 II

58 views

Published on

PROYECTO EDUCATIVO

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
58
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

PE 16 17 II

  1. 1. 5.4. Indicadores de evaluación, contenidos mínimos y criterios de promoción. 5.4.1. Criterios de evaluación del Segundo Ciclo de E. Infantil Conocimiento de sí mismo y autonomía personal • Manifestar un progresivo control de su cuerpo, global y sectorialmente, dando muestra de un conocimiento cada vez más ajustado de su esquema corporal, manifestando confianza en sus posibilidades y respeto a los demás. Con este criterio se pretende comprobar si el niño/a es capaz de: − Manifestar un control progresivo de las posibilidades motrices, sensitivas y expresivas del propio cuerpo en distintas situaciones y actividades, como juegos, rutinas o tareas de la vida cotidiana. − Reconocer y nombrar las distintas partes del cuerpo y ubicarlas espacialmente, en su propio cuerpo y en el de los demás. − Identificar los sentidos y las principales sensaciones asociadas a cada uno de ellos: sabores, olores, colores, sonidos, temperaturas y texturas. − Desarrollar una imagen personal ajustada y positiva, que le permita conocer sus posibilidades y limitaciones, y tener confianza en las propias capacidades. − Manifestar respeto y aceptación por las características de los demás, sin discriminaciones de ningún tipo. • Dar muestras de mejora de sus destrezas motoras y de sus habilidades manipulativas y participar en juegos, regulando progresivamente la expresión de sentimientos y emociones. Con este criterio se valora la capacidad del niño y de la niña para: − Participar de forma activa en distintos tipos de juego, manifestando aceptación y respeto de las normas que los rigen y disfrutando con ellos. − Mostrar un adecuado desarrollo de los elementos motrices que se manifiestan en desplazamientos, marcha, carrera o saltos. − Coordinar y controlar las habilidades manipulativas de carácter fino que cada actividad requiere. − Mostrar actitudes de ayuda y colaboración, evitando adoptar posturas de sumisión o de dominio, especialmente entre niños y niñas. − Reconocer y comunicar necesidades, deseos, sentimientos o emociones, realizando una progresiva regulación de los mismos en los juegos y otras situaciones de la vida cotidiana. • Mostrar cierta autonomía en la adquisición de hábitos elementales de cuidado personal, higiene, salud y bienestar y consolidarlos progresivamente. Avanzar en la realización autónoma de actividades habituales para satisfacer necesidades básicas, mostrando interés e iniciativa. Este criterio pretende evaluar si el alumno/a es capaz de: − Realizar, de manera progresivamente autónoma y con iniciativa, las actividades relacionadas con la higiene, la alimentación, el descanso, los desplazamientos y otras tareas de la vida diaria. − Participar en actividades que favorezcan un aspecto personal cuidado y un entorno limpio y estéticamente agradable, generador de bienestar. − Identificar algunos posibles peligros en sus actividades habituales, pedir y aceptar la ayuda del adulto ante situaciones peligrosas.
  2. 2. Conocimiento del entorno * Mostrar curiosidad e interés por el descubrimiento del entorno: identificar y discriminar objetos y elementos del entorno inmediato y actuar sobre ellos. Agrupar, clasificar y ordenar elementos y colecciones según semejanzas y diferencias ostensibles; discriminar y comparar algunas magnitudes y cuantificar colecciones mediante el uso de la serie numérica. Con este criterio se pretende valorar la capacidad del niño y de la niña para: - Identificar y explorar, mediante actividades manipulativas, los objetos y materias presentes en su entorno. - Establecer relaciones entre las características o atributos de los objetos y otros elementos del entorno (forma, color, tamaño, peso…) y su comportamiento físico (caer, rodar, resbalar, botar…) - Desarrollar determinadas habilidades lógico-matemáticas, como consecuencia del establecimiento de relaciones cualitativas y cuantitativas entre elementos y colecciones. - Adquirir la habilidad para utilizar estrategias convencionales o no convencionales para representar e interpretar la realidad y resolver problemas de la vida cotidiana. - Explorar las relaciones numéricas con materiales manipulativos y reconocer las magnitudes relativas a los números elementales. - Iniciarse en la comprensión de los números en su doble vertiente cardinal y ordinal, el conocimiento de algunos de sus usos y su capacidad para utilizarlos en situaciones propias de la vida cotidiana. - Manejar las nociones básicas espaciales (arriba, abajo; dentro, fuera; cerca, lejos…), temporales (antes, después, por la mañana, por la tarde…) y de medida (pesa más, es más largo, está más lleno). * Dar muestras de interesarse por el medio natural, identificar y progresivamente: nombrar algunos de sus componentes, establecer relaciones sencillas de interdependencia, manifestar actitudes de cuidado y respeto hacia la naturaleza, y participar en actividades para conservarla. Con este criterio se valora si el niño y la niña es capaz de: − Mostrar interés por conocer los elementos de la naturaleza, tanto vivos como inertes, investigando algunas de sus características y funciones generales, acercándose a la noción de ciclo vital y constatando los cambios que este conlleva. − Establecer algunas relaciones entre medio físico y social, identificando cambios naturales que afectan a la vida cotidiana de las personas (cambios de estaciones, temperatura…) y cambios en el paisaje por intervenciones humanas. − Mostrar actitudes de cuidado y respeto hacia la naturaleza mediante la participación en actividades para conservarla. − Manifestar interés por el conocimiento del medio, haciendo observaciones y preguntas, así como formulando hipótesis sobre sus causas y consecuencias. * Identificar y conocer los grupos sociales más significativos de su entorno, algunas características de su organización y los principales servicios comunitarios que ofrece. Poner ejemplos de sus características y manifestaciones culturales, y valorar su importancia. Con este criterio se pretende comprobar si el niño/a es capaz de: • Conocer los grupos sociales más cercanos (familia, escuela…), así como los servicios comunitarios que estos ofrecen (mercado, atención sanitaria o medios de transporte) y su papel en la sociedad. • Tomar conciencia de la importancia que, para la vida de las personas, tienen las organizaciones sociales y la necesidad de dotarse de normas para convivir. • Mostrar su integración y vinculación afectiva a los grupos más cercanos.
  3. 3. • Participar de forma activa en la vida del aula, acomodando su conducta a los principios, valores y normas construidas y aceptadas por todos. • Analizar y resolver las situaciones conflictivas a través del diálogo y la negociación. • Comprender algunos símbolos o elementos que identifican a otras culturas presentes en el medio, así como las manifestaciones culturales de su comunidad y de dichas culturas. • Establecer y utilizar habilidades cooperativas para conseguir un resultado común: iniciativa en la presentación de ideas, respeto a las contribuciones ajenas, argumentación de las propuestas, flexibilidad ante los cambios, planificación de tareas. • Utilizar las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación como fuentes de información y como medio de interacción y comunicación. Lenguajes: comunicación y representación * Utilizar la lengua oral del modo más conveniente para una comunicación positiva con sus iguales y con los adultos, según las intenciones comunicativas, y comprender mensajes orales diversos, mostrando una actitud de escucha atenta y respetuosa, así como interés por comunicarse. Mediante este criterio se evalúa el desarrollo de las capacidades necesarias para: • Expresarse y comunicarse oralmente, con claridad y corrección suficientes, para llevar a cabo diversas intenciones comunicativas (pedir ayuda, informar de algún hecho o situación vivida o imaginada, dar sencillas instrucciones, participar en conversaciones de grupo…). • Utilizar, de forma pertinente y creativa, la expresión oral para regular la propia conducta, relatar vivencias, razonar, resolver situaciones conflictivas, comunicar sus estados anímicos y compartirlos con los demás. • Escuchar y comprender mensajes, relatos, producciones literarias, descripciones, explicaciones, informaciones que les permitan participar en la vida del aula, mostrando interés por expresarse. • Manifestar respeto hacia los demás, mostrando interés y atención hacia lo que dicen y en el uso de las convenciones sociales (guardar el turno de palabra, escuchar, mirar al interlocutor, mantener el tema), así como en la aceptación de las diferencias. • Participar, con interés y disfrute, en situaciones comunicativas en una lengua extranjera, iniciándose en su uso oral. * Mostrar interés por los textos escritos presentes en el aula y en el entorno próximo, iniciándose en su uso, en la comprensión de sus finalidades y en el conocimiento de algunas características del código escrito. Interesarse y participar en las situaciones de lectura y escritura que se proponen en el aula. Con este criterio se evalúa la capacidad y el interés del niño y de la niña para: - Valorar la lengua escrita, iniciándose en la utilización funcional de la lectura y la escritura como medios de comunicación, de información y de disfrute, utilizando diferentes soportes. - Mostrar atención y curiosidad por los actos de lectura y de escritura que se realizan en el aula. - Hacer un uso adecuado del material escrito (libros, periódicos, cartas, etiquetas, publicidad…) - Explorar los mecanismos básicos del código escrito, así como el conocimiento y uso de algunas características y convenciones de la lengua escrita al interpretar y producir textos acordes a su nivel evolutivo. * Expresarse y comunicarse utilizando medios, materiales y técnicas propios de los diferentes lenguajes artísticos, tecnológicos y audiovisuales, mostrando interés por
  4. 4. explorar sus posibilidades, por disfrutar con sus producciones y por compartir con los demás las experiencias estéticas y comunicativas. Con este criterio se evalúa si el niño y la niña es capaz de: • Desarrollar las habilidades expresivas a través de diferentes materiales, instrumentos y técnicas propios de los lenguajes musical, audiovisual, tecnológico, plástico y corporal. • Experimentar y explorar las posibilidades expresivas del gesto, el movimiento, la voz y también el color, la textura o los sonidos. • Desarrollar la sensibilidad estética y actitudes positivas hacia las producciones artísticas en los distintos lenguajes, además del interés por compartir las experiencias estéticas. 5.4.2. Indicadores de evaluación, contenidos mínimos y criterios de promoción del Primer ciclo. LENGUA 1º DE PRIMARIA 2º DE PRIMARIA INDICADORES Y COMPETENCIAS CLAVE CONTENIDOS MÍNIMOS INDICADORES Y COMPETENCIAS CLAVE CONTENIDOS MÍNIMOS LCL.1.1.1. Participa en debates respetando las normas de intercambio comunicativo. (CCL, CAA, CSYC, SEIP) LCL.1.1.3. Distingue entre mensajes verbales y no verbales en situaciones de diálogo. CCL LCL.1.1.4. Comprende el contenido de mensajes verbales y no verbales. (CCL.) LCL.1.1.5. Usa estrategias variadas de expresión. (CCL, CAA, CSYC) LCL.1.2.1. Expresa sus ideas clara y organizadamente. (CCL) LCL.1.3.1. Capta el sentido global de Bloque1: “Comunicación oral: hablar y escuchar” Comunicarse de forma espontánea o dirigida utilizando un discurso ordenado y coherente. Comprensión y expresión de mensajes verbales y no verbales mediante el uso de estrategias. Estrategias y normas para el intercambio comunicativo. LCL.1.1.1. Participa en debates respetando las normas de intercambio comunicativo. (CCL, CAA, CSYC, SEIP) LCL.1.1.3. Distingue entre mensajes verbales y no verbales en situaciones de diálogo. (CCL) LCL.1.1.4. Comprende el contenido de mensajes verbales y no verbales. (CCL.) LCL.1.1.5. Usa estrategias variadas de expresión. (CCL, CAA, CSYC) LCL.1.2.1. Expresa sus ideas clara y organizadamente. (CCL) LCL.1.3.1. Capta el sentido global de Bloque 1: “Comunicación oral: hablar y escuchar” Comunicarse de forma espontánea o dirigida utilizando un discurso ordenado y coherente. Comprensión y expresión de mensajes verbales y no verbales mediante el uso de estrategias. Estrategias y normas para el intercambio comunicativo.
