Plan nacional de_alfabetizacion_tecnologica (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Contenido Unidad I • Conozcamos el computador 1. Identificar los dispositivos de entrada y salida de una computadora.     ...
Unidad V • Internet básico 1.  Definición de Internet.         2. Principales usos de Internet.   3.  Definición de WWW.  ...
UNIDAD I Alfabetización tecnológica para el ejercicio de ciudadanía y pensamiento soberano
Plan de trabajo Objetivos  Identificar las expectativas grupales.    Reconocer los principios y valores que orientan la ...
1   Identificar las expectativas grupales   Construcción del pensamiento y manejo de la Información.                      ...
2 Reconocer los principios y valores  que orientan la Alfabetización Tecnológica Principios y valores que orientan la Alfa...
                                               3                                                  Comprender la importanci...
UNIDAD II Conozcamos el computador
Plan de trabajo Objetivos 1. Identificar los dispositivos de entrada            4. Usar correctamente el ratón     y salid...
 1 Identificar los dispositivos de entrada y salida de computadora ¿Qué es una Computadora? Es una maquina capaz de acepta...
Dispositivos de almacenamiento de información: cumplen dos roles, memoria y almacenamiento (CD, DVD,  memoria   extraíble ...
 2 Identificar el hardware de una computadora Partes de una  Computadora Partes de una computadora Soporte físico o Hardwa...
Cajón o Case Es una caja metálica en la que se encuentra el cerebro de la computadora (procesador o CPU). La  memoria, fue...
Impresora Una impresora es un  periférico de ordenador que permite producir una copia permanente de textos o  gráficos de ...
Otros dispositivos de la Computadora 1. El   conjunto   de   dispositivos   electrónicos   y   electromecánicos,   circuit...
1. A continuación se presentan dos columnas una con imágenes y otra con una lista de opciones.  Selecciona de la lista que...
                                                         3    Aplicar el proceso adecuado para encender el computador Ence...
4 Usar correctamente el ratón conociendo sus funciones básicas Práctica Forma de tomar adecuadamente el ratón 1. Coloca la...
 5                                Identificar las partes del teclado   Partes del teclado ­ Consta de 6 tipos de Teclas: C...
2. A continuación se presentan dos columnas, una con imágenes y otra con espacios en blanco.  Coloque el nombre de la imag...
              6 Aplicar el proceso adecuado para cerrar sesión y apagar el computador Practica: Haga click con el ratón ro...
UNIDAD III Uso básico del computador
Plan de Trabajo Objetivos  1. Identificar el Soporte Lógico o software de una computadora.   2. Conocer qué es el Software...
 1   Identificar el Soporte Lógico o software de una  computadora       Soporte lógico o Software El   software   o   “Sop...
Actividad: A continuación se se presenta una serie de definiciones. Escriba en la linea en blanco el concepto que  corresp...
  2             Conocer qué es el Software Libre  y sus ventajas frente al Software Propietario Definición de software Lib...
*  ¿Software Privativo? Software que nos priva de  esas libertades mediante  licencias restrictivas. Ventajas de software ...
3 Definir el sistema operativo Linux Definir el sistema operativo Linux   Una vez encendida la computadora, se activa el s...
Interfaz gráfica:  permite manejar a Linux de una forma intuitiva y práctica, utilizando el  ratón y el teclado para  mani...
5 Identificar los elementos que conforman el escritorio o  interfaz gráfica en GNU/Linux Tipos de escritorios  Por razones...
En el panel superior encontramos: Menú de aplicaciones:  con los principales programas de Gnome, agrupados según su funcio...
6 Conocer las funcionalidades del programa Explorando archivos y carpetas                                                 ...
Pruebe las cinco opciones del panel lateral  izquierdo. Se dará cuenta que opción le dará elementos  diferentes: ­­ Inform...
7 Conocer las funcionalidades del menú Aplicaciones El menú Aplicaciones   Linux trae una serie de aplicaciones que puede ...
Aplicaciones > Oficina > OpenOffice: suite de oficina. Será explicada con mayor profundidad  posteriormente. Aplicaciones ...
8 Conocer las funcionalidades del menú lugares                                            La opción lugares permite navega...
9 Aplicar las distintas opciones para cambiar la apariencia de  Linux Desde Sistema > Preferencias  > Apariencia: Puede ca...
10 Aplicar los procedimientos para realizar las distintas  operaciones de directorios y archivos Archivos y Directorios Un...
Actividad: Ejercicio 1  Elementos   como   el   monitor,   teclado,   ratón   y   case   pertenece   al   Hardware   o   ...
Ejercicio 5 Ejercicio 6 Complete la frase: El   ratón   tiene   generalmente   2   botones   el   ________________   sirve...
Ejercicio 10 Explique cuál es la utilidad de las Carpetas. Ejercicio 11 Responda para qué sirve poseer un nombre de usuari...
UNIDAD IV Programas de aplicación en Linux
Plan de trabajo Objetivos 1.  Aplicar el procedimiento para abrir el programa OpenOffice Writer. 2.  Conocer la pantalla p...
    1 Aplicar el procedimiento para abrir  el programa OpenOffice Writer o Procesador de Texto ¿Cómo abrir OpenOffice Writ...
 2   Conocer la pantalla principal  de OpenOffice Writer o Procesador de texto                                            ...
        Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica  BARRADE TITULO BARRADE FORMATOBARRADE MENUS BARRADE REGLAS...
 3                  Comprender qué es un documento  en el procesador de texto o OpenOffice Writer     ¿Qué es un documento...
 4           Aplicar el proceso para guardar un documento           en OpenOffice Writer    Práctica Siga estos pasos para...
5 Aplicar el procedimiento para insertar texto en OpenOffice Writer Inserción de texto Lo   primero   que   se   debe   ap...
 6 Aplicar la selección de texto en el formateo      o modificación de su apariencia                                      ...
                                                   7 Aplicar el procedimiento para cerrar un documento en  OpenOffice Writ...
   8          Aplicar las distintas formas de crear un nuevo documento Crear un documento    Práctica    Crear un nuevo do...
9  Aplicar los conocimientos adecuados  para dar formato a textos                                                 Dar form...
     10  Aplicar los procesos adecuados  para editar textos  seleccionados Copiar, pegar, cortar y mover texto  Copiar En ...
11 Aplicar las opciones adecuadas para crear una tabla Crear una Tabla  Colocar el cursor en la posición donde se desea i...
Práctica Crear la tabla siguiente utilizando las opciones adecuadas Descripción     Cantidad PVP Total Plátanos   2 31 70 ...
12  Utilizar la opción de imprimir para revisar  documentos en forma física     Imprimir Documento     Todo   usuario   de...
     13             Aplicar el procedimientos para abrir el programa OpenOffice.org  Impress  o Presentaciones            ...
Observación: Para crear la presentación mas rápida seleccione la opción crear.         Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabet...
   14   Aplicar el procedimiento para crear una presentación utilizando  el programa OpenOffice.org Impress    Práctica   ...
Si el usuario selecciona la opción de Plantilla  Hacer un click en el botón siguiente.  Inmediatamente se desplegará una...
15 Aplicar los procedimientos para diseñar  una diapositiva utilizando el programa OpenOffice Impress Diseñar una diaposit...
16 Aplicar los procedimientos para insertar objetos en la diapositiva                                                     ...
 Es conveniente señalar que si deja presionado el botón izquierdo del ratón sobre la opción que desea  trabajar: rectángu...
                  17        Aplicar los procedimientos para insertar            nuevas diapositivas Práctica  Insertar di...
 18 Aplicar las distintas opciones para ver una  presentación de diapositivas Ver presentación de diapositivas Práctica Si...
           19  Aplicar los procedimientos adecuados para guardar una presentación utilizando           las distintas opcio...
UNIDAD V Internet Básico
     1            Definición de Internet Internet está conformado es una red mundial de computadoras que  pueden intercamb...
                                                                              2                                  Principal...
Plan nacional de_alfabetizacion_tecnologica (1)
Plan nacional de_alfabetizacion_tecnologica (1)
Plan nacional de_alfabetizacion_tecnologica (1)
Plan nacional de_alfabetizacion_tecnologica (1)
Plan nacional de_alfabetizacion_tecnologica (1)
Plan nacional de_alfabetizacion_tecnologica (1)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Plan nacional de_alfabetizacion_tecnologica (1)

41 views

Published on

plan de alfabetización tecnológica

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Plan nacional de_alfabetizacion_tecnologica (1)

  1. 1. Contenido Unidad I • Conozcamos el computador 1. Identificar los dispositivos de entrada y salida de una computadora.      2. Identificar el hardware de una computadora.                              3. Aplicar el proceso adecuado para encender el computador.                4. Usar correctamente el ratón conociendo sus funciones básicas.            5. Identificar las partes del teclado.                                      6. Aplicar el proceso adecuado para cerrar sesión y apagar el computador.                                                                               Unidad II • Alfabetización tecnológica para el ejercicio de ciudadanía y pensamiento soberano 1. Identificar las expectativas grupales. 2. Reconocer los principios y valores que orientan la Alfabetización Tecnológica. 3. Comprender la importancia de las TIC como herramienta para la democratización del conocimiento, la transformación  social y la emancipación del ser humano. Unidad III • Uso básico del computador 1. Identificar el Soporte Lógico o software de una computadora          2. Conocer qué es el Software Libre y sus ventajas frente al Software Propietario 3. Definir el sistema operativo Linux 4. Diferenciar las distintas formas de comunicación del usuario en el sistema GNU/Linux 5. Identificar los elementos que conforman el escritorio o interfaz gráfica en GNU/Linux 6. Conocer las funcionalidades del programa. 7. Conocer las funcionalidades del menú Aplicaciones 8. Conocer las funcionalidades del menú lugares 9. Aplicar las distintas opciones para cambiar la apariencia de Linux 10. Aplicar los procedimientos para realizar las distintas operaciones de directorios y archivos                                                                                  Unidad IV • Programas de aplicación en Linux 1.  Aplicar el procedimiento para abrir el programa OpenOffice Writer.          2.  Conocer la pantalla principal de OpenOffice Writer.                         3.  Comprender qué es un documento en el procesador de palabras OpenOffice Writer. 4.  Aplicar el proceso para guardar un documento en OpenOffice Writer. 5.  Aplicar el procedimiento para insertar texto en OpenOffice Writer. 6.  Aplicar la selección de texto en el formateo o modificación de su apariencia. 7.  Aplicar el procedimiento para cerrar un documento en OpenOffice Writer. 8.  Aplicar las distintas formas de crear un nuevo documento. 9.  Aplicar los conocimientos adecuadas para dar formato a textos. 10.  Aplicar los procesos adecuados para editar textos seleccionados 11.  Aplicar las opciones adecuadas para crear una tabla 12.  Utilizar la opción de imprimir para revisar documentos en forma física 13.  Aplicar el procedimientos para abrir el programa OpenOffice.org Impress 14. Aplicar el procedimiento para crear una presentación utilizando el programa OpenOffice.org Impress. 15.  Aplicar los procedimientos para diseñar una diapositiva utilizando el programa penOffice Impress. 16.  Aplicar los procedimientos para insertar objetos en la diapositiva 17.  Aplicar los procedimientos para insertar nuevas diapositivas 18. Aplicar las distintas opciones para ver una presentación de diapositivas 19. Aplicar los procedimientos adecuados para guardar una presentación utilizando las distintas opciones                                  
  2. 2. Unidad V • Internet básico 1.  Definición de Internet.         2. Principales usos de Internet.   3.  Definición de WWW.          4.  Navegadores.                 5.  Los buscadores.                 6.  Paginas Web.                  7.  Correo electrónico.           8.  Mensajería instantánea.   
