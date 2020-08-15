Higiene bucal ingrith gallegos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD CARRERA DE ODONTOLOGÍA INFORMÁTICA SALUD DENTAL ESTUDI...
• Es la acción beneficiosa por la cual el paciente realiza una correcta limpieza en su cavidad bucal y permite que el mism...
¿Qué significa buena higiene bucal? ◦ Sus dientes están limpios y no hay restos de alimentos. ◦ Las encías presentan un co...
Recomendaciones básicas para la salud bucal Cepillar los dientes al menos 2 veces al día o después de cada comida. Potenci...
Trastornos de salud bucodental Caries dental Periodontopatías  Cánceres bucales  Manifestaciones bucodentales del VIH ...
¿Cómo se practica la buena higiene bucal?  Importante para su bienestar general. Cuidados preventivos diarios, como el c...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA: ◦ 1. ¿Qué es una Higiene Bucal Adecuada? [Internet]. [citado 14 de agosto de 2020]. Disponible en: https://w...
Información importante sobre la Higiene Bucal
Concepto
Datos importantes
Recomendaciones
Trastornos

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD CARRERA DE ODONTOLOGÍA INFORMÁTICA SALUD DENTAL ESTUDIANTE: Ingrith Mishell Gallegos Alvarado CURSO: Primer Semestre “B” Fecha: 15/08/202 Riobamba- Ecuador
  2. 2. • Es la acción beneficiosa por la cual el paciente realiza una correcta limpieza en su cavidad bucal y permite que el mismo posea esta con aspecto y olor saludable • La higiene bucodental es indispensable para mantener una boca sana y prevenir enfermedades. • Una boca y unos dientes sanos ofrecen una buena imagen estética, ya que es un punto clave donde se fija la atención a primera vista. (2)
  3. 3. ¿Qué significa buena higiene bucal? ◦ Sus dientes están limpios y no hay restos de alimentos. ◦ Las encías presentan un color rosado y no duelen o sangran durante el cepillado o la limpieza con hilo dental ◦ El mal aliento no es un problema constante ◦ Visitar al odontólogo frecuentemente.
  4. 4. Recomendaciones básicas para la salud bucal Cepillar los dientes al menos 2 veces al día o después de cada comida. Potenciar la limpieza dental con el uso de seda dental y colutorios. Reducir los alimentos azucarados de la dieta y no ingerirlos antes de ir a dormir. No tomar alimentos demasiado ácidos. Incrementar la ingesta de alimentos ricos en calcio y flúor Realizar una higiene dental cada 6 meses. Comer alimentos sólidos y duros para fortalecer las encías y limpiar los dientes (p. ej., manzanas).
  5. 5. Trastornos de salud bucodental Caries dental Periodontopatías  Cánceres bucales  Manifestaciones bucodentales del VIH  Traumatismos bucodentales  Labio leporino y paladar hendido  Noma (una grave enfermedad gangrenosa que empieza en la boca y que afecta mayoritariamente a niños).
  6. 6. ¿Cómo se practica la buena higiene bucal?  Importante para su bienestar general. Cuidados preventivos diarios, como el cepillado, uso de hilo dental y enjugue bucal, evitan problemas posteriores, y son menos dolorosos y menos costosos que los tratamientos por una infección que se ha dejado progresar. Cepíllese en profundidad, use hilo dental y enjuague bucal por lo menos dos veces al día.  Ingiera una dieta equilibrada y reduzca las ingestas entre comidas  Utilice productos dentales con flúor, inclusive la pasta de dientes  Use enjuagues bucales fluorados si su dentista lo indica
×