  5. 5. textos orales de uso habitual e identifica la información más relevante e ideas elementales. (CCL) LCL.1.5.1. Lee textos breves apropiados a su edad, con pronunciación y entonación adecuada, (CCL, CAA). LCL.1.5.3. Expone argumentos sobre las lecturas realizadas identificando ideas esenciales.(CCL, SEIP). LCL.1.6.1. Comprende el sentido global de un texto leído en voz alta. LCL.1.9.1 Redacta y reescribe diferentes tipos de textos atendiendo a modelos claros con diferentes intenciones comunicativas.(CCL, CAA). LCL.1.9.2. Aplica las normas gramaticales y ortográficas sencillas, cuidando la caligrafía, el orden y la presentación y los aspectos formales de los diferentes textos. (CCL). LCL.1.11.1. Conoce y comprende terminología Bloque2: ”Comunicación escrita: leer” Lectura de textos con una correcta correspondencia entre fonemas y grafías sin silabeo y con la entonación adecuada. Comprensión de textos leídos en voz alta. Estrategias para la comprensión lectora de textos. textos orales de uso habitual e identifica la información más relevante e ideas elementales. (CCL) LCL.1.5.1. Lee textos breves apropiados a su edad, con pronunciación y entonación adecuada, (CCL, CAA). LCL.1.5.3. Expone argumentos sobre las lecturas realizadas identificando ideas esenciales.(CCL, SEIP). LCL.1.6.1. Comprende el sentido global de un texto leído en voz alta. LCL.1.9.1 Redacta y reescribe diferentes tipos de textos , atendiendo a modelos claros con diferentes intenciones comunicativas.(CCL, CAA). LCL.1.9.2. Aplica las normas gramaticales y ortográficas sencillas, cuidando la caligrafía, el orden y la presentación y los aspectos formales de los diferentes textos. (CCL). LCL.1.11.1. Conoce y comprende terminología Bloque2: ”Comunicación escrita: leer” Lectura de textos con una correcta correspondencia entre fonemas y grafías sin silabeo y con la entonación adecuada. Comprensión de textos leídos en voz alta. Estrategias para la comprensión lectora de textos. Bloque 3:
  6. 6. gramatical y lingüística elemental como enunciados, palabras, silabas, nombre común y propio, singular, plural, masculino y femenino, (CCL). LCL.1.12.2. Crea cuentos por imitación de modelos. (CCL, CAA, CEC) Bloque 3: “Comunicación escrita :escribir” Escritura individual de textos copiados o dictados, con una caligrafía ,orden y limpieza, adecuada y con un vocabulario en consonancia con el nivel educativo. Aplicación de las normas ortográficas y signos de puntuación en consonancia con el nivel educativo. Bloque 4: ”Conocimiento de la lengua” La palabra como elemento básico de la oración. Formar oraciones. Identificación de oraciones y párrafos en un texto. Bloque 5: “Educación literaria” Elaboración de textos narrativos breves orales o escritos, como relatos y gramatical y lingüística elemental como enunciados, palabras, silabas, nombre común y propio, singular, plural, masculino y femenino, (CCL). LCL.1.12.2. Crea cuentos por imitación de modelos. (CCL, CAA, CEC) “Comunicación escrita :escribir” Escritura individual de textos copiados o dictados, con una caligrafía ,orden y limpieza, adecuada y con un vocabulario en consonancia con el nivel educativo. Aplicación de las normas ortográficas y signos de puntuación en consonancia con el nivel educativo. Bloque 4: ”Conocimiento de la lengua” La palabra como elemento básico de la oración. Formar oraciones. Identificación de oraciones y párrafos en un texto. Bloque 5: “Educación literaria” Elaboración de textos narrativos breves orales o escritos, como relatos y poemas adaptados a su edad
  7. 7. poemas adaptados a su edad. MATEMÁTICAS 1º DE PRIMARIA 2º DE PRIMARIA INDICADORES Y COMPETENCIAS CLAVE CONTENIDOS MÍNIMOS INDICADORES Y COMPETENCIAS CLAVE CONTENIDOS MÍNIMOS MAT.1.1.1. Identifica, resuelve e inventa problemas aditivos de una operación en situaciones sencillas de cambio, combinación, igualación y comparación de la vida cotidiana. (CMCT) MAT.1.1.2. Identifica los datos numéricos y elementos básicos de un problema, utilizando estrategias personales de resolución. (CMCT, CAA). MAT.1.1.3. Reconoce y asocia la operación que corresponde al problema. Expresa matemáticamente los Bloque 1: “Procesos, métodos y actitudes matemáticas” Identificación de problemas de la vida cotidiana en los que intervienen la suma y la resta. Iniciativa, participación y colaboración activa en el trabajo cooperativo para investigar, resolver e inventar problemas, respetando el trabajo de los demás. MAT.1.1.1. Identifica, resuelve e inventa problemas aditivos de una operación en situaciones sencillas de cambio, combinación, igualación y comparación de la vida cotidiana. (CMCT). MAT.1.1.2. Identifica los datos numéricos y elementos básicos de un problema, utilizando estrategias personales de resolución. (CMCT, CAA). MAT.1.1.3. Reconoce y asocia la operación que corresponde al problema. Expresa matemáticamente los Bloque 1: “Procesos, métodos y actitudes matemáticas” Resolución de diferentes tipos de problemas numéricos de una operación con sumas y restas, referidas a situaciones reales sencillas de cambio, combinación, igualación y comparación. Iniciativa, participación y colaboración activa en el trabajo cooperativo para investigar, resolver e inventar problemas, respetando el trabajo de los demás
  8. 8. cálculos a realizar y resuelve la operación que corresponde al problema (CMCT,CAA) MAT.1.3.1 Muestra interés por realizar las actividades matemáticas, es constante en el trabajo.(CMCT, CAA) cálculos a realizar y resuelve la operación que corresponde al problema, bien mentalmente, bien con el algoritmo de la operación o con calculadora. Comprueba la solución.(CMCT,CAA) MAT.1.3.1 Muestra interés por realizar las actividades matemáticas, es constante en la búsqueda de soluciones ante problemas, tiene confianza en sí mismo y demuestra iniciativa y espíritu de superación de las dificultades y retos matemáticos, presenta clara y ordenadamente los trabajos.(CMCT, CAA) MAT.4.1. Interpreta y expresa el valor de los números en textos numéricos de la vida cotidiana. (CMCT). MAT.1.4.2. Compara y ordena números naturales de hasta dos cifras por el valor posicional y por representación en la recta numérica. (CMCT). MAT.1.4.3. Descompone y compone números hasta dos cifras (CMCT) MAT.1.5.1Realiza operaciones de suma Bloque 2: “Números” Lectura y escritura y ordenación de números naturales hasta el 99. Operaciones de suma y resta sin llevar. MAT.4.1. Interpreta y expresa el valor de los números en textos numéricos de la vida cotidiana. (CMCT). MAT.1.4.2. Compara y ordena números naturales de hasta tres cifras por el valor posicional y por representación en la recta numérica. (CMCT) . MAT.1.4.3. Descompone y compone números hasta la centena. (CMCT) MAT.1.5.1Realiza operaciones de suma y resta con números Bloque 2: “Números” Lectura, escritura y ordenación de números naturales hasta el 999 Operaciones de suma llevando y resta sin llevar
  9. 9. y resta con números naturales. Utiliza y automatiza sus algoritmos, aplicándolos en situaciones de su vida cotidiana y en la resolución de problemas. (CMCT). MAT.1.5.2. Utiliza algunas estrategias sencillas de cálculo mental: sumas y restas de decenas. (CMCT, CAA). naturales. Utiliza y automatiza sus algoritmos, aplicándolos en situaciones de su vida cotidiana y en la resolución de problemas. (CMCT). MAT.1.5.2. Utiliza algunas estrategias sencillas de cálculo mental: sumas y restas de decenas y centenas exactas. (CMCT, CAA). MAT.1.5.3. Aplica las propiedades de las operaciones. (CMCT). MAT.1.6.1. Medir objetos y espacios en los contextos familiar y escolar con unidades de medida no convencionales (palmos, pasos, baldosas…) (CMCT). MAT 1.8.1. Conocer las unidades más apropiadas para determinar la duración de intervalos de tiempo. (CMCT). MAT 1.8.2. Utilizar las unidades de tiempo en la lectura de calendarios, horarios y relojes (horas en punto y medias) en los contextos escolar y familiar. (CMCT, CAA). MAT.1.9.1. Conocer las monedas y billetes del sistema monetario europeo. (CMCT). Bloque 3: “Medidas” Realización de mediciones con distintas unidades. Moneda de curso legal: el euro. MAT.1.6.1. Medir objetos y espacios en los contextos familiar y escolar con unidades de medida no convencionales (palmos, pasos, baldosas…) y convencionales (metro, centímetro, kilogramo y litro). (CMCT). MAT.1.6.2. Medir intervalos de tiempo de días y horas (CMCT). MAT.1.6.3. Escoger los instrumentos y unidades más adecuados para la medición de una magnitud. (CMCT, CAA). MAT 1.8.1. Conocer las unidades más apropiadas para determinar la duración de intervalos de tiempo. (CMCT). Bloque 3: “Medidas” Realización de mediciones con distintas unidades. Unidades de tiempo: horas, días, semanas, meses y años. Moneda de curso legal: el euro.
  10. 10. MAT 1.8.2. Utilizar las unidades de tiempo en la lectura de calendarios, horarios y relojes (horas en punto y medias) en los contextos escolar y familiar. (CMCT, CAA). MAT.1.9.1. Conocer el valor de monedas y billetes del sistema monetario de la Unión Europea más usuales (50 ctmos., 1€, 2€, 5€, 10€, 20€). (CMCT). MAT.1.9.2. Manejar monedas y billetes más usuales en los contextos escolar y familiar en situaciones figuradas o reales. (CMCT, SIEP). MAT.1.10.1. Identifica la situación de un objeto del espacio próximo en relación a sí mismo, interpretando mensajes sencillos que contengan informaciones sobre relaciones espaciales, utilizando los conceptos de izquierda-derecha, delante-detrás, arriba- abajo, cerca-lejos y próximo-lejano. (CMCT, CCL). MAT.1.11.1. Compara y diferencia en los contextos familiar y escolar, las figuras planas (círculo, cuadrado, rectángulo y triangulo). (CMCT). Bloque 4: “Geometría” Líneas abiertas, cerradas, rectas y curvas. Formas planas : círculo, cuadrado, triángulo y rectángulo. MAT.1.10.1. Identifica la situación de un objeto del espacio próximo en relación a sí mismo, interpretando mensajes sencillos que contengan informaciones sobre relaciones espaciales, utilizando los conceptos de izquierda-derecha, delante-detrás, arriba- abajo, cerca-lejos y próximo-lejano. (CMCT, CCL). MAT.1.10.2. Sigue un desplazamiento o itinerario, interpretando mensajes sencillos que contengan informaciones sobre relaciones espaciales, utilizando los Bloque 4: “Geometría” Líneas abiertas, cerradas, rectas y curvas. Formas planas: círculo, cuadrado y rectángulo. Identificación de formas planas y espaciales en objetos y espacios cotidianos
  11. 11. MAT.1.11.2. Identifica en los contextos familiar y escolar, las figuras planas (círculo, cuadrado, rectángulo y triangulo) (CMCT, CEC). conceptos de izquierda-derecha, delante-detrás, arriba- abajo, cerca-lejos y próximo-lejano. (CMCT, CCL). MAT.1.11.1. Compara y diferencia en los contextos familiar y escolar, las figuras planas (círculo, cuadrado, rectángulo y triangulo) y las formas espaciales (esfera y cubo). (CMCT). MAT.1.11.2. Identifica en los contextos familiar y escolar, las figuras planas (círculo, cuadrado, rectángulo y triangulo). (CMCT, CEC). MAT.1.11.3. Identifica algunos elementos básicos de las figuras planas (círculo, cuadrado, rectángulo y triangulo).(CMCT, CCL MAT.1.12.1. Lee y entiende una información cuantificable de los contextos familiar y escolar en tablas de datos y diagramas de barras. (CCL, CMCT, CD). Bloque 5: “Estadística y probabilidad” Interpretación de tablas de datos sencillas. MAT.1.12.1. Lee y entiende una información cuantificable de los contextos familiar y escolar en tablas de datos y diagramas de barras. (CCL, CMCT, CD). MAT.1.12.2. Recoge y registra una información cuantificable de los contextos familiar y escolar en tablas de datos y diagramas de barras. (CCL, CMCT, CD). Bloque 5: “Estadística y probabilidad” Interpretación y producción de tablas de datos sencillas.