  3. 3. UNIDAD I Alfabetización tecnológica para el ejercicio de ciudadanía y pensamiento soberano
  4. 4. Plan de trabajo Objetivos  Identificar las expectativas grupales.    Reconocer los principios y valores que orientan la Alfabetización Tecnológica.   Comprender la importancia de las TIC como herramienta para la democratización             del conocimiento, la transformación social y la emancipación del ser humano.                                                    Contenidos  Definición de los objetivos  Compromisos del grupo en relación con el proceso de Alfabetización Tecnológica.  Por que y Para que del Plan desde la perspectiva grupal y su enlace con el entorno.  Principios:   ética,   libertad,   equidad,   soberanía,   integridad   territorial,   auto   determinación,  independencia y cooperación.  Las TIC como herramienta para la transformación social y la emancipación del ser humano.
  5. 5. 1   Identificar las expectativas grupales   Construcción del pensamiento y manejo de la Información.                                                                                           El avance incontenible de las ciencias, tecnologías y el pensamiento humanista en los últimos cien años, en  especial los relacionados con la información y la comunicación, ha propiciado también el surgimiento de  nuevas formas de  imponer pensamientos únicos como verdades indiscutibles, así como también, nuevas preocupaciones e intenciones de  hacernos ver el mundo y nuestro entorno más cercano, a través de la visión  particular de quienes manejan y tienen acceso  a esas tecnologías. Así, en estos tiempos de la Sociedad de la Información, los medios de comunicación masiva se convierten en  transmisores de ideas que no siempre reflejan la realidad, sino la que quieren quienes los controlan,  respaldándose en una  supuesta razón irrebatible como es: “... este es   un asunto aceptado en otros países o el planeta entero”, sin que nadie  nos  diga por qué y cuáles países del mundo lo aceptan, o si existen otras  versiones sobre ello. De esta forma, nos vamos  llenando de retazos de  verdades, medias verdades o mentiras disfrazadas de veracidad. Las sociedades sin preparación, tienden a crear ídolos con quienes sustituyen la posibilidad de pensar por cuenta  propia. Hoy día, lo que aparece en Internet y la TV, para ciertos sectores pocos dados al pensamiento  crítico, constituye  palabra divina o el sustituto de la reflexión, o sea, convierten a esos medios en dioses de palabras celestiales e indiscutibles. Iniciarse en el mundo de las Tecnologías de Información y Comunicación  TIC, significa sumergirse en uno de los  avances más significados de la  humanidad en el último siglo, por tanto, es importante antes de avanzar  preguntarse ¿Por  qué, para qué y cómo?, con las destrezas adquiridas   en este Plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica, podemos  sobreponernos a la avalancha de información inútil que circula en la red y convertir nuestro aprendizaje en un tributo al  trabajo colectivo y de beneficio comunitario. Para ello, estar alerta y ejercer la crítica sensata, razonada y colectiva, es un buen antídoto contra el pensamiento y  la práctica social superficial que muchas veces nos hace perder el esfuerzo que bien pudimos dedicar a mejores propósitos,  como escribir e intercambiar nuestras experiencias en el trabajo comunitario o en la organización de nuevas formas  de  producción cuya finalidad no sea ni especular ni vivir del trabajo ajeno. Es por tanto que le invitamos a que, en colectivo, se formulen estas interrogantes antes de iniciar el Plan Nacional  de Alfabetización Tecnológica, y como grupo suscribir las respuestas que obtendrán de ¿Por qué y   para qué y cómo?  obtener el mejor beneficio social de este aprendizaje que brinda el Estado venezolano para refundar nuestra República con  mujeres y hombres nuevos. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  6. 6. 2 Reconocer los principios y valores  que orientan la Alfabetización Tecnológica Principios y valores que orientan la Alfabetización Tecnológica Los principios fundamentales de la Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela definen al  Estado   venezolano   como   Democrático   y Social,   de  Derecho   y  de   Justicia,   que   propugna   como   “valores  superiores: la vida, la libertad, la justicia, la igualdad, la solidaridad, la democracia, la responsabilidad individual  y social, la preeminencia de los derechos humanos, la ética pública y el pluralismo político”. Un Estado que tiene como sus fines esenciales (Art. N° 3) “la defensa y  el desarrollo de la persona y el  respeto a su dignidad, la profundización del ejercicio democrático de la voluntad popular, la construcción de una sociedad justa, solidaria, amante de la paz y garante del cumplimiento de  los principios, derechos y deberes  consagrados constitucionalmente”.Se postula así al Estado como social y se vincula el Estado de derecho  a la justicia.  Se trata de reconocer los derechos de todos, sin discriminación de ninguna naturaleza y de fortalecer la  participación social generando poder ciudadano, (Consejos Comunales, Comités de Tierras Urbanas, Mesas  Técnicas de Agua, Controlarías Sociales) en espacios públicos de decisión, lo que implica una ruptura con el  concepto  tradicional  de  participación.   Mediante   una  democracia   participativa   y  patagónica,   en   la   cual  se  establece una relación del Estado con la sociedad, donde lo público es asumido por los actores sociales y por el  Estado   de   forma   corresponsable:  los   ciudadanos   y   las   ciudadanas   tienen   derecho   a   participar   y  no sólo a votar. El Plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica tiene concordancia con lo establecido en el Plan de  Desarrollo   Económico   y   Social   de   la   Nación   2007­2013   en   su   línea  DEMOCRACIA   PROTAGÓNICA  REVOLUCIONARIA que promueve: Universalizar el acceso a los diferentes tipos de comunicación a través  de:       1.  Fomentar  el  hábito  de  la   lectura,   el  uso   responsable   de  Internet   y  otras formas  informáticas  de   comunicación e información. 2. Facilitar el acceso de las comunidades a los medios de comunicación. 3. Facilitar   condiciones   tecnológicas,   educativas   y   financieras   a   los   nuevos   emprendedores  computacionales. 4. Establecer como obligatorio la utilización de códigos especiales de comunicación para las personas con  discapacidad. 5. Fortalecer los medios de comunicación  e información del Estado y democratizar sus espacios de  comunicación. Se enfatiza la incorporación de nuevos actores destacando la acción comunitaria para formular, ejecutar  y   evaluar   políticas   públicas   y   ejercer   el   control   de   las   intervenciones   del   Estado.   Todo   ello   implica   la  universalización de los derechos sociales con garantía de equidad, la disminución de las brechas sociales y la  asunción de lo público como espacio de interés y acción ciudadana para la refundación ética y moral de la  nación venezolana.  Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  7. 7.                                                3                                                  Comprender la importancia de las TIC como herramienta para  la democratización del   conocimiento, la transformación social  y la emancipación del ser humano Las   TIC   como   herramientas   para   la   democratización  del   conocimiento,   la  transformación social y la emancipación del ser humano Es importante definir algunos términos que permitirán, posteriormente,   comprender de una manera  sencilla lo que se denomina Tecnologías de Información y Comunicación TIC.    El término información, según señalan algunos autores es todo mensaje que  logra disminuir la duda. Se  define la  comunicación  como  un proceso  de   intercambios de  información  e ideas  cuyo  resultado  es la  concreción de ideas  nuevas o el reforzamiento de las ideas preconcebidas. En el mundo actual, las  actividades  humanas y las relaciones que subyacen a estas están centradas en  la llamada revolución de la información y  del conocimiento y tiene como base a  las TIC. Estas innovaciones favorecen enormemente el flujo de información y, por     supuesto, mejoran las  posibilidades de la comunicación humana y, en   consecuencia, el desarrollo social. Por otra parte, también es  importante reconocer  la relación que existe entre los medios de comunicación social (radio, prensa, cine,  TV) y  las TIC, pues, se debe entender la evolución de la comunicación humana  desde la perspectiva tecnológica  dado que, históricamente, el hombre ha buscado  satisfacer sus necesidades de información y comunicación. El   Plan   Nacional   de   Alfabetización   Nacional   Tecnológica   es   una   estrategia   para   el    acceso   al  conocimiento, desarrollo y crecimiento de aquellos sectores excluidos del  acceso a las mismas. En tal sentido,  las TIC constituyen nuevas formas de conocimiento que se convierten en herramienta tas para  formar las redes  de comunicación y favorecer la incorporación masiva de saberes   desde una perspectiva de soberanía de  Estado e independencia tecnológica. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  8. 8. UNIDAD II Conozcamos el computador
  9. 9. Plan de trabajo Objetivos 1. Identificar los dispositivos de entrada            4. Usar correctamente el ratón     y salida de una computadora.                 conociendo sus funciones básicas. 2.  Identificar el hardware de una                      5. Identificar las partes del teclado.     computadora.             6. Aplicar el proceso adecuado para 3. Aplicar el proceso adecuado                              cerrar sesión y apagar el computador.     para encender la computadora.                                                        Contenidos  Que es una computadora?           Forma adecuada de manipular el ratón  Dispositivos de entrada y salida                  Funciones del ratón  Definición de hardware               Definición de teclado  Componentes básicos del hardware            Partes del teclado                      Encendido de la computadora                                    Cerrar sesión  Partes del ratón                                                               Apagar el computador                      
  10. 10.  1 Identificar los dispositivos de entrada y salida de computadora ¿Qué es una Computadora? Es una maquina capaz de aceptar datos, letras, números y símbolos a través de los dispositivos de  estrada. Por ejemplo: teclado, ratón, entre otros; para procesarlos de forma automática, bajo el control de un  programa   que esta almacenado; proporcionando una información resultante a través de un  dispositivo de  salida. Como por ejemplo: monitor, impresora, entre otros.  Sus componentes más importantes  Éste computador está provisto de dispositivos de interacción con el humano conocidos con Soporte  Físico o Hardware estos son:  Dispositivos de entrada: todo lo que permite introducir información al  computador tales como: ratón, escáner.  y teclado, Entre otros. Entrada de datos Dispositivos de salida:  permiten obtener información del computador entre ellos están: monitor, impresora,  altavoces Salida de datos Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica  Mouse Teclado Escáner Monitor Impresora Cornetas o Altavoces
