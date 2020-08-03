BCP VERUSKA BRICEÑO

Successfully reported this slideshow.
© PDVSA INTEVEP LEVANTAMIENTO ARTIFICIAL POR BOMBEO DE CAVIDAD PROGRESIVA VERUSKA BRICEÑO
© PDVSA INTEVEP
© PDVSA INTEVEP CONTENIDO Introducción Componentes del sistema Consideraciones de diseño Selección de bombas Diagnóstico e...
© PDVSA INTEVEP INTRODUCCION • El método de Bombeo por Cavidades Progresivas es uno de los métodos de más reciente implant...
© PDVSA INTEVEP Componentes del sistema: Bomba: Cabilla: Cabezal: Bomba rotativa de desplazamiento positivo cuyo principio...
© PDVSA INTEVEP La bomba consta de dos partes: Estator: tiene forma interna helicoidal y, generalmente, es de elastómero, ...
© PDVSA INTEVEP Características ACN ACN Nitrilo VITON Medio Alto Hidrogenado Propiedades Mecánicas Excelente Buena Muy Bue...
© PDVSA INTEVEP Tipo de Resistencia Dureza Composicióncabillas mínima (Lppc) Brinnel C 90000 185-235 AISI 1036 (al carbón)...
© PDVSA INTEVEP Los cabezales son de tres tipos:  Sin caja reductora (directos)  Con caja reductora  Hidráulicos Direct...
© PDVSA INTEVEP Ancla de gas: CONCENTRICOS (POORMAN, COPA) EXCENTRICOS (ECOGAS, X-FLOW) Equipo de separación de gas cuyo...
© PDVSA INTEVEP CONSIDERACIONES DE DISEÑO D = 4 * e * dr * Pasost e: excentricidad dr: diámetro de rotor Pasost: paso del ...
© PDVSA INTEVEP CONSIDERACIONES DE DISEÑO 0.00 0.10 0.20 0.30 0.40 0.50 0.60 0.70 0.80 0.90 1.00 0 100 200 300 400 500 600...
© PDVSA INTEVEP CONSIDERACIONES DE DISEÑO Temperatura del Fluido: Profundidad: 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450 0 50 1...
© PDVSA INTEVEP CONSIDERACIONES DE DISEÑO Trayectoria del pozo: ds d BuidUpRate   ds d TurnRate            ...
© PDVSA INTEVEP CONSIDERACIONES DE DISEÑO Tipos de completación: Completación convencional: La producción fluye por la tub...
© PDVSA INTEVEP Compatibilidad crudo - elastómero: Ensayos de acuerdo a normas ASTM D-2240, D-412, D-471 CONSIDERACIONES D...
© PDVSA INTEVEP SELECCION DE BOMBAS DP1 DP2 Qoil,1 Qoil,2 Pwf Q Pérdidas hidráulicas en los tramos ubicados luego del nodo...
© PDVSA INTEVEP SELECCION DE BOMBAS Curvas de Afluencia: dr dPAk q   hrA 2 Ley de Darcy:              ...
© PDVSA INTEVEP SELECCION DE BOMBAS  wfr w e PP r r hk q         ln 00708.0  q - stb/d k - mD h - ft  - cP r...
© PDVSA INTEVEP SELECCION DE BOMBAS Voguel: 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 Flowrate (sbpd) Pressure(psi) r wf P P...
© PDVSA INTEVEP SELECCION DE BOMBAS • Una función lineal no aplica • Vogel trató con una expresión cuadrática 0 0.2 0.4 0....
© PDVSA INTEVEP SELECCION DE BOMBAS 0Fetkovich -0.1225Klins (Quadratic) -0.2Vogel -0.52Wiggins (Oil) -0.72Wiggins (Water -...
© PDVSA INTEVEP Curva del Sistema: Los componentes de las pérdidas de presión son: (1) Elevación ó estático (2) Fricción (...
© PDVSA INTEVEP SELECCION DE BOMBAS Pozos de crudo: (a) Hagedorn and Brown (b) Duns and Ross (c) Ros and Gray (d) Orkiszew...
© PDVSA INTEVEP SELECCION DE BOMBAS Selección de bombas: •Tipos de bomba (tubería ó insertables) •Modelos de bombas dispon...
© PDVSA INTEVEP DIAGNOSTICO EN BCP Para el diagnóstico de pozos en BCP se debe:  Conocer la curva de afluencia del pozo ...
