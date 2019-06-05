Successfully reported this slideshow.
Facilities Management & its Role in Shaping the Future of African Commercial Real Estate ANDREW MASON
SUCCESS FAILURE STORYLINE
Hunger Games
Gladiator
Harry Potter
StarWars
SUCCESS FAILURE A CHARACTER
CRE Investment Perspective • Tenants invest in real estate • Committed to lengthy cashflows • Need to view costs as a prod...
SUCCESS FAILURE PROBLEMS
Workplace Engagement & Productivity • 2017 Gallup “productivity levels having ground to a halt “? • 85% of employees not e...
Stoddart Review • Raise awareness with CEO’s • Workplace productivity top priority for property professionals • “pressure ...
”Any Fool can Save Money…” • Facilities = non-core = less valuable and less critical • Cutting cost rather than improving ...
External & Internal Problems • External problem – Competitive Advantage • Internal problem –Workplace Experience (WX), Pro...
Workplace -Competitive Advantage • Organisational performance • Corporate resilience • Competitive advantage • Brand align...
• The traditional role of CRE continues to shift • Fourth Industrial Revolution is changing how, where and when people nee...
• Largest office occupier in NY & London • WW consume property differently e.g. AirBnB, Uber etc. • Flexibility for the te...
Commercial Real Estate needs Tenants Businesses Don't want Offices
SUCCESS FAILURE A GUIDE
Revolution is Coming • “The speed of change has never been this fast BUT it will never be this slow again” • 50 % of work ...
Who is going to guide our Hero? Asset Manager Facility Manager End user/Occupier • Ensure that FM services are optimal cos...
FM has the Experience • Culture of efficiency, risk mitigation and cost restraint • Capacity to delivery high end Customer...
SUCCESS FAILURE A PLAN
3 FacilityTypes Require Different Strategies
Workplace ‘Back to the Future’ • FM developed in the 1970s. • Ever-increasing workplace complexity. • FM vWorkplace • IFMA...
Strategic FM Framework • Global ISO 41000 Standards for FM • ‘Raising the Bar’ a-Workplace is the the preferred due to its...
SUCCESS FAILURE TAKE ACTION
Why? - 3 Market Forces Increasing property and operational costs The ‘War forTalent’ The inexorable rise of the Experience...
3 Building Blocks ofWX It’s not a ‘Solo’ effort It requires collaboration with HR and IT and they will need their ‘Guides’...
ChiefWorkplace Officer (CWO) • ‘Super-connector’ • Underpins the seriousness in the C- Suite • Removes obstacles, fosters ...
SUCCESS FAILURE SUCCESS
Take Away's •Traditional RE roles will merge •Evolve from non-core to core enabler of work •CWO as the ‘Trusted Advisor ‘ ...
This is the slide deck that Andrew Mason-Workplacefundi Presented at the RICS Africa Summit 2019. The slides present a future outlook for the commercial real estate sector in Africa and how facilities management is changing from a non-core to a core driver of business. This will ultimately mean that all corporate real estate disciplines will merge into a single role for which facilities managers are best suited.

Published in: Real Estate
  1. 1. Facilities Management & its Role in Shaping the Future of African Commercial Real Estate ANDREW MASON
  2. 2. SUCCESS FAILURE STORYLINE
  3. 3. Hunger Games
  4. 4. Gladiator
  5. 5. Harry Potter
  6. 6. StarWars
  7. 7. SUCCESS FAILURE A CHARACTER
  8. 8. CRE Investment Perspective • Tenants invest in real estate • Committed to lengthy cashflows • Need to view costs as a productive expense • Not doing so means unintended consequences
  9. 9. SUCCESS FAILURE PROBLEMS
  10. 10. Workplace Engagement & Productivity • 2017 Gallup “productivity levels having ground to a halt “? • 85% of employees not engaged or actively disengaged. • In SA disengagement levels are nearer to 5:1 • Workplace densities up, Workplace performance down • Pack’em, Stack’em and Rack’em • The Leesman Index < 53% of employees • Measuring the cost of the workplace is simple but incomplete • Workplace contribution to organisational performance • Productivity data is hard to gather, complex, ambiguous & therefore considered inferior to hard factual cost data
  11. 11. Stoddart Review • Raise awareness with CEO’s • Workplace productivity top priority for property professionals • “pressure cooker” of expectations from C Suite • 10 key CEO questions for the board • #1“Whose responsibility is it to make sure the workplace is delivering to its full potential” • Workplace could add 3.5% to GDP • CWO as a unifying role in the workplace
  12. 12. ”Any Fool can Save Money…” • Facilities = non-core = less valuable and less critical • Cutting cost rather than improving economic value • TheValue of the facility… • TheWorkplace as the means of production. • 53% efficiency • TheWorkplace is an enabler of mission critical core-business • People vWorkplace performance
  13. 13. External & Internal Problems • External problem – Competitive Advantage • Internal problem –Workplace Experience (WX), Productivity and costs • Philosophical Problem - Carbon F0otprint, Contribution to National Prosperity
  14. 14. Workplace -Competitive Advantage • Organisational performance • Corporate resilience • Competitive advantage • Brand alignment • Talent retention • Squandered Opportunities • A cost minimisation compromises value proposition to customers
  15. 15. • The traditional role of CRE continues to shift • Fourth Industrial Revolution is changing how, where and when people need to be in the office • The gig economy • Heightened demand requirements from employees • The mobile workforce means more flexible & smaller footprints. • The war for talent is putting more emphasis on a highly curated workplace experience.