  11. 11. Dispositivos de almacenamiento de información: cumplen dos roles, memoria y almacenamiento (CD, DVD,  memoria   extraíble   o   pendriver,   disquetes)   aun   cuando   se   les   considera   extensiones   de   la   memoria   del  computador. Actividad: Escriba en el espacio en blanco el tipo de dispositivo: “ dispositivo  de estrada” o “dispositivo de  salida”. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica  CD DVD Disquetes Pen driver --------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------
  12. 12.  2 Identificar el hardware de una computadora Partes de una  Computadora Partes de una computadora Soporte físico o Hardware Son los diferentes equipos que componen el sistema, se conoce en castellano como “soporte físico”. Es  el conjunto de dispositivos electrónicos y electromecánicos, circuitos, cables, entre otros, que conforman la  computadora. Son objetos palpables que podemos tocar. Así tenemos por ejemplo: el monitor, el cajón, el ratón,  el teclado, cornetas y otros componentes. Monitor El monitor es un dispositivo de salida similar a una pantalla de televisor. En este caso se puede  visualizar la información que genere el programa que se ejecuta en la computadora. El monitor esta controlado  por la tarjeta de vídeo o tarjeta gráfica, la cual se encuentra dentro del case. Por otra parte, existen diferentes  tamaños de monitor, que vienen dados por la longitud diagonal de la pantalla, en el mercado se consiguen de  14, 15, 17, 20 y 21 pulgadas. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  13. 13. Cajón o Case Es una caja metálica en la que se encuentra el cerebro de la computadora (procesador o CPU). La  memoria, fuentes de alimentación eléctrica, tarjetas, dispositivos de   almacenamiento como el disco duro,  dispositivos de almacenamiento y lectura como la unidad de disquete, o también puertos para memorias  portátiles o Pendrive y dispositivos de solo lectura o reproducción como la unidad de DVD/CD­RW, entre otros,  que van a ayudar al sistema en sus operaciones habituales. El Ratón (Mouse en inglés) Es la parte del hardware que permite moverse de manera eficaz sobre la pantalla de la computadora;  cuando se mueve el ratón, se mueve en la pantalla el puntero, cursor o flecha. Teclado Es un dispositivo de entrada que tiene un similar a una máquina de escribir, permite teclear documentos  y transmitir órdenes a la computadora. De echo, ha heredado la disposición característica de las máquinas de  escribir, cuenta con la mismas teclas de la máquina de escribir y otras funciones adicionales que le permiten un  mejor funcionamiento. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  14. 14. Impresora Una impresora es un  periférico de ordenador que permite producir una copia permanente de textos o  gráficos de documentos almacenados en formato electrónico, imprimiéndolos en medios físicos, normalmente  en papel o transparencias, utilizando cartuchos de tinta o tecnología láser. Escáner    Es un dispositivo que permite la reproducción de documentos imágenes, etc. Y los envía directamente a  la computadora. Funciona de manera similar a una fotocopiadora. Regulador   Los  reguladores  de   tensión   están   presente   en   las  fuentes   de   alimentación   de   corriente   continua  reguladas, cuya misión es la de proporcionar una tensión constante a su salida. Un regulador de tensión eleva o  disminuye la corriente para que el voltaje sea estable, es decir, para que el flujo de voltaje llegue a un aparato  sin irregularidades. PenDriver Dispositivo portátil que funciona como medio de almacenamiento de datos, sustituye y es más seguro  que los disquetes y discos compactos. Su capacidad de almacenamiento es amplia y puede alcanzar hasta los  8 GB. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  15. 15. Otros dispositivos de la Computadora 1. El   conjunto   de   dispositivos   electrónicos   y   electromecánicos,   circuitos,   cables,   etc.   que  conforman la computadora son entes palpables, que se pueden tocar, por ejemplo: el monitor, el  cajón, el ratón, el teclado y otros componentes. Se refiere a: ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ 2. Completa el siguiente Crucigrama: 1.  Es un dispositivo que permite la impresión de documentos, imágenes, etc. 2. Es un elemento fundamental para la protección de la computadora, especialmente cuando hay altos y  bajos de electricidad. 3. Es un dispositivo que permite la reproducción de documentos, imágenes, etc, y los envía  directamente a la computadora. Funciona de manera similar a una fotocopiadora. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica  Cámara de video         cornetas Quemadora de CD      joystick Pen dricer 1 3 2 3 1
  16. 16. 1. A continuación se presentan dos columnas una con imágenes y otra con una lista de opciones.  Selecciona de la lista que aparece en la segunda columna la respuesta correcta. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica  a. Escáner b. Regulador c. Impresora d. Case a. Escáner b. Regulador c. Impresora d. Quemadora de cd a. Impresora b. Escáner c. Regulador d. Quemadora de cd
  17. 17.                                                          3    Aplicar el proceso adecuado para encender el computador Encendido del computador * Encienda el regulador o supresor (se recomienda que la toma de corriente tenga una buena conexión a tierra.  Esta es la que protege a largo plazo a la computadora de los problemas eléctrico.) *Presione el botón “Power” del case o cajón. * Presione el botón que se encuentra en la parte frontal del monitor (en algunos casos el monitor tiene dicho  botón en la parte inferior.) *Espere unos segundos para que se cargue el sistema y se active linux. Actividad           A continuación se presenta una imagen. Identifique con números el orden correcto según el cual se debe  encender la computadora: Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  18. 18. 4 Usar correctamente el ratón conociendo sus funciones básicas Práctica Forma de tomar adecuadamente el ratón 1. Coloca la mano sobre el ratón 2. Procura que el dedo índice quede sobre el Botón izquierdo 3. El dedo medio sobre el botón derecho. 4. El pulgar al igual que los otros dedos sirve para sostenerlo y moverlo. Cómo mover el ratón   Una vez que tome el ratón, proceda a moverlo suavemente para que en la pantalla del monitor observe como  se mueve el puntero o flecha. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  19. 19.  5                                Identificar las partes del teclado   Partes del teclado ­ Consta de 6 tipos de Teclas: Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica  Teclas de Inicio o fin de la línea Teclas Cursores Teclas de Control
  20. 20. 2. A continuación se presentan dos columnas, una con imágenes y otra con espacios en blanco.  Coloque el nombre de la imagen presentada. ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­  ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica  Actividad: CRUCIGRAMA 1.- Es un dispositivo de salida similar a una pantalla de televisor. En éste se puede visualizar la información que genera el programa que se ejecuta en la computadora. 2.- Es un dispositivo de entrada, que tiene un uso similar a una máquina de escribir, permite teclear documentos y transmitir órdenes a la computadora. 3.- Es una caja metálica en la que se encuentra el cerebro de la computadora (procesador), la memoria fuentes de alimentación eléctrica, tarjetas, etc., que va a yudar al sistema en sus operaciones habituales. 4.- Es la parte del hardeware que permite moverse de manera eficaz sobre la pantalla del computador, representa el puntero o flecha. 4 3 1 2
  21. 21.               6 Aplicar el proceso adecuado para cerrar sesión y apagar el computador Practica: Haga click con el ratón rojo  del panel superior  de Gnome. Verá que se despliega un menú en el cual  aparecen varias opciones.  Las que se pueden utilizar son las siguientes: * Si selecciona “Cerrar la sesión”, el computador volverá a la pantalla inicial donde se solicita el nombre de  usuario y la contraseña. Ideal si desea terminar con su trabajo pero desea dejar la computadora prendida para  que otra persona la utilice con su propio nombre de usuario.    * Si selecciona “apagar”, Linux cerrará todos sus servicios y el computador se apagará. Recuerde que debe  apagar el computador utilizando esta opción. Si usted apaga el computador oprimiendo el interruptor Encendido/ Apagado (On/Off) sin hacer que Linux se cierre, se pueden perder datos importantes en los documentos con  los que usted esté trabajando.    * “Reiniciar” cierra Linux y reinicia el sistema. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  22. 22. UNIDAD III Uso básico del computador
  23. 23. Plan de Trabajo Objetivos  1. Identificar el Soporte Lógico o software de una computadora.   2. Conocer qué es el Software Libre y sus ventajas frente al Software Propietario.  3. Definir el sistema operativo Linux.   4. Diferenciar las distintas formas de comunicación del usuario en Linux.   5. Identificar los elementos que conforman el escritorio o interfaz gráfica en GNU/ Linux.   6. Conocer las funcionalidades del programa.  7. Conocer las funcionalidades del menú Aplicaciones.   8. Conocer las funcionalidades del menú Acciones.   9. Aplicar las distintas opciones para cambiar la apariencia de Linux. 10. Aplicar los procedimientos para realizar las distintas operaciones de directorios y archivos.  Contenido                           Definición de software                                            Nautilus   Tipos de software                                                   Carpetas personales en Linux   Software Libre                                                        Menú Aplicaciones   Software Propietario                                               Menú Sistema   Sistema Operativo GNU/Linux                                Apariencia de Linux   Ingreso a Linux                                                       Archivos y directorios   Entorno GNU/Linux  Elementos de la interfaz gráfica
