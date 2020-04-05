Planificacion de proyectos cronograma

Successfully reported this slideshow.
De la lista de actividades anterior podemos observar el renglón del tiempo desde allí el investigador puede visualizar los...
Planificación de Proyectos Los tiempos se deben definir en cada caso particular y de acuerdo con la envergadura del proble...
Para llevar a cabo el proceso de administración del tiempo se utilizan los cronogramas de actividades que no es más que un...
Cronograma de Actividades Definiciones:  Un Cronograma es un concepto que se utiliza en varios países latinoamericanos pa...
Cronograma de Actividades Gracias a esta herramienta, se puede visualizar de forma clara y rápida la evolución del proyect...
Algunas de las actividades dispuestas en el cronograma pueden realizarse en forma paralela y no necesariamente en forma se...
Para la presentación del cronograma se utilizan generalmente diagramas, lo cual permite visualizar mejor el tiempo de cada...
Diagrama de Gantt: El diagrama de Gantt es uno de los métodos más populares, ya que sirve para cualquier tipo de proyecto,...
Pasos para Elaborar un Cronograma de Actividades  Recopilar la información clave para elaborar el cronograma: Lo primero ...
Ventajas de los Cronograma de Actividades Proporciona una base para supervisar y controlar el desarrollo de todas y cada u...
Hoy día, gracias a las nuevas tecnologías, la elaboración y control de cronogramas es mucho más fácil. Existen en el merca...
 PHProjekt: Es una aplicación de código abierto y modular escrito en PHP para la coordinación de actividades grupales y p...
Ejemplos de Software para la Creación Cronograma de Actividades
Diagrama de Gantt El diagrama de GANTT es una herramienta que le permite al usuario modelar la planificación de las tareas...
Uso del Diagrama de Gantt  Programar actividades.  Vigilar el cumplimiento de un proyecto en el tiempo.  Determinar el ...
El Diagrama de Gantt se plantea en dos ejes:  Un eje Horizontal: Donde se define la escala de tiempo, un calendario adapt...
Por lo tanto, cada tarea se representa por una línea o barra en cada una de las filas del diagrama, mientras que las colum...
Como se Construye el Diagrama de Gantt • Identificar y listar todas las acciones que se deben realizar para cumplir con un...
Software Libre para trabajar con Diagramas de Gantt  Calligra Suite Plan  GANTTER  DotProject  GanttProject  KMKey  ...
Referencias  http://www.obs-edu.com/blog-project-management/herramientas- esenciales-de-un-project-manager/el-cronograma-...
cronograma para la planificación

  1. 1. ING. ANGELISMAR TERAN Cronograma
  2. 2. Planificación de Proyectos La planeación es la fase en la cual van a fundamentarse lógicamente los problemas, las hipótesis y los métodos de estudio, es el primer paso del proceso administrativo de todo proyecto. Al planear, se fijan los objetivos a lograr y la forma en que se van a cumplir satisfactoriamente. Por lo tanto el proceso de gestión de proyectos incluye dentro de si misma una planificación específica de todos aquellos elementos que intervienen en él, es decir; se deben tomar en cuenta los aspectos técnicos y científicos del tema y problema propuesto, el cual obedece a sus objetivos, todo proyecto debe contemplar además los aspectos logísticos del cómo se va a lograr la realización del mismo. En conclusión la planificación es la fase fundamental de una investigación, es la etapa del razonamiento y la previsión.
  3. 3. Planificación de Proyectos Actividad num Tiempo estimado (días hábiles) 1 Búsqueda de antecedentes teóricos 15 2 Establecimientp de hipótesis de trabajo (hípótesis nulas y alternas) 2 3 Formulación del cuestionario preliminar 5 4 Estudio estadístico previo para la determinación de la muestra (obtención de datos de diversas fuentes: Anuario estadístico, censos, etc.) 2 5 Mecanografía e impresión del cuestionario en su versión preliminar 2 6 Entrenamiento de encuestadores para aplicar el precuestionario. 1 7 Determinación de la premuestra para el estudio piloto que servirá para la afinación del cuestionario y para obtener datos complementarios requeridos para la determinación de la muestra definitiva. 3 8 Aplicación del cuestionario preliminar en la premuestra (a fin de detectar errores, omisiones, preguntas oscuras, etc.) 5 9 Tabulación y resumen de los resultados obtenidos (para determinar si hay confiabilidad en las preguntas, si las respuestas están muy dispersas, etcétera) 2 10 Obtención y discusión de los comentarios de los encuestadores a fin de pulir los procedimientos y el cuestionario 2 11 Análisis de los resultados obtenidos en la actividad 9 y 10 1 12 Reestructuración del cuestionario preliminar, incorporando los comentarios de los encuestadores, así como los resultados obtenidos en la actividad 9. 5 13 Determinación de la muestra definitiva 5 14 Mecanografía e impresión del cuestionario definitivo 2 Antes de comenzar a planificar se deben recolectar y analizar datos o informaciones pertinentes a la investigación, una vez establecido estos elementos se deben clasificar por una parte, las actividades y, por otra, los recursos necesarios para llevar a cabo dicha investigación. A continuación se muestra una lista a modo de ejemplo de las actividades necesarias para levantar una encuesta: Actividades Los tiempos anotados en la lista se proporcionan como ilustración y de ninguna manera deben considerarse como normas
  4. 4. De la lista de actividades anterior podemos observar el renglón del tiempo desde allí el investigador puede visualizar los pasos sucesivos que son necesarios dar para llegar a su objetivo final y las posibles dificultades que pueden presentarse, a fin de buscar la solución antes de que el proyecto sea interrumpido. Planificación de Proyectos En este punto es importante destacar que el tiempo es un factor primordial en la gestión de proyectos, pues todo proyecto se encuentra limitado por una o varias fechas de entrega que hay que respetar y cumplir.
