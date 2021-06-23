Successfully reported this slideshow.
The MarketWatch News Department was not involved in the creation of this content. Apr 05, 2021 (AB Digital via COMTEX) -- ...
Despite the massive improvement in software technology development, many regulatory agencies still use old, slow, and outd...
service and satisfaction, promoting loyalty and installing con dence. They also get to reduce operational costs through au...
City: Reno State: NV 89511 Country: United States Website: http://inlumon.com/ COMTEX_383928262/2555/2021-04-05T11:42:38 I...
Tuhin Verma Reno

Tuhin Verma Reno, a technology firm based in Reno, Nevada announces their regulatory compliance management software for State Licensing Boards, Commissions, and Government Regulatory Agencies. Tuhin Verma Reno helps organizations improve customer service, ensure efficiency, and reduce risks and costs. Staff on inspection, survey, and investigation has a powerful tool to make their work easier, reduce paperwork, and take full advantage of modern technology. Click on the link For more information https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/technology-firm-inlumon-announces-regulatory-compliance-management-software-helping-government-regulatory-agencies-meet-their-goals-2021-04-05

  Technology Firm InLumon Announces Regulatory Compliance Management Software Helping Government Regulatory Agencies Meet Their Goals Published: April 5, 2021 at 11:42 a.m. ET
  The MarketWatch News Department was not involved in the creation of this content. Apr 05, 2021 (AB Digital via COMTEX) -- Reno, NV - inLumon, a technology firm based in Reno, Nevada, announces their regulatory compliance management software for State Licensing Boards, Commissions, and Government Regulatory Agencies. inLumon Reno helps organizations improve customer service, ensure efficiency, and reduce risks and costs. Staff on inspection, survey, and investigation has a powerful tool to make their work easier, reduce paperwork, and take full advantage of modern technology. Thousands of companies offer millions of products, from automobiles to pharmaceuticals, that consumers need for their daily existence. Government agencies need to provide an efficient regulatory role to ensure the products and services are safe for consumption and offer consumers good value for their money.
  Despite the massive improvement in software technology development, many regulatory agencies still use old, slow, and outdated systems. These systems are mostly paper-driven, resulting in inefficient workflow, frustration, poor reporting, and endless complaints. Such systems make collaboration difficult, exhaust the staff, and goals are never met. inLumon Reno offers regulatory compliance management software that is user-friendly and efficient. Instead of separated sheets, all compliance regulations are in one place to ensure that everything is properly monitored. The program's framework makes it easy for staff to collaborate and ensure everyone knows what they have to do. Managers and administrators have a holistic view of compliance performance and levels across all organizations they monitor. Such a feature makes it effortless to track regulatory changes and map new standards. One of the main reasons why government agencies and clients love inLumon is the automation features. It allows automation of so many processes to reduce time and drive agility and efficiency. Organizations who integrate inLumon software instantly boost customer service and satisfaction, promoting loyalty and installing confidence. They also
  get to reduce operational costs through automated compliance monitoring and other features. Agencies who conduct inspection and enforcement can make use of the inLumon's Inspection App. The application is integrated with licensing framework database to ensure effective synergy. About inLumon inLumon is a software development and technology firm based in Reno, Nevada. The company delivers innovative tools based on the latest and modern technology to help organizations meet their regulatory compliance and monitoring goals. They are trusted by a growing number of high-profile institutions, State Licensing Boards, Commissions, and Government Agencies in California, Nevada, and Wyoming. Media Contact Company Name: InLumon Contact Person: Tuhin Verma, CEO Email: Send Email Address:5375 Kietzke Lane, Suite 150 City: Reno
  State: NV 89511 Country: United States Website: http://inlumon.com/ COMTEX_383928262/2555/2021-04-05T11:42:38