  24. 24.  1   Identificar el Soporte Lógico o software de una  computadora       Soporte lógico o Software El   software   o   “Soporte   Lógico”   está   compuesto   por   todos   aquellos   programas   necesarios   para   que   la  computadora trabaje. Dirige de forma adecuada los elementos físicos o hardware. Existen diferentes tipos de software Software de Sistema Software de Desarrollo Software de Aplicación Software de Sistema: Es un conjunto de programas que funcionan durante la utilización de la computadora. Se encargan de  gestionar las funciones básicas de la misma. Entre los principales sistemas operativos se encuentran : Linux,  Unix, Windows, entre otros. Software de Desarrollo:      Permiten escribir programas. Algunos son decodificados directamente por la computadora, otros requieren  pasos intermedios de traducción  para  ser comprendidos por  ella.  ejemplo  software  de  desarrollo  son:  lenguaje ensamblador, PHP, PERL, PHYTON, C, Basic, Foxbase, Visual basic, etc. Software de Aplicación:           Entre éstos se encuentran los programas de oficina ­OpenOffice, koffice, staroffice­, programas de  edición  y  diseño  gráfico   ­OpenOffice  Draw  (vectorial),  GIMP  (  Retoque   Fotográfico  y dibujos de  bits),  Diseñador   gráfico:   Scribus   (diseño   de   gráfica),   visualizador   en   PDF:   Xpdf.­   ,   programas   de   gestión  empresarial – planner (el equivalente al project), facturaLUX, el software de gestión comercial para linux.­,  programas científicos, educativos, entrr otros. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  25. 25. Actividad: A continuación se se presenta una serie de definiciones. Escriba en la linea en blanco el concepto que  corresponda:  a.­ Es el “soporte lógico” que está compuesto por todos aquellos programas necesarios para que el computador  trabaje y dirija de forma adecuada los elementos físicos o hardware. _____________________________  b.­ Se encuentra en los programas de oficina ­OpenOffice, koffice, staroffice­, programas de edición y diseño  gráfico ­OpenOffice Draw (vectorial), GIMP ( Retoque Fotográfico y dibujos de bits), Diseñador gráfico: Scribus  (diseño de gráfica), visualizador en PDF: Xpdf.­ , programas de gestión empresarial – planner (el equivalente al  project), facturaLUX, el software de gestión comercial para linux.­, programas científicos, educativos, entrr otros. ______________________________ c.­ Son un conjunto de programas que funcionas durante la utilización del computador se encargan de gestionar  las funciones básicas del computador. _______________ d.­ Permiten escribir programas. Algunos son decodificados directamente por el computador, otros  requieren pasos intermedios de traducción para ser comprendidos por la computadora. _______________          Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  26. 26.   2             Conocer qué es el Software Libre  y sus ventajas frente al Software Propietario Definición de software Libre Es la denominación del software que brinda libertad a los usuarios sobre su producto adquirido y por  tanto, una vez obtenido, puede ser usado, copiado, estudiado, modificado y redistribuido libremente. Cuando se hace referencia al Software Libre, se habla de algo más que de otro sistema operativo.  Software Libre (en inglés Free Software) es una opción surgida frente a la tendencia predominante, en el  perfeccionamiento   de   las  Tecnologías   de   Información   y   Comunicación   (TIC),   de   desarrollar   programas  y  aplicaciones de carácter privado (Software Propietario), cuyo acceso sólo es posible mediante el pago de  derechos de propiedad intelectual a las grandes corporaciones que se apropian y se lucran del trabajo de  investigadores y desarrolladores. Ante esta realidad, investigadores y desarrolladores independientes, han propuesto la posibilidad del  Software Libre que se define así: “Software   Libre”  se   refiere   a   la   libertad   de   los   usuarios   para   ejecutar,  copiar, distribuir, estudiar, cambiar y mejorar el software. De modo más preciso, se refiere a cuatro libertades de  los usuarios del software: • La libertad de usar el programa, con cualquier propósito (Libertad 0). • La libertad de estudiar cómo funciona el programa, y adaptarlo a tus  necesidades (Libertad 1). El acceso al código fuente es una condición previa para esto. • La libertad de distribuir copias, con lo que puedes ayudar a tu vecino (Libertad 2). • La libertad de mejorar el programa y hacer públicas las mejoras a los  demás, de modo que toda la comunidad se beneficie. (Libertad 3). El  acceso al código fuente es un requisito previo para esto.”                 Pero lo más importante del Software Libre radica en el principio de Libertad, es decir, la libertad para  darle el uso que soberanamente decida quien lo posea y, sobre todo, el respeto a la libertad que tiene el resto,  de acceder al mismo. Para que un software sea Libre debe contener como añadidura la denominada “Copy Left”  o “copia permitida“, de esta forma se garantiza la entrada a amplias posibilidades de nuevas tecnologías  creadas sin fines de lucro o adaptaciones a las necesidades de su uso ejerciendo los principios de libertad que  consagra el uso del Software Libre.                                                                  Tipos de Software Libre *  ¿Software Libre? Software que permite decidir  qué hacemos con él: copiarlo  o no, modificarlo o no, etc. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  27. 27. *  ¿Software Privativo? Software que nos priva de  esas libertades mediante  licencias restrictivas. Ventajas de software 1. Económico (más de mil millones de euros en licencias de Microsoft en España anuales). 2. Libertad de uso y redistribución 3. Independencia tecnológica 4. Fomento de la libre competencia al basarse en servicios y no licencias. 5. Soporte y compatibilidad a largo plazo. 6. Formatos estándar. 7. Sistemas sin puertas traseras y más seguros. 8. Corrección mas rápida y eficiente de fallos. 9. Métodos simples y unificados de gestión de software. 10. Sistema en expansión Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  28. 28. 3 Definir el sistema operativo Linux Definir el sistema operativo Linux   Una vez encendida la computadora, se activa el sistema operativo a usar. Este curso se enfoca al uso  del sistema operativo GNU/Linux, pero es importa te destacar que existen otros Sistemas Operativos con un  entorno gráfico  similar a Linux, tal es el caso de: Windows, Macintosh, entre otros. Este sistema operativo es denominado simplemente Linux. Linux es la denominación  de un sistema  operativo y el nombre de un núcleo. Es uno de los modelos del desarrollo de Software Libre (y de código  abierto), donde el código fuente está disponible públicamente y cualquier persona puede libremente usarlo,  modificarlo y redistribuirlo,esto lo diferencia de los soportes lógicos propietarios. 4 Diferenciar las distintas formas de comunicación del  usuario en Linux Así como una persona utiliza su voz para comunicarse con las demás y expresar lo  que desea hacer,  también GNU/Linux debe ofrecer a sus usuarios una o varias maneras  para que ellos puedan comunicarse con  el computador e indicarle qué desean hacer. Este  tema tiene como finalidad conocer los diferentes elementos  de la interfaz de GNU/Linux  que le permiten a usted comunicarse con el computador y poder utilizarlo en sus  labores  diarias. GNU/Linux le da al usuario muchas formas de comunicarse con el computador, y le   da la  oportunidad de elegir cuál de ellas es la que más le sirve: Interfaz de comandos:   también conocida como Shell o estante. El usuario   teclea comandos y la  computadora los interpreta y ejecuta. La interfaz de comandos es  muy usada por los expertos debido a que  permite hacer algunas cosas rápidamente   pero requiere mucho más tiempo para aprender a dominarla. La  interfaz de comandos,  no será examinada en este curso. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  29. 29. Interfaz gráfica:  permite manejar a Linux de una forma intuitiva y práctica, utilizando el  ratón y el teclado para  manipular ventanas, iconos, menús y otros elementos. Es muy  parecida a Windows o a Macintosh. Para facilitar su aprendizaje, la interfaz gráfica de Linux trata de asemejarse a la de un  escritorio en un lugar de  trabajo que es el sitio donde usted realiza la mayor parte de su faena  diaria. Verá que muchos elementos en  Linux –como las “carpetas” y los “documentos”– tratan  de copiar cosas  que existen en el mundo real. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  30. 30. 5 Identificar los elementos que conforman el escritorio o  interfaz gráfica en GNU/Linux Tipos de escritorios  Por razones históricas, Linux posee varios tipos de escritorios. Los más conocidos son:       KDE      Gnome Este curso se centrará en el escritorio “Gnome” el más fácil de usar y el más común entre  los usuarios  que están comenzando a conocer Linux. Elementos de la interfaz gráfica Componentes principales: Paneles:  son dos, uno arriba y otro abajo. Se utilizan para iniciar aplicaciones de una forma  rápida y sencilla.  También ofrecen información importante para el usuario.   Panel de arriba Panel de abajo Escritorio:  espacio entre los dos paneles, donde se pueden colocar los documentos y  elementos que utilice  más frecuentemente. Similar a Windows. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  31. 31. En el panel superior encontramos: Menú de aplicaciones:  con los principales programas de Gnome, agrupados según su funcionalidad. Menú de Lugares:  algunas de las labores más frecuentes. Barra de botones : allí podrá colocar las aplicaciones que utilice más frecuentemente para  poder activarlas  con un sólo click. Reloj:  con la fecha, hora y un pequeño calendario. Selector de ventanas:  un pequeño icono a la derecha del reloj que permite seleccionar  alguna de las  aplicaciones en ejecución. En el panel inferior se encuentran: La lista de tareas:  al igual que en Windows permite conocer qué aplicaciones se están  ejecutando. Botón “minimizar todo”:  esconde temporalmente las aplicaciones en ejecución para dar  acceso al escritorio. Espacios de trabajo:   si tiene muchas aplicaciones abiertas al mismo tiempo, puede  distribuirlas en varios  escritorios. Iconos:    Los iconos son representaciones gráficas de programas, archivos, documentos o   lugares de su  computador. Buscan ser fáciles de recordar. Usted podrá asociarlos con cosas  familiares de su día a día. Los  iconos pueden ser ligeramente diferentes de equipo en equipo.  En todo escritorio usted podrá encontrar: Equipo:  le permite examinar aquellos dispositivos del computador en los que pueden haber  datos: su unidad  de CD­ROM, su pen drive, su unidad  de disquetes, su disco duro, la red, etc. Carpeta de inicio:   cada uno de los usuarios del computador tiene una “carpeta de inicio” en la  que podrá  guardar toda su información. Está separada de las carpetas de inicio de los otros  usuarios.                  Papelera : usted puede arrastrar un archivo o una carpeta y soltarla sobre la papelera para  eliminarla. Al igual  que la papelera de su oficina, esta papelera no elimina los archivos  inmediatamente; se quedan en la papelera  hasta que usted le haga click con el botón derecho y  seleccione la opción “vaciar la papelera”. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  32. 32. 6 Conocer las funcionalidades del programa Explorando archivos y carpetas                                                                           En Windows se utiliza un programa llamado “Explorador de Windows” para navegar en los  archivos de  su computador, examinar unidades de disquete, CD­ROM, crear carpetas, mover  archivos, etc. Éste programa  equivalente en el ambiente Gnome de Linux. También se     le   conoce como “Examinador de archivos” o  “Visualizador de archivos”. Esta opción la podemos encontrar en la barra de menú, que se encuentra en el panel de  arriba del escritorio. Este programa esta compuesto por varias secciones: El panel derecho  muestra los archivos y le permite navegar entre ellos al hacerles doble  click. El panel lateral   a la izquierda, muestra información diversa y le permite darse cuenta dónde  se encuentra  usted en un momento dado. Este panel puede activarse o desactivarse  presionando la tecla F9 o desde el  menú Ver > Panel lateral. