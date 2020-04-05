Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DIAGNOSTICO PARTICIPATIVO ING. ANGELISMAR TERAN
Diagnostico Participativo Es un instrumento empleado por las comunidades para la edificación en colectivo del conocimiento...
• Porque, mientras se va realizando el diagnóstico, se va comprendiendo mejor la situación de la comunidad, se identifican...
¿Para que otras cosas sirve el diagnóstico participativo? • Conocer con un mínimo de fuero científico, el lugar donde vivi...
• Fomenta el comienzo de una relación participativa entre los miembros de la comunidad y el personal externo. Las primeras...
Fases del Diagnostico Participativo Convocatoria abierta: • La convocatoria a las diferentes reuniones debe ser abierta y ...
Fases del Diagnostico Participativo Reunión inicial: Los objetivos de este primer encuentro buscan informar a los asistent...
Fases del Diagnostico Participativo Fotografía de la comunidad: El objetivo de esta actividad es describir la situación en...
Fases del Diagnostico Participativo Fuentes de información: Tanto para la elaboración de la fotografía de la comunidad com...
Fases del Diagnostico Participativo Problemas y potencialidades: De acuerdo con la metodología sugerida para realizar el d...
Fases del Diagnostico Participativo Jerarquizar problemas: Los criterios para jerarquizar los problemas dependen del objet...
Fases del Diagnostico Participativo Plan de desarrollo comunitario: La jerarquización de los problemas será el punto de pa...
Fases del Diagnostico Participativo Aplicación: Es el inicio de un proceso o acción para intervenir en una determinada rea...
Fases del Diagnostico Participativo Resultados Esperados: Obtener información acerca de los problemas, necesidades, recurs...
Fases del Diagnostico Participativo Fase de Motivación y Sensibilización Fase Diagnóstica Fase de Planificación – Acción:
Interrogantes ¿Cuál es el problema que más te afecta? ¿Cuáles son las causas que lo originan? ¿Qué relación tienen los pro...
Algunas Consideraciones • En el primer levantamiento de información se deben tomar en cuenta diferentes aspectos relaciona...
Técnicas para Recolectar Información Revisión de la Información Existente: Se debe consultar previamente diferentes fuente...
Técnicas para Recolectar Información Observación Directa: Permite obtener información de fuentes primarias, directamente d...
Técnicas para Recolectar Información Entrevistas Semi - Estructuradas Individuales y/o Grupales: Es una conversación entre...
Técnicas para Recolectar Información Ejemplos de Preguntas para entrevistas: • ¿Cual es el nombre de la comunidad, barrio,...
Ejemplos de Preguntas para entrevistas: • ¿Cuál cree usted que es el tipo de vocación productiva de la comunidad? • ¿Cuále...
Diagnostico participativo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Diagnostico participativo

15 views

Published on

Explicación sobre como hacer un diagnostico donde participa la comunidad.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Diagnostico participativo