  1. 1. © PDVSA INTEVEP LEVANTAMIENTO ARTIFICIAL POR BOMBEO DE CAVIDAD PROGRESIVA VERUSKA BRICEÑO
  2. 2. © PDVSA INTEVEP
  3. 3. © PDVSA INTEVEP CONTENIDO Introducción Componentes del sistema Consideraciones de diseño Selección de bombas Diagnóstico en BCP CONTENIDO
  4. 4. © PDVSA INTEVEP INTRODUCCION • El método de Bombeo por Cavidades Progresivas es uno de los métodos de más reciente implantación en Venezuela. • Su funcionamiento se basa en el principio del “encapsulamiento” concebido por Rene Moineau en 1920, que consiste en el aislamiento de un volumen de fluido y su posterior desplazamiento desde una zona de succión a baja presión hacia una zona de descarga a alta presión mediante una bomba rotativa de desplazamiento positivo. Bajo costo inicial Sistema de alta eficiencia Excelente para crudo altamente viscoso Manejo de alto contenido de sólidos y moderado contenido de gas libre Buena resistencia a la abrasión Bajo requerimiento de potencia Equipo de superficie de bajo perfil Fácil de instalar y operar Bajo costo de mantenimiento Ventajas Desventajas Tasas de producción hasta 4.000 B/D Levantamiento neto de hasta 4000 psi Temperatura de operación hasta 250 ºF Sensibilidad del elastómero a ciertos fluidos Baja eficiencia si existe alto contenido de gas libre Requiere nivel de fluido constante por encima de la bomba Desgaste en pozos altamente desviados Tendencia a fuerte vibración en altas velocidades
  5. 5. © PDVSA INTEVEP Componentes del sistema: Bomba: Cabilla: Cabezal: Bomba rotativa de desplazamiento positivo cuyo principio es crear cavidades dentro de las cuales el fluido es desplazado desde una zona de baja presión hacia una zona de alta presión Elemento de transmisión de potencia desde el sistema de impulsión a la bomba, diseñado para soportar las cargas mecánicas e hidráulicas del sistema Componente superficial del sistema de bombeo que sirve de apoyo a la sarta de cabillas permitiendo su rotación, evitando la fuga del fluido producido al ambiente y permitiendo la parada del sistema. COMPONENTES DEL SISTEMA Anclas de gas: Componente adicional que se emplea para mejorar la eficiencia volumétrica de la bomba
  6. 6. © PDVSA INTEVEP La bomba consta de dos partes: Estator: tiene forma interna helicoidal y, generalmente, es de elastómero, adherido externamente a un tubo de acero Rotor: es de metal de alta resistencia con forma externa helicoidal La producción de una BCP es constante y sin pulsaciones. Está basada en el tamaño de la cavidad y la velocidad de operación del sistema. El tamaño de la cavidad depende de su geometría, siendo gobernada por cuatro parámetros:  Relación de Lóbulos  Paso del Estator o Etapa de la Bomba  Excentricidad  Diámetro del RotorRelación 1:2 Relación 2:3 Relación 3:4 COMPONENTES DEL SISTEMA
  7. 7. © PDVSA INTEVEP Características ACN ACN Nitrilo VITON Medio Alto Hidrogenado Propiedades Mecánicas Excelente Buena Muy Buena Pobre Resistencia a Abrasivos Muy Buena Buena Muy Buena Pobre Resistencia a Aromáticos Buena Muy Buena Media Excelente Resistencia a H2S Buena Muy Buena Excelente Excelente Resistencia al Agua Buena Excelente Buena Excelente Máxima Temperatura 95 ºC 105 ºC 135 ºC 150 ºC 200 ºF 220 ºF 275 ºF 300 ºF Propiedades Mecánicas: dureza, resistencia a la tensión, elongación, resistencia al desgaste, resistencia a la fatiga, deformación permanente, resistencia a la abrasión COMPONENTES DEL SISTEMA Elastómeros:
  8. 8. © PDVSA INTEVEP Tipo de Resistencia Dureza Composicióncabillas mínima (Lppc) Brinnel C 90000 185-235 AISI 1036 (al carbón) D 115000 235-285 Al carbón o aleación K 85000 175-235 AISI 46XX (aleación) Diám. tubería (pulg.) Diám de cabillas (pulg.) Tipo de cuello 1 ½ 3/8 HOYO DELGADO 2 – 1/16 3/8 HOYO GRUESO 2 – 1/16 3/4 HOYO DELGADO 2 – 3/8 3/8 HOYO GRUESO 2 – 3/8 3/4 HOYO GRUESO 2 – 3/8 7/8 HOYO DELGADO 2 – 7/8 5/8 HOYO GRUESO 2 – 7/8 3/4 HOYO GRUESO 2 – 7/8 7/8 HOYO GRUESO 2 – 7/8 1 HOYO DELGADO 3 – ½ 5/8 HOYO GRUESO 3 – ½ 3/4 HOYO GRUESO 3 – ½ 7/8 HOYO GRUESO 3 – ½ 1 HOYO GRUESO 3 – ½ 1 – 1/8 HOYO DELGADO 4 – 1/2 5/8 HOYO GRUESO 4 – ½ 3/4 HOYO GRUESO 4 – ½ 7/8 HOYO GRUESO 4 – ½ 1 HOYO GRUESO 4 – ½ 1 – 1/8 HOYO GRUESO Pueden ser convencionales ó contínuas Convencionales Contínuas Requieren una instalación especial para ser utilizadas en el Lago No tienen limitaciones en cuanto al diámetro de tubería Poseen mayor resistencia Pueden ser utilizadas en desviaciones severas Tipo de Resistencia Dureza Composicióncabillas mínima (Lppc) Rc DR 85000 26 1536M DER 90000 26 4120M SER 110000 32 4120M Cabillas: COMPONENTES DEL SISTEMA
  9. 9. © PDVSA INTEVEP Los cabezales son de tres tipos:  Sin caja reductora (directos)  Con caja reductora  Hidráulicos Directos Con caja reductora Hidráulicos COMPONENTES DEL SISTEMA
  10. 10. © PDVSA INTEVEP Ancla de gas: CONCENTRICOS (POORMAN, COPA) EXCENTRICOS (ECOGAS, X-FLOW) Equipo de separación de gas cuyo principio de funcionamiento consiste en inducir el flujo de la mezcla por las ranuras del ancla, creando turbulencia y caída de presión, e induciendo la caída del líquido hacia el tubo de barro por diferencia de densidades. Las más utilizadas son las Poorman y copas Son diseñadas para BMC COMPONENTES DEL SISTEMA
  11. 11. © PDVSA INTEVEP CONSIDERACIONES DE DISEÑO D = 4 * e * dr * Pasost e: excentricidad dr: diámetro de rotor Pasost: paso del estator 0.1 (Bl/d/rpm)< D < 26 (Bl/d/rpm) A altas viscosidades mejora el sello hidráulico favoreciendo a la eficiencia volumétrica [ ]BPD max RPM minmax Q @ 500 rpm D Q @ P D max Viscosidad Caudales 500 RPM 400 RPM 300 RPM 200 RPM 100 RPM 350 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 0 300 600 900 1200 1500 1800 2100 2400 PSI 0 5 10 15 HP KW 10 8 6 4 2 0 MODELO 24.35-300 POTENCIA M 3/dia BFPD 10 0 20 30 40 50 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 180 Dif. de Presión (psig) Caudal(BPD) Fluido #2: 480cP Fluido #1:19cP Variables Involucradas: caudal, viscosidad, fracción de gas, temperatura del fluido, profundidad, trayectoria del pozo, tipo de completación, compatibilidad crudo-elastómero
  12. 12. © PDVSA INTEVEP CONSIDERACIONES DE DISEÑO 0.00 0.10 0.20 0.30 0.40 0.50 0.60 0.70 0.80 0.90 1.00 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1000 pip (psig) Fg RGP=100 RGP=200 RGP=400 RGP=600 RGP=800 RGP=1000 Efi. Separación = 50% Fracción de gas: F.G.< 0.75 en la succión Para aplicar este criterio se debe llevar la RGL a condiciones de fondo: FG= fracción de gas en la succión de la bomba, RGL= relación gas líquido en superficie (pie3/Bbl), Pa= presión en la succión de la bomba (psi), T2= temperatura en la succión de la bomba (°R), Z2= factor de compresibilidad en condiciones de succión de la bomba, y Bo= factor volumétrico del petróleo líquido. Bw= factor volumétrico del agua (bbl@y/bbl@s) AYS= porcentaje de agua y sedimentos Qo= caudal de crudo (bbl) Rs= Relación de gas en solución Ql= caudal de líquido (bbl) 22 2 )*( 63.198)*( )*( TZ QlAYSwQooP QoRsQlRGL QoRsQlRGL FG     