  12. 12. CIENCIAS DE LA NATURALEZA 1º DE PRIMARIA 2º DE PRIMARIA INDICADORES Y COMPETENCIAS CLAVE CONTENIDOS MÍNIMOS INDICADORES Y COMPETENCIAS CLAVE CONTENIDOS MÍNIMOS os, estableciendo conjeturas respecto de sucesos que ocurren de forma natural o respecto de los que ocurren cuando se provocan. (CCL, CMCT, CAA, SIEP). Identificación y descripción de fenómenos naturales y algunos elementos del medio físico. tos, estableciendo conjeturas respecto de sucesos que ocurren de forma natural o respecto de los que ocurren cuando se provocan. (CCL, CMCT, CAA, SIEP). Identificación y descripción de fenómenos naturales y algunos elementos del medio físico. Desarrollo de habilidades en el manejo de diferentes fuentes para buscar y seleccionar información. CN.1.1.3. Utiliza estrategias para realizar Curiosidad por cooperar con su grupo en igualdad y respeto hacia todos sus componentes. CN.1.1.3. Utiliza estrategias para realizar Desarrollo de habilidades en el manejo de diferentes fuentes para buscar y seleccionar información. Curiosidad por cooperar con su grupo en igualdad y respeto hacia todos sus componentes. Planificación del trabajo individual y en grupo. Interviene en las exposiciones y actividades grupales. Bloque de contenidos: El ser humano y la salud. Bloque de contenidos: El ser humano y la salud. las funciones vitales. (CMCT) Identificación de las partes del cuerpo humano y su funcionamiento. Identificación de las funciones vitales en el ser humano. las funciones vitales. (CMCT) Identificación de las partes del cuerpo humano y su funcionamiento. Identificación de las funciones vitales en el ser humano. sico y el descanso como formas de mantener la salud, el bienestar y el buen funcionamiento del cuerpo. (CMCT, CAA). Desarrollo de hábitos saludables y conductas responsables para prevenir enfermedades y accidentes domésticos. el cuerpo. (CMCT, CAA). Desarrollo de hábitos saludables y conductas responsables para prevenir enfermedades y accidentes domésticos. Bloque de contenidos: Los seres vivos. Bloque de contenidos: Los seres vivos. CN.1.3.1. Identifica y clasifica los seres vivos Identificación, denominación y CN.1.3.1. Identifica y clasifica los seres vivos Identificación, denominación y
  13. 13. clasificación de los seres vivos. Identificación de diferencias entre seres vivos. Desarrollo de hábitos de respeto y cuidado hacia los seres vivos. clasificación de los seres vivos. Clasificación de los animales e identificación de las principales características y funciones Clasificación de las plantas e identificación de las principales características y funciones. Desarrollo de hábitos de respeto y cuidado hacia los seres vivos. Desarrollo de valores de defensa y recuperación del equilibrio ecológico. CN.1.3.2. Conoce y valora la importancia del agua para la vida en los ecosistemas andaluces y desarrolla valores de cuidado y respeto por el medio ambiente. (CMCT, CAA y CSYC). Los cambios de estado del agua. Reducción de residuos, reutilización y reciclaje de objetos y sustancias. CN.1.3.2. Conoce y valora la importancia del agua para la vida en los ecosistemas andaluces y desarrolla valores de cuidado y respeto por el medio ambiente. (CMCT, CAA y CSYC). Los cambios de estado del agua. Reducción de residuos, reutilización y reciclaje de objetos y sustancias. estudio de los seres vivos. (CMCT, CD, CAA y CCL). Identificación y descripción de fenómenos naturales y algunos elementos del medio físico. l estudio de los seres vivos. (CMCT, CD, CAA y CCL). Identificación y descripción de fenómenos naturales y algunos elementos del medio físico. CN.1.4.2. Manifiesta en su vida cotidiana comportamientos de defensa, respeto y cuidado hacia los seres vivos de su entorno. (CSYC y CMCT). Desarrollo de hábitos de respeto y cuidado hacia los seres vivos. CN.1.4.2. Manifiesta en su vida cotidiana comportamientos de defensa, respeto y cuidado hacia los seres vivos de su entorno. (CSYC y CMCT). Desarrollo de valores de defensa y recuperación del equilibrio ecológico. Bloque de contenidos: Energía y materia. Bloque de contenidos: Energía y materia. CN.1.5.1 Observa, identifica y describe algunos materiales por sus propiedades elementales: forma, estado, origen, olor, Uso adecuado y seguro de materiales, sustancias y herramientas propias del hogar y la escuela. Los cambios de estado CN.1.5.1 Observa, identifica y describe algunos materiales por sus propiedades elementales: forma, estado, origen, olor, Uso adecuado y seguro de materiales, sustancias y herramientas propias del hogar y la escuela. Los cambios de estado del agua.
  14. 14. sabor, textura, color, etc. (CMCT, CCL). del agua. Reducción de residuos, reutilización y reciclaje de objetos y sustancias. sabor, textura, color, etc. (CMCT, CCL). Reducción de residuos, reutilización y reciclaje de objetos y sustancias. CN.1.5.2. Relaciona algunas de las propiedades elementales de los materiales con sus usos. (CMCT, CCL) Uso adecuado y seguro de materiales, sustancias y herramientas propias del hogar y la escuela. CN.1.5.2. Relaciona algunas de las propiedades elementales de los materiales con sus usos. (CMCT, CCL) Uso adecuado y seguro de materiales, sustancias y herramientas propias del hogar y la escuela. CN.1.6.3 Observa, identifica y describe oralmente y por escrito los cambios de estado del agua. (CMCT, CCL, CAA). Los cambios de estado del agua. Los cambios de estado del agua. CIENCIAS SOCIALES 1º DE PRIMARIA 2º DE PRIMARIA INDICADORES Y COMPETENCIAS CLAVE CONTENIDOS MÍNIMOS INDICADORES Y COMPETENCIAS CLAVE CONTENIDOS MÍNIMOS CS.1.1.1 Busca, selecciona y organiza información concreta y relevante, la analiza, obtiene conclusiones, reflexiona acerca del proceso seguido y lo comunica oralmente y/o por escrito, con terminología adecuada, usando las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación. (CD, CCL, SIEP). Recogida de información del tema a tratar, utilizando diferentes fuentes (directas e indirectas). CS.1.1.1 Busca, selecciona y organiza información concreta y relevante, la analiza, obtiene conclusiones, reflexiona acerca del proceso seguido y lo comunica oralmente y/o por escrito, con terminología adecuada, usando las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación. (CD, CCL, SIEP). Recogida de información del tema a tratar, utilizando diferentes fuentes (directas e indirectas). CS..1.2.1. Realiza las tareas, con autonomía, y presenta los trabajos de manera ordenada, clara y limpia, usando el vocabulario adecuado Estrategias para desarrollar la responsabilidad, la capacidad de esfuerzo y la constancia.. Utilización de estrategias para potenciar la cohesión del grupo y el trabajo CS..1.2.1. Realiza las tareas, con autonomía, y presenta los trabajos de manera ordenada, clara y limpia, usando el vocabulario adecuado Estrategias para desarrollar la responsabilidad, la capacidad de esfuerzo y la constancia.. Utilización de estrategias para potenciar la cohesión del grupo y el trabajo
  15. 15. exponiéndolos oralmente y mostrando actitudes de confianza en sí mismo, sentido crítico, iniciativa personal, curiosidad, interés, creatividad en el aprendizaje y espíritu emprendedor. (CSYC, SIEP). cooperativo. exponiéndolos oralmente y mostrando actitudes de confianza en sí mismo, sentido crítico, iniciativa personal, curiosidad, interés, creatividad en el aprendizaje y espíritu emprendedor. (CSYC, SIEP). cooperativo. CS..1.3.1. Valora la importancia de una convivencia pacífica y tolerante entre los diferentes grupos humanos sobre la base de los valores democráticos y los derechos humanos universalmente compartidos, participando de una manera eficaz y constructiva en la vida social y crea estrategias para resolver conflictos. (CSYC, SIEP). Estrategias para la resolución de conflictos, utilización de las normas de convivencia y valoración de la convivencia pacífica y tolerante CS..1.3.1. Valora la importancia de una convivencia pacífica y tolerante entre los diferentes grupos humanos sobre la base de los valores democráticos y los derechos humanos universalmente compartidos, participando de una manera eficaz y constructiva en la vida social y crea estrategias para resolver conflictos. (CSYC, SIEP). Estrategias para la resolución de conflictos, utilización de las normas de convivencia y valoración de la convivencia pacífica y tolerante CS..1.3.2 Valora la cooperación y el dialogo como forma de evitar y resolver conflictos y fomenta los valores democráticos desarrollando actitudes de cooperación y de trabajo en equipo. (CSYC, SIEP). Estrategias para la resolución de conflictos, utilización de las normas de convivencia y valoración de la convivencia pacífica y tolerante. La convivencia en Andalucía. CS..1.3.2 Valora la cooperación y el dialogo como forma de evitar y resolver conflictos y fomenta los valores democráticos desarrollando actitudes de cooperación y de trabajo en equipo. (CSYC, SIEP). Estrategias para la resolución de conflictos, utilización de las normas de convivencia y valoración de la convivencia pacífica y tolerante. La convivencia en Andalucía. Bloque temático: El mundo que nos rodea Bloque temático: El mundo que nos rodea CS.1.5.2. Conoce el agua y sus propiedades y estados, así como la acción del hombre El agua: Propiedades y estados. El ciclo del agua. Lugares donde aparece. Usos. El cuidado de la naturaleza CS.1.5.2. Conoce el agua y sus propiedades y estados, así como la acción del hombre El agua: Propiedades y estados. El ciclo del agua. Lugares donde aparece. Usos. El cuidado de la naturaleza
  16. 16. para evitar su contaminación. (CCL, CMCT, CAA). La contaminación, la sequía. para evitar su contaminación. (CCL, CMCT, CAA). La contaminación, la sequía. Bloque temático: Vida en sociedad Bloque temático: Vida en sociedad CS.1.6.1 Identifica, respeta y valora los principios democráticos más importantes establecidos en la Constitución Española y en el Estatuto de Autonomía, valorando la realidad municipal, la diversidad cultural, social, política y lingüística. (CSYC, SIEP, CEC) La localidad: el Ayuntamiento y los servicios públicos. El municipio. CS.1.6.1 Identifica, respeta y valora los principios democráticos más importantes establecidos en la Constitución Española y en el Estatuto de Autonomía, valorando la realidad municipal, la diversidad cultural, social, política y lingüística. (CSYC, SIEP, CEC) La localidad: el Ayuntamiento y los servicios públicos. El municipio. CS.1.7.1 Identifica materias primas y productos elaborados y los asocia con las actividades y profesiones. (CCL, SIEP, CMCT). Las profesiones CS.1.7.1 Identifica materias primas y productos elaborados y los asocia con las actividades y profesiones. (CCL, SIEP, CMCT). Las profesiones CS.1.8.1. Valora con espíritu crítico la publicidad y la relaciona con la realidad conocida y explica las normas básicas de circulación, las cumple y expone y las consecuencias derivadas del desconocimiento o incumplimiento de las mismas (CCL, SIEP, CSYC, CD). Educación vial. CS.1.8.1. Valora con espíritu crítico la publicidad y la relaciona con la realidad conocida y explica las normas básicas de circulación, las cumple y expone y las consecuencias derivadas del desconocimiento o incumplimiento de las mismas (CCL, SIEP, CSYC, CD). Educación vial. Bloque temático: La huella del tiempo. Bloque temático: La huella del tiempo. CS..1.9.1. Organiza su historia familiar a partir de fuentes orales y de Cambios en el tiempo El calendario CS..1.9.1. Organiza su historia familiar a partir de fuentes orales y de Cambios en el tiempo El calendario
  17. 17. información proporcionadas por objetos y recuerdos familiares para reconstruir el pasado, ordenando, localizando e interpretando cronológicamente hechos relevantes de su vida utilizando las unidades básicas de tiempo: hora, días, meses y años. (CEC, CLC, CMCT, CAA). información proporcionadas por objetos y recuerdos familiares para reconstruir el pasado, ordenando, localizando e interpretando cronológicamente hechos relevantes de su vida utilizando las unidades básicas de tiempo: hora, días, meses y años. (CEC, CLC, CMCT, CAA). CS..1.9.2. Explica de forma guiada hechos y personajes del pasado, reconociendo en el entorno próximo, identificando algún elemento del patrimonio cultural como algo que hay que cuidar, conservar y legar. (CEC, CLC, CD, CAA). Restos del pasado: cuidado y conservación. CS..1.9.2. Explica de forma guiada hechos y personajes del pasado, reconociendo en el entorno próximo, identificando algún elemento del patrimonio cultural como algo que hay que cuidar, conservar y legar. (CEC, CLC, CD, CAA). Restos del pasado: cuidado y conservación. CS.1.10.1. Reconoce el paso del tiempo y diferencia presente y pasado a través de restos históricos del entorno próximo. (CEC, CLC, CAA, CD). Cambios en el tiempo El calendario Nociones de duración, sucesión y simultaneidad. CS.1.10.1. Reconoce el paso del tiempo y diferencia presente y pasado a través de restos históricos del entorno próximo. (CEC, CLC, CAA, CD). Cambios en el tiempo El calendario Nociones de duración, sucesión y simultaneidad. CS.1.10.2. Identifica el patrimonio cultural y en concreto el andaluz, como algo que hay que cuidar y legar y valora los museos como un lugar de disfrute y exploración de obras de arte y de realización de actividades lúdicas y Restos del pasado: cuidado y conservación. CS.1.10.2. Identifica el patrimonio cultural y en concreto el andaluz, como algo que hay que cuidar y legar y valora los museos como un lugar de disfrute y exploración de obras de arte y de realización de actividades lúdicas y Restos del pasado: cuidado y conservación.