  16. 16. • Largest office occupier in NY & London • WW consume property differently e.g. AirBnB, Uber etc. • Flexibility for the tenant is the key • BUT Property is notWW’s core business! • Move from rental arbitrage to delivery of higher-margin services. • Space as a Service (SaaS) • “WeWork are building the largest physical social network in the world.”
  17. 17. Commercial Real Estate needs Tenants Businesses Don't want Offices
  18. 18. SUCCESS FAILURE A GUIDE
  19. 19. Revolution is Coming • “The speed of change has never been this fast BUT it will never be this slow again” • 50 % of work will become automated • work to be split into old and new • Automated • Human work • CRE sector will be affected • Businesses don't want an office • WX most important • SaaS • CRE needs Data, Analytics, Brand,Technical capability, Marketing and a Service Culture • Most CRE outfits do not have this capability Traditional CRE is a Product industry facing Customers that now expect Services that delivery a superior Workplace Experience
  20. 20. Who is going to guide our Hero? Asset Manager Facility Manager End user/Occupier • Ensure that FM services are optimal cost/quality ratio and directed to supporting desired workplace experience and productivity of end users Operations & Maintenance • Operate and maintain the workplace in support of the Occupier’s core business activities • deliver effective and efficient workplace environment Asset Value • Preserve and maintain the value of the asset/property based on the whole lifecycle Capital spending • Secure an optimal level of capital expenditures to achieve the first three goals Asset Value • Minimise Replacement Asset Value Ratio (RAV), thus maximise Return on Net Assets (RONA) Capital spending • Achieve optimal Capital Expenditure level while balancing Risk and Performance • Maximise Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) Operations & Maintenance • Target optimal MTBF (mean time between failures) and maximise primary business process reliability;, effective and efficient workplace environment End user/Occupier • Maintain sufficient user feedback to achieve the first three objectives • AM's do not deliver services
  21. 21. FM has the Experience • Culture of efficiency, risk mitigation and cost restraint • Capacity to delivery high end Customer centric services 24 hours a dayto deliver positive Customer experience • Capability of delivery to ISO related professional standards • Credibility to integrate with other support services in delivery of workplace projects • Credentials Workplace has been at the centre of Facilities management for 40 years
  22. 22. SUCCESS FAILURE A PLAN
  23. 23. 3 FacilityTypes Require Different Strategies
  24. 24. Workplace ‘Back to the Future’ • FM developed in the 1970s. • Ever-increasing workplace complexity. • FM vWorkplace • IFMA founding charter. • 40 years - Hardly a fad! • FM is merely going Back to the Future….
  25. 25. Strategic FM Framework • Global ISO 41000 Standards for FM • ‘Raising the Bar’ a-Workplace is the the preferred due to its strategic impact on the organisation. • ‘Strategic FM Framework’ Sets out coherent, approach to strategic FM
  26. 26. SUCCESS FAILURE TAKE ACTION
  27. 27. Why? - 3 Market Forces Increasing property and operational costs The ‘War forTalent’ The inexorable rise of the Experience Economy
  28. 28. 3 Building Blocks ofWX It’s not a ‘Solo’ effort It requires collaboration with HR and IT and they will need their ‘Guides’ too!
  29. 29. ChiefWorkplace Officer (CWO) • ‘Super-connector’ • Underpins the seriousness in the C- Suite • Removes obstacles, fosters collaboration, • CRE has a significant role in project • CRE will still be responsible for lease transactions, • HR deliver on the cultural element • IT deliver on the technical experience
  30. 30. SUCCESS FAILURE SUCCESS
  31. 31. Take Away's •Traditional RE roles will merge •Evolve from non-core to core enabler of work •CWO as the ‘Trusted Advisor ‘ & the co- ordinator of HR, FM Operations, CRE and IT •FM will emerge as the Curator of the Workplace Experience (WX) •FM will become guardians of Tenant/Owner Occupier’s investment in CRE •FM as the manager of Space as a Service SaaS •BUT-Change in focus & skill set is required