  5. 5. Planificación de Proyectos Los tiempos se deben definir en cada caso particular y de acuerdo con la envergadura del problema y los recursos disponibles. Para sujetarse al calendario establecido, es necesario planificar adecuadamente cada una de las actividades que componen el proyecto y distribuir el tiempo de la manera más eficaz, teniendo presente todos los elementos que intervienen y los posibles imprevistos que puedan surgir. Además de describir los objetivos, analizar los recursos necesarios o diseñar las actividades, es preciso gestionar eficazmente el tiempo.
  6. 6. Para llevar a cabo el proceso de administración del tiempo se utilizan los cronogramas de actividades que no es más que un gráfico en el que se reflejan el principio y fin de cada actividad que componen el proyecto. Por lo tanto toda investigación debe tener un cronograma de actividades tentativo con fechas del estudio para tener una idea general del proceso de elaboración, en término de tiempo, días, meses y años. Cada parte de la investigación necesita su tiempo específico para todo evento. El cronograma puede elaborarse en un cuadro diseñado por el investigador. Planificación de Proyectos
  7. 7. Cronograma de Actividades Definiciones:  Un Cronograma es un concepto que se utiliza en varios países latinoamericanos para mencionar a un calendario de trabajo o de actividades. El cronograma, es una herramienta muy importante en la gestión de proyectos.  Es la descripción de las actividades en relación con el tiempo en el cual se van a desarrollar, lo cual implica, primero que todo, determinar con precisión cuáles son esas actividades, a partir de los aspectos técnicos presentados en el proyecto.
  8. 8. Cronograma de Actividades Gracias a esta herramienta, se puede visualizar de forma clara y rápida la evolución del proyecto, y realizar un seguimiento preciso sobre el mismo. Este seguimiento, es imprescindible en la gestión de tiempos, lo cual ayudará a comprobar si se están cumpliendo los plazos establecidos y a tomar las decisiones necesarias en caso contrario
  9. 9. Algunas de las actividades dispuestas en el cronograma pueden realizarse en forma paralela y no necesariamente en forma secuencial. Si bien el programa de actividades tiene por objetivo establecer tiempos para cada actividad, no debe pensarse que es imprescindible cumplir con la fecha fijada, si esto va en demérito de la calidad de la investigación, pues en algunas ocasiones los tiempos estimados son inferiores al real. Cronograma de Actividades Se debe tener la elasticidad y flexibilidad suficiente para cumplir cabalmente con la investigación de manera exitosa en el tiempo total previsto y sin dificultades.