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  33. 33. Pruebe las cinco opciones del panel lateral  izquierdo. Se dará cuenta que opción le dará elementos  diferentes: ­­ Información:  le ofrece datos sobre la carpeta actual – número de      elementos, etc.  ­­ Árbol:  es el equivalente al panel que utiliza el  explorador de Windows,  y permite navegar entre las diferentes carpetas  de Linux. ­­ Histórico:  muestra las carpetas que ha consultado  recientemente. ­­ Notas:  le permite dejar anotaciones para la carpeta  actual. Usted       sabrá que una carpeta tiene anotaciones gracias a  un símbolo que       aparecerá en el panel lateral. ­­ Emblemas:   le permite colocar un icono identificativo a  alguna de las carpetas o archivos que usted haya  creado. Para colocarlo, sólo arrastre el icono desde el  panel de emblemas hasta la carpeta. Para quitar algún  icono que usted haya colocado,arrastre sobre éste la  opción “borrar”.    Usted puede seleccionar si quiere ver el contenido como iconos o como lista, que ofrece detalles  como el tamaño del archivo y la fecha de modificación. La vista de iconos tiene la ventaja de que si usted trabaja con archivos gráficos, le mostrará    una imagen  pequeña con el contenido del archivo. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica  Información Árbol Histórico Notas Emblemas Vista lista Vista Iconos Vista Compacta
  34. 34. 7 Conocer las funcionalidades del menú Aplicaciones El menú Aplicaciones   Linux trae una serie de aplicaciones que puede usar en sus faenas diarias para completar    tareas  comunes: calculadoras, editores de texto, navegadores de Internet, suites de oficina,  juegos, reproductores de  música, editores gráficos, etc. Las mismas pueden ejecutarse  desde el menú “Aplicaciones”.  Entre las más útiles tenemos: Accesorios > Calculadora: con funciones científicas y financieras.    Gráficos> the Gimp: programa de dibujos pixelado, equivalente a adobe photoshop. Como el Microsoft paint  pero mucho mejor. Útil para retocar fotografías. Se vera con mas detalles posteriormente. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  35. 35. Aplicaciones > Oficina > OpenOffice: suite de oficina. Será explicada con mayor profundidad  posteriormente. Aplicaciones >Oficina >: procesador de texto equivalente a Word o a Writer. Aplicaciones > Accesorios > Mapa de caracteres: para buscar e insertar caracteres  especiales ­letras de  idiomas extranjeros, fórmulas, etc. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  36. 36. 8 Conocer las funcionalidades del menú lugares                                            La opción lugares permite navegar en los archivos de su computador, examinar unidades de  disquete,  CD­ROM,PEN   DRIVER,   crear   carpetas,   etc.   También   se   le   conoce   como     “Examinador   de   archivos”   o  “Visualizador de archivos” El menú de acciones le da acceso a ciertas labores frecuentes que realiza todo usuario de  Linux, entre  ellas: Buscar archivos:  permite buscar un archivo por su nombre.  Esta opción la podemos encontrar en la barra de menú, que se encuentra en el panel de  arriba del escritorio. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  37. 37. 9 Aplicar las distintas opciones para cambiar la apariencia de  Linux Desde Sistema > Preferencias  > Apariencia: Puede cambiarse la apariencia  global de Linux, incluyendo la  forma como se muestran las ventanas, los íconos y los menús Sólo seleccione el tema que le agrade y haga click en “Cerrar”. El protector de pantalla es un programa que cumple una función estética y puede  cambiarse desde  Sistema > Preferencias > Salvapantallas.  Allí también puede indicar cuántos minutos debe esperar su computador para activarlo. Agregue o cambie el protector de pantalla de su computadora incluyéndole un tiempo de  activación Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  38. 38. 10 Aplicar los procedimientos para realizar las distintas  operaciones de directorios y archivos Archivos y Directorios Un archivo   es un conjunto de información al que se le ha asignado un nombre. Por   ejemplo, un  documento, una imagen o un programa. Esencialmente, cualquier cosa  guardada en disco es archivada como  un archivo individual. Un directorio o carpeta  es una colección de archivos que sirve para ordenarlos o  agruparlos.                                                                                         Los directorios, además de archivos, pueden contener otros directorios,éstos se conectan  unos a otros  y crean una estructura de árbol. En el directorio “raíz” es donde comienza  toda la estructura jerárquica del  sistema operativo Linux, este directorio se denota por la  barra (/). Los archivos y directorios dentro del sistema  operativo Linux, son susceptibles a   operaciones de: creación, consulta, copiado, borrado, renombrado y  movimiento. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  39. 39. Actividad: Ejercicio 1  Elementos   como   el   monitor,   teclado,   ratón   y   case   pertenece   al   Hardware   o   al   Software:  __________________      Ejercicio 2                    Indique a qué pertenece cada concepto:  Es un dispositivo que te permite seleccionar, hacer clic y arrastrar elementos dentro de la pantalla de la  computadora. ___________  Es un aparato que permite la salida de información, en este se encuentra el escritorio y tiene una forma  similar a una pantalla de televisor. _________________  Es un módulo similar a una máquina de escribir, cuya característica principal es ser un dispositivo de  entrada de información a la computadora. ___________________ Ejercicio 3 Una con flechas las respuestas correctas: a. Software                                            Son programas que permiten un eficiente trabajo para el  usuario,              dentro de éstos se encuentran los programas de oficina ,edición,              diseño gráfico, gestión empresarial, científico, educativos , etc. b. Software de Aplicación            Son un conjunto de instrucciones que permiten el funcionamiento básico                          de la computadora. Éstas dirige de forma adecuada los elementos físicos            del hardware. c. Software de Sistema           Son aquellos que permite diseñar otros programas. Algunos ejemplos de                                      ellos son lenguaje ensamblador, C Basic, Foxbase, Visual Basic , entre            otros. d. Software de Desarrollo                  Son un conjunto de programas que se encargan de gestionar las              funciones básicas de la computadora. Ejercicio 4 Basándose en lo leído y aprendido, una computadora es: a. El equipo físico de un equipo. b. Una máquina compuesta de dos elementos: hardware y Software. c. Un aparato para hacer muchas cosas. d. El soporte lógico de un equipo. Selecciones 1 sola opción con una x. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  40. 40. Ejercicio 5 Ejercicio 6 Complete la frase: El   ratón   tiene   generalmente   2   botones   el   ________________   sirve   para   hacer   clic,   arrastrar,   aceptar,  seleccionar, entre otras. Mientras que el _______________ te permite abrir un menú. Ejercicio 7 Responda si es verdadero o falso: Existen otros componentes que son de gran ayuda: el escáner, la impresora y el regulador. Marque con una x.       Verdadero ____ Falso          ____ Ejercicio 8 Complete en el espacio en blanco la frase que falta con respecto a los tres tipos de software:  Software de: 2. Software de: 3. Software de: sistema      Aplicación Ejercicio 9 Nombre tres ventajas del Software Libre frente al Software propietario. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica  COLOQUE EL NOMBRE A LAS SIGUIENTES IMÁGENES
  41. 41. Ejercicio 10 Explique cuál es la utilidad de las Carpetas. Ejercicio 11 Responda para qué sirve poseer un nombre de usuario y una contraseña. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  42. 42. UNIDAD IV Programas de aplicación en Linux
  43. 43. Plan de trabajo Objetivos 1.  Aplicar el procedimiento para abrir el programa OpenOffice Writer. 2.  Conocer la pantalla principal de OpenOffice Writer.  3.  Comprender qué es un documento.  4.         Aplicar el proceso para guardar un documento en OpenOffice Writer. 5.         Aplicar el procedimiento para insertar texto en OpenOffice Writer. 6.  Aplicar la selección de texto en el formateo o modificación de su apariencia. 7.  Aplicar el procedimiento para cerrar un documento en OpenOffice Writer. 8.         Aplicar las distintas formas de crear un nuevo documento. 9.         Aplicar los conocimientos adecuados para dar formato a textos  10.       Aplicar los procesos adecuados para editar textos seleccionados 11.  Aplicar el proceso adecuado para crear una tabla.  12.  Utilizar la opción de imprimir para revisar documentos en forma física. 13.  Aplicar el procedimiento para abrir el programa OpenOffice.org Impress. 14.  Aplicar el procedimiento para crear una presentación utilizando el programa OpenOffice.org   Impress.  15.  Aplicar los procedimientos para diseñar una diapositiva utilizando el programa OpenOffice Writer.  16.  Aplicar los procedimientos para insertar objetos en las diapositivas. 17.  Aplicar los procedimientos para insertar nuevas diapositivas. 18.  Aplicar las distintas opciones para ver una presentación de diapositivas. 19.  Aplicar los procedimientos adecuados para guardar una presentación utilizando las distintas opciones.  Contenidos                                                                                         Abrir OpenOffice Write                                               Crear presentación   Pantalla principal de OpenOffice Writer                     Diseño de diapositivas   Documento                                                                  Insertar objetos:                 Guardar un documento                                               ­  Cuadros de textos           Inserción de texto                                                       ­  Imágenes  Selección de texto                                                       ­  Figuras, líneas o conectores  Cerrar un documento                                                  ­  Efectos visuales       Crear un documento                                                    Insertar diapositivas       Formato de textos                                                        Ver Presentación   Copiar, pegar, cortar y mover textos  Tabla  Imprimir documentos  Abrir presentaciones
