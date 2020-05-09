Gestalt (2)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Actividad 6 - Tarea - Enfoque de la Gestalt Presentado por: Ana María Mina Angulo Id; 100072517 Ingrith Paola Londoño Mo...
. Percibimos imágenes incompletas o discontinuadas y nuestra mente las completa . Es la figura de contorno cerrado que tie...
la figura es el elemento que se destaca de los otros elementos a lo que nosotros podemos llamar imagen, en este caso la im...
En esta imagen se ve como en la primera figura podemos ver el circulo de la mitad pequeño y los que lo rodean grandes; en ...
En esta imagen se puede observar unas líneas y si miramos en el centro de la imagen vemos como un fondo puede generar un l...
- Ilusionario.es (s.f.). Guía de ilusiones ópticas. Creadotecnia. Recuperado de http://www.ilusionario.es/#GEOM - Leone, G...
Leyes de la gestalt

  1. 1. Actividad 6 - Tarea - Enfoque de la Gestalt Presentado por: Ana María Mina Angulo Id; 100072517 Ingrith Paola Londoño Morales Id; 100067446 Karen Fernanda Camargo Avila Id; 100058197 Corporación Universitaria Iberoamericana Facultad de Ciencias Humanas y Sociales Sensopercepción Psicología – Modalidad Virtual Profesora Liliana Izquierdo Mayo de 2020
  2. 2. . Percibimos imágenes incompletas o discontinuadas y nuestra mente las completa . Es la figura de contorno cerrado que tienden a verse mas con el figuras de contorno que tienden a verse mas abiertas que cerradas, por ejemplo en esta imagen vemos círculos en negro no terminados y la figura que resalta mas es el cubo que esta en líneas de color blanco
  3. 3. la figura es el elemento que se destaca de los otros elementos a lo que nosotros podemos llamar imagen, en este caso la imagen son los dos rostros de color negros que están de lado, fondo es la parte que sostiene la figura, ósea lo de color blanco que divide los dos rostros que a mi pareces puede ser una ficha de ajedrez. Describimos como se percibe mas una figura que su mismo fondo, parte de la base que el cerebro no percibe un objeto como figura o fondo a la vez.
  4. 4. En esta imagen se ve como en la primera figura podemos ver el circulo de la mitad pequeño y los que lo rodean grandes; en la otra figura podemos ver como sucede lo contrario el circulo de la mitad es el grande y los que lo rodean son pequeños ósea es la acción opuesta de la primera imagen. Esta es la acción de muestras condiciones opuestas o diferencias marcadas y así comprobar la exactitud. Puede ser la posición o contraposición que existe entre objetos o personas. En esta imagen vemos la singularidad que puede ser el color, forma, tamaño o posición.
  5. 5. En esta imagen se puede observar unas líneas y si miramos en el centro de la imagen vemos como un fondo puede generar un largo camino, además estas líneas que son verticales y horizontales vemos que las podemos transformar en líneas curvas, esto se debe a que nuestro cerebro intenta organizar lo que vemos pero no nos brinda una correcta interpretación
  6. 6. - Ilusionario.es (s.f.). Guía de ilusiones ópticas. Creadotecnia. Recuperado de http://www.ilusionario.es/#GEOM - Leone, G. (2011). Leyes de la Gestalt. gestalt-blog. Recuperado de http://gestalt-blog.blogspot.com.co/