  18. 18. divertidas, asumiendo un comportamiento responsable que debe cumplir en sus visitas. (CEC, CCL, CMTC, CAA). divertidas, asumiendo un comportamiento responsable que debe cumplir en sus visitas. (CEC, CCL, CMTC, CAA). INGLÉS 1º DE PRIMARIA 2º DE PRIMARIA INDICADORES Y COMPETENCIAS CLAVE CONTENIDOS MÍNIMOS INDICADORES Y COMPETENCIAS CLAVE CONTENIDOS MÍNIMOS LE1.2.1. Conoce algunas estrategias para comprender el contenido básico de mensajes que contengan indicaciones o información en el contexto de aula, tales como gestos, repeticiones, etc. (CCL, CAA, CSYC). LE.1.3.1 Reconoce aspectos cotidianos de su entorno inmediato en una conversación habitual que tiene lugar en su presencia tales como instrucciones de clase, preguntas básicas, saludos, normas de cortesía, etc. LE.1.4.1 Reconoce las estructuras básicas de presentaciones cercanas a temas de su interés, iniciándose en una conversación sencilla y clara, apoyándose en imágenes e ilustraciones sobre su familia, su casa, su escuela, sus amigos/as, etc. (CCL, CAA). LE1.5.1 Reconoce la Bloque 1 Comprensión de textos orales Vocabulario: Girl, boy, dog, black, blue, grey, orange, red, yellow, brown, white, pink, green, los números del 1 al 10. Pencil case, pen, bag, pencil, rubber, book, chair, notebook, crayon, ruler. Scooter, bike, ball, guitar, doll, car, big, small, old, new. Kite, box, toy shop, Thanks, el material escolar, los juguetes, las acciones. Chicken, cat, cow, horse, pig, sheep, farm, tractor, duck, rabbit. Mum, granny, dad, sister, brother, grandad, happy, sad, tired, angry. Happy, sad, angry, tired, big, small, los miembros de la familia, las acciones. Bananas, apples, cakes, tomatoes, LE1.2.1. Conoce algunas estrategias para comprender y relacionar el contenido básico de mensajes que contengan indicaciones o información en el contexto de aula, tales como gestos, repeticiones, etc. (CCL, CAA, CSYC). LE.1.3.1 Reconoce y comprende aspectos cotidianos de su entorno inmediato en una conversación habitual que tiene lugar en su presencia tales como instrucciones de clase, preguntas básicas, saludos, normas de cortesía, etc. LE.1.4.1 Entiende las ideas y reconoce las estructuras básicas de presentaciones cercanas a temas de su interés, iniciándose en una conversación sencilla y clara, apoyándose en imágenes e ilustraciones sobre su familia, su casa, su escuela, sus Bloque 1 Comprensión de textos orales Vocabulario: Cloudy, foggy, raining, snowing, sunny, windy, los números 10–20, door, window, floor. Climb, dance, jump, ride a bike, rollerblade, run, cold, hot, hungry, thirsty. Bus, lorry, motorbike, plane, taxi, train, long, short, fast, slow. Medios de transporte, acciones, adjetivos, cold, fast, Wait! Wow! Let’s go home, I’ve got an idea. Hello, monkey. Bathroom, bedroom, garden, hall, kitchen, living room, bed, box, cupboard, table. Bat, fox, frog, hedgehog, mouse, snake, fly, sing, swim, walk. It can climb, He’s / She’s in the …, Habitaciones, animales salvajes, acciones,
  19. 19. idea principal de mensajes oídos sobre temas cotidianos. Identifica los patrones sonoros y rítmicos básicos en la entonación, apoyándose en materiales audiovisuales diversos. (CCL, CAA). sausages, pears, peaches, melons, olives, oranges. Mountain, house, tree, flower, lake, bird, boat, fish, river, tent. Family, boy, girl, Here you are, Thank you! los alimentos. Present, Christmas tree, star, snowman, Merry Christmas! Happy New Year! Easter bunny, baskets, chicks, Easter eggs, flowers, Happy Easter! Estructuras: Hello! Goodbye! I’m … It’s … It’s a … Yes / No I’ve got a … It’s a (new toy). I can see a … This is my … He’s / She’s … Who’s this? I can see (a chicken). It’s small / very big. I like … I don’t like … There’s a … I like / don’t like … amigos/as, etc. (CCL, CAA). LE1.5.1 Reconoce la idea principal de mensajes oídos sobre temas cotidianos. Recuerda e identifica los patrones sonoros y rítmicos básicos en la entonación, apoyándose en materiales audiovisuales diversos. (CCL, CAA). Hello! It’s time for dinner, Help! I’m a friend, Good luck! Thanks. Head, legs, tail, toes, teeth, wings, ears, eyes, mouth, nose. Dress, hat, jacket, shoes, T-shirt, trousers, boots, jumper, shorts, skirt. Partes del cuerpo, prendas de vestir, left foot, right foot, las acciones, big, long, fast, new, Are you OK? Let’s go! Wait a minute, Excuse me, Oh, no! bell, chimney, sleigh, stocking, Merry Christmas! present, star, Christmas tree, los medios de transporte, las acciones, Thank you! big, new, orange, el material escolar, los juguetes. Estructuras: It’s … I can … I can’t … I’m … It’s a adjetivo +sustantivo. I can …, I can’t …, I’m … , It’s a big red bus. She’s / He’s … in / on the … It can … It can’t … He’s / She’s in the …, Yes, he can / No, he can’t,
  20. 20. I can see him! He / She can / can’t … It’s got … It hasn’t got … I’m wearing … It’s got … It hasn’t got … I’ve got a … It’s a … LE.1.6.1. Participa en conversaciones breves con los compañeros/as. (CCL, CAA). LE.1.6.2. Identifica algunas expresiones sencillas sobre temas familiares y necesidades inmediatas, adquiriendo un vocabulario frecuente para expresar información personal de asuntos cotidianos, así como patrones básicos para hablar de sí mismo, su familia, etc. (CCL, CAA). LE1.7.1 Sabe presentarse a sí mismo de forma breve y muy sencilla, empleando un vocabulario elemental, ensayando la presentación previamente y apoyándose en gestos. (CCL, CAA). L.E.1.8.1. Conoce un vocabulario limitado y habitual para comunicarse en situaciones de la vida cotidiana donde tengan que intervenir brevemente, p.e. para saludar, despedirse, presentarse, etc. (CCL, Bloque 2. Producción de textos orales: expresión e interacción Vocabulario: Girl, boy, dog, black, blue, grey, orange, red, yellow, brown, white, pink, green, los números del 1 al 10. Pencil case, pen, bag, pencil, rubber, book, chair, notebook, crayon, ruler. Scooter, bike, ball, guitar, doll, car, big, small, old, new. Kite, box, toy shop, Thanks, el material escolar, los juguetes, las acciones. Chicken, cat, cow, horse, pig, sheep, farm, tractor, duck, rabbit. Mum, granny, dad, sister, brother, grandad, happy, sad, tired, angry. Happy, sad, angry, tired, big, small, los miembros de la familia, las acciones. Bananas, apples, LE.1.6.1. Participa en conversaciones breves y en pequeños diálogos con los compañeros/as. (CCL, CAA). LE.1.6.2. Identifica y usa algunas expresiones sencillas sobre temas familiares y necesidades inmediatas, adquiriendo un vocabulario frecuente para expresar información personal de asuntos cotidianos, así como patrones básicos para hablar de sí mismo, su familia, etc. (CCL, CAA). LE1.7.1 Sabe presentarse a sí mismo y a sus compañeros/as de forma breve y sencilla, empleando un vocabulario elemental, ensayando la presentación previamente y apoyándose en gestos. (CCL, CAA). L.E.1.8.1. Conoce y recuerda un vocabulario limitado y habitual para comunicarse en situaciones de la vida cotidiana donde Bloque 2. Producción de textos orales: expresión e interacción Vocabulario: Cloudy, foggy, raining, snowing, sunny, windy, los números 10–20, door, window, floor. Climb, dance, jump, ride a bike, rollerblade, run, cold, hot, hungry, thirsty. Bus, lorry, motorbike, plane, taxi, train, long, short, fast, slow. Medios de transporte, acciones, adjetivos, cold, fast, Wait! Wow! Let’s go home, I’ve got an idea. Hello, monkey. Bathroom, bedroom, garden, hall, kitchen, living room, bed, box, cupboard, table. Bat, fox, frog, hedgehog, mouse, snake, fly, sing, swim, walk. It can climb, He’s / She’s in the …, Habitaciones, animales salvajes, acciones,
  21. 21. CSYC). LE1.8.2 Reproduce palabras y pequeñas frases de uso cotidiano, relacionadas con sus intereses y necesidades, con un repertorio muy limitado de patrones sonoros, rítmicos y de entonación básicos. (CCL). LE.1.8.3. Participa en pequeños diálogos breves y sencillos utilizando técnicas no verbales (gestos, expresiones, contacto visual...). (CCL). cakes, tomatoes, sausages, pears, peaches, melons, olives, oranges. Mountain, house, tree, flower, lake, bird, boat, fish, river, tent. Family, boy, girl, Here you are, Thank you! los alimentos. Present, Christmas tree, star, snowman, Merry Christmas! Happy New Year! Easter bunny, baskets, chicks, Easter eggs, flowers, Happy Easter! Estructuras: Hello! Goodbye! I’m … It’s … It’s a … Yes / No I’ve got a … It’s a (new toy). I can see a … This is my … He’s / She’s … Who’s this? I can see (a chicken). It’s small / very big. I like … I don’t like … There’s a … I like / don’t like … tengan que intervenir brevemente, p.e. para saludar, despedirse, presentarse, etc. (CCL, CSYC). LE1.8.2 Reproduce palabras y pequeñas frases de uso cotidiano, relacionadas con sus intereses y necesidades, con un repertorio muy limitado de patrones sonoros, rítmicos y de entonación básicos. (CCL). LE.1.8.3. Participa en pequeños diálogos breves y sencillos utilizando técnicas no verbales (gestos, expresiones, contacto visual...). (CCL). Hello! It’s time for dinner, Help! I’m a friend, Good luck! Thanks. Head, legs, tail, toes, teeth, wings, ears, eyes, mouth, nose. Dress, hat, jacket, shoes, T-shirt, trousers, boots, jumper, shorts, skirt. Partes del cuerpo, prendas de vestir, left foot, right foot, las acciones, big, long, fast, new, Are you OK? Let’s go! Wait a minute, Excuse me, Oh, no! bell, chimney, sleigh, stocking, Merry Christmas! present, star, Christmas tree, los medios de transporte, las acciones, Thank you! big, new, orange, el material escolar, los juguetes. Estructuras: It’s … I can … I can’t … I’m … It’s a adjetivo +sustantivo. I can …, I can’t …, I’m … , It’s a big red bus. She’s / He’s … in / on the … It can … It can’t … He’s / She’s in the …, Yes, he can / No, he can’t,
  22. 22. I can see him! He / She can / can’t … It’s got … It hasn’t got … I’m wearing … It’s got … It hasn’t got … I’ve got a … It’s a … LE.1.9.1. Reconoce mensajes en diferentes soportes como la cartelería del centro escolar referida a las dependencias y materiales utilizando un vocabulario y apoyo visual básico conocido y habitual. (CCL). LE.1.10.1. Reconoce las estrategias básicas y adecuadas que faciliten la comprensión del sentido global de un mensaje escrito sencillo sobre temas muy cercanos a la vida cotidiana y escolar tales como el menú del cole, los horarios, etc. (CCL, CAA). LE.1.11.1. Reconoce y diferencia el estilo y la intencionalidad de estructuras breves diversas, folletos, felicitaciones y encuestas por el contexto social en que se usan y por el contenido.(CCL) LE.1.12.1. Comprende el significado general de textos y reconoce un repertorio limitado de léxico así como una ortografía básica en textos breves Bloque 3. Comprensión de textos escritos Vocabulario: Girl, boy, dog, black, blue, grey, orange, red, yellow, brown, white, pink, green, los números del 1 al 10. Pencil case, pen, bag, pencil, rubber, book, chair, notebook, crayon, ruler. Scooter, bike, ball, guitar, doll, car, big, small, old, new. Kite, box, toy shop, Thanks, el material escolar, los juguetes, las acciones. Chicken, cat, cow, horse, pig, sheep, farm, tractor, duck, rabbit. Mum, granny, dad, sister, brother, grandad, happy, sad, tired, angry. Happy, sad, angry, tired, big, small, los miembros de la familia, las acciones. Bananas, apples, cakes, tomatoes, sausages, pears, LE.1.9.1. Localiza, reconoce e identifica mensajes en diferentes soportes como la cartelería del centro escolar referida a las dependencias y materiales utilizando un vocabulario y apoyo visual básico conocido y habitual. (CCL). LE.1.10.1. Reconoce y comprende las estrategias básicas y adecuadas que faciliten la comprensión del sentido global de un mensaje escrito sencillo sobre temas muy cercanos a la vida cotidiana y escolar tales como el menú del cole, los horarios, etc. (CCL, CAA). LE.1.11.1. Reconoce y diferencia el estilo y la intencionalidad de textos diversos, cartas, folletos, felicitaciones y encuestas por el contexto social en que se usan y por el contenido.(CCL) LE.1.12.1. Comprende el significado de textos y Bloque 3. Comprensión de textos escritos Vocabulario: Cloudy, foggy, raining, snowing, sunny, windy, los números 10–20, door, window, floor. Climb, dance, jump, ride a bike, rollerblade, run, cold, hot, hungry, thirsty. Bus, lorry, motorbike, plane, taxi, train, long, short, fast, slow. Medios de transporte, acciones, adjetivos, cold, fast, Wait! Wow! Let’s go home, I’ve got an idea. Hello, monkey. Bathroom, bedroom, garden, hall, kitchen, living room, bed, box, cupboard, table. Bat, fox, frog, hedgehog, mouse, snake, fly, sing, swim, walk. It can climb, He’s / She’s in the …, Habitaciones, animales salvajes, acciones, Hello! It’s time for
