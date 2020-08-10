Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGÍA INSTI...
CASO HISTORICO La arena Perdido, con una TVD de 10,550 – 10,630 pies; localizado en el sur de Texas, Estados Unidos. Fue p...
PROCEDIMIENTOS OPERACIONALES • Antes de colocar el equipo de fracturamiento multietapas, se realizó una limpieza a lo larg...
PROCEDIMIENTOS OPERACIONALES • Todos los sólidos y recortes se circularon hasta que llegaron a la superficie, utilizando p...
PROCEDIMIENTOS OPERACIONALES Las esferas se dejaron caer hasta la orilla del intervalo la para sellar el liner y ejercer u...
PROCEDIMIENTOS OPERACIONALES El gasto se redujo a aproximadamente 5 barriles antes de que cada una de las esferas se lanza...
PRESIONES Y CAUDALES
FLUIDOS UTILIZADOS Se bombeó un total de 2,480 barriles de ácidos emulsificados al 28%; 1,880 barriles de ácido de desvío ...
EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS Taladro de Perforación para la construcción del pozo horizontal Equipo de Tierra De Coiled Tubing • Equ...
El Secreto del éxito en los negocios esta en detectar hacia donde va el Mundo y llegar ahí primero. Bill Gates
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fracturamiento hidraulico en yacimientos no convencionales

30 views

Published on

estimulacion

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fracturamiento hidraulico en yacimientos no convencionales

  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGÍA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSIÓN COL – SEDE CIUDAD OJEDA FRACTURAMIENTO HIDRAULICO EN YACIMIENTOS NO CONVENCIONALES Dilimar Díaz 27194980
  2. 2. CASO HISTORICO La arena Perdido, con una TVD de 10,550 – 10,630 pies; localizado en el sur de Texas, Estados Unidos. Fue perforado y terminado en julio de 2008, principalmente con pozos horizontales. Esta arena de gran grosor, requiere de un fracturamiento hidráulico extensivo para poder obtener un éxito comercial, e inicialmente fueron evaluadas varias tecnologías para llevar a cabo un total de seis a ocho fracturas.
  3. 3. PROCEDIMIENTOS OPERACIONALES • Antes de colocar el equipo de fracturamiento multietapas, se realizó una limpieza a lo largo de toda la profundidad (TVD) con un equipo escariador. • Este escariador simula la dimensión de los empacadores en pozos con agujero descubierto, y tiene la misma área de contacto para los empacadores en el pozo, así como también en agujero descubierto. • Si cualesquiera de los puntos de baja permeabilidad se encuentran en el agujero durante la corrida del escariador, el equipo puede rotarse para deshacerse de ese punto hasta que el equipo pueda deslizarse libremente de arriba hacia abajo.
  4. 4. PROCEDIMIENTOS OPERACIONALES • Todos los sólidos y recortes se circularon hasta que llegaron a la superficie, utilizando pastillas viscosas y lodo base aceite. • El lodo base aceite es comúnmente recomendado debido a que proporciona una mejor lubricación cuando se corre el equipo. • Mientras que se está corriendo el equipo de fracturamiento, se determinó la diferencial de la tubería y el equipo se atoró a una profundidad de 6,734 pies. Se sospechaba que consecuencia de que la densidad del lodo de 9.4 ppg, era demasiado grande. El equipo se pudo sacar exitosamente después de que la densidad del lodo se redujo a 8.7 ppg. El equipo de fracturamiento se colocó finalmente a profundidad deseada después de que se volvió a correr el escariador.
  5. 5. PROCEDIMIENTOS OPERACIONALES Las esferas se dejaron caer hasta la orilla del intervalo la para sellar el liner y ejercer una presión arriba de la sarta y activar todos los empacadores. La sarta de fracturamiento, de diámetro 4 ½”, se introdujo en el agujero y se aseguró dentro del empacador del liner después de que se corrió la sarta y la herramienta de servicio se retiró del pozo. El tratamiento en la primera etapa, se bombeó a través de un puerto hidráulico que se abrió ejerciendo una presión en la sarta de 4,700 psi; el resto de las etapas se activaron con ayuda de esferas de diámetro específico que se dejaron caer con ayuda de un post flujo en cada una de las etapas a fracturar. El tratamiento completo se bombeó exitosamente de acuerdo con lo establecido en el programa diseñado.
  6. 6. PROCEDIMIENTOS OPERACIONALES El gasto se redujo a aproximadamente 5 barriles antes de que cada una de las esferas se lanzará hacia el asiento, esto para asegurar que fueran lanzadas y asentadas correctamente. Se obtuvieron lecturas claras de presión (picos de presión), registradas cuando el puerto hidráulico se abrió y cada una de las esferas subsecuentes fueron lanzadas. Se realizó circulación inversa en el pozo se puso en circulación inversa inmediatamente después del tratamiento con ayuda de nitrógeno que se añadió al final del fluido de desplazamiento para maximizar la recuperación.
  7. 7. PRESIONES Y CAUDALES
  8. 8. FLUIDOS UTILIZADOS Se bombeó un total de 2,480 barriles de ácidos emulsificados al 28%; 1,880 barriles de ácido de desvío VES; 1,005 barriles de HCl al 28% y 270 barriles de solvente mutuo post flujo. El tratamiento fue desplazado con 100 barriles de salmuera nitrificada al 2% con KCl. El gasto de bombeo se mantuvo constante a 30 bpm (barriles por minuto) para todo el tratamiento. Las presiones de tratamiento en superficie máxima y promedio fueron de 4,500 psi y 3,000 psi respectivamente.
  9. 9. EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS Taladro de Perforación para la construcción del pozo horizontal Equipo de Tierra De Coiled Tubing • Equipo y Personal Especializado • Tanques para el almacenamiento de fluidos • Transporte y almacenamiento del agente sostén • Mezclador o Blender • Conexiones superficiales y a boca del pozo • Bombas • Instrumentación de medición y control.
  10. 10. El Secreto del éxito en los negocios esta en detectar hacia donde va el Mundo y llegar ahí primero. Bill Gates

×