  1. 1. DIAGNOSTICO PARTICIPATIVO ING. ANGELISMAR TERAN
  2. 2. Diagnostico Participativo Es un instrumento empleado por las comunidades para la edificación en colectivo del conocimiento de su realidad, en el que se publican los problemas que las afectan, los recursos con los que cuentan y las potencialidades propias de la localidad que puedan ser aprovechadas en beneficio de todos Conocimiento y/o análisis de la naturaleza de una situación o realidad Es una herramienta empleada por las comunidades que permite identificar, ordenar, y jerarquizar los problemas colectivamente Proporciona un marco para que los miembros de la comunidad y el personal externo determinen si quieren, necesitan y pueden apoyar las actividades propuestas. Proporciona un marco para que los miembros de la comunidad y el personal externo determinen si quieren, necesitan y pueden apoyar las actividades propuestas.
  3. 3. • Porque, mientras se va realizando el diagnóstico, se va comprendiendo mejor la situación de la comunidad, se identifican los problemas y obstáculos que impiden su desarrollo y se determinan las prioridades. • El diagnóstico puede ser hecho por agentes externos a una localidad y por los propios integrantes de la misma; de hecho, los planes de acción y las soluciones suelen ser más apropiados y eficaces cuando se basan en el análisis de los problemas realizados por las personas afectadas, por ello se hace necesario que la comunidad cuente con el apoyo de facilitadores para aplicar la metodología adecuada al proceso investigativo llevado a cabo por los sectores populares. • El objetivo del diagnóstico participativo es obtener información acerca de los problemas y necesidades comunitarias y su articulación dinámica con recursos locales y externos, así como las oportunidades de desarrollo que tienen los habitantes de las comunidades, esto se realiza a través de una matriz DOFA donde se clasifican las debilidades, oportunidades, fortalezas y amenazas. El Por qué o Para que del Diagnostico Participativo
  4. 4. ¿Para que otras cosas sirve el diagnóstico participativo? • Conocer con un mínimo de fuero científico, el lugar donde vivimos. Establecer las prioridades con un criterio racional a las demandas comunitarias. Construir un ¡nosotros! comunitario territorial. Hacer que la comunidad tome conciencia de los diversos aspectos relacionados con los problemas que las aquejan. Proporcionar espacios concretos para la organización y la participación de diferentes grupos comunitarios. Proporcionar una base para elaborar un plan único de trabajo dirigido a la solución de los problemas comunitarios. Recolectar datos que puedan proporcionar una base para el sistema de seguimiento, control y evaluación. El Por qué o Para que del Diagnostico Participativo
  5. 5. • Fomenta el comienzo de una relación participativa entre los miembros de la comunidad y el personal externo. Las primeras impresiones son importantes y crean el marco para el futuro. • Proporciona a la comunidad la oportunidad de decidir desde el principio si acepta o no el proyecto según está planificado por el personal externo o si se acepta con algunas modificaciones. • Fomenta el debate de todos los objetivos relevantes, con lo cual los potenciales conflictos pueden ser identificados y negociados en una etapa temprana, antes que impidan el éxito. • Proporciona una experiencia de aprendizaje tanto a los miembros de la comunidad como a los agentes externos y la oportunidad de entender mejor el proceso de desarrollo en que están involucrados. • Proporciona información para referencia futura, es decir puede complementar la descripción de la situación inicial y la información de la evaluación. Beneficios del Diagnostico Participativo
  6. 6. Fases del Diagnostico Participativo Convocatoria abierta: • La convocatoria a las diferentes reuniones debe ser abierta y atractiva a todos los habitantes de la localidad sin distingo alguno. • Para realizar la convocatoria es conveniente apoyarse en los líderes naturales de la comunidad. • No limitar la participación es un elemento clave para llevar a buen término la actividad y obtener resultados de calidad.
  7. 7. Fases del Diagnostico Participativo Reunión inicial: Los objetivos de este primer encuentro buscan informar a los asistentes acerca de: • La importancia de realizar el Diagnóstico Participativo. • Determinar la metodología a utilizar. • Delimitar los linderos reales o imaginarios de la comunidad para efectos del diagnóstico. • Realizar una fotografía de la comunidad.
  8. 8. Fases del Diagnostico Participativo Fotografía de la comunidad: El objetivo de esta actividad es describir la situación en la que se encuentra la comunidad de una manera detallada por ello la imagen debe reflejar información acerca de: número de habitantes, número de viviendas, escuelas, centros de salud, calles, caminos, manzanas, número de niños, jóvenes, adultos y ancianos, oficio o profesión de los habitantes, actividades económicas, productivas, recursos físicos y naturales con los que se cuenta y otra información que se considere importante.
  9. 9. Fases del Diagnostico Participativo Fuentes de información: Tanto para la elaboración de la fotografía de la comunidad como para los proyectos que luego puedan plantearse se puede obtener información de: 1. Los datos recogidos en “la historia de la comunidad”. 2. El censo demográfico y socio económico. 3. El croquis. 4. Otros estudios realizados acerca de la comunidad.
