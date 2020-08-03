VERUSKA BES

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bombeo Electrosumergible VERUSKA BRICEÑO
El método de levantamiento artificial por Bombeo Electrosumergible (BES) tiene como principio fundamental impulsar el flui...
Es un método altamente eficiente para la producción de crudos livianos y medianos; sin embargo,es uno de los métodos de ex...
● Temperatura: limitado por > 350ºF para cables especiales. ● Presencia de gas: saturación de gas libre < 10% ● Presencia ...
DESVENTAJAS Y VENTAJAS
DESVENTAJAS ● Costo inicial relativamente alto. ● Se limita a profundidades medias. ● No conveniente en pozos de alto GOR....
VENTAJAS ● Es usado en pozos verticales y desviados. ● Este tipo de instalaciones no impacta fuertemente en zonas urbanas....
FALLAS MÁS FRECUENTES ● Pérdidas frecuentes de la energía. ● Problemas en el yacimiento. ● Problemas de escalas y parafina...
Componentes equipo de superficie • Cabezal del Pozo • Caja de Venteo • Transformadores • Variador de frecuencia • Tablero ...
Transformador ● Primario ● Secundario
Tablero de control Es el componente desde el que se gobierna la operación de producción en el fondo del pozo. Dependiendo ...
Variador de Frecuencia o VSD Este controla la velocidad de rotación del eje en el motor electrosumergible, El VSD proporci...
Caja de venteo permite ventear a la atmósfera el gas que fluye a través del cable, impidiendo que llegue al tablero de con...
Cabezal del Pozo
Equipo de Subsuelo ● Tuberia de produccion ● Cable Electrico ● Bomba electrosumergible ● Separador de gas ● Sello ● Motor ...
Equipo de Subsuelo GUÍA DEL MOTOR A parte de estas partes que son las principales, hay algunas otras y otros accesorios qu...
● Estructura metálica que depende de las condiciones del pozo (Hierro dulce, acero o en condiciones altamente corrosivas d...
● Dispositivo electronico capaz de soportar altas presiones y enviar señales a superficie a través del cable eléctrico. ● ...
● El motor eléctrico sumergible es trifásico y se encuentra lleno de aceite para enfriamiento y lubricación. ● Resiste alt...
Camisa de motor: El enfriamiento se obtiene mediante la transferencia de calor al fluido del pozo que pasa por el motor a ...
Los principales componentes del motor son: rotores, estator, cojinete, eje, zapata, bujes, carcasa, aceite dieléctrico, bl...
Rotor y Estator
● Rotor: Es uno de los componentes internos del motor y es el que genera los HP del motor. Por ejemplo, en un motor de 180...
Eje: El componente interno que hace girar el sistema. La configuración del eje es hueca para la circulación del aceite die...
Bloque aislante: Componente del motor superior donde va conectado el cable de extensión del motor electrosumergible. Aceit...
Bujes: Se encuentran localizados entre el eje y el cojinete (rotor - rotor) y es el elemento dinámico que gira junto con e...
Parte vital del ensamble del equipo subsuperficial. Conecta la flecha del motor con la de las bombas, entre sus funciones ...
Sello mecánico: Es el componente de la sección sellante , cuya función principal es de evitar la migración de fluido del p...
Cojinete de empuje (Thrust bearing)
La configuración del sello puede ser laberíntico o de bolsas. El número de cámaras y bolsas depende del requerimiento del ...
Es el componente interno del sello que hace girar el sistema. La configuración del eje es hueco para la circulación del ac...
Sección Sellante
Es la coraza del sello en que vienen alojados sus componentes internos . Es fabricado de diferentes materiales, tales como...
En pozos que presentan altos volúmenes de gas se hace necesario la presencia de un dispositivo que ayude a eliminar el gas...
La separación se realiza gracias al proceso de centrifugación que obliga al gas a pegarse a la flecha mientras separa al f...
SEPARADORES DE GAS
● La eficiencia de los separadores de gas tienen un rango entre el 80 - 95%, sin embargo la eficiencia del sistema es afec...
Bomba Electrosumergible
● Son del tipo centrífuga de múltiples etapas. ● Cada etapa consiste en un impulsor (dinámico) y un difusor (Estático). ● ...
● La bomba tiene un rango de operación óptimo. ● Si esta se opera por encima o debajo de ese rango, el empuje ascendente o...
● Es trifásico, y transmite la energía eléctrica al sistema. ● Los conductores son de tipo sólido o trenzado. ● Puede ser ...
● Su función es aislar el espacio anular de la sarta de producción. ● La continuación de la alimentación de energía del si...
● Se instala encima del empacador. ● Aproximadamente se instala a 540 ft de profundidad. ● Su principal función es cerrar ...
