Dilimar diaz fracturamiento hidraulico en yacimientos convencionales

REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGÍA INSTI...
FRACTURAMIENTO HIDRAULICO Pozo TJ-1112 Es una completación sencilla simple, Que utiliza el método de levantamiento Artific...
CARACTERISTICAS DEL YACIMIENTO
FRACTURAMIENTO HIDRAULICO Pozo TJ-1112 El yacimiento B-3-X.02 está situado en el área Eoceno Norte de Tía Juana del Campo ...
PROPIEDADES PETROFISICAS En la siguiente figura se muestra una sección de evaluación petrofísica en la zona comprendida en...
PROPIEDADES PETROFISICAS En el siguiente cuadro se muestran algunas propiedades físicas de la roca referidas a la unidad B...
TRABAJO REALIZADO Se inició el trabajo con el bombeo de 100 bbl de preflujo a una tasa de 2 a 20 bpm, con la finalidad de ...
Bombeo de Mini Frac La ejecución del Mini FRAC se realizó con 100 bbl de fluido de fractura Gasoil Gelificado, desplazados...
FLUIDOS UTILIZADOS
TRABAJO REALIZADO La operación fue iniciada a 20 bpm y al inicio de la misma, luego de haber bombeado 25 bbl de YFGOVI se ...
TRABAJO REALIZADO Luego de haber completado el bombeo correspondiente a la etapa de PAD, se dió inicio a las etapas de pro...
TRABAJO REALIZADO En vista del comportamiento mostrado durante el bombeo de la fractura fue necesario extender la etapa co...
TRABAJO REALIZADODicho comportamiento refleja que la fractura se encontraba empacándose, aumento de la presión neta, lo cu...
TRABAJO REALIZADO Dicha etapa tiene como finalidad asegurar que la cara de las perforaciones se encuentren completamente c...
TRABAJO REALIZADO
EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS Gabarra De Coiled Tubing • Equipo y Personal Especializado • Tanques para el almacenamiento de fluidos ...
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGÍA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSIÓN COL – SEDE CIUDAD OJEDA FRACTURAMIENTO HIDRAULICO EN YACIMIENTOS CONVENCIONALES Dilimar Díaz 27194980
  2. 2. FRACTURAMIENTO HIDRAULICO Pozo TJ-1112 Es una completación sencilla simple, Que utiliza el método de levantamiento Artificial por GAS LIFT Camisa Lisa de 7” 26# N-80 Zapata @ 5812' Mandriles según diseño de optimización” Rev. Superficie de 20” 94 # K-55 @ 1082’ Rev. Intermedio 13-3/8” 68.0# K-55 @ 3838’ Niple “X” de 3-1/2” (I.D:2.813”) @ +/- 200’(tope) Retenedor de Cemento @ 4700’ (tope) Tapón puente @ 4769’(tope) Botella EUE 8rd 3-1/2”x 4-1/2” @ 4445’(base) Intervalos con grados de inclinación de 31° @ 37° 4487'- 4495’ RCÑ; FRAC 4510 - 4520’ RCÑ; FRAC 4575' -4590’ RCÑ; FRAC 4595' -4600’ RCÑ; FRAC 4615'- 4620’ RCÑ; FRAC
  3. 3. CARACTERISTICAS DEL YACIMIENTO
  4. 4. FRACTURAMIENTO HIDRAULICO Pozo TJ-1112 El yacimiento B-3-X.02 está situado en el área Eoceno Norte de Tía Juana del Campo Costanero Bolívar operado por la Unidad de Explotación Tía Juana Lago de PDVSA Exploración y Producción Occidente. ESTRUCTURA Y LÍMITES DEL YACIMIENTO Oficialmente el yacimiento se encuentra limitado al oeste por una falla normal de 120 pies de salto y dirección N53°O; al sureste está limitado por otra falla normal de 100 pies de salto aproximadamente y dirección N23°O y por una falla inversa de 80 pies de salto al noreste con dirección N30°O. El yacimiento está constituido por un monoclinal fallado de aproximadamente 5° hacia el suroeste. El eje principal de la estructura tiene un rumbo NE-SO. ESTRATIGRAFÍA se presenta la columna geológica del área en estudio, la cual está referida específicamente a la Formación Misoa. El yacimiento B-3-X.02 presenta un espesor promedio de 1200 pies total, con un espesor promedio de arena neta petrolífera de 199 pies . Estratigráficamente el yacimiento B-3-X.02, consiste de intercalaciones de lutitas y arenas consolidadas de grano fino a medio, depositadas en un ambiente fluvio-deltaico El yacimiento en estudio consta de tres miembros bien definidos como son: B-2-X, B-3-X y B-4-X, los cuales se pueden identificar en el registro tipo del pozo LL-2370 (Figura N° 24). Los miembros B-2-X y B-3-X fueron depositados bajo un ambiente fluvial, éstos consisten litológicamente de areniscas de poco espesor y pobre continuidad lateral con intercalaciones lutíticas identificándose un buen desarrollo de areniscas en el tope del miembro B-3-X en la parte central del yacimiento como se puede observar en los pozos LL-1553 y LL-1304.