  10. 10. Para la presentación del cronograma se utilizan generalmente diagramas, lo cual permite visualizar mejor el tiempo de cada actividad, y sobre todo en aquellos casos en que hay varias actividades en un mismo tiempo. Existen diversos métodos y herramientas para elaborar los cronogramas de actividades. Su elección dependerá de las características del proyecto y sus necesidades. Los diagramas más comunes son los de barras, conocidos con el nombre de diagramas de Gantt, y que se utilizan en proyectos sencillos. Para proyectos de mayor complejidad, y a partir de la teoría de sistemas, se utilizan los diagramas de flechas o redes, como el PERT y el CPM. Cronograma de Actividades
  11. 11. Diagrama de Gantt: El diagrama de Gantt es uno de los métodos más populares, ya que sirve para cualquier tipo de proyecto, con independencia del tamaño y sector de la empresa. Esa sencilla herramienta permite plasmar de manera gráfica el cronograma, a través de una serie de barras horizontales, que señalan el inicio y fin da cada una de las actividades del proyecto y su evolución. Este tipo de método facilita el seguimiento de las tareas y la toma de decisiones. Diagrama PERT: el diagrama PERT (Project Evaluation and Review Techniques) es otra de las herramientas más utilizadas para la gestión de proyectos. Este tipo de método es muy útil para proyectos complejos y el complemento ideal para el resto de métodos. Este diagrama permite representar las relaciones entre cada tarea y calcular el inicio y fin da cada actividad. Método CPM: el método CPM (Critical Path Method) o método del camino crítico, facilita el cálculo de la ruta más corta para completar el proyecto en general y simplifica su seguimiento y control. Tipos de Cronograma de Actividades
  12. 12. Pasos para Elaborar un Cronograma de Actividades  Recopilar la información clave para elaborar el cronograma: Lo primero que se necesita conocer es el alcance del proyecto, todos aquellos requisitos y características que lo definen, la fecha de inicio y fin o las entregas pautadas, e identificar los posibles obstáculos y limitaciones que pueden encontrarse.  Identificar y definir las actividades: Luego de analizar toda la información, se determinan qué actividades se llevarán a cabo para elaborar el proyecto y el grado de prioridad de cada una. Estas actividades deben ser planificadas, teniendo en cuenta todos los factores y circunstancias que puedan poner en riesgo al proyecto.  Secuenciar las actividades: Esto debido a que algunas actividades dependen de otras, mientras que otras tareas pueden desarrollarse simultáneamente.  Establecer los recursos necesarios para cada actividad: Tanto personales, materiales como económicos. Una ineficaz previsión de los recursos puede provocar retrasos en las entregas y poner en riesgo el proyecto.  Estimar el tiempo para cada actividad: Una vez definida cada tarea, es el momento de calcular el tiempo de duración de las mismas.  Distribuir las actividades: Cada miembro o equipo del proyecto debe responsabilizarse de una serie de actividades, según su naturaleza.  Seguimiento del cronograma: Una vez elaborado el cronograma, debe ser revisado constantemente , actualizado y mejorado siempre que sea posible.
  13. 13. Ventajas de los Cronograma de Actividades Proporciona una base para supervisar y controlar el desarrollo de todas y cada una de las actividades que componen el proyecto. Facilita la evaluación de la manera en que cada retraso puede afectar a otras actividades y a los resultados finales. Ayuda a determinar la mejor manera de asignar los recursos, para que se pueda alcanzar la meta del proyecto de manera óptima. Permite averiguar dónde van a quedar recursos disponibles, de forma que se puede proceder a su reasignación a otras tareas o proyectos. Sirve de base para realizar un seguimiento del progreso del proyecto.
  14. 14. Hoy día, gracias a las nuevas tecnologías, la elaboración y control de cronogramas es mucho más fácil. Existen en el mercado variedad de softwares, tanto libres como privativos, que sirven para el diseño de dichos cronogramas. Entre los programas más populares, cabe destacar los siguientes:  Project libre. Con este programa gratuito se pueden crear cronogramas de manera fácil e intuitiva. Esta aplicación también permite definir las tareas y subtareas del proyecto y distribuir la secuencia de actividades, señalando el inicio y fin de cada una. Este software ofrece la posibilidad de comparar la planificación inicial y final, para observar y analizar los cambios producidos.  Microsoft Project. Es uno de los software más completos. Este programa no sólo facilita el diseño de cronogramas de Gantt o Pert, también se puede utilizar para secuenciar las tareas según el método de las cadena crítica.  Gantt Project. Esta sencilla aplicación facilita la creación de diagramas de Gantt. A través de ella se puede definir las tareas de un proyecto y distribuirlas en el calendario. Además, el software permite distribuir las actividades por equipos o recursos y visualizar las relaciones existentes entre las tareas. El Gantt Project ofrece la posibilidad de obtener un Diagrama de Pert asociado al proyecto.  TaskJuggler: Está desarrollado principalmente para los sistemas Linux y Unix-like. El programa proporciona la planificación del proyecto y la solución de seguimiento de manera superior a las herramientas de uso común, como la edición de gráficos de Gantt.  Project HQ: Similar a Basecamp, Project HQ está construido sobre Python, Pylons y SQLAlchemy, y su base de datos es totalmente independiente. Gestiona distintas compañías, miembros y proyectos y cuenta con minestrones y listas de tareas. Es configurable visualmente usando CSS Herramientas para la Elaboración de Cronograma de Actividades