  44. 44.     1 Aplicar el procedimiento para abrir  el programa OpenOffice Writer o Procesador de Texto ¿Cómo abrir OpenOffice Writer o Procesador de texto? Antes de comenzar a utilizar OpenOffice Writer o Procesador de texto es necesario saber cómo abrir la  aplicación. La mayoría de las distribuciones Linux (Debian, SuSe, Mandrake, Ubuntu, entre otras) ofrecen el  paquete completo de OpenOffice el cual está conformado por el procesador de texto Writer, la hoja de cálculo  Calc, la aplicación para presentaciones Impress, entre otras.    Práctica:    Para abrir OpenOffice Writer o Procesador de texto:      Acceda a la barra de tareas de la Distribución  Haga click en Aplicaciones y luego en Oficina.  Al posicionarse en oficina, se abre un menú desplegable con una serie de aplicaciones, allí haga click  en OpenOffice Writer o Procesador de texto.               Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  45. 45.  2   Conocer la pantalla principal  de OpenOffice Writer o Procesador de texto                                                                                         Conoce OpenOffice Writer o procesador de texto OpenOffice   Writer   es   un   procesador   de   texto   que   permite   la   creación  de documentos profesionales, reportes, cartas, memos, boletines, entre otros. Muy similar o con las mismas  características de los procesadores de texto propietarios como por ejemplo Microsoft Word.  OpenOffice Writer o Procesador de texto ofrece la facilidad de integrar imágenes ya sea desde un  archivo o de la galería de imágenes que posee la aplicación, además de permitir la creación de gráficos. Los  diferentes documentos que se crean con OpenOffice Writer pueden contener diferentes tipos de fuentes ­tipos  de letra­, tablas, entre otros. OpenOffice Writer posee herramientas y funciones muy sencillas y de fácil  compresión que les permitirán tanto a aquellas personas que estén familiarizadas con un procesador de texto  (como es el caso de Microsoft Word) como para las que no lo estén, manejar esta herramienta de software libre  sin dificultad alguna. La pantalla de OpenOffice Writer está compuesta por varias barras, cada una con una  función específica y según el área de trabajo.  Barra de menú:  esta barra permite encontrar las opciones de archivo (File), editar (Edit), ver (View),  insertar (Insert), formato (Format), herramientas (Tools), ventana (Windows) y ayuda (Help).  Barra de funciones: permite acceder de manera rápida a las opciones que se despliegan en la barra de  menú, por ejemplo: abrir documento, guardar, cortar, copiar, pegar, entre otras.  Barra de formato: en esta barra se encuentran todas las opciones que se pueden aplicar a la fuente, tales  como: tipo, tamaño y estilo de la fuente, alineación del texto, interlineado, entre otras.  Barra de herramienta:  permite encontrar funciones importantes, algunas de ellas son: insertar tablas,  insertar objetos, herramientas de dibujos.  Barra de estado: permite visualizar toda la información referente al documento que se está trabajando,  es decir, el documento actual.  Área de trabajo:  es el área o parte del documento donde se puede ingresar la información que se  quiere trabajar. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  46. 46.         Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica  BARRADE TITULO BARRADE FORMATOBARRADE MENUS BARRADE REGLAS BARRADE HERRAMIENTAS BARRADE ESTADO BARRAVERTICAL BARRAHORIZONTAL
  47. 47.  3                  Comprender qué es un documento  en el procesador de texto o OpenOffice Writer     ¿Qué es un documento? Luego   de   conocer   y   familiarizarse   con   el   entorno   de   OpenOffice   Writer   se  puede   comenzar   a   trabajar   con   los   documentos,   sin   embargo,   es   de   vital  importancia   saber   qué   es   un   documento.   Sea   en   un   procesador   de   texto  Propietario o en uno de Software Libre, el elemento clave es el documento. Un  documento  es   el   elemento   a   través   del   cual   el   usuario   introduce,   re  visa,   modifica   e   imprime   el   texto   que   desee.   En   otras   palabras,   es   un   escrito  que contiene información. Los documentos pueden contener una o más páginas. Una  página  es   el   área   útil   de   escritura,   la   cual   está   delimitada   por   los  Los   párrafos   son   los   elementos   básicos   de   edición,   éstos   a   su   vez,  pueden   estar   compuestos   por   múltiples   oraciones   y   no   más   de   ocho  líneas de texto. Es   importante   destacar   que   al   momento   de   abrir   la   aplicación,   el   docu  mento   en   el   que   se   comenzará   a   editar   el   texto   aparece   de   manera   au  tomática.                                                     Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica                          
  48. 48.  4           Aplicar el proceso para guardar un documento           en OpenOffice Writer    Práctica Siga estos pasos para guardar el documento que tiene abierto.  Haga click en el botón guardar         . Como es la primera vez que  se guarda un documento, se abrirá la  ventana guardar como...   para asignarle un nombre al documento.    También puede hacer click en el menú archivo y elegir guardar. Verá un cuadro de diálogo similar a éste:  Escriba el nombre con el que quiere guardar el documento, por ejemplo, deslumbrado, en el campo o  recuadro   nombre.   Observe   lo   que   aparece   en  el  recuadro   guardar   en,   normalmente   pondrá   mis  documentos.  Haga clic en el botón guardar. Observe cómo ahora ya aparece en la barra del título (en el extremo  superior izquierdo) el nombre que le ha dado al documento. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  49. 49. 5 Aplicar el procedimiento para insertar texto en OpenOffice Writer Inserción de texto Lo   primero   que   se   debe   aprender   es   cómo   proceder   a   insertar   un   texto  en el procesador de palabras. Solo basta con fijar o posicionar el cursor en el lugar que se desee insertar el  texto y comenzar a escribir a través del teclado. A medida que el usuario escribe el texto, el cursor se  desplazará hasta el final de la línea y automáticamente se posicionará en la siguiente, por lo cual el usuario no  debe preocuparse. Al momento de finalizar el párrafo que se está escribiendo, se debe pulsar la tecla <ENTER>  para hacer un salto de línea y comenzar un nuevo párrafo si se desea.        Práctica     Una   vez   iniciado   writer   o   Procesador   de   texto,   el   programa   abre   automáticamente   un   nuevo  documento en blanco y le asigna el nombre sin nombre 1.  Copie   el   texto   que   ve   a   continuación   y   siga   las   instrucciones   para  corregir los errores que contiene.     “Al   asomat   la   cabeza,   quedó   deslunbrado.   Miró   hacia   abajo,   hacia  la   penumbra   de   donde   él   surgía.   Entre   sus   botas   de   goma   negra,  brillantes,   vio   el   rostro   de   su   compañero   mal   afeitado,   prematu  ramente viejo”  Empiece a escribir este texto Al asomat, pulse la tecla retroceso para borrar la letra “t” y escriba la letra  “r”..   Escriba: la cabeza, quedó deslunbrado. pulse la flecha para mover el punto de inserción hacia la  izquierda hasta que quede entre las letras “u” y “n” de la palabra deslunbrado, ahora pulse la tecla supr  y se borrará la letra “n”, escriba la letra “m”.  Pulse   la   tecla   fin   y   el   cursor   irá   al   final   de   la   palabra   deslumbrado,  continúe   escribiendo   y   observe   cómo   salta   de   línea  automáticamente   cuando   llegue   al   final   de   la   línea,   observe   como   no  corta la última palabra sino que la pasa a la línea siguiente. Escriba     Miró   hacia   abajo,   hacia   la   penumbra   de   donde   el   surgía.   Entre   sus  botas   de   goma   negra,   brillantes,   vio   el   rostro   de   su   compañero  mal afeitado, prematuramente viejo.     Ahora se utilizará el ratón para desplazar el punto de inserción.  Haga click con el ratón justo detrás de la letra “e” donde dice “el surgía” observe como el punto de  inserción se coloca en esa   posición. Ahora borre la letra “e” con la tecla retroceso y escríbala con  acento “él” .  Guarde el documento.                                                                                                                        Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  50. 50.  6 Aplicar la selección de texto en el formateo      o modificación de su apariencia                                                                         Selección de texto La selección de texto es quizás una de las herramientas más usadas enlos procesadores de texto ya que  muchos usuarios prefieren tipear primero el texto que desean y luego darle el formato o modificar su apariencia.  Existen dos (2) maneras de seleccionar texto:  Por teclado: Para seleccionar texto a través del teclado, se debe posicionar el cursor en el lugar a partir  del cual se quiere seleccionar, posteriormente se pulsa y se mantiene presionada la tecla <SHIFT>,  mientras se desplaza el cursor con las flechas de direccionamiento.             A medida que avanza el cursor el texto se va resaltando.  Por ratón: Al igual que por teclado se debe posicionar el cursor en el lugar a partir del cual se quiere  seleccionar, luego mantener presionado el botón izquierdo del ratón y arrastrar hasta donde se quiera  seleccionar. Una vez seleccionado el texto, el usuario podrá realizar cualquier modificación que desee,  por ejemplo: cambiar el tipo de letra, el color, el tamaño, además de copiar, cortar o suprimir el texto  seleccionado, entre otras opciones. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  51. 51.                                                    7 Aplicar el procedimiento para cerrar un documento en  OpenOffice Writer Cerrar un documento Cuando se termina de trabajar con un documento hay que cerrarlo, así  desaparece de la pantalla de Writer, y se libera la memoria del computador.                                                                                                          Práctica     Realice el siguiente paso para cerrar el documento que tiene abierto.  Haga click en el menú archivo y elija cerrar.  Otra forma de cerrar es hacer click en la Equis que hay en la parte superior derecha de la pantalla  (debajo   del   botón  ) .  Si quiere cerrar el documento y además  salir   de   Writer   puede   elegir   directamente   el   comando  terminar,   o   hacer   click   en   el   botón  de la parte superior derecha de la pantalla. Si al intentar  cerrar un documento, Writer detecta que  ha sido modificado desde la última vez que se guardó le  mostrará una ventana de advertencia para que elija entre cerrar sin guardar los cambios o guardando  los cambios.       Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  52. 52.    8          Aplicar las distintas formas de crear un nuevo documento Crear un documento    Práctica    Crear un nuevo documento  Una vez iniciado Writer, el programa abre automáticamente un nuevo documento en blanco y le asigna el  nombre sin nombre   1. Con la pantalla en blanco, teclear el siguiente texto: Mi primer documento se  llamará corto, obviamente.   Hacer click en el botón guardar      , como es la primera vez que se guarda el documento, se abrirá la  ventana guardar como... para darle un nombre al documento.  Escriba el nombre que quiere dar al documento: corto.                                                                                       