Hid0670analisis ambiental 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
(0,3,1: (G :2K7 97J1 : '280(172'($1/,6,6$0%,(17$/ (678',26$0%,(17$/(63$5$/$6 ++'(%(/(6$5/263($5(6 ...
(0,3,1: (G S¢JL G2= ,QIRUPH QGLFH 2EMHWR $QWHFHGHQWHV /HJLVODFL´Q 0HWRGRORJ®D 'HVFULSFL´QGHSURHFWR /RFDO...
(0,3,1: (G S¢JLL G2= $IHFFLRQHVDOPHGLRK®GULFR $IHFFLRQHVDYHJHWDFL´QK¢ELWDWV $IHFFLRQHVDODIDXQD $IHFFL´QDHVSDFL...
(0,3,1: (G 3DJ G2= 2EMHWR (OREMHWRGHHVWH'RFXPHQWRGH$Q¢OLVLV$PELHQWDOHVDQDOL]DUODVUHSHUFXVLRQHV DPELHQWDOHVGHORVSURHFW...
$V®HO´UJDQRDPELHQWDOWDPELªQVHU¢WDPELªQHOHVWDWDOHQHVWHWLSRGHSURHFWRV FRLQFLGHQWHFRQHO6XVWDQWLYR 'HVGHHOSXQWRGHYLVWDGHODWUDP...
GHWDOPDQHUDTXHSXHGD GHFLGLUVREUHODQHFHVLGDGRQRGHVRPHWHUDORVSURHFWRVDOSURFHVRGHWUDPLWDFL´Q DPELHQWDOTXHFRQVLGHUHRSRUWXQR
(0,3,1: (G 3DJ G2= /HJLVODFL´Q /D1RUPDWLYDDSOLFDEOHDODVHQWUDOHVGH%HOHVDU/RV3HDUHVHVODVLJXLHQWH  5HVROXFL´QGHO0LQLVWH...
GHO*UXSR Û,QGXVWULD(QHUJªWLFDÜGHO$QH[R,,Û,QVWDODFLRQHVSDUDODSURGXFFL´QGH HQHUJ®DKLGURHOªFWULFDFXDQGRVHJ»QORHVWDEOHFLGRHQHO...
Ü $V®HQHVWHFDVROHHVGHDSOLFDFL´QHO$SDUWDGRGHO$UW®FXORÛ/RVSURHFWRV S»EOLFRVRSULYDGRVFRQVLVWHQWHVHQODUHDOL]DFL´QGHODVREUDVLQ...
(0,3,1: (G 3DJ G2= 0HWRGRORJ®D /DPHWRGRORJ®DHPSOHDGDHQODHODERUDFL´QGHHVWHGRFXPHQWRVHGHWDOODD FRQWLQXDFL´Q • (QSULPHUO...
6,78$,1LQFOXLGRHQHO$QH[RGHSODQRV GHOSUHVHQWHGRFXPHQWRVHUHFRJHODORFDOL]DFL´QGHORVHPSOD]DPLHQWRV 'HVFULSFL´QGHODVLQVWDODF...
/DSUHVDGH%HOHVDUHQHOU®R0L²RHVXQDSUHVDE´YHGDFRQGRVHVWULERVGHJUDYHGDG
(0,3,1: (G 3DJ G2= /DDOWXUDGHODSUHVDHVGHPVREUHHOOHFKRGHOFDXFH/DFRWDGHFRURQDFL´QVH HQFXHQWUDHQODPVQP/DDOWXUDVREUHFLPLHQW...
PVQP  DSDFLGDGGHHPEDOVH101
+P  RWDP®QLPDGHH[SORWDFL´Q PVQP  RWDGHHPEDOVHPXHUWREDMRGHVDJ½HGHIRQGR
PVQP  1LYHOPHGLRGHOHPEDOVH PVQP /DSUHVDFRQVWDGHGRVDOLYLDGHURVHQVDOWRGHVNLXQRHQFDGDHVWULERGHODSUHVD FRQXQDFDSDFLGDGWRWDOG...
(0,3,1: (G 3DJ G2= 9LVWDDªUHDGHODSUHVDGH%HOHVDU /DDFWXDOFHQWUDOGH%HOHVDUHVVXEWHUU¢QHDVHVLW»DHQODPDUJHQGHUHFKDGHOD SUH...
0: RPRVHSXHGHDSUHFLDUHQODILJXUDGHSODQWDODORQJLWXGGHOWUDPRGHU®RHQWUHHOSLH GHODSUHVDODGHVFDUJDHVGHDSUR[LPDGDPHQWHP/DGLVWDQF...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
37 views
May. 12, 2021