  10. 10. Fases del Diagnostico Participativo Problemas y potencialidades: De acuerdo con la metodología sugerida para realizar el diagnóstico participativo, la identificación de los problemas y potencialidades de la comunidad se debe hacer mediante consenso. • Se debe estimular a todos a que participen, opinen, comenten, reflexionen y debatan sobre su realidad. • Es una tarea colectiva.
  11. 11. Fases del Diagnostico Participativo Jerarquizar problemas: Los criterios para jerarquizar los problemas dependen del objetivo perseguido. Sin embargo se debe tomar en cuenta lo siguiente: • Jerarquizar considerando la cantidad de personas a las que afecta dichos problemas • Jerarquizar con base a su gravedad o intensidad • Jerarquizar de acuerdo a la capacidad de resolución que tenga la propia comunidad
  12. 12. Fases del Diagnostico Participativo Plan de desarrollo comunitario: La jerarquización de los problemas será el punto de partida para la definición del Plan de Desarrollo Comunitario, y como parte de él, de los principales Proyectos y Acciones a emprender. Deberá convertirse en el “plan único de trabajo” para sus habitantes. Para facilitar su cumplimiento deberán asignarse claramente las responsabilidades y emplear mecanismos para evaluar avances.
  13. 13. Fases del Diagnostico Participativo Aplicación: Es el inicio de un proceso o acción para intervenir en una determinada realidad social con el fin de lograr cambios en la misma. Para efectos del consejo comunal es imprescindible que éste sea elaborado por la comunidad, con la participación de todos sus habitantes o, en su defecto, con un número significativo de ellos.
  14. 14. Fases del Diagnostico Participativo Resultados Esperados: Obtener información acerca de los problemas, necesidades, recursos y oportunidades de desarrollo en las comunidades.
  15. 15. Fases del Diagnostico Participativo Fase de Motivación y Sensibilización Fase Diagnóstica Fase de Planificación – Acción:
  16. 16. Interrogantes ¿Cuál es el problema que más te afecta? ¿Cuáles son las causas que lo originan? ¿Qué relación tienen los problemas que tú planteas con otros expuestos por otros vecinos? ¿Qué soluciones pueden emplearse para resolverlos? ¿Qué posibilidades reales existen de solución? ¿Cómo hemos aprovechado la capacidad técnica, artesanal, laboral y profesional que existe en la comunidad? ¿Cuál es el origen de los conflictos intrafamiliares y entre vecinos? ¿Estamos aprovechando los recursos y las condiciones naturales, organizativas, geográficas y económicas que tiene la comunidad?
  17. 17. Algunas Consideraciones • En el primer levantamiento de información se deben tomar en cuenta diferentes aspectos relacionados con la comunidad, tales como: la descripción de la comunidad esto incluye la dirección exacta, los datos sociodemográficos (tipo de viviendas, numero de familias, cantidad y tipo de habitantes, recursos con los que cuenta, vocación productiva de la comunidad, información de los servicios, entre otros). El objetivo de esta recopilación de información es recabar información suficiente que permita tener una caracterización o perfil de las comunidades
  18. 18. Técnicas para Recolectar Información Revisión de la Información Existente: Se debe consultar previamente diferentes fuentes de información para realizar una caracterización o perfil del sector territorial tales como: • Plan de comunitario de desarrollo integral. • Diagnósticos anteriores de las comunidades del sector donde se pretende intervenir. • Reportes socio-demográficos (censos poblacionales). • Documentos relacionados con el tema a abordar. • Proyectos de desarrollo local a nivel comunitario. • Avances sobre propuestas planteadas por la comunidad en ejercicios de participación (asambleas comunitarias, foros parroquiales, consultas públicas, entre otras).
  19. 19. Técnicas para Recolectar Información Observación Directa: Permite obtener información de fuentes primarias, directamente de la realidad. Para ello se requerirá de un libro de notas, en el cual se deberá ir escribiendo, a modo de diario, lo observado, para luego sistematizar la información
  20. 20. Técnicas para Recolectar Información Entrevistas Semi - Estructuradas Individuales y/o Grupales: Es una conversación entre dos o más personas, dirigida por la persona encargada de recopilar la información, con preguntas y respuestas. La entrevista permite recoger informaciones (datos, opiniones, ideas críticas, planes, etc.)
  21. 21. Técnicas para Recolectar Información Ejemplos de Preguntas para entrevistas: • ¿Cual es el nombre de la comunidad, barrio, sector o urbanización? • ¿La comunidad es considerada como tipo rural o urbana? • ¿Cuántas cuadras o manzanas componen la comunidad? • ¿Cuál es el delito que comúnmente se comete en su comunidad? • ¿Cómo y cuales son los servicios con los que cuenta la comunidad y si son de calidad? • ¿Cómo se encuentran organizados? • ¿Cuál es el numero aproximado de familias que viven en esta comunidad? • ¿sabe con que tipo de personal técnico y profesional conviven en su comunidad ?
  22. 22. Ejemplos de Preguntas para entrevistas: • ¿Cuál cree usted que es el tipo de vocación productiva de la comunidad? • ¿Cuáles son las actividades económicas que se realizan en la comunidad? • Qué les preocupa acerca de su comunidad? • ¿ Cuáles son las necesidades que tienen? • ¿ A quiénes afectan los problemas que tienen? • ¿ Por qué suceden estos problemas? • ¿ Cómo quieren vivir en el futuro? • ¿ Qué expectativas tienen? Técnicas para Recolectar Información

×