Hacer click sobre guardar. Observe como en la barra del título  aparece el nombre “corto”. Ya está guardado.    Crear un nuevo documento partiendo del que ya se tiene    Como se tiene abierto el documento sólo tendrá que escribir una línea más: Mi primer documento se llamará corto, obviamente. Este sigue siendo corto pero se llamará Lucas. Ahora irá al menú archivo, opción guardar como... en la casilla nombre del documento escriba Lucas. Haga  clic en el botón guardar. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  53. 53. 9  Aplicar los conocimientos adecuados  para dar formato a textos                                                 Dar formato al texto  Formato de Carácter   OpenOffice Writer o Procesador de texto permite dar formato a un carácter específico sin necesidad de  modificar todo el documento. Para realizar este tipo de formato  debe seleccionar el o los caracteres que se  desean modificar y posterior mente hacer clic en la opción de menú Formato >> Carácter... Aparecerá una  ventana   que   da   las   opciones   de   modificar   el   tamaño,   el   tipo   y   el  estilo   de   la   fuente   o   letra,   además   del   idioma   en   el   cual   está   trabajando  el   corrector   ortográfico.   También   se   pueden   modificar   los   efectos   de   la  fuente, los hiperenlaces, el fondo y la posición.  Formato de Párrafo Con   esta   opción   se   puede   dar   formato   al   párrafo   con   respecto   a   la   alineación  las sangrías, los interlineados, los espacios, los tabuladores, el color de fondo, entre otras opciones. Para  realizar estos cambios solo hay que hacer clic en Formato >> Párrafo..., hay que recordar que el párrafo  debe seleccionarse antes de realizar cualquier modificación. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  54. 54.      10  Aplicar los procesos adecuados  para editar textos  seleccionados Copiar, pegar, cortar y mover texto  Copiar En algunas ocasiones, se tiene la necesidad de duplicar algún texto queforme parte del documento.  OpenOffice Writer ofrece la posibilidad de copiar textos de manera sencilla.        1.    Seleccionar el texto que se desea copiar. 2. Posicionarse sobre el área marcada y presionar el botón derecho  del ratón. Aparecerá un menú contextual en el cual se debe seleccionar la opción copiar. También se puede realizar esta  acción haciendo click en el botón copiar de la barra de herramientas.  Pegar: luego de realizar la acción de copiar, el usuario debe posicionarse en el lugar donde se desea  insertar el texto y nuevamente   presionar el botón derecho del ratón, ahora se seleccionará la opción  pegar del menú contextual. O en su defecto se debe hacer click sobre el botón pegar de la barra de  herramientas.  Cortar: al igual que en la opción de copiar, el usuario puede cortar un   texto seleccionado y ubicarlo en  otro lugar del documento o transportarlo a otra aplicación. Lo primero que debe hacer es seleccionar el  texto que desea cortar. Luego de seleccionar, el usuario debe posicionarse sobre el texto marcado y  presionar el botón derecho del ratón, al aparecer el menú contextual seleccionar la opción  cortar.  Finalmente se procede a pegar el texto en el lugar elegido. También se puede realizar haciendo click  sobre el botón pegar ubicado en la barra de herramientas.                                                                                                           Mover: el usuario puede mover un texto sin necesidad de cortar y pegar. Lo puede hacer con sólo arrastrar el texto con el ratón al lugar deseado. Es conveniente señalar que  para lograr esto se debe seleccionar el texto que se desea mover y mantener presionado el botón  izquierdo del ratón todo el tiempo mientras se está movilizando el texto. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  55. 55. 11 Aplicar las opciones adecuadas para crear una tabla Crear una Tabla  Colocar el cursor en la posición donde se desea insertar la imagen.  Hacer click en el menú de opción Insertar >> Tabla o en el botón de Insertar ubicado en la barra de  herramientas. Aparece una ventana en la cual se puede definir el nombre de la tabla, el tamaño ­número de filas y columnas­,  encabezado, borde y la opción de dividir la tabla en el caso de que ocupe más una hoja. Cuenta, además, con un botón de Formateado Automático que permite definir un formato predefinido por la  aplicación, allí se puede establecer formato numérico, bordes, fuentes, colores, entre otros.                                     Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica                                                         
  56. 56. Práctica Crear la tabla siguiente utilizando las opciones adecuadas Descripción     Cantidad PVP Total Plátanos   2 31 70  Peras   10 35 310 Manzanas 5 55 275 SUMA TOTAL 655 Vamos a ver cómo hacerlo.                                                                                                                                                Haga click en el menú insertar ­ tabla número de filas 5, número de columnas 4, lo demás dejalo igual y  aceptar.  El cursor se colocará en la primera casilla y ya puede empezar a   teclear los datos. Para pasar a la  casilla siguiente pulse la tecla  tabulación. No se preocupe si las columnas no tienen el ancho adecuado.  No rellene el último dato 655 (lo hará más adelante)  Para ajustar el ancho de las columnas hay que seleccionar toda la tabla, arrastrar (con el botón izquierdo  presionado) desde la primera hasta la última fila, y verá cómo se van coloreando todas las filas de color  negro, suelte el botón y ya está seleccionada la tabla.  Una vez seleccionada la tabla haga click con el botón derecho y en el menú flotante haga click sobre  tabla. En la pestaña columnas se puede modificar el ancho de las columnas.  Seleccione la primera fila y colóquela en negrita como si fuese un  texto normal.  Posiciónese   en   la   última   celda   y   pulse   el   icono  de   la   barra   tabla,   seleccione   las   celdas   que  quiere totalizar y pulse el icono de verificación.                       Ahora queda combinar las dos primeras celdas de la última fila:  Seleccione las dos celdas y haga click en el icono.                                urso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  57. 57. 12  Utilizar la opción de imprimir para revisar  documentos en forma física     Imprimir Documento     Todo   usuario   después   de   haber   finalizado   su   documento   desea   verlo   impreso  y   evaluar   su   diseño   en   físico   (papel).   Es   importante   recordar   que  previo   a   la   impresión   del   documento,   se   debe   configurar   la   página,   esto  garantiza que el documento tenga la apariencia deseada por el usuario. Para verificarlo el usuario puede acceder a una vista preliminar del documento haciendo click en el  menú de opción archivo >> vista preliminar, de esta manera puede corregir su documento si presenta algún  error. Procedimiento de impresión  Hacer click en el menú de opción Archivo >> Imprimir o hacer click  en el botón de imprimir que aparece  en la barra de herramientas.  Se desplegará una ventana que presentará una serie de opciones, tales como: seleccionar si desea  imprimir todo el documento o alguna página en particular, establecer el número de copias a imprimir,  entre otras.          Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  58. 58.      13             Aplicar el procedimientos para abrir el programa OpenOffice.org  Impress  o Presentaciones                                       Presentaciones en OpenOffice.org Impress OpenOffice.org Impress es un programa de presentaciones proyectadas a través de diapositivas ­pantallas  completas­ que un orador o ponente puede utilizar para presentar imágenes y textos juntos en un formato  atractivo e interesante, aunque existe la posibilidad de incluir vídeos, animaciones, sonidos, etc. Igualmente,  permite la posibilidad de incluir acciones interactivas, es decir, en las que el usuario puede decidir qué camino  sigue en la exploración de la serie de diapositivas ­navegar ante un menú de opciones, por ejemplo­. Sin  embargo, puede ser utilizado para más cosas, en función de las necesidades y aplicaciones que  se quieran  realizar: transparencias, composiciones de textos e imágenes para imprimir, etc. Incluso permite la posibilidad  de   crear   páginas   Web   que   después   pueden   ser   traducidas   automáticamente   a   lenguaje   HTML   para   su  publicación en la red. Su manejo es sencillo e intuitivo, ofreciendo muchas posibilidades, tanto de diseño como  de manejo. Práctica  Para comenzar se debe abrir la aplicación OpenOffice Impress a través de la barra de aplicaciones del  sistema operativo.  Luego seleccione el menú oficina y haga click en la aplicación OpenOffice.org Impress una vez que  arranca   la   presentación     aparecerá   el   cuadro   emergente   en   el  que   se   puede   observar   el  piloto  automático de presentación. Posteriormente aparecerán tres posibilidades: 1. Presentación Vacía: indica la posibilidad de crear una presentación partiendo de cero, siendo totalmente  diseñada por el usuario. 2. De plantilla: puede ser usada como referencia las primeras veces ofrece la posibilidad de elegir un  formato de presentación entre un amplio menú de diseños. 3. Abrir una presentación existente: abre una presentación que ya ha sido creada. A continuación se  explicarán las posibles variantes para cada una de estas tres posibilidades.          Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  59. 59. Observación: Para crear la presentación mas rápida seleccione la opción crear.         Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  60. 60.    14   Aplicar el procedimiento para crear una presentación utilizando  el programa OpenOffice.org Impress    Práctica    Si el usuario selecciona la opción Presentación vacía  Hacer un click en el botón siguiente.  Inmediatamente se desplegará  una  ventana en la cual obtendrá  una guía  para  dar  formato a la  presentación.  Aparecerán otras dos pantallas en las que se pueden ir definiendo asuntos como el fondo que se desea  para la diapositiva o los efectos de transición entre ellas.  Por   último   aparecerá   una   pantalla   en   la   cual   se   puede   seleccionar   el   diseño   que   se   creará  automáticamente en la diapositiva que se va a trabajar puede variar entre una diapositiva vacía y una  diapositiva título, etc.   En este caso se selecciona con un click la diapositiva en blanco (Diapositiva vacía) y luego le damos al  botón Aceptar.  Una   vez   ejecutada   la   acción   nos   aparecerá   el   escritorio   de   la  aplicación OpenOffice Impress totalmente abierto.        Si el usuario selecciona la opción abrir una presentación existente  Hacer un click en el botón siguiente.  Se   desplegará   un   cuadro   de   diálogo   para   que   seleccione   la   presentación   que   desea   abrir.  Posteriormente se abrirá la misma. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  61. 61. Si el usuario selecciona la opción de Plantilla  Hacer un click en el botón siguiente.  