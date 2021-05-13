Desnutricion infantil unicef

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Universidad Pedagógica y Tecnológica De Colombia TICS y Ambientes De Aprendizaje Ingri Selena Toro Orjuela 2021
CAMPAÑA CONTRA LA DESNUTRICIÓN INFANTIL
La desnutrición es la consecuencia de varios factores: la ingesta insuficiente de alimentos, la falta de una atención adec...
Cuando la desnutrición se vuelve aguda, requiere tratamiento inmediato y atención médica urgente. Este tipo de desnutrició...
La lucha contra la desnutrición infantil es un área prioritaria en el trabajo del Fondo de Naciones Unidas para la Infanci...
Es necesario desarrollar una política de salud pública integral que coordine las acciones y programas para reducir la desn...
CAMPAÑAS CONTRA LA DESNUTRICIÓN
¿CÓMO APOYAR ESTA CAUSA? 1) Donación con las postales #LlenosDeAmor: el 100% del valor de la postal será destinado al proy...
GRACIAS
  3. 3. La desnutrición es la consecuencia de varios factores: la ingesta insuficiente de alimentos, la falta de una atención adecuada y la aparición de enfermedades infecciosas. Pero, además, hay otras causas indirectas como la pobreza, la desigualdad o la escasa educación de las madres. En la actualidad, casi 200 millones de niños menores de cinco años en el mundo sufren desnutrición crónica, lo que les puede producir retrasos físicos y mentales irreversibles. Se trata de un problema de gran magnitud, por el número de niños afectados y por la falta de atención que recibe.
  4. 4. Cuando la desnutrición se vuelve aguda, requiere tratamiento inmediato y atención médica urgente. Este tipo de desnutrición, que afecta a un13% de la población infantil, es la que están padeciendo cientos de miles de niños en el Cuerno de África. Sin embargo, como señala el dossier de UNICEF La desnutrición infantil: causas, consecuencias y estrategias para su prevención y tratamiento, acabar con esta lacra es posible. Existe un período fundamental para prevenirla: los 1.000 días que transcurren desde el embarazo hasta los dos primeros años de vida del niño.
  5. 5. La lucha contra la desnutrición infantil es un área prioritaria en el trabajo del Fondo de Naciones Unidas para la Infancia, UNICEF, que desarrolla múltiples actuaciones e intervenciones, agrupadas en diferentes categorías: prevención (lactancia materna),cambios en el entorno socio-cultural (promoción de hábitos de higiene como el lavado de manos) o tratamiento de la desnutrición aguda.
  6. 6. Es necesario desarrollar una política de salud pública integral que coordine las acciones y programas para reducir la desnutrición, apoyar los ingresos de las familias más vulnerables y acompañar el cuidado de los niños y niñas en la primera infancia. En UNICEF trabajamos para promover iniciativas privadas y políticas públicas orientadas a contrarrestar la falta de acceso a una alimentación suficiente y nutritiva en los niños, niñas y adolescentes, particularmente en localidades rurales y poblaciones indígenas del norte y sur del país.
  7. 7. CAMPAÑAS CONTRA LA DESNUTRICIÓN
  8. 8. ¿CÓMO APOYAR ESTA CAUSA? 1) Donación con las postales #LlenosDeAmor: el 100% del valor de la postal será destinado al proyecto. Además, la postal permitirá enviar un mensaje especial a una mamá en los municipios beneficiados en Chocó. 2) Comprando la colección especial #LlenosDeAmor, inspirada en la fauna y flora del Chocó, se apoyarán los programas de UNICEF a través de la donación del 10% de las ventas. La colección incluye pijamas, camisetas, cobijas, toallas, peluches y accesorios. 3) Donante mensual UNICEF: A lo largo del proyecto, varias empresas invitará a sus clientes a convertirse en donantes mensuales de UNICEF para apoyar los diferentes proyectos a favor de los derechos de los niños en Colombia y en el mundo.
  9. 9. GRACIAS