  23. 23. adaptados a su edad sobre situaciones cotidianas y temas habituales. (CCL). peaches, melons, olives, oranges. Mountain, house, tree, flower, lake, bird, boat, fish, river, tent. Family, boy, girl, Here you are, Thank you! los alimentos. Present, Christmas tree, star, snowman, Merry Christmas! Happy New Year! Easter bunny, baskets, chicks, Easter eggs, flowers, Happy Easter! Estructuras: Hello! Goodbye! I’m … It’s … It’s a … Yes / No I’ve got a … It’s a (new toy). I can see a … This is my … He’s / She’s … Who’s this? I can see (a chicken). It’s small / very big. I like … I don’t like … There’s a … I like / don’t like … reconoce un repertorio limitado de léxico así como una ortografía básica en textos adaptados a su edad sobre situaciones cotidianas y temas habituales. (CCL). dinner, Help! I’m a friend, Good luck! Thanks. Head, legs, tail, toes, teeth, wings, ears, eyes, mouth, nose. Dress, hat, jacket, shoes, T-shirt, trousers, boots, jumper, shorts, skirt. Partes del cuerpo, prendas de vestir, left foot, right foot, las acciones, big, long, fast, new, Are you OK? Let’s go! Wait a minute, Excuse me, Oh, no! bell, chimney, sleigh, stocking, Merry Christmas! present, star, Christmas tree, los medios de transporte, las acciones, Thank you! big, new, orange, el material escolar, los juguetes. Estructuras: It’s … I can … I can’t … I’m … It’s a adjetivo +sustantivo. I can …, I can’t …, I’m … , It’s a big red bus. She’s / He’s … in / on the … It can … It can’t … He’s / She’s in the …, Yes, he can / No, he can’t,
  24. 24. I can see him! He / She can / can’t … It’s got … It hasn’t got … I’m wearing … It’s got … It hasn’t got … I’ve got a … It’s a … LE1.13.1 Reproduce en papel, textos breves y muy sencillos, a partir de un modelo, utilizando convenciones ortográficas muy básicas, para hablar de sí mismo y de aspectos de su vida cotidiana, en situaciones propias de un contexto escolar y familiar, tales como notas, una postal o una felicitación. (CCL, CD). LE 1.14.1 Se inicia en la utilización de alguna estrategia básica para producir textos escritos muy breves y sencillos. (CCL). LE.1.15.1. Reconoce los elementos socioculturales y sociolingüísticos básicos en textos muy breves y sencillos, reproduce estructuras sintácticas básicas y utiliza un vocabulario de uso habitual según el contexto. (CCL, CEC). LE.1.16.1 Escribe mensajes breves sobre temas habituales ajustándose a la función comunicativa adecuada según el tipo de texto, practica Bloque 4. Producción de textos escritos: expresión e interacción Vocabulario: Girl, boy, dog, black, blue, grey, orange, red, yellow, brown, white, pink, green, los números del 1 al 10. Pencil case, pen, bag, pencil, rubber, book, chair, notebook, crayon, ruler. Scooter, bike, ball, guitar, doll, car, big, small, old, new. Kite, box, toy shop, Thanks, el material escolar, los juguetes, las acciones. Chicken, cat, cow, horse, pig, sheep, farm, tractor, duck, rabbit. Mum, granny, dad, sister, brother, grandad, happy, sad, tired, angry. Happy, sad, angry, tired, big, small, los miembros de la familia, las acciones. Bananas, apples, LE1.13.1 Reproduce en papel o en soporte electrónico, textos breves y muy sencillos, a partir de un modelo, utilizando convenciones ortográficas muy básicas y algunos signos de puntuación, para hablar de sí mismo y de aspectos de su vida cotidiana, en situaciones propias de un contexto escolar y familiar, tales como notas, una postal o una felicitación. (CCL, CD). LE 1.14.1 Se inicia en la utilización de alguna estrategia básica para producir textos escritos breves y sencillos. (CCL). LE.1.15.1. Reconoce y utiliza los elementos socioculturales y sociolingüísticos básicos en textos muy breves y sencillos, reproduce estructuras sintácticas básicas y utiliza un vocabulario de uso habitual según el contexto. (CCL, CEC). LE.1.16.1 Escribe mensajes breves sobre temas Bloque 4. Producción de textos escritos: expresión e interacción Vocabulario: Cloudy, foggy, raining, snowing, sunny, windy, los números 10–20, door, window, floor. Climb, dance, jump, ride a bike, rollerblade, run, cold, hot, hungry, thirsty. Bus, lorry, motorbike, plane, taxi, train, long, short, fast, slow. Medios de transporte, acciones, adjetivos, cold, fast, Wait! Wow! Let’s go home, I’ve got an idea. Hello, monkey. Bathroom, bedroom, garden, hall, kitchen, living room, bed, box, cupboard, table. Bat, fox, frog, hedgehog, mouse, snake, fly, sing, swim, walk. It can climb, He’s / She’s in the …, Habitaciones, animales salvajes, acciones,
  25. 25. patrones gráficos básicos para empezar a escribir palabras comunes de uso habitual. (CCL) cakes, tomatoes, sausages, pears, peaches, melons, olives, oranges. Mountain, house, tree, flower, lake, bird, boat, fish, river, tent. Family, boy, girl, Here you are, Thank you! los alimentos. Present, Christmas tree, star, snowman, Merry Christmas! Happy New Year! Easter bunny, baskets, chicks, Easter eggs, flowers, Happy Easter! Estructuras: Hello! Goodbye! I’m … It’s … It’s a … Yes / No I’ve got a … It’s a (new toy). I can see a … This is my … He’s / She’s … Who’s this? I can see (a chicken). It’s small / very big. I like … I don’t like … There’s a … I like / don’t like … habituales ajustándose a la función comunicativa adecuada según el tipo de texto, practica patrones gráficos básicos para empezar a escribir palabras comunes de uso habitual. (CCL) Hello! It’s time for dinner, Help! I’m a friend, Good luck! Thanks. Head, legs, tail, toes, teeth, wings, ears, eyes, mouth, nose. Dress, hat, jacket, shoes, T-shirt, trousers, boots, jumper, shorts, skirt. Partes del cuerpo, prendas de vestir, left foot, right foot, las acciones, big, long, fast, new, Are you OK? Let’s go! Wait a minute, Excuse me, Oh, no! bell, chimney, sleigh, stocking, Merry Christmas! present, star, Christmas tree, los medios de transporte, las acciones, Thank you! big, new, orange, el material escolar, los juguetes. Estructuras: It’s … I can … I can’t … I’m … It’s a adjetivo +sustantivo. I can …, I can’t …, I’m … , It’s a big red bus. She’s / He’s … in / on the … It can … It can’t … He’s / She’s in the …, Yes, he can / No, he can’t,
  26. 26. I can see him! He / She can / can’t … It’s got … It hasn’t got … I’m wearing … It’s got … It hasn’t got … I’ve got a … It’s a … ARTíSTICA PRIMER CICLO 1º DE PRIMARIA 2º DE PRIMARIA INDICADORES Y COMPETENCIAS CLAVE CONTENIDOS MÍNIMOS INDICADORES Y COMPETENCIAS CLAVE CONTENIDOS MÍNIMOS EA.1.1.1. Reconoce las imágenes fijas y en movimiento de su entorno. (CD). EA.1.2.1. Se inicia en la lectura de las imágenes fijas y en movimiento cercanos a su entorno. (CCL, CEC). EA.1.3.1. Se inicia en el manejo de programas informáticos acordes a su edad. (CD). EA 1.4.1.Observa el entorno inmediato y crea composiciones artísticas de distintos tipos de líneas utilizando técnicas. (CSYC, CEC). EA.1.5.1. Reconoce y ordena los colores primarios y secundarios, aplicando dichos conocimientos para transmitir sensaciones en sus producciones. (CCL, CAA). Bloque 1: “Educación Audiovisual” Diferenciación entre imágenes fijas y en movimiento Bloque 2. Expresión artística Descripción y composición de imágenes presentes en el entorno cercano. EA.1.1.1. Reconoce e interpreta las imágenes fijas y en movimiento de su entorno. (CD). EA.1.2.1. Se inicia en la lectura de las imágenes fijas y en movimiento en sus contextos culturales e históricos cercanos a su entorno. (CCL, CEC). EA.1.3.1. Se inicia en el manejo de programas informáticos acordes a su edad para retocar y crear imágenes sencillas. (CD). EA 1.4.1.Observa el entorno inmediato y crea composiciones artísticas de distintos tipos de líneas y fotografías utilizando técnicas. (CSYC, CEC). EA.1.5.1. Reconoce y ordena los colores primarios y secundarios, Bloque 1: “Educación Audiovisual” Interpretación de imágenes fijas y en movimiento en contextos culturales andaluces próximos.
  27. 27. EA.1.6.1. Crea producciones plásticas creativas reconociendo distintos materiales. (CSYC, CEC). EA.1.7.1. Se inicia en la utilización de recursos bibliográficos que le sirvan para la creación de composiciones plásticas creativas. (CD). EA 1.8.1. Dibuja obras tridimensionales sencillas con diferentes materiales. (CSYC, CEC). EA.1.9.1. Conoce manifestaciones artísticas próximas. (CSYC, CEC). EA1.10.1. Identifica elementos geométricos básicos en su entorno cercano y los relaciona con los conceptos geométricos contemplados en el área de matemáticas. (CMCT). Comunicación oral de la impresión que la obra artística le genera en su contexto cotidiano. BLOQUE 3- “DIBUJO GEOMÉTRICO”. Identificación y reconocimiento de formas geométricas básicas de elementos de uso cotidiano en el entorno. BLOQUE 4 “ ESCUCHA” Reconocimiento y discriminación de los sonidos del entorno, ruido y silencio. Reconocimiento y discriminación de distintos timbres: instrumentos de pequeña percusión. aplicando dichos conocimientos para transmitir sensaciones en sus producciones con diferentes materiales y texturas. (CCL, CAA). EA.1.6.1. Crea producciones plásticas creativas reconociendo distintos materiales y técnicas elementales. (CSYC, CEC). EA.1.7.1. Se inicia en la utilización de recursos bibliográficos, de los medios de comunicación y de internet que le sirva para la creación de composiciones plásticas creativas. (CD). EA 1.8.1. Imagina y dibuja obras tridimensionales sencillas con diferentes materiales. (CSYC, CEC). EA.1.9.1. Conoce las manifestaciones artísticas más próximas de su provincia que forman parte del patrimonio artístico y cultural de Andalucía. (CSYC, CEC). EA1.10.1. Identifica elementos geométricos básicos en su entorno cercano, los relaciona con los conceptos geométricos contemplados en el área de matemáticas y los Bloque 2. Expresión artística Indagación sobre las posibilidades plásticas de los elementos naturales de su entorno. BLOQUE 3- “DIBUJO GEOMÉTRICO”. Identificación y reconocimiento de formas geométricas básicas de elementos de uso cotidiano en el entorno. BLOQUE 4 “ ESCUCHA” Reconocimiento y discriminación de los sonidos del entorno natural y social. Reconocimiento y discriminación de distintos timbres: instrumentos de pequeña percusión.
  28. 28. EA.1.12.1. Identifica utilizando un vocabulario preciso las cualidades de los sonidos del entorno natural y social. (CCL, CEC) EA.1.13.1. Distingue tipos de voces, instrumentos, variaciones y contrastes de velocidad e intensidad tras la escucha de obras musicales. (CEC) EA.1.13.2. Se interesa por descubrir obras musicales de diferentes características. (CEC) EA.1.14.1. Conoce y entiende las normas de comportamiento en audiciones y representaciones musicales. (CSYC, CEC) EA.1.14.2. Acepta y respeta el contenido de las normas que regulan la propiedad intelectual en cuanto a la reproducción y copia de obras musicales. (CSYC) EA 1.15.1. Reconoce las cualidades de la voz a través de audiciones diversas y recrearlas. (CEC) EA. 1.16.1. Reconoce instrumentos acústicos y electrónicos, de diferentes registros de la voz y de las agrupaciones vocales e Identificación de características básicas de canciones simples. BLOQUE 5 “LA INTERPRETACIÓN MUSICAL” Interpretación de canciones sencillas con la voz y con percusión corporal. Valoración del cuerpo como medio de expresión. Ejecución de ritmos sencillos con percusión corporal. BLOQUE 6 “LA MÚSICA, EL MOVIMIENTO Y LA DANZA” Identificación de su propio cuerpo como instrumento de expresión de sentimiento y emociones. usa en producciones plásticas. (CMCT). EA .1.11.1. Conoce y aprecia el resultado de la utilización correcta de los instrumentos de dibujo valorando la precisión en los resultados. (CMCT) EA.1.12.1. Identifica, clasifica y describe utilizando un vocabulario preciso las cualidades de los sonidos del entorno natural y social. (CCL, CEC). EA.1.13.1. Distingue tipos de voces, instrumentos, variaciones y contrastes de velocidad e intensidad tras la escucha de obras musicales, siendo capaz de emitir una valoración de las mismas. (CEC, CSIEE) EA.1.13.2. Se interesa por descubrir obras musicales de diferentes características, y las utiliza como marco de referencia para las creaciones propias. (CEC, CSIEE) EA.1.14.1. Conoce, entiende y observa las normas de comportamiento en audiciones y representaciones musicales. (CSYC, Identificación de características básicas de canciones simples. Identificación y reproducción de estribillos y canciones infantiles tradicionales BLOQUE 5 “LA INTERPRETACIÓN MUSICAL” Interpretación de canciones sencillas con la voz y con percusión corporal. Valoración el cuerpo como medio de expresión. Ejecución de ritmos sencillos con percusión corporal. Utilización del lenguaje musical para la interpretación de obra BLOQUE 6 “LA MÚSICA, EL MOVIMIENTO Y LA DANZA” Identificación de su propio cuerpo como instrumento de expresión de sentimiento y emociones.