Valvula de venteo: La función principal es facilitar la migración del gas libre del fondo del pozo al espacio anular. La i...
  1. 1. Bombeo Electrosumergible VERUSKA BRICEÑO
  2. 2. El método de levantamiento artificial por Bombeo Electrosumergible (BES) tiene como principio fundamental impulsar el fluido del reservorio hacia la superficie, mediante la rotación centrífuga de la bomba. Este método puede utilizarse para producir fluidos de alta viscosidad, crudos con gas y pozos con alta temperatura. SISTEMA DE BOMBEO ELECTROSUMERGIBLE
  3. 3. Es un método altamente eficiente para la producción de crudos livianos y medianos; sin embargo,es uno de los métodos de extracción de crudo que exige mayor requerimiento de supervisión, análisis y control, a fin de garantizar el adecuado comportamiento del sistema. Método de levantamiento artificial
  4. 4. ● Temperatura: limitado por > 350ºF para cables especiales. ● Presencia de gas: saturación de gas libre < 10% ● Presencia de arena: < 200 ppm (preferiblemente 0) ● Viscosidad: límite cercano a los 200 cps ● Profundidad: 6000 - 8000 pies ● Tipo de completación: Tanto en pozos verticales, como desviados. ● Volumen de fluido: hasta 4000 BPD. ● Caudal máx. recomendado: 7.000 l/h Parámetros de Utilización
  5. 5. DESVENTAJAS Y VENTAJAS
  6. 6. DESVENTAJAS ● Costo inicial relativamente alto. ● Se limita a profundidades medias. ● No conveniente en pozos de alto GOR. ● La fuente de electricidad debe ser estable y fiable. ● Los cables se deterioran al estar expuestos a altas temperaturas. ● No es funcional a altas profundidades debido al costo del cable, a posibles problemas operacionales y a los requerimientos de alta potencia de superficie.
  7. 7. VENTAJAS ● Es usado en pozos verticales y desviados. ● Este tipo de instalaciones no impacta fuertemente en zonas urbanas. ● Se facilita el monitoreo de presión y temperaturas del fondo del hoyo. ● Maneja grandes fluidos. ● Disminución del impacto ambiental.
  8. 8. FALLAS MÁS FRECUENTES ● Pérdidas frecuentes de la energía. ● Problemas en el yacimiento. ● Problemas de escalas y parafinas. ● Problemas con la tubería ● Deterioro de cableado.
  9. 9. Componentes equipo de superficie • Cabezal del Pozo • Caja de Venteo • Transformadores • Variador de frecuencia • Tablero de control
  10. 10. Transformador ● Primario ● Secundario
  11. 11. Tablero de control Es el componente desde el que se gobierna la operación de producción en el fondo del pozo. Dependiendo de la calidad de control que se desea tener, se seleccionan los dispositivos que sean necesarios para integrarlos al tablero.
  12. 12. Variador de Frecuencia o VSD Este controla la velocidad de rotación del eje en el motor electrosumergible, El VSD proporciona la potencia suficiente al equipo de fondo para que éste funcione en óptimas condiciones.
  13. 13. Caja de venteo permite ventear a la atmósfera el gas que fluye a través del cable, impidiendo que llegue al tablero de control.
  14. 14. Cabezal del Pozo
  15. 15. Equipo de Subsuelo ● Tuberia de produccion ● Cable Electrico ● Bomba electrosumergible ● Separador de gas ● Sello ● Motor electrosumergible ● Sensor de fondo ● Guia del Motor
  16. 16. Equipo de Subsuelo GUÍA DEL MOTOR A parte de estas partes que son las principales, hay algunas otras y otros accesorios que se acomodan entre cada una de las secciones señaladas. Entre estas encontramos: ● Cabeza de descarga ● Empacador para aplicaciones BES ● Valvula de Tormenta ● Valvula de Venteo ● Penetrador del empacador Accesorios tales como: ● Protectores metálicos o de hule ● Flejes ● Guarda cables ● Acoplamientos ● Elastomeros ● Valvula de retencion ● Valvula de drenaje ● Cabezal de producción
  17. 17. ● Estructura metálica que depende de las condiciones del pozo (Hierro dulce, acero o en condiciones altamente corrosivas de ácido ferrítico o acero inoxidable). ● De forma cónica o tubular que tiene un diámetro máximo un poco menor que el drift de la tubería de revestimiento. ● Se encuentra conectado al final del último motor o sensor de fondo. ● Su función principal es orientar el equipo sumergible dentro de la tuberia de revestimiento y evitar el bamboleo del aparejo Guia del motor
  18. 18. ● Dispositivo electronico capaz de soportar altas presiones y enviar señales a superficie a través del cable eléctrico. ● Se conecta al fondo a través de un cable de alimentación y un cable de señal ● No solamente detecta presiones de succión y descarga, también es capaz de interpretar temperaturas del aceite dieléctrico del motor y de la succión, vibración, corriente de fuga y flujo Sensor de Fondo