  5. 5. PROPIEDADES PETROFISICAS En la siguiente figura se muestra una sección de evaluación petrofísica en la zona comprendida entre los 3802 pies y 4180 pies correspondiente a la unidad B4 del yacimiento B-3-X.02, área Eoceno Norte. La distribución de fluidos corresponde a la fecha de completación original del pozo.
  6. 6. PROPIEDADES PETROFISICAS En el siguiente cuadro se muestran algunas propiedades físicas de la roca referidas a la unidad B4 en general. Valores como saturación de agua y espesores de arena neta petrolífera están referidos al momento de la Completación original del pozo. El corte utilizado para calificar como ANP fue: PhiE > 8%, Sw<60% y Vsh<45%.
  7. 7. TRABAJO REALIZADO Se inició el trabajo con el bombeo de 100 bbl de preflujo a una tasa de 2 a 20 bpm, con la finalidad de acondicionar la formación previo al tratamiento de fractura. Seguidamente se realizó el bombeo del MiniFrac con 100 bbl de Gasoil Gelificado, a una tasa de 20 bpm con el objeto de realizar el análisis de declinación de presión y reajustar los parámetros de fractura. Posteriormente se efectuó la fractura la cual constó de un total de 688 bbl de Gasoil Gelificado con 84100 lb de Propante Cerámico 20/40 y 196 sacos de Arena Resinada 16/30.
  8. 8. Bombeo de Mini Frac La ejecución del Mini FRAC se realizó con 100 bbl de fluido de fractura Gasoil Gelificado, desplazados hasta el tope de las perforaciones con 47 bbl de gasoil tratado. El bombeo fue iniciado a una tasa de 4 bpm de modo de desplazar parte del volumen del fluido lineal (gasoil tratado) que se encontraba en la tubería, para luego incrementar la tasa hasta alcanzar 20 bpm. Cuando se detuvo el bombeo se observó un ISIP de 1524 psi en superficie, lo que implica que se obtuvo un ISIP en fondo con un valor de 3270 psi. TRABAJO REALIZADO
  9. 9. FLUIDOS UTILIZADOS
  10. 10. TRABAJO REALIZADO La operación fue iniciada a 20 bpm y al inicio de la misma, luego de haber bombeado 25 bbl de YFGOVI se procedió a bombear un slug conformado por 7 sacos de Propante Cerámico 20/40, de modo de erosionar las perforaciones previo al tratamiento
  11. 11. TRABAJO REALIZADO Luego de haber completado el bombeo correspondiente a la etapa de PAD, se dió inicio a las etapas de propante, bombeando en superficie un total de 841 sacos de Propante Cerámico 20/40 y 196 sacos de Arena Resinada 16/30 a concentraciones que iniciaron a 1 PPA y que fueron incrementándose a lo largo del tratamiento hasta alcanzar una concentración máxima de 8 PPA, tanto en superficie como en fondo
  12. 12. TRABAJO REALIZADO En vista del comportamiento mostrado durante el bombeo de la fractura fue necesario extender la etapa correspondiente a los 7 PPA, hasta comenzar a observar un incremento en la presión de superficie.
  13. 13. TRABAJO REALIZADODicho comportamiento refleja que la fractura se encontraba empacándose, aumento de la presión neta, lo cual se traduce en un aumento de la presión neta. Seguidamente se observo un cambio más brusco en la presión de superficie, representado por una pendiente mucho más pronunciada que la observada previamente, por lo cual se decide dar paso a la etapa de arena resinada.
  14. 14. TRABAJO REALIZADO Dicha etapa tiene como finalidad asegurar que la cara de las perforaciones se encuentren completamente cubiertas con esta arena, de modo de evitar la migración de la misma hacia el pozo y el posterior el arenamiento de los intervalos productores.
  15. 15. TRABAJO REALIZADO
  16. 16. EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS Gabarra De Coiled Tubing • Equipo y Personal Especializado • Tanques para el almacenamiento de fluidos • Transporte y almacenamiento del agente sostén • Mezclador o Blender • Conexiones superficiales y a boca del pozo • Bombas • Instrumentación de medición y control.