  29. 29. instrumentales. (CEC) EA 1.16.3. Traduce al lenguaje musical convencional ritmos sencillos. (CEC) EA 1.16.4. Interpreta piezas vocales e instrumentales estilos y culturas para distintos agrupamientos con y sin acompañamiento. (CEC) EA 1.16.5. Conoce e interpreta canciones de distintos lugares y estilos, valorando su aportación al enriquecimiento personal, social y cultural. (CEC, CSYC) EA 1.17.1. Busca información bibliográfica sobre instrumentos, compositores, intérpretes y eventos musicales. (CD, CCL) EA 1.17.2. Utiliza los medios audiovisuales y recursos informáticos para la sonorización de imágenes y representaciones dramáticas. (CD) Disfrute e interpretación de pequeñas coreografías y danzas. CEC) EA.1.14.2. Comprende, acepta y respeta el contenido de las normas que regulan la propiedad intelectual en cuanto a la reproducción y copia de obras musicales. (CSYC) EA 1.15.1. Reconoce y describe las cualidades de la voz a través de audiciones diversas y recrearlas. (CCL, CEC) EA. 1.16.1. Reconoce y clasifica instrumentos acústicos y electrónicos, de diferentes registros de la voz y de las agrupaciones vocales e instrumentales. (CEC). EA 1.16.3. Traduce al lenguaje musical convencional melodías y ritmos sencillos. (CEC) EA 1.16.4. Interpreta piezas vocales e instrumentales de diferentes épocas, estilos y culturas para distintos agrupamientos con y sin acompañamiento. (CEC) EA 1.16.5. Conoce e interpreta canciones de distintos lugares, épocas y estilos, valorando su aportación al enriquecimiento personal, social y cultural. (CEC,CSYC) EA 1.17.1. Busca información bibliográfica, en medios de comunicación o en Disfrute e interpretación de pequeñas coreografías y danzas.
  30. 30. internet información sobre instrumentos, compositores, intérpretes y eventos musicales. (CD, CCL) EA 1.17.2. Utiliza los medios audiovisuales y recursos informáticos para crear piezas musicales y para la sonorización de imágenes y representaciones dramáticas. (CD EDUCACIÓN FÍSICA 1º DE PRIMARIA 2º DE PRIMARIA INDICADORES Y COMPETENCIAS CLAVE CONTENIDOS MÍNIMOS INDICADORES Y COMPETENCIAS CLAVE CONTENIDOS MÍNIMOS EF.1.1.1. Responde a situaciones motrices sencillas identificando los movimientos (desplazamientos, lanzamientos, saltos, giros, equilibrios...), mediante la comprensión y conocimiento de sus posibilidades motrices. (CAA). EF.1.5.1 Muestra interés por mejorar la competencia motriz. (CSYC). Bloque 1: “El cuerpo y sus habilidades perceptivo motrices” 1.1. Toma de conciencia y aceptación del propio cuerpo. 1.7. Exploración y diferenciación de las posibilidades sensoriales del cuerpo (visión, audición, táctil, olfativa y cenestésica). 1.10. Experimentación de situaciones de equilibrio tanto estático como dinámico en diversas situaciones (base estable o inestable y modificando los puntos de apoyo). 1.14. Experimentación de diferentes formas de ejecución y control EF.1.1.2. Responde a situaciones motrices sencillas identificando los movimientos (desplazamientos, lanzamientos, saltos, giros, equilibrios...), mediante su intervención corporal ante la variedad de estímulos visuales, auditivos y táctiles. (CAA) EF.1.6.1 Toma conciencia y reconoce el propio cuerpo y el de los demás. (CAA). EF.1.6.2 Muestra respeto y aceptación por el propio cuerpo y el de los demás. (CSYC). Bloque 1: “El cuerpo y sus habilidades perceptivo motrices” 1.1. Toma de conciencia y aceptación del propio cuerpo, afianzando la confianza en sí mismo. 1.2. Conocimiento de los segmentos corporales y observación de éstos en sí mismo. 1.11. Dominio progresivo de la percepción espacial, a través de básicas nociones topológicas y de distancia (arriba-abajo, delante-detrás, dentro- fuera, cerca-lejos, alto- bajo, juntos-separados). 1.15. Disposición favorable a participar en actividades diversas aceptando la existencia de diferencias en el nivel
  31. 31. de las habilidades motrices básicas (desplazamientos, saltos y suspensiones, giros, lanzamientos y recepciones, transportes y conducciones). de habilidad. EF.1.4.1. Muestra interés por adquirir hábitos relacionados con la salud y el bienestar. (CSYC). EF.1.9.2 Es consciente y se preocupa por el medio donde se desarrollan las actividades. (CMT, CEC). Bloque 2: “La Educación Física como favorecedora de salud 2.5. Toma de conciencia y aceptación del uso de ropa y calzado adecuados para una correcta práctica deportiva. EF.1.4.2. Toma conciencia de la importancia de una buena alimentación e higiene corporal. (CAA). EF.1.9.1 Demuestra actitudes de cuidado hacia el entorno y el lugar en el que realizamos los juegos y actividades. (CSYC,CEC). EF.1.10.1. Reconoce posibles riesgos en la práctica de la actividad física derivados de los materiales y espacios. (CMT,CSYC). Bloque 2: “La Educación Física como favorecedora de salud 2.4. Respeto de las normas de uso de materiales y espacios en la práctica de actividades motrices. EF.1.2.1. Conoce recursos expresivos del cuerpo a través de bailes y danzas sencillas como coreografías simples o pequeños musicales. (CEC). Bloque 3: “La Expresión corporal: Expresión y creación artística motriz” 3.1. Indagación y exploración de las posibilidades expresivas del cuerpo (tono muscular, mímica, gestos) y del movimiento (ritmo, espacio, tiempo). 3.4. Imitación y representación desinhibida de emociones y sentimientos a través EF.1.2.2. Simboliza a través del cuerpo, el gesto y el movimiento ideas sencillas, emociones y sentimientos. (CSYC). Bloque 3: “La Expresión corporal: Expresión y creación artística motriz” 3.1. Indagación y exploración de las posibilidades expresivas del cuerpo (tono muscular, mímica, gestos) y del movimiento (ritmo, espacio, tiempo). 3.2. Expresión e interpretación de la música en general y el flamenco en particular a través del cuerpo, sincronizando sencillas
  32. 32. del cuerpo, el gesto y el movimiento. 3.5. Imitación de personajes, objetos y situaciones; cercanos al contexto, entorno y vida cotidiana de los niños/as. 3.6. Participación y disfrute en actividades que supongan comunicación a través de las expresiones, el cuerpo y el movimiento. 3.7. Respeto y aceptación hacia los demás por las formas de expresarse a través del cuerpo y el movimiento. estructuras rítmicas a partir de un compás y un tempo externo. 3.3. Práctica de sencillos bailes y danzas populares o autóctonas de la Comunidad Autónoma de Andalucía. 3.4. Imitación y representación desinhibida de emociones y sentimientos a través del cuerpo, el gesto y el movimiento. 3.6. Participación y disfrute en actividades que supongan comunicación a través de las expresiones, el cuerpo y el movimiento. 3.7. Respeto y aceptación hacia los demás por las formas de expresarse a través del cuerpo y el movimiento EF.1.3.2. Participa en los juegos y actividades. (CSYC). EF.1.5.2 Muestra interés por participar en actividades diversas. (CSYC, SIEP). Bloque 4: “El juego y deporte escolar” 4.2. Utilización y respeto de reglas del juego para la organización de situaciones colectivas. 4.6. Aceptación de diferentes roles en el juego. EF.1.3.1. Identifica, comprende y respeta las normas y reglas de los juegos y actividades físicas. (CSYC). EF.1.3.3. Favorece las buenas relaciones entre compañeros/as. (CSYC). EF.1.7.1 Muestra interés por las diversas actividades que se pueden desarrollar a partir de la Educación física. (CSYC, CEC). EF.1.12.1. Valora y respeta a las otras Bloque 4: “El juego y deporte escolar” 4.1. Reflexión e interiorización sobre la importancia de cumplir las normas y reglas de los juegos. 4.4. Indagación y práctica de juegos populares y tradicionales propios de la cultura andaluza. 4.7. Respeto y aceptación de las demás personas que participan en el juego.
  33. 33. personas que participan en las actividades. (CSYC). EF.1.12.2. Muestra comprensión y cumplimiento de las normas de los juegos. (CSYC). EF.1.12.3. Valora el juego como medio de disfrute y de relación con los demás. (CSYC). VALORES SOCIALES Y CÍVICOS 1º DE PRIMARIA 2º DE PRIMARIA INDICADORES Y COMPETENCIAS CLAVE CONTENIDOS MÍNIMOS INDICADORES Y COMPETENCIAS CLAVE CONTENIDOS MÍNIMOS VSC.1.1.1. Conoce y asume los rasgos característicos de su personalidad, entendiendo el valor de la respetabilidad y la dignidad personal (SIEP). VSC.1.1.2. Expresa la percepción de su propia identidad, manifestando verbalmente una visión positiva de sí mismo e integrando la representación que hace de sí mismo y la imagen que expresan los demás.(SIEP, CCL). VSC.1.1.3. Reflexiona acerca de las consecuencias de sus acciones, identificando las ventajas e inconvenientes de las diferentes alternativas de acción y Bloque 1: ”La identidad y la dignidad de la persona" Identidad , autonomía y responsabilidad personal. Desarrollo y regulación de los sentimientos y las emociones. VSC.1.1.1. Conoce y asume los rasgos característicos de su personalidad, entendiendo el valor de la respetabilidad y la dignidad personal (SIEP). VSC.1.1.2. Expresa la percepción de su propia identidad, manifestando verbalmente una visión positiva de sí mismo e integrando la representación que hace de sí mismo y la imagen que expresan los demás.(SIEP, CCL). VSC.1.1.3. Reflexiona acerca de las consecuencias de sus acciones, identificando las ventajas e inconvenientes de las diferentes alternativas de acción y Bloque 1: “La identidad y la dignidad de la persona" Identidad , autonomía y responsabilidad personal. Desarrollo y regulación de los sentimientos y las emociones.
  34. 34. haciéndose responsable de las mismas. (CSYC, SIEP). VSC.1.3.1. Reconoce, lista y expresa pensamientos, reflexionando, regulando y reestructurando sus sentimientos y emociones.(CCL, SIEP) VSC.1.3.2. Aplica el autocontrol a la toma de decisiones y a la resolución de conflictos, haciendo frente a la incertidumbre, el miedo o el fracaso. (SIEP). VSC.1.4.2. Pone de manifiesto una actitud abierta hacia los demás, compartiendo puntos de vista y sentimientos durante la interacción social en el aula.(CSYC) haciéndose responsable de las mismas. (CSYC, SIEP). VSC.1.3.1. Reconoce, lista y expresa pensamientos, reflexionando, regulando y reestructurando sus sentimientos y emociones.(CCL, SIEP) VSC.1.3.2. Aplica el autocontrol a la toma de decisiones y a la resolución de conflictos, haciendo frente a la incertidumbre, el miedo o el fracaso. (SIEP). VSC.1.4.2. Pone de manifiesto una actitud abierta hacia los demás, compartiendo puntos de vista y sentimientos durante la interacción social en el aula.(CSYC) VSC.1.5.1. Colabora activamente en actividades cooperativas, detectando los sentimientos y pensamientos que subyacen en lo que se está diciendo, escuchando activamente y demostrando interés por las otras personas. (CSYC; CCL, SIEP). VSC.1.7.1. Participa Bloque 2: “La comprensión y el respeto en las relaciones interpersonales” El trabajo cooperativo y solidario en grupo, desarrollando el concepto de bien común. VSC.1.5.1. Colabora activamente en actividades cooperativas, detectando los sentimientos y pensamientos que subyacen en lo que se está diciendo, escuchando activamente y demostrando interés por las otras personas. (CSYC; CCL, SIEP). VSC.1.7.1. Participa Bloque 2: “La comprensión y el respeto en las relaciones interpersonales” El trabajo cooperativo y solidario en grupo, desarrollando el concepto de bien común.