  13. 13. © PDVSA INTEVEP CONSIDERACIONES DE DISEÑO Temperatura del Fluido: Profundidad: 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450 0 50 100 150 200 DP (psig) FlowRate(bpd) T1=20 ºC T2=40 ºC 25 rpm 50 rpm 100 rpm Los elastómeros están diseñados para trabajar en un rango de temperatura entre 95°C y 150°C  El desempeño de las bombas es función de la temperatura de trabajo debido a que el elastómero se hincha El límite teórico es 9000 ft, sin embargo en Venezuela se conocen aplicaciones exitosas cercanas a 8000 ft
  14. 14. © PDVSA INTEVEP CONSIDERACIONES DE DISEÑO Trayectoria del pozo: ds d BuidUpRate   ds d TurnRate             S rityDogLedSeve D  122112 -Cos-1*Sen*Sen--CosCosArc  Dog Led Severity<5°/100piesCriterio operacional:
  15. 15. © PDVSA INTEVEP CONSIDERACIONES DE DISEÑO Tipos de completación: Completación convencional: La producción fluye por la tubería y el gas separado fluye por el espacio anular Inyección de Diluentes: La experiencia más extensa es la del campo Morichal. La alternativa que ha resultado más exitosa es la inyección a través de coiled tubing, muy por debajo de la succión bomba para garantizar un buen mezclado Se inyecta en cabezal para facilitar el transporte al múltiple o EF
  16. 16. © PDVSA INTEVEP Compatibilidad crudo - elastómero: Ensayos de acuerdo a normas ASTM D-2240, D-412, D-471 CONSIDERACIONES DE DISEÑO Factores a considerar: Temperatura de operación Contenido de H2S (rigidizar el elastómero) Contenido de aromáticos livianos Contenido de CO2 Contenido de aromáticos pesados Contenido de arena Deforman el elastómero Tamaño del rotor Criterios de aceptación Propiedad Aceptación Variación en dureza Shore A (%) +/-10 Variación en resistencia tensil (%) +/-20 Variación en elongación en ruptura (%) +/-20 Resistencia a Fatiga (# ciclos) > 55000 Hinchamiento (%) < 3% rotor estándar 3% a 8% rotor undersize >8% rechazo
  17. 17. © PDVSA INTEVEP SELECCION DE BOMBAS DP1 DP2 Qoil,1 Qoil,2 Pwf Q Pérdidas hidráulicas en los tramos ubicados luego del nodo Curva de afluencia del pozo, representativa de los tramos previos al nodo • Curva de afluencia • Curva del sistema • Seleccionar tasa a producir La bomba a seleccionar deberá proporcionar el caudal requerido a una velocidad razonable y deberá tener el head necesario para llevar el fluido hasta el cabezal, múltiple ó EF: :  Capacidad de desplazamiento volumétrico  Presión diferencial de levantamiento Nomenclatura de las bombas: Geremia 22.40-2500: 2200 psi, 40 mm rotor, 2500 bpd@ 500 rpm Moyno: 50-H-400: 5000 ft, 400 bpd@100 rpm
  18. 18. © PDVSA INTEVEP SELECCION DE BOMBAS Curvas de Afluencia: dr dPAk q   hrA 2 Ley de Darcy:                er wwf rrPP rrPP sBC dP q hk r dr @ @ ' 2     dP q hk r dr  2 A h rwPara flujo incompresible y monofásico:  wfr w e PP q hk r r        2 lnUtilizando las CB apropiadas: dr dP r hk q  2 
  19. 19. © PDVSA INTEVEP SELECCION DE BOMBAS  wfr w e PP r r hk q         ln 00708.0  q - stb/d k - mD h - ft  - cP re - ft rw - ft Finalmente:  wfr PPJq         w e r r hk J ln 00708.0  La Ley de Darcy puede escribirse como: Donde J se conoce como Indice de productividad y sus unidades son stb/d/psi q wfP  wfr PPJq  rP maxq wfdP dq J  rPJq max
  20. 20. © PDVSA INTEVEP SELECCION DE BOMBAS Voguel: 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 Flowrate (sbpd) Pressure(psi) r wf P P maxq q • Vogel utilizó un simulador numérico de yacimiento para generar su IPR. Estudió algunos casos para las siguientes condiciones específicas : – Mecanismo de producción – Solution Gas Drive – Sin producción de agua – Presión de yacimiento menor a la presión de burbujeo – Saturated conditions • Se cambiaron otras condiciones como propiedades del fluido y de las rocas 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 3500 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 1400 1600 Flowrate (sbpd) Pressure(psi) wfP q Adimensionalizando