  15. 15.  PHProjekt: Es una aplicación de código abierto y modular escrito en PHP para la coordinación de actividades grupales y para compartir información y documentos a través de la web. Como se trata de la aplicación de código abierto, se puede descargar y utilizar de forma gratuita. El programa incluye diversos componentes, tales como grupos, calendario, gestión de proyectos, sistema de tarjeta de tiempo, gestión de archivos, gestor de contactos, cliente de correo y muchos otros módulos.  Trac: Es una herramienta de gestión de proyectos de peso ligero que se implementa como una aplicación basada en web, escrita en el lenguaje de programación Python. Ideal para la gestión de los desarrollos de software, es lo suficientemente flexible como para utilizarla para muchos tipos de proyectos. El programa ofrece características de administración de proyectos y de seguimiento de fallos, y más características se pueden agregar mediante el uso de plug-ins disponibles, como el del anti-spam para diagramas de Gantt, gestión de archivos y seguimiento de tiempo.  Redmine: Es una de las web más populares basadas ​​en la aplicación de gestión de proyectos. Incluye gráficos de Gantt y calendario para ayudar a la representación visual de los proyectos y sus plazos. Es compatible con múltiples proyectos. Redmine es una aplicación de código abierto y liberado bajo los términos de la GNU General Public License v2 (GPL) que se puede descargar y utilizar de forma gratuita. Es compatible con múltiples bases de datos incluyendo: MySQL, PostgreSQL o SQLite Herramientas para la Elaboración de Cronograma de Actividades
  16. 16. Ejemplos de Software para la Creación Cronograma de Actividades
  17. 17. Diagrama de Gantt El diagrama de GANTT es una herramienta que le permite al usuario modelar la planificación de las tareas necesarias para la realización de un proyecto. Esta herramienta fue inventada por Henry L. Gantt en 1917. Otras Definiciones son:  Es una útil herramienta gráfica cuyo objetivo es exponer el tiempo de dedicación previsto para diferentes tareas o actividades a lo largo de un tiempo total determinado. A pesar de esto, el Diagrama de Gantt no indica las relaciones existentes entre actividades.  Matriz donde se ubican actividades, tiempo programado para realizarlas y responsables del cumplimiento de las mismas.
  18. 18. Uso del Diagrama de Gantt  Programar actividades.  Vigilar el cumplimiento de un proyecto en el tiempo.  Determinar el avance en un momento dado.  Asignar responsabilidades de cada ejecución.  Se utiliza en la representación de los proyectos como cronograma de actividades.
  19. 19. El Diagrama de Gantt se plantea en dos ejes:  Un eje Horizontal: Donde se define la escala de tiempo, un calendario adaptado a la unidad que mejor se adapte al modelo de proyecto que estás llevando puede ser Día, Mes, Semana, Hora o año.  Un eje Vertical: Se plantea la tarea que se pretende ejecutar. Se muestra cómo una especie de barra horizontal que ocupará el tiempo necesario expresado en el eje horizontal de la siguiente forma: Diagrama de Gantt
  20. 20. Por lo tanto, cada tarea se representa por una línea o barra en cada una de las filas del diagrama, mientras que las columnas representan el tiempo en distintas unidades (días, semanas, o meses) Dependiendo de la duración del proyecto. La fecha de inicio y la fecha de finalización de cada tarea, corresponden al inicio y final (respectivamente) de la barra correspondiente a esa actividad. Existen actividades que pueden ser simultáneas, consecutivas y hay tareas que pueden depender entre ellas, es decir si no se cumple una, no se puede dar inicio a la otra, hay también sub-tareas que son pequeñas actividades necesarias para cumplir una tarea. Diagrama de Gantt
  21. 21. Como se Construye el Diagrama de Gantt • Identificar y listar todas las acciones que se deben realizar para cumplir con un proyecto. • Determinar la secuencia de ejecución de las acciones. • Definir los responsables que ejecutaran cada acción. • Escoger la unidad de tiempo adecuada para establecer el diagrama. • Estimar el tiempo de inicio y término que se requiere para ejecutar cada acción. • Se puede agregar y graficar una columna más al final incluyendo indicadores o puntos de control.
  22. 22. Software Libre para trabajar con Diagramas de Gantt  Calligra Suite Plan  GANTTER  DotProject  GanttProject  KMKey  NavalPlan  OpenProj  Planner  ProjectLibre
  23. 23. Referencias  http://www.obs-edu.com/blog-project-management/herramientas- esenciales-de-un-project-manager/el-cronograma-de-actividades- herramienta-clave-en-project-management/  http://www.organizartemagazine.com/7-pasos-para-elaborar-tu- cronograma-de-actividades/  https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diagrama_de_Gantt  TAMAYO Y TAMAYO, Mario. Manual del proyecto de investigación, Ed. ICESI, Instituto Colombiano de Estudios Superiores de Incolda, Cali, Colombia. 1988. pp. 78 a 80.  http://www.minsa.gob.pe/dgsp/obhttp://www.clasec.net/diagrama- de-gantt-herramienta-de-planificacion-estrategica-para-tu- empresa/servatorio/documentos/herramientas/DiagramadeGantt.pdf  http://www.clasec.net/diagrama-de-gantt-herramienta-de- planificacion-estrategica-para-tu-empresa/