  35. 35. activamente para resolver situaciones conflictivas. (CSYC). VSC.1.7.2. Se inicia en el trabajo en equipo.(CSYC). activamente para resolver situaciones conflictivas. (CSYC). VSC.1.7.2. Se inicia en el trabajo en equipo.(CSYC). VSC.1.8.1. Realiza pequeñas reflexiones sobre situaciones escolares y justifica sus actuaciones en base a valores personales como la dignidad, la libertad, la autoestima, la seguridad en uno mismo y la capacidad de enfrentarse a los problemas. (CSYC) VSC.1.8.2. Identifica las normas escolares como un referente de valores a cumplir para el bien común. (CSYC) Bloque 3: “La convivencia y los valores" Conocimiento y respeto de las normas de convivencia en casa, aula, grupo de amigos, colegio. VSC.1.8.1. Realiza pequeñas reflexiones sobre situaciones escolares y justifica sus actuaciones en base a valores personales como la dignidad, la libertad, la autoestima, la seguridad en uno mismo y la capacidad de enfrentarse a los problemas. (CSYC) VSC.1.8.2. Identifica las normas escolares como un referente de valores a cumplir para el bien común. (CSYC) Bloque 3: “La convivencia y los valores" Conocimiento y respeto de las normas de convivencia en casa, aula, grupo de amigos, colegio. Reconocimiento y explicación de conflictos habituales desde el punto de vista de las dos partes. RELIGIÓN CATÓLICA 1º DE PRIMARIA 2º DE PRIMARIA INDICADORES Y COMPETENCIAS CLAVE CONTENIDOS MÍNIMOS INDICADORES Y COMPETENCIAS CLAVE CONTENIDOS MÍNIMOS 1.1. Conoce, respeta y cuida la obra creada. (CSYC) 1.2.Expresa con palabras propias el asombro por lo que Dios hace.( CSYC,CEC) 2.1 Identifica y enumera los cuidados que recibe en su vida como don de Dios. (CEC, CCL, CAA). 3.2. Memoriza y reproduce fórmulas sencillas de petición y agradecimiento. (CCL, CEC, CSYC). Bloque 1. El sentido religioso del hombre: - La creación como regalo de Dios. - El hombre, obra maestra de la creación. -La comunicación del hombre con Dios. 5.1. Descubre y nombra situaciones en las que necesita a las personas, y sobre todo a Dios (CSYC). 6.1. Valora y agradece que Dios le ha creado para ser feliz.( CSYC) 7.1. Lee y comprende el relato bíblico del paraíso. (CCL,CEC) 7.3. Expresa, oral y gestualmente, de forma sencilla, la gratitud a Dios por su amistad.( CSYC) Bloque 1. El sentido religioso del hombre: -Dios, padre de la humanidad, quiere nuestra felicidad. -Dios crea al hombre para ser su amigo. -El Paraíso como signo de amistad.
  36. 36. 1.2. Señala y representa las características de la amistad de Dios con el hombre: cuidado, protección, acompañamiento, colaboración, etc. (CSYC, CAA, CEC, SIEP). Bloque 2. La revelación: Dios interviene en la historia: -Dios acompaña al hombre en la historia. -Dios habla a los hombres como amigos. 2.1. Conoce, memoriza y reconstruye relatos bíblicos de la acción de Dios en la historia.( CSYCCCL,CAA,). 2.2. Selecciona y representa distintas escenas bíblicas de la acción de Dios en la historia.( CSYC,SIEP,CAA). 4.1. Escucha y describe con sus palabras momentos en los que Dios ayuda al pueblo de Israel. ( CCL,CSYC). Bloque 2. La revelación: Dios interviene en la historia - -La Biblia narra lo que Dios ha hecho en la historia. -Dios actúa en la historia. La amistad de Dios con los Patriarcas. -Dios propone al hombre un camino de encuentro con Él. 1.2 Valora y respeta la familia de Jesús a semejanza de la suya.( CEC,CSYC). 2.1. Nombra y asocia, lugares y acontecimientos importantes en la vida d Jesús(CCL,CSYC,CEC,CD,CA A,). 3.1. Nombra y secuencia representaciones gráficas de los momentos esenciales de la Pasión, muerte y resurrección de Jesús(CCL,CD,CAA,CSYC). Bloque 3. Jesucristo, cumplimiento de la Historia de la Salvación: - - Jesús, el hijo de Dios se hace hombre, vive y crece en una familia. -Acontecimient os y lugares geográficos importantes en la vida de Jesús. - Jesús murió para nuestra salvación. 4.1. Lee y expresa, verbal o gráficamente, el relato de la Anunciación.( CCL,CAA, CSYC, SIEP,CEC). 5.1. Identifica los signos de adviento como tiempo de espera.( CCL,CAA,CSYC) 5.2. Reconoce y valora la necesidad de la espera como actitud cotidiana de la vida.( CCL,CAA,CSYC). 6.1. Conoce el relato del nacimiento de Jesús y descubre el valor profundo de la Navidad. (CCL,CAA,CSYC) Bloque 3. Jesucristo, cumplimiento de la Historia de la Salvación: - -Dios elige a María para que Su hijo se haga hombre. -El Adviento, espera del cumplimiento de la promesa de salvación. -La Navidad: nacimiento del Salvador. 1.1. Asocia las características de la familia de la Iglesia con las de su familia. (CCL,CD,CAA,CSYC). 2.1. Expresa el respeto al templo como lugar sagrado. (CCL,CD, CAA,CSYC,CEC). 3.1. Conoce y expresa el sentido del domingo. (CCL,CAA,CSYC, SIEP,CEC). Bloque 4. Permanencia de Jesucristo en la historia: la Iglesia: - -La Iglesia, familia de Jesús. -Espacio y tiempo sagrado en la 4.1. Conoce y explica con sus palabras el sentido del bautismo. ( CCL,CAA,CSYC) 5.1. Asocia los elementos materiales del agua, la luz y el óleo con su significado sacramental(CCL,CAA,CS YC) 6.1. Relaciona la unidad de Bloque 4. Permanencia de Jesucristo en la historia: la Iglesia: - -El Bautismo: incorporación a la Iglesia. -La unidad eclesial: hijos de un mismo
  37. 37. Iglesia. -El domingo, día dedicado al Señor. la Iglesia con la unidad de los órganos de su propio cuerpo.( CCL,CAA,CSYC). 7.1. Construye un calendario donde ubica los diferentes tiempos litúrgicos(CCL,CD, CAA,CSYC,CEC) Padre. -Jesucristo santifica el tiempo: el año litúrgico. 5.4.3. Indicadores de evaluación, contenidos mínimos y criterios de promoción del Segundo ciclo. LENGUA 3º DE PRIMARIA 4º DE PRIMARIA INDICADORES Y COMPETENCIAS CLAVE CONTENIDOS MÍNIMOS INDICADORES Y COMPETENCIAS CLAVE CONTENIDOS MÍNIMOS LCL.1.1. Participa en debates respetando las normas de intercambio comunicativo e incorporando informaciones tanto verbales como no verbales. (CCL, CAA, CSYC, SEIP) LCL.3.1. Expresa oralmente de manera sencilla y coherente conocimientos, ideas, hechos y vivencias, adecuando progresivamente su vocabulario (CCL, CAA). LCL.2.3.1. Comprende el sentido y la información general en textos orales de uso habitual. (CCL). LCL.2.3.2. Reconoce las ideas principales y secundarias de un texto oral. (CCL). Bloque 1: “Comunicación oral: hablar y escuchar” Comunicarse de forma espontánea o dirigida utilizando un discurso ordenado y coherente. Comprensión y expresión de mensajes verbales y no verbales mediante el uso de estrategias. Estrategias y normas para el intercambio comunicativo. LCL.1.1. Participa en debates respetando las normas de intercambio comunicativo e incorporando informaciones tanto verbales como no verbales. (CCL, CAA, CSYC, SEIP) LCL.3.1. Expresa oralmente de manera sencilla y coherente conocimientos, ideas, hechos y vivencias, adecuando progresivamente su vocabulario, CCL, CAA). LCL.2.3.1. Comprende el sentido y la información general en textos orales de uso habitual. (CCL). LCL.2.3.2. Reconoce las ideas principales y secundarias de un texto oral. (CCL). Bloque 1: “Comunicación oral: hablar y escuchar” Comunicarse de forma espontánea o dirigida utilizando un discurso ordenado y coherente. Comprensión y expresión de mensajes verbales y no verbales mediante el uso de estrategias. Estrategias y normas para el intercambio comunicativo.
  38. 38. LCL.2.3.4. Resume la información recibida de hechos cotidianos, cercanos a su realidad para aplicarlos en distintos contextos de aprendizaje.(CCL). LCL.2.6.1. Lee diferentes textos de creciente complejidad incluidos en el plan lector de nivel y/o ciclo, con fluidez, entonación y ritmo adecuado, respetando las pausas de las lecturas. (CCL). LCL.2.7.1. Comprende textos leídos en voz alta. (CCL). LCL.2.7.2. Deduce el significado de palabras y expresiones con ayuda del contexto, de las ilustraciones y los contenidos (CCL, CAA). LCL.2.8.1. Desarrolla estrategias básicas Bloque 2: ”Comunicación escrita: leer” Lectura de textos en distintos soportes con pronunciación correcta , entonación y ritmo adecuado en función de los signos de puntuación. Comprensión de textos leídos en voz alta. Estrategias para la LCL.2.3.4. Resume la información recibida de hechos cotidianos, cercanos a su realidad para aplicarlos en distintos contextos de aprendizaje.(CCL). LCL.2.6.1. Lee diferentes textos de creciente complejidad incluidos en el plan lector de nivel y/o ciclo, con fluidez, entonación y ritmo adecuado, respetando las pausas de las lecturas. (CCL). LCL.2.7.1. Comprende textos leídos en voz alta. (CCL). LCL.2.7.2. Deduce el significado de palabras y expresiones con ayuda del contexto, de las ilustraciones y los contenidos (CCL, CAA). LCL.2.8.1. Desarrolla estrategias básicas para la comprensión de textos como subrayar los elementos básicos, elaborar resúmenes, identificar elementos característicos, interpretar el valor del título y las ilustraciones. (CCL, CAA). CL.2.10.1. Escribe textos de los géneros Bloque 2: ”Comunicación escrita: leer” Lectura de textos en distintos soportes con pronunciación correcta , entonación y ritmo adecuado en función de los signos de puntuación. Comprensión de textos leídos en voz alta. Estrategias para la comprensión lectora de textos.
  39. 39. para la comprensión de textos como subrayar los elementos básicos, elaborar resúmenes, identificar elementos característicos, interpretar el valor del título y las ilustraciones. (CCL, CAA). LCL.2.10.1. Escribe textos de los géneros más habituales con diferentes intenciones comunicativas, para desarrollar el plan escritura. (CCL). LCL.2.10.2. Usa un vocabulario apropiado, atendiendo a los signos de puntuación, las reglas de acentuación y ortográficas en los textos que produce. (CCL). LCL.2.12.1. Utilizar los conocimientos básicos sobre la lengua (palabras, significado, categoría gramatical, etc.) propias del ciclo en las actividades de producción y comprensión de textos. (CCL) comprensión lectora de textos. Bloque 3: “Comunicación escrita: escribir” Escritura individual de textos copiados o dictados, con una caligrafía ,orden y limpieza, adecuada y con un vocabulario en consonancia con el nivel educativo. Aplicación de las normas ortográficas y signos de puntuación en consonancia con el nivel educativo. más habituales con diferentes intenciones comunicativas, para desarrollar el plan escritura. (CCL). LCL.2.10.2. Usa un vocabulario apropiado, atendiendo a los signos de puntuación, las reglas de acentuación y ortográficas en los textos que produce. (CCL). LCL.2.12.1. Utilizar los conocimientos básicos sobre la lengua (palabras, significado, categoría gramatical, etc.) propias del ciclo en las actividades de producción y comprensión de textos. (CCL) LCL.2.12.2. Utiliza el diccionario para buscar el significado de palabras desconocidas, seleccionando la acepción correcta. (CCL) Bloque 3: “Comunicación escrita: escribir” Escritura individual de textos copiados o dictados, con una caligrafía ,orden y limpieza, adecuada y con un vocabulario en consonancia con el nivel educativo. Aplicación de las normas ortográficas y signos de puntuación en consonancia con el nivel educativo.