  21. 21. © PDVSA INTEVEP SELECCION DE BOMBAS • Una función lineal no aplica • Vogel trató con una expresión cuadrática 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 Flowrate (sbpd) Pressure(psi) r wf P P maxq q 2                   rP wfP c rP wfP ba maxq q q = qmax para Pwf = 0 q = 0 para Pwf = Pr Bajo estas condiciones: a = 1 y c = - ( 1 + b ) Entonces:   2 11                   rP wfP b rP wfP b maxq q 0 0 .2 0 .4 0 .6 0 .8 1 0 0 .2 0 .4 0 .6 0 .8 1 D im e n s io n le s s F lo w ra te DimensionlessPressure b -1 - 0 .8 - 0 .6 - 0 .4 - 0 .2 0 0 .2 0 .4 0 .6 -1 < b < 0 Vogel utilizó sus resultados numéricos para conseguier el valor del coeficiente b que mejor se adaptara a su data b = - 0.2 2 8.02.01                   rP wfP rP wfP maxq q
  22. 22. © PDVSA INTEVEP SELECCION DE BOMBAS 0Fetkovich -0.1225Klins (Quadratic) -0.2Vogel -0.52Wiggins (Oil) -0.72Wiggins (Water - Multiphase) -1Linear bIPR               rP wfP b rP wfP b maxq q 2 )1(1 Curvas de Afluencia tipo Voguel: Indice de Productividad: rwf PP wfdP dq J          *               rP wfP b rP wfP b maxq q 2 )1(1   r max P qb J   2* rP q J max* 8.1 b = -0.2
  23. 23. © PDVSA INTEVEP Curva del Sistema: Los componentes de las pérdidas de presión son: (1) Elevación ó estático (2) Fricción (3) Aceleración dZ dv g v dg vf g g dZ dP m c mm c mmm m ctot    2 sin 2 Propiedades de los fluidos  Crudo: Viscosidad, RGP, Presión de burbujeo, Densidad  Gas: Viscosidad, Compresibilidad, Densidad Correlación de flujo a utilizar Características de la completación: Diámetro de tubería, Restricciones, Rugosidad Factores que afectan la predicción de la curva del sistema SELECCION DE BOMBAS
  24. 24. © PDVSA INTEVEP SELECCION DE BOMBAS Pozos de crudo: (a) Hagedorn and Brown (b) Duns and Ross (c) Ros and Gray (d) Orkiszewski (e) Beggs and Brill (f) Aziz Pozos de gas: dry gas: (a) Cullender, Smith and Poettman wet gas: (a) Ros and Gray (b) Beggs and Brill Correlaciones comunmente utilizadas para predecir el gradiente de presión en Pozos Verticales
  25. 25. © PDVSA INTEVEP SELECCION DE BOMBAS Selección de bombas: •Tipos de bomba (tubería ó insertables) •Modelos de bombas disponibles en el mercado (convenios de suministro). •Modelos instalados en la actualidad en las U.E. •Soporte técnico de las empresas proveedoras. •Dimensiones de la bomba: medida del rotor y estator para asegurar que pueda se instalada en el casing y tubing existente. •Factor de uso ó % de carga. Además del desplazamiento ó capacidad volumétrica y head ó presión diferencial de levantamiento se debe tomar en cuenta:
  26. 26. © PDVSA INTEVEP DIAGNOSTICO EN BCP Para el diagnóstico de pozos en BCP se debe:  Conocer la curva de afluencia del pozo  Conocer la completación del pozo: diámetros de tubería y casing, modelo de la bomba instalada con sus respectivos seriales, profundidad de asentamiento, diámetro de cabillas.  Características del crudo manejado: viscosidad, RGP y %AYS  Históricos de intervención  Chequear parámetros operacionales: corriente, voltaje, frecuencia de accionamiento, torque, valores de protección en el VSD (setting)  Prueba de acción de bombeo  Niveles de fluido  Restauración de presiones  Condiciones del cabezal: niveles y condición del aceite, estado del prensaestopas Los parámetros de operación deberán estar acordes con los resultados de los simuladores Desprendimiento de Pequeños pedazos de Goma