  19. 19. ● El motor eléctrico sumergible es trifásico y se encuentra lleno de aceite para enfriamiento y lubricación. ● Resiste altos esfuerzos de torsión de arranque permitiendo que llegue a su velocidad de operación en menos de 15 ciclos impidiendo la sobrecarga prolongada de la línea eléctrica. ● La profundidad de colocación se limita normalmente por encima del fluido entrante y en zonas donde se tenga una sección con desviaciones uniformes. Cuando se instala frente a las perforaciones se debe usar una camisa de Motor Electrosumergible
  20. 20. Camisa de motor: El enfriamiento se obtiene mediante la transferencia de calor al fluido del pozo que pasa por el motor a través de un aceite altamente refinado. Este aceite además provee resistencia dieléctrica, lubricación y buena conductividad térmica. Cuando el revestimiento es grande y la producción es pequeña, se debe usar Camisa de motor. Esta aumenta la velocidad del fluido y ayuda a obtener mejor enfriamiento del sistema. Partes del Motor
  21. 21. Los principales componentes del motor son: rotores, estator, cojinete, eje, zapata, bujes, carcasa, aceite dieléctrico, bloque aislante, accesorios, ETC. Cojinetes: Componentes internos cuya función principal es fijar y centralizar el conjunto de rotores. En toda configuración del motor, entre rotor y rotor, hay un cojinete. Partes del Motor
  22. 22. Rotor y Estator
  23. 23. ● Rotor: Es uno de los componentes internos del motor y es el que genera los HP del motor. Por ejemplo, en un motor de 180 HP, si el motor consta de 10 rotores, entonces cada uno de ellos está aportando 18 HP. ● Estator: Es el embobinado del motor electrosumergible y viene encapsulado, esta diseñado para trabajar a diferentes temperaturas. Para su aplicacion en los pozos BES se debe tener en cuenta factores como la temperatura de fondo y la posicion. Partes del Motor
  24. 24. Eje: El componente interno que hace girar el sistema. La configuración del eje es hueca para la circulación del aceite dieléctrico a lo largo del motor, con la finalidad de brindar lubricación y enfriamiento. Cojinete de empuje: Su principal función es soportar la carga axial del conjunto de rotores. Se encuentra instalado en la parte superior del motor y su configuración puede ser direccional o bidireccional. Partes del Motor
  25. 25. Bloque aislante: Componente del motor superior donde va conectado el cable de extensión del motor electrosumergible. Aceite Dieléctrico: Es un aceite mineral o sintético que provee la lubricación y el enfriamiento de los componentes internos del motor electrosumergible. Esta diseñado para trabajar en diferentes temperaturas. Carcasa del motor: En esta vienen alojados los componentes internos del motor. Es fabricada de diferentes materiales tales como acero con bajo contenido de carbono, acero ferrítico, acero inoxidable, etc. Partes del Motor
  26. 26. Bujes: Se encuentran localizados entre el eje y el cojinete (rotor - rotor) y es el elemento dinámico que gira junto con el rotor. Partes del Motor
  27. 27. Parte vital del ensamble del equipo subsuperficial. Conecta la flecha del motor con la de las bombas, entre sus funciones tiene la de evitar la migración del fluido de pozo dentro los motores a través de una serie de sellos. Sección Sellante
  28. 28. Sello mecánico: Es el componente de la sección sellante , cuya función principal es de evitar la migración de fluido del pozo a las cámaras inferior del sello y por consiguiente que no llegue este fluido hacia el motor electrosumergible. Cojinete de empuje o zapata: (Thurust bearing) su función principal es absorber la carga axial de la bomba,Los principales componentes de la zapata son el rodete (Thrust runner), cojinete superior y cojinete inferior y un film de aceite hidrodinámico para su lubricación durante su operación. Componentes internos del sello y sus funciones
  29. 29. Cojinete de empuje (Thrust bearing)
  30. 30. La configuración del sello puede ser laberíntico o de bolsas. El número de cámaras y bolsas depende del requerimiento del operador y del número de secciones que tiene el sello. Hay diferentes factores que se deben tener en cuenta para la configuración, entre ellos si el equipo BES se va a instalar en un pozo vertical o direccional: densidad del fluido. temperatura de fondo. bomba instalada. corte de agua, ETC… Configuración del sello