Inmediatamente se desplegará una ventana en la cual, se obtendrá una guía para dar formato a la  presentación.   Aparecerán otras dos pantallas en las que pueden ir definiendo asuntos como el fondo que desea para  las diapositivas o los efectos de transición entre éstas. Se debe colocar algún valor en alguna de las  casillas.  Hacer un click en el botón siguiente.  Aparecerán   unos   formatos   adicionales   (que   no   aparecen   en   la   presentación   vacía),   coloque   la  información que requiera según el trabajo que esté realizando. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  62. 62. 15 Aplicar los procedimientos para diseñar  una diapositiva utilizando el programa OpenOffice Impress Diseñar una diapositiva Una diapositiva de OpenOffice Impress se compone de dos capas: Profunda y superficial                                                 La capa profunda puede ser usada como un fondo en el que se pueden incluir elementos que se quieren ver en  todas las diapositivas que se van a crear (se denomina fondo y puede ser usado para colocar encabezamientos,  números de diapositivas, fechas, imágenes o logotipos, etc.) La capa superficial  (se denomina modo página) es la que se ve normalmente, en la que se crean objetos,  textos, etc., que sólo son vistos en esa diapositiva. Para acceder a una u otra posibilidad existen varias  posibilidades.  Práctica  En la barra de menú seleccione la opción Ver>Fondo.  Para acceder a la capa profunda, o si quiere trabajar en la parte superficial de esa diapositiva.  Puede realizar la acción: En la barra de menú seleccione la opción Ver>Página.  El primer paso que debe realizar es el de dar color al fondo de la diapositiva. Se realiza mediante los siguientes  pasos:  En la barra de menú, seleccionar la opción Formato>Página. Observe las posibilidades de elegir el color que desea. Los colores pueden ser los básicos o bien toda  la gama que ofrece el computador ­dependerá de la configuración de pantalla el hecho de verlos mejor  o peor­ se pueden incluir otras posibilidades si da un click sobre las demás opciones del menú, como  color, trama, bitmap, degradado de colores, etc.         Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  63. 63. 16 Aplicar los procedimientos para insertar objetos en la diapositiva                                                         Cómo insertar objetos en la diapositiva Práctica Insertar cuadro de texto Para crear un cuadro de texto:  Seleccionar en la barra de herramientas izquierda la opción de cuadro de texto .     Automáticamente la flecha del ratón cambiará por un cursor que se debe colocar en el lugar que se  desea de la diapositiva y crear, de esta manera, un cuadro de texto a su gusto.  Una   vez  insertado  el  texto   que   desea   puede   darle   formato   usando  el  procedimiento  habitual  de  cualquier procesador de textos ­cambiar el tipo de fuente, su tamaño, justificarlo de alguna manera,  ponerla en negrita o cursiva, etc.­ mediante los botones de la barra de herramientas de la parte superior.  Para acceder a todos los aspectos relacionados con el formato del texto puede hacerlo rápidamente  mediante la acción: barra de menú seleccionar la opción Formato>Párrafo. Inmediatamente   se   desplegará   una   ventana   en   las   que   podrá  configurar opciones tales como sangrías y espacios, alineación  del texto, etc.     Insertar imágenes     Para   insertar   imágenes   se   hace   exactamente   igual   a   la   opción   de   insertar  cuadro de texto, pero en este caso, realice la siguiente acción:  En la barra de menú seleccionar la opción Insertar>Imagen.  Se desplegará un menú que pide información sobre la imagen que quiere insertar, según sea ésta  procedente de un archivo (imágenes que quiere guardar en alguna carpeta, etc.) o de la  galería de  imágenes de OpenOffice.  Posteriormente   puede   cambiar   su   ubicación   sobre   la   diapositiva  dando   un   click   sobre   ella   una   vez   y   moviéndola   con   el   ratón.   Igual  ocurre con su tamaño.     Insertar figuras, líneas o conectores  De la misma manera, puede insertar todo tipo de figuras geométricas o tridimensionales, líneas o  conectores. Les puede cambiar el aspecto de la manera habitual en cualquier programa, dando click  siempre sobre el botón específico y dándole luego el formato deseado con los botones de color, línea,  etc., de la barra superior de herramientas. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  64. 64.  Es conveniente señalar que si deja presionado el botón izquierdo del ratón sobre la opción que desea  trabajar: rectángulos, elipses, objetos 3D, curvas, líneas y flechas o conectores se desplegarán las demás opciones que contiene cada una de las anteriores.     Insertar efectos visuales  Igualmente, es posible realizar sorprendentes efectos visuales con el texto mediante la posibilidad  FontWork  (se   accede   a   ella   mediante   la   acción  Formato>Fontwork)   o   incluso,   darle   efectos  tridimensionales mediante el botón de la barra lateral.  Inmediatamente se desplegará una ventana en la cual puede configurar los efectos visuales a su gusto  y los más adecuados para la diapositiva que esté trabajando. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  65. 65.                   17        Aplicar los procedimientos para insertar            nuevas diapositivas Práctica  Insertar diapositivas nuevas es muy sencillo. Se realiza mediante la acción: En la Barra de Menú  seleccionar la opción Insertar>Nueva Diapositiva.  Una vez insertada aparecerá un nuevo el cuadro emergente que nos solicita el tipo de diapositiva que  queremos insertar. Dependiendo de nuestras necesidades, elegimos uno u otro y podemos dar nombre  a cada página.  Observaremos, ahora, que en las solapas de la barra inferior aparecen ya dos diapositivas, o bien el  número que hayamos creado. Para ir de una a otra basta con un click con el ratón sobre la que  queramos.  Siempre  aparecerá  en primer plano  la  diapositiva  que  en  ese  momento tengamos en  pantalla.  Pero, a la hora de insertar diapositivas, es posible que queramos duplicar una ya existente. Para ello  debemos realizar la siguiente acción: En la Barra de Menú seleccionamos la opción Insertar>Duplicar  Diapositiva.                                                      Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  66. 66.  18 Aplicar las distintas opciones para ver una  presentación de diapositivas Ver presentación de diapositivas Práctica Si desea ver el aspecto de la presentación puede elegir la acción:  En la barra de menú seleccione la opción     Presentación>Presentación      O bien  Pulsar la tecla Control+F2 o  Pulsar la tecla F9  Aparecerá la presentación a pantalla completa tal y como se verá en otro computador o a través de un  Vídeo Beam.  Para pasar de una diapositiva a otra bastará con dar un click con el ratón sobre el Escritorio, o con las  flechas de desplazamiento o pulsar ENTER. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  67. 67.            19  Aplicar los procedimientos adecuados para guardar una presentación utilizando           las distintas opciones Guardar el Documento (Diapositivas) Práctica    Una vez diseñada la presentación, puede guardarla en cualquier fuente o carpeta del computador. Se realiza  de la manera habitual:  En la barra de menú selecciona la opción  Archivo>Guardar como...,  En el menú emergente que  aparece observe que puede guardar el documento de muchas maneras y formatos. También existe la  posibilidad de guardar el archivo en formato. pdf . En este caso debe realizar la acción:  En la barra de menú seleccione la opción Archivo>Exportar.     Observará que también puede exportar sus diapositivas como imágenes GIF o JPEG. La extensión de un  documento creado con Impress de OpenOffice es .sxi o .sdd, dependiendo de las versiones. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  68. 68. UNIDAD V Internet Básico
  69. 69.      1            Definición de Internet Internet está conformado es una red mundial de computadoras que  pueden intercambiar información  entre sí. Destinado a todas las personas, sin importar sin discriminación alguna. Es así, como se convierte este  medio en uno de los más poderosos para compartir información. Estas computadoras pueden ser de dos tipos: servidores o clientes. Un servidor es una computadora  que realiza varias tareas en provecho de otras aplicaciones llamadas clientes, ofreciendo los servicios de  archivos, estos permiten a los usuarios almacenar y acceder a los archivos de  una computadora y los servicios  de aplicaciones que realizan tareas para utilidad directa del usuario final. Por el contrario, un cliente es una  computadora que va buscando información; es decir, las computadoras clientes se conectan a los servidores  para obtener información. Todas las acciones que usted realiza en Internet se reducen siempre a una   sola: conectarse a un  servidor y examinar la información que contiene.   Se puede definir Internet, como un conjunto de servidores que ofrecen  información a computadoras­ clientes de todo el mundo. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 
  70. 70.                                                                               2                                  Principales usos de Internet                                     Buscar información:  Consultar información es en lo primero que se piensa  cuando se habla de utilizar  Internet. Existen millones de páginas con información  de todo tipo, y escrita.  en todos los idiomas Enviar   correo   electrónico:  También   llamado   e­mail,   empleado   para  contactar con personas en   casi cualquier parte del mundo, a un bajo costo,  como si se tratará de una llamada local. El envío  del correo generalmente  es gratuito, el costo es  sólo el de la conexión.         Conversación   o   Chat:  Mediante   el   Chat   se   puede   se   dialoga   con   otras  personas en tiempo real a través de Internet. Mientras que en el correo se  debe esperar un tiempo para ver la respuesta, en el Chat es instantánea.  Obtener Software de Dominio Público: Como Antivirus, manuales, Clip Arts (imágenes,   dibujos   o   íconos)  archivos de audio, CD para dispositivos, juegos, imágenes, animaciones, entre otros. Entrar en bases de datos especializadas: Se utiliza para obtener las direcciones  de correo de los autores de artículos, reportajes, crónicas, entre otros. Consultar bibliotecas: Se obtienen listas de bibliografías respecto a algún tema o  cierto autor, y  en ocasiones se puede leer en línea determinado libro, obra o novela.                  Leer periódicos y revistas de diferentes partes  del mundo: En los últimos años,  se ha visto el incremento de periódicos, diarios y revistas que tienen su propia página  en Internet. Trabajo colectivo con personas distanciadas físicamente:  realización de proyectos de cualquier tipo con  instituciones o personas sin necesidad de desplazarse a otros lugares o países. Visitas virtuales: permite conocer de manera virtual países, museos,  exposiciones, monumentos históricos y  sitios de interés, entre otros. Curso del  plan Nacional de Alfabetización Tecnológica 

×