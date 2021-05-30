Houston Fun Guide Display Ads Briefing

Successfully reported this slideshow.
VISUAL CONSIDERATIONS
May. 30, 2021

  1. 1. Unit 11 Homework Template - Campaign and Creative Brief- Houston Fun Guide Section 1: Campaign Brief: BRAND + INDUSTRY Brand: Houston Fun Guide sells city pass and tour guide for Houston (Texas). Industry: Entertainment, Hospitality Value Proposition: Attract tourists to Houston through sightseeing, bars, restaurants, activities, museums, in order to increase revenue for the Entertainment industry. OBJECTIVE(S) ● Increase online sales of Houston City Pass in 40% by 2Q 2021 ● Increase website visitors in 20% by 2Q 2021 CAMPAIGN TYPE Display GOOGLE ADS CAMPAIGN GOAL Brand Awareness KPIs KPI for sales: ● Number of CTR ● Number of CVR ● AOV/ Revenue KPI for Website Visitors ● Number of visits/ CTR ● Number of impression/CTR ● Number of Impression/CPC LOCATION West Coast: California, Oregon, New Mexico,Colorado
  2. 2. TARGETING East Coast: New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania,Virginia BUDGET $100 FLIGHT LENGTH 23 days DAILY BUDGET $4.37 BRAND SAFETY CONSIDERATIONS ● Adult content ● Online liquor stores (Spec’s): this type of website would throw my customer away from my wine bar tour. ● Illicit drug content ● Politics ● Religion ● Food Delivers: Door Dash/ Grub Hub because if my ad is in there,they won’t go to the restaurants affiliated to my website? AUDIENCE TARGETING Audience 1 Audience2 Men and Women Men and Women 35 to 44 25 to 34 Parent / Not Parent Not Parent Income : >85k Income: >55 PLACEMENT AND TOPIC RECOMMENDATION S Tour Guide Travel Entertainment Hotels Airbnb Videos: road trip destinations, beaches,camps, travelers influencers Web site news Section 2: Creative Brief OBJECTIVE(S) Campaign wants to promote tour guides and city pass sales through ads that highlight touristic points of the city and nightlife.
  3. 3. CAMPAIGN SUMMARY Promote tour guide and city pass ticket sales promoting touristics and historics places, cuisine experience, outdoor activities. TARGET AUDIENCE Audience 1 Men and Women 35 to 44 Parent Income : >85k Psychological/Behavior: Online Shoppers, read books, outdoor activity with family, road trip, ride a bike with kids. Buy donuts for breakfast on Sunday before church. Buy educational apps for children on their Ipads. Drink wine and beer. Audience 2 Men and Women 25 to 34 Not Parent Income: >55 Psychological/Behavior: Online and offline shoppers, goes for coffee at Starbucks, road trip with single friends. Potential Airbnb customers. Travel overseas more often. Social Media: Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok,Reels, Tv Show: Superstore, Netflix series and documentaries. Vegan or vegetarian for a certain period (they are millennials). ATTITUDE The campaign will present the place as a fun city for family, also showing sophisticated spots of nightlife for adults. It’s an all in one deal: have fun outside during the day but don’t forget to try out wine bars. MESSAGING Houston Fun Guide is a website reference in the tour guide in town and best city pass discount. Explore every corner of Houston guided by experts with a trustworthy historic background and also try original tex-mex cuisine, visit museums and parks..
  4. 4. DELIVERABLES 3 images ads 3 video ads Example: Ad #1: ● 1 JPG or PNG ○ Max file size: 150KB ○ Size:300 x 250 pixels ○ Headline:20% off tour guide ○ Headline 2: Get to know Houston and best cuisine experience ○ CTA: Book Now Ad #2: 1 Video 10 secs or 480×360 (4:3 aspect ratio) Frame Rate: 30 FPS ○ Max file size: 1GB ○ Size:640×360 (19:9 aspect ratio) ○ Headline:HoustonCity Pass 10 ○ Headline 2: Zoo, parks and museum. Enjoy fun all day! ○ CTA: Stop Searching. Buy Now
  5. 5. VISUAL CONSIDERATIONS