  40. 40. LCL.2.12.2. Utiliza el diccionario para buscar el significado de palabras desconocidas, seleccionando la acepción correcta. (CCL) LCL.2.14.1. Conoce y produce textos literarios utilizando recursos léxicos, sintácticos, fónicos y rítmicos (CCL) Bloque 4: ”Conocimiento de la lengua” Reconocer sustantivo, adjetivo y verbo. Conocer la concordancia en persona , género y número. Identificación de las partes de la oración:sujeto y predicado Utilización de las reglas básicas de ortografía, reglas de acentuación. LCL.2.14.1. Conoce y produce textos literarios utilizando recursos léxicos, sintácticos, fónicos y rítmicos (CCL) Bloque 4: ”Conocimiento de la lengua” Reconocer sustantivo, adjetivo y verbo. Conocer la concordancia en persona , género y número. Identificación de las partes de la oración: sujeto y predicado Utilización de las reglas básicas de ortografía ,reglas de acentuación.
  41. 41. Bloque 5 : “Educación literaria” Elaboración de textos narrativos breves orales o escritos, como relatos y poemas adaptados a su edad. Bloque 5 : “Educación literaria” Elaboración de textos narrativos breves orales o escritos, como relatos y poemas adaptados a su edad. MATEMÁTICAS 3º DE PRIMARIA 4º DE PRIMARIA INDICADORES Y COMPETENCIAS CLAVE CONTENIDOS MÍNIMOS INDICADORES Y COMPETENCIAS CLAVE CONTENIDOS MÍNIMOS MAT 2.1.1. Identifica, Bloque 1: “Procesos, MAT 2.1.1. Identifica, Bloque 1: “Procesos,
  42. 42. resuelve e inventa problemas aditivos (cambio, combinación, igualación, comparación) y multiplicativos (repetición de medidas y escalares sencillos). (CMCT, CAA). MAT 2.1.2. Planifica el proceso de resolución de un problema: comprende el enunciado (datos, relaciones entre los datos, contexto del problema), utiliza estrategias personales para la resolución de problemas, reconoce y aplica la operación u operaciones que corresponden al problema, decidiendo sobre su resolución (mental, algorítmica o con calculadora). (CMCT, CAA, SIEP). MAT 2.1.3. Expresa matemáticamente los cálculos realizados, comprueba la solución y explica de forma razonada y con claridad el proceso seguido en la resolución. (CMCT, CAA, CCL). MAT.2 3.1. Desarrolla y muestra actitudes adecuadas para el trabajo en matemáticas: esfuerzo, perseverancia, flexibilidad y aceptación de la crítica razonada. (CMCT, CAA, SIEP). métodos y actitudes matemáticas” Resolución de problemas de una operación aplicando todas las fases del proceso de resolución de problemas. Iniciativa, participación y colaboración activa en el trabajo cooperativo para investigar, resolver e inventar problemas, respetando el trabajo de los demás. resuelve e inventa problemas aditivos (cambio, combinación, igualación, comparación) y multiplicativos (repetición de medidas y escalares sencillos), de una y dos operaciones en situaciones de la vida cotidiana. (CMCT, CAA). MAT 2.1.2. Planifica el proceso de resolución de un problema: comprende el enunciado (datos, relaciones entre los datos, contexto del problema), utiliza estrategias personales para la resolución de problemas, estima por aproximación y redondea cuál puede ser el resultado lógico del problema, reconoce y aplica la operación u operaciones que corresponden al problema, decidiendo sobre su resolución (mental, algorítmica o con calculadora). (CMCT, CAA, SIEP). MAT 2.1.3. Expresa matemáticamente los cálculos realizados, comprueba la solución y explica de forma razonada y con claridad el proceso seguido en la resolución, analizando la coherencia de la solución y contrastando su respuesta con las de métodos y actitudes matemáticas” Resolución de problemas de una y/o dos operaciones aplicando todas las fases del proceso de resolución de problemas y expresando oralmente el razonamiento matemático seguido en las tareas. Presentación ordenada y clara de los problemas. Iniciativa, participación y colaboración activa en el trabajo cooperativo para investigar, resolver e inventar problemas, respetando el trabajo de los demás.
  43. 43. MAT.2.3.2. Se plantea la resolución de retos y problemas con la precisión, esmero e interés ajustados al nivel educativo y a la dificultad de la situación, planteando preguntas y buscando las respuestas adecuadas, superando las inseguridades y bloqueos que puedan surgir, aprovechando la reflexión sobre los errores para iniciar nuevos aprendizajes. (CMCT, CAA, SIEP). su grupo. (CMCT, CAA, CCL). MAT.2.2.4. Resuelve situaciones problemáticas variadas: sobran datos, faltan un dato y lo inventa, problemas de elección, a partir de un enunciado inventa una pregunta, a partir de una pregunta inventa un problema, inventa un problema a partir de una expresión matemática, a partir de una solución. (CMCT, CAA). MAT.2 3.1. Desarrolla y muestra actitudes adecuadas para el trabajo en matemáticas: esfuerzo, perseverancia, flexibilidad y aceptación de la crítica razonada. (CMCT, CAA, SIEP). MAT.2.3.2. Se plantea la resolución de retos y problemas con la precisión, esmero e interés ajustados al nivel educativo y a la dificultad de la situación, planteando preguntas y buscando las respuestas adecuadas, superando las inseguridades y bloqueos que puedan surgir, aprovechando la reflexión sobre los errores para iniciar nuevos aprendizajes. (CMCT, CAA, SIEP).
  44. 44. MAT.2.3.3. Toma decisiones, las valora y reflexiona sobre ellas en los procesos del trabajo matemático de su entorno inmediato, contrasta sus decisiones con el grupo, siendo capaz de aplicar las ideas claves en otras situaciones futuras en distintos (CMCT, CAA, SIEP). MAT.2.4.1. Lee, escribe y ordena números utilizando razonamientos apropiados, en textos numéricos de la vida cotidiana.(CMCT). MAT.2.4.2. Descompone, compone y redondea números naturales de hasta cinco cifras, interpretando el valor de posición de cada una de ellas. (CMCT). MAT.2.4.3. Identifica y nombra, en situaciones de su entorno inmediato, los números ordinales. (CMCT). MAT.2.4.4. Interpreta el valor de los números en situaciones de la vida cotidiana, en escaparates con precios, folletos publicitarios…, emitiendo informaciones numéricas con sentido. (CMCT, CAA). MAT.2.4.5. Compara y Bloque 2: “Números” Lectura, escritura y ordenación de números naturales hasta el 99.999 Operaciones de suma y resta llevando. Multiplicaciones y divisiones por una cifra. MAT.2.4.1. Lee, escribe y ordena números (naturales, enteros, fracciones y decimales hasta las centésima), utilizando razonamientos apropiados, en textos numéricos de la vida cotidiana.(CMCT). MAT.2.4.2. Descompone, compone y redondea números naturales de hasta seis cifras, interpretando el valor de posición de cada una de ellas. (CMCT). MAT.2.4.3. Identifica y nombra, en situaciones de su entorno inmediato, los números ordinales. (CMCT). MAT.2.4.4. Interpreta el valor de los números en situaciones de la vida cotidiana, en escaparates con precios, folletos publicitarios…, emitiendo informaciones numéricas con Bloque 2: “Números” Lectura, escritura y ordenación de números naturales hasta el 999.999 Composición y descomposición de números hasta 6 cifras. Dominio de ordinales hasta el 20. Operaciones de suma y resta llevando. Multiplicaciones por dos cifras y divisiones con una cifra en el divisor. Cálculo mental en operaciones sencillas de suma y resta.
  45. 45. ordena números naturales por el valor posicional y por su representación en la recta numérica como apoyo gráfico. (CMCT). MAT.2.4.6. Lee y escribe fracciones básicas (con denominador 2,3,4,5,6,8,10) (CMCT). MAT.2.5.1. Realiza operaciones utilizando los algoritmos estándar de suma, resta, multiplicación con distintos tipos de números, en comprobación de resultados en contextos de resolución de problemas y en situaciones cotidianas. (CMCT, CAA). MAT.2.5.2. Realiza cálculos numéricos naturales utilizando las propiedades de las operaciones en resolución de problemas. (CMCT). MAT.2.5.3. Muestra flexibilidad a la hora de elegir el procedimiento más adecuado en la resolución de cálculos numéricos, según la naturaleza del cálculo que se va a realizar. (CMCT, CAA). MAT.2.5.5. Utiliza algunas estrategias sentido. (CMCT, CAA). MAT.2.4.5. Compara y ordena números naturales por el valor posicional y por su representación en la recta numérica como apoyo gráfico. (CMCT). MAT.2.4.6. Lee y escribe fracciones básicas (con denominador 2,3,4,5,6,8,10) (CMCT). MAT.2.5.1. Realiza operaciones utilizando los algoritmos estándar de suma, resta, multiplicación y división con distintos tipos de números, en comprobación de resultados en contextos de resolución de problemas y en situaciones cotidianas. (CMCT, CAA). MAT.2.5.2. Realiza cálculos numéricos naturales utilizando las propiedades de las operaciones en resolución de problemas. (CMCT). MAT.2.5.3. Muestra flexibilidad a la hora de elegir el procedimiento más adecuado en la resolución de cálculos numéricos, según la naturaleza del cálculo que se va a realizar. (CMCT, CAA).
  46. 46. mentales de sumas y restas con números sencillos: opera con decenas, centenas y millares exactos, sumas y restas por unidades, calcula dobles y mitades. (CMCT, CAA). MAT.2.5.6. Utiliza algunas estrategias mentales de multiplicación con números sencillos, multiplica y divide por 2, 4,5,10,100. (CMCT, CAA). MAT.2.5.8. Utiliza otras estrategias personales para la realización de cálculos mentales, explicando el proceso seguido en su aplicación. (CMCT, CAA). MAT.2.5.9. Expresa con claridad el proceso seguido en la realización de cálculos.(CMCT, CAA). MAT.2.5.5. Utiliza algunas estrategias mentales de sumas y restas con números sencillos: opera con decenas, centenas y millares exactos, sumas y restas por unidades, o por redondeo , calcula dobles y mitades. (CMCT, CAA). MAT.2.5.6. Utiliza algunas estrategias mentales de multiplicación y división con números sencillos, multiplica y divide por 2, 4,5,10,100; multiplica y divide por descomposición y asociación utilizando las propiedades de las operaciones. (CMCT, CAA). MAT.2.5.7. Utiliza estrategias de estimación del resultado de operaciones con números naturales redondeando antes de operar mentalmente. (CMCT. CAA). MAT.2.5.8. Utiliza otras estrategias personales para la realización de cálculos mentales, explicando el proceso seguido en su aplicación. (CMCT, CAA). MAT.2.5.9. Expresa con claridad el proceso seguido en la realización de
  47. 47. cálculos.(CMCT, CAA). MAT.2.6.1. Realiza estimaciones de medidas de longitud, masa, capacidad y tiempo en el entorno y de la vida cotidiana, escogiendo las unidades e instrumentos más adecuados y utilizando estrategias propias. (CMCT, SIEP). MAT.2.6.2. Realiza mediciones de longitud, masa, capacidad y tiempo en el entorno y de la vida cotidiana, escogiendo las unidades e instrumentos más adecuados y utilizando estrategias propias. (CMCT, SIEP). MAT.2.6.3. Expresa el resultado numérico y las unidades utilizadas en estimaciones y mediciones de longitud, masa, capacidad y tiempo en el entorno y de la vida cotidiana. (CMCT). MAT.2.7.1. Opera con diferentes medidas obtenidas en el entorno próximo mediante sumas y restas de unidades de una misma magnitud ,expresando el resultado en las unidades más adecuadas, explicando oralmente el proceso seguido. (CMCT, CCL). Bloque 3: “Medidas” Realización de mediciones. Principales unidades de medida: longitud, peso, capacidad. Unidades de tiempo: horas, días, semanas, meses y años. Moneda de curso legal: el euro. MAT.2.6.1. Realiza estimaciones de medidas de longitud, masa, capacidad y tiempo en el entorno y de la vida cotidiana, escogiendo las unidades e instrumentos más adecuados y utilizando estrategias propias. (CMCT, SIEP). MAT.2.6.2. Realiza mediciones de longitud, masa, capacidad y tiempo en el entorno y de la vida cotidiana, escogiendo las unidades e instrumentos más adecuados y utilizando estrategias propias. (CMCT, SIEP). MAT.2.6.3. Expresa el resultado numérico y las unidades utilizadas en estimaciones y mediciones de longitud, masa, capacidad y tiempo en el entorno y de la vida cotidiana. (CMCT). MAT.2.7.1. Opera con diferentes medidas obtenidas en el entorno próximo mediante sumas y restas de unidades de una misma magnitud ,expresando el resultado en las unidades más adecuadas, explicando oralmente y por escrito el proceso seguido y Bloque 3: “Medidas” Realización de mediciones. Principales unidades de medida: longitud, peso, capacidad. Unidades de tiempo: horas, días, semanas, meses y años. Moneda de curso legal: el euro. Monedas y billetes.

×