  31. 31. Es el componente interno del sello que hace girar el sistema. La configuración del eje es hueco para la circulación del aceite dieléctrico a lo largo del protector, con la finalidad de brindar lubricación y tienen comunicación con el motor electrosumergible. Los ejes son fabricados de diferentes materiales como el inconel, monel, etc. Eje
  32. 32. Sección Sellante
  33. 33. Es la coraza del sello en que vienen alojados sus componentes internos . Es fabricado de diferentes materiales, tales como acero con bajo contenido de carbono, acero ferrítico, acero inoxidable, etc. En toda aplicación del sistema BES se debe tener muy en cuenta las condiciones en que va a operar el equipo de fondo para seleccionar el tipo de material de la carcasa del sello, por ejemplo en pozos de alto corte de agua hay que tener en cuenta el grado de corrosión, tener en cuenta la corrosión galvánica, las químicas que se inyectarán, entre otros factores. Carcasa del sello
  34. 34. En pozos que presentan altos volúmenes de gas se hace necesario la presencia de un dispositivo que ayude a eliminar el gas libre (El que no esta en solución). Básicamente existen 2 tipos de separadores de gas: ● Estaticos ● Laberínticos Al igual que en los sellos, el arreglo mecánico interno que tienen estos separadores permiten que el gas tomado en la admisión del separador continue su migración hacia el anular. Succión o Separador de Gas
  35. 35. La separación se realiza gracias al proceso de centrifugación que obliga al gas a pegarse a la flecha mientras separa al fluido por diferencia de gravedad específica hacia las paredes del dispositivo separador para luego orientar este gas separado del fluido hacia el anular y el fluido a su vez es dirigido a las bombas. Separadores Centrifugos
  36. 36. SEPARADORES DE GAS
  37. 37. ● La eficiencia de los separadores de gas tienen un rango entre el 80 - 95%, sin embargo la eficiencia del sistema es afectada por los volúmenes manejados, su composición y propiedades. ● A volúmenes menores de producción, la eficiencia es mayor, de allí que debemos tener en cuenta cuando se maneja altos volúmenes de producción y se establezca el porcentaje de eficiencia para el diseño. ● Pueden ser conectados en serie para mejorar la eficiencia total en aplicaciones de altos volúmenes de gas Eficiencia de los Separadores de Gas
  38. 38. Bomba Electrosumergible
  39. 39. ● Son del tipo centrífuga de múltiples etapas. ● Cada etapa consiste en un impulsor (dinámico) y un difusor (Estático). ● El número de etapas determina la carga total generada y la potencia requerida ● Cada etapa provee una altura de levantamiento de fluido. Si para producir 2500 barriles tenemos una carga dinámica de 3000ft y la bomba seleccionada levanta 30 pies por etapa, el número total de etapas requeridas es 3000 ft/(30ft/etapa) = 100 etapas Bomba Electrosumergible
  40. 40. ● La bomba tiene un rango de operación óptimo. ● Si esta se opera por encima o debajo de ese rango, el empuje ascendente o descendente reduce la duración efectiva de la bomba. ● Es muy importante determinar con precisión la productividad para recomendar un diseño óptimo. Bomba electrosumergible
  41. 41. ● Es trifásico, y transmite la energía eléctrica al sistema. ● Los conductores son de tipo sólido o trenzado. ● Puede ser de diferente diametro de acuerdo a la aplicacion requerida. ● Tiene protección mecánica por una carcaza. ● Normalmente va cubierto por un blindaje de acero galvanizado. ● Estan diseñados especialmente para que resisten la penetración de los gases y el agua. ● Representa una parte considerable de la inversión total en la unidad de bombeo y es resistente a diferentes temperaturas. Cable de Potencia
  42. 42. ● Su función es aislar el espacio anular de la sarta de producción. ● La continuación de la alimentación de energía del sistema BES es a través del penetrador. ● La liberación del gas al espacio anular es a través de la valvula de venteo. Empacador para aplicaciones BES
  43. 43. ● Se instala encima del empacador. ● Aproximadamente se instala a 540 ft de profundidad. ● Su principal función es cerrar automáticamente el pozo en condiciones de emergencia. ● Los casos de emergencia podrían ser derrame de crudo, incendio, alta presión, etc. Valvula de Tormenta (De Seguridad)
  44. 44. Valvula de venteo: La función principal es facilitar la migración del gas libre del fondo del pozo al espacio anular. La instalación de esta válvula se realiza al mismo tiempo que el penetrador del empacador. Penetrador del empacador: No es más que un dispositivo tubular con 3 fases eléctricas tipo enchufe trifásico a lo largo de todo el cuerpo, aisladas con una resina epóxica con determinado coeficiente dieléctrico. Otras partes...

