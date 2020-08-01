Successfully reported this slideshow.
Actividad 7 Genética y comportamiento Ingri Yohana Moncada Castillo ID 100074325 Corporación Universitaria Iberoamericana
  1. 1. Actividad 7 Genética y comportamiento Ingri Yohana Moncada Castillo ID 100074325 Corporación Universitaria Iberoamericana Facultad Educación y CCS Hum y Soc Psicología Biología Oscar Rodriguez 2020
  2. 2. LA GENÉTICA • LA GENÉTICA ES UNA RAMA DE LA BIOLOGÍA RELACIONADA CON EL ESTUDIO DE LOS GENES, LA VARIACIÓN GENÉTICA Y LA HERENCIA EN LOS ORGANISMOS. Ramas de la Genética Genética clásica o mendeliana Genética cuantitativa Genética evolutiva y de poblaciones Genética del desarrollo Genómica Ingeniería genéticaGenética molecular Estudia la composición molecular del ADN, su replicación y función de los genes. Se encarga del estudio de la herencia de los caracteres. Estudia cómo influyen los genes en el fenotipo Estudia el comportamient o de los genes en poblaciones y cómo influye en la evolución de las especies. Estudia cómo los genes son regulados para formar un organismo completo a partir de una célula inicial. Estudia conjunto de genes que dan lugar a la producción de proteínas con enzimas y moléculas mensajes. La genómica parte del genoma. A diferencia de ésta, genética molecular que suele estudiar genes aislados Especialidad de la genética que utiliza tecnologías para manipular y transferir ADN de unos organismos a otros para controlar sus propiedades genéticas. (OMG).
  3. 3. ¿CUAL ES SU IMPORTANCIA? Sus aportes sobre la evolución de las especies y sobre dar soluciones a problemas congénitos o enfermedades resultan su mayor ventaja a pesar de que algunos experimentos van de la mano de controversias a nivel ético y filosófico, como por ejemplo, la clonación de animales. Los avances en la misma han permitido detectar enfermedades en los genes a tiempo La genética ha permitido tener variedad de alimentos
  4. 4. •Genoma Humano El genoma humano es el genoma del Homo sapiens, es decir, la secuencia de ADN contenida en 23 pares de cromosomas en el núcleo de cada célula humana diploide. De los 23 pares, 22 son cromosomas autosómicos y un par determinante del sexo (dos cromosomas X en mujeres, y un X y un Y en varones) •Enfermedad Genética Una enfermedad genética es un trastorno que se origina debido a una alteración en un gen. Existen miles de enfermedades genéticas y se están descubriendo aún más cada día. Nuestro cuerpo está compuesto por miles de millones de células y cada una contiene un conjunto de genes •Tipos mas comunes Síndrome de Down Fibrosis Quística Enfermedad de Huntington Distrofia muscular de Duchenne Anemia falciforme Hemofilia Talasemia Síndrome X frágil . Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-NC-NDEsta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SA
  5. 5. COMPORTAMIENTO O CONDUCTA Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY Conducta la conducta implica una especie de guía o postura en la que se basan los actos al interactuar con el ambiente Comportamiento En el caso del comportamiento, este se conforma de las acciones y reacciones de los seres vivos ante estímulos Genética En contraste con lo que se observa en las enfermedades genéticas, en los trastornos del comportamiento no existe un gen único responsable de la aparición de una enfermedad, si no diversos genes que predisponen o que confieren susceptibilidad al individuo que los porta. Usualmente son varios los genes que suman sus efectos, no siempre de manera igualitaria y siempre influidos por factores ambientales. Esto supone que Rasgos de conducta Dependiente Evitación Fronterizo HistriónicoAntisocial Narcisista Paranoica
  6. 6. GENES QUE INFLUYEN EN EL COMPORTAMIENTO HUMANO Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SA-NC Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SA-NC • El proyecto del genoma humano pone en evidencia numerosos genes que implican predisposición a padecimientos relativamente comunes tales como la esquizofrenia, el trastorno bipolar, el autismo o la enfermedad de Alzheimer.
  7. 7. Trastorno bipolar Genoma y Proteoma: En el origen del trastorno bipolar podrían intervenir múltiples genes. El origen del trastorno bipolar, podría encontrarse en una combinación de genes con alteraciones, según un estudio del Instituto Nacional de Salud Mental de Estados Unidos con sede en Bethesda Esquizofrenia alteraciones en el gen DISC1 (Disrupted In Schizophrenia 1) permite aclarar relaciones entre la esquizofrenia y las psicosis afectivas. Autismo En este síndrome se encuentra mutado el gen MeCP2, en el brazo largo del cromosoma X. Este gen se relaciona con el desarrollo del cerebro. Este síndrome se caracteriza por un fenotipo autista severo, regresión sicomotora, movimientos estereotipados, marcha atáxica y falta de interacción social. Alzheimer El gen más común asociado con la enfermedad de Alzheimer de inicio tardío es un gen de riesgo llamado apolipoproteína E (APOE). APOE tiene tres formas comunes: APOE e2 (la menos común) parece disminuir el riesgo de padecer la enfermedad de Alzheimer GENES QUE INFLUYEN EN EL COMPORTAMIENTO HUMANO Por otra parte, el síndrome de Gilles de la Tourette se caracteriza por múltiples tics asociados con torciones del tronco, inhalaciones y vocalizaciones (todas ellas involuntarias) y en ocasiones impulsos agresivos. Su inicio es temprano en la niñez y a menudo se acompañan de comportamientos repetitivos, síntomas obsesivo–compulsivos, déficit de atención e hiperactividad. Su frecuencia es de 1 en 100 en la población general. Se han localizado varios genes candidatos en distintos cromosomas pero el hallazgo más convincente es el recientemente informado por Abelson y cols. quienes identificaron un paciente con síndome de Gilles de la Tourette con una inversión del brazo largo del cromosoma 13 con puntos de ruptura en q31.1 y q 33.1 [inv(13)(q31.1;q33.1)] No había antecedentes, se centraron en el gen SLITRK1 (Slit and Trk–like family member1) el cual codifica una proteína con dos motivos ricos en leucina.
  8. 8. REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS Nuevos genes que influyen en el comportamiento humano.Gac. Méd. Méx [online]. 2006, vol.142, n.3, pp.261-262. ISSN 0016-3813. Cervantes, M., & Hernández, M. (2015). Biología general. Recuperado de la base de datos de E - Libro. Sánchez, González, D. J, & Bahena, N. I. (2006). Biología celular y molecular, Editorial Alfil, S. A. de C. V. Recuperado de la base de datos de E – Libro. López, M. C. (2009). Vulnerabilidad Social en el Síndrome de Turner: Interacción Genes-Ambiente. PSICOLOGÍA CÊNCIA E PROFISSÃO, 29 (2), 318-329. Recuperado de http://www.scielo.br/pdf/pcp/v29n2/v29n2a09

