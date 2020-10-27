Website design and conversion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
WebsiteDesignandConversion Sergio Pinzon
PINZON & CO PINZON & CO
What are Cloud tags? What’s the difference between the internet and the world wide web? What’s a web host? What is a domai...
Site design Function Content Form Organization interaction
Six ‘weapons of influence’ Visual design Digital analytics Legal requirements Digital marketing planning and improvement p...
Buying modes Methodological Humanistic Spontaneous Competitive
The Methodical: how type What are the details? What’s the fine print? How does this work?
The Humanistic focuses on WHO-type questions: ● How will your product or service make me feel? ● Who uses your products/se...
The Spontaneous focuses on WHY- and sometimes WHEN- type questions: HOW CAN YOU GET ME TO WHAT I NEED QUICKLY? DO YOU OFFE...
The Competitive focuses on WHAT-type questions: What are your competitive advantages? What makes you the superior choice? ...
Discussion Web design wise: 1- What’s a landing page and when it is best to use them? 2- What’s a call to action (CTA) and...
Essential elements of creating effective experiences Accessibility. User-centred design and usability. Information archite...
Usability If a web site is difficult to use, people leave. If the homepage fails to clearly state what a company offers an...
Accessibility Site customers feedback tools tell you why, while web analytics only show you what and where Website custome...
Integrated design Offline choose to online choose Online choose to offline purchase
5 ways to integrate social media on your website • • • • •
Integrated design CONTACT US’ FORMS SUPPORT SALES QUESTIONS CALL-BACK LIVECHAT SYSTEMS. OFFLINE TO CHOOSE ONLINE ONLINE CH...
User centered design approach Research Design and testing Graphic design Development Tracking and analytics
Research Business goals Brand values Audience/ customers Focus groups Personas Web analytics
Design Sitemaps User journeys Wireframing Prototyping
Testing Eye tracking Mobile user testing Usability
Tracking and analysis WEB ANALYTICS COOKIES OPTIMIZATION
Online value proposition (OVP) Is different from your competitors Is not available in the real world Makes a difference to...
Online value proposition (OVP) Customer or company name Country Customer preferences News and events
Key variables for web design objectives Emotional connection Online experience Responsive service nature Trust Fulfilment
Emotional connection Q1: I feel related to the type of people who are [X]’s customers Q2: I feel as though [X] actually ca...
Online experience Q4: [X]’s web site provides easy- to-follow search paths Q5: I never feel lost when navigating through [...
Responsive service nature Q7: [X] is willing and ready to respond to customer needs Q8: [X]’s web site gives visitors the ...
Trust Q9: I trust [X] to keep my personal information safe Q10: I feel safe in my transactions with [X
Fulfilment Q11: I got what I ordered from [X]’s web site Q12: The product was delivered by the time promised by [X].
Increasing landing page conversion rate Forward analysis Entry pages. Deep linked What are the most popular paths from lan...
Entry pages or deep linked Home pages Search page Category page Product page Blog or content page Independent landing page
Move customers through the buying process Learning. e.g., video’s, tutorials, animations, blogs, How to’s, downloads Decid...
Points of resolution Lead magnets Promotions and announcements Conversions forms or check outs Sales and service. E.g. liv...
Integrating (OVP) with marketing efforts Web address and be in all advertising State the proposition clearly on- site. Del...
Aesthetics GRAPHICS COLOUR STYLE LAYOUT AND TYPOGRAPHY
Site personality Typography Background colour and images Borders and margins
A good page template design An aesthetic, visually pleasing layout Clear emphasis of different content types Visual hierar...
Design constraints The top sites download in less than a second. Mobile friendly Avoid plug- ins Use a consistent typograp...
Design constraints Never use underline in body text Headlines longer than three or four words may work best for SEO purpos...
Page design Home page Product or service pages Product category and sub-category pages On-site search results page Landing...
Google analytics Google analytics Mobile marketing options SMS QR Bluetooth Apps Social media
Website design and conversion
