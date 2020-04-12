Tablas de frecuencia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
uc: Proyecto I Ing. Ingrid Figueroa
Índice de Contenidos 1 Qué es una tabla de frecuencias 2 Tipos de frecuencias 2.1 Frecuencia absoluta 2.2 Frecuencia relat...
Qué es una tabla de frecuencias La tabla de frecuencias es una tabla donde los datos estadísticos aparecen bien organizado...
Frecuencia relativa: La frecuencia relativa de un dato es el número que se repite ese dato en relación al número total de ...
Frecuencia absoluta acumulada: La frecuencia absoluta acumulada es la suma de las frecuencias absolutas que se va acumulan...
Cómo construir una tabla de frecuencias con datos aislados o no agrupados. Ejemplo resuelto. Vamos a ver paso a paso cómo ...
Vamos a ver cómo rellenar cada una de ellas. En la primer a columna, colocamos los valores de los datos pero sin repetir, ...
Colocamos cada valor en su casilla correspondiente y en la última fila, escribimos la suma de todas las frecuencias, que c...
La frecuencia absoluta acumulada de 4 coincide con el número total de elementos. Vamos ahora con la frecuencia relativa, q...
Lo hacemos igual para el resto de datos y en la última fila, colocamos la suma de las frecuencias relativas: Para obtener ...
También la podemos calcular la frecuencia relativa acumulada, dividiendo cada frecuencia absoluta acumulada entre el númer...
Cómo construir una tabla de frecuencias con datos agrupados en intervalos. Ejemplo resuelto. Si tenemos un número muy gran...
Vamos a ver un ejemplo de realizar una tabla de frecuencias con datos agrupados en intervalos: Se toma una muestra de pece...
Para rellenar la primera columna, tenemos que determinar el número de intervalos y la amplitud de los mismos. Para ello se...
Si queremos tener menos intervalos, sólo tenemos que ampliar la amplitud. Para completar la columna de frecuencia absoluta...
Para completar la columna de la frecuencia absoluta acumulada de cada intervalo lo hacemos igual que en el caso anterior: ...
Por ejemplo, para el tercer intervalo, la frecuencia relativa es: Lo hacemos igual para el resto de intervalos y en la últ...
La frecuencia relativa acumulada del primer dato es igual que su frecuencia relativa y para los datos siguientes es igual ...
Tablas de frecuencia

Como se realiza una tabla de frecuencia

Published in: Education
Tablas de frecuencia