Hid0670analisis ambiental 1

Análisis ambiental

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Hid0670analisis ambiental 1

  1. 1. (0,3,1: (G :2K7 97J1 : '280(172'($1/,6,6$0%,(17$/ (678',26$0%,(17$/(63$5$/$6 ++'(%(/(6$5/263($5(6 81,21)(126$*HQHUDFL´Q
  2. 2. (0,3,1: (G S¢JL G2= ,QIRUPH QGLFH 2EMHWR $QWHFHGHQWHV /HJLVODFL´Q 0HWRGRORJ®D 'HVFULSFL´QGHSURHFWR /RFDOL]DFL´Q 'HVFULSFL´QGHODVLQVWDODFLRQHVH[LVWHQWHV %HOHVDU 3HDUHV 'HVFULSFL´QGHORVSURHFWRV HQWUDO+LGURHOªFWULFD%HOHVDU HQWUDO+LGURHOªFWULFDGH/RV3HDUHV 'HVFULSFL´QGHOHQWRUQR OLPDWRORJ®D *HRORJ®D(GDIRORJ®D +LGURORJ®DH+LGURJHRORJ®D +¢ELWDWVYHJHWDFL´Q 0HWRGRORJ®DWUDEDMRVGHJDELQHWHFDPSR PELWRGHHVWXGLR 9HJHWDFL´QSRWHQFLDO 9HJHWDFL´QDFWXDO 9DORUDFL´Q 'LDJQ´VWLFRGHOHVWDGRDFWXDOGHODYHJHWDFL´QGHULEHUD¢OFXORGHO®QGLFH4%5 +¢ELWDWVSULRULWDULRVLQFOXLGRVHQOD'LUHFWLYD+¢ELWDW )DXQD ,QWURGXFFL´Q ,QYHQWDULRELEOLRJU¢ILFR 9DORUDFL´QGHODIDXQD6LWXDFL´QDFWXDOHQHO¢PELWR (VSDFLRVQDWXUDOHV 0HGLR6RFLRHFRQ´PLFR $Q¢OLVLVGHOD,QFLGHQFLD$PELHQWDO
  3. 3. (0,3,1: (G S¢JLL G2= $IHFFLRQHVDOPHGLRK®GULFR $IHFFLRQHVDYHJHWDFL´QK¢ELWDWV $IHFFLRQHVDODIDXQD $IHFFL´QDHVSDFLRVSURWHJLGRV *HQHUDFL´QJHVWL´QGHUHVLGXRV $IHFFL´QDOSDLVDMH RQVXPRGHUHFXUVRVQDWXUDOHV $IHFFL´QDODDWP´VIHUD $IHFFL´QDODVRFLRHFRQRP®D 0HGLGDV3UHYHQWLYDVRUUHFWRUDV )DVHGHRQVWUXFFL´Q 5LHJRFRQDJXDSDUDHVWDELOL]DFL´Q )DVHGH([SORWDFL´Q 3URJUDPDGH9LJLODQFLD6HJXLPLHQWR$PELHQWDO )DVHGHFRQVWUXFFL´Q )DVHGHH[SORWDFL´Q RQFOXVLRQHV $1(;26 $1(;2, 5(3257$-()272*5),2(172512'(+%(/(6$5 $1(;2,, 5(3257$-()272*5),2(172512'(+/263($5(6 $1(;2,, 3/$126
  4. 4. (0,3,1: (G 3DJ G2= 2EMHWR (OREMHWRGHHVWH'RFXPHQWRGH$Q¢OLVLV$PELHQWDOHVDQDOL]DUODVUHSHUFXVLRQHV DPELHQWDOHVGHORVSURHFWRVGHFRQVWUXFFL´QSRVWHULRUIXQFLRQDPLHQWRGHODV HQWUDOHV+LGURHOªFWULFDV%HOHVDU,,/RV3HDUHV,,VLWXDGDVHQHOWªUPLQRPXQLFLSDO GHKDQWDGDHQHOSULPHUFDVRHQORVWªUPLQRVPXQLFLSDOHVGHDUEDOOHGR3DQW´Q HQHOVHJXQGRWRGRVHOORVHQODSURYLQFLDGH/XJR (OSUHVHQWHGRFXPHQWRVHU¢SUHVHQWDGRDO0LQLVWHULRGH0HGLR$PELHQWHTXH HYDOXDU¢ODQHFHVLGDGGHVRPHWHUORVSURHFWRVDOSURFHVRGH(YDOXDFL´QGH,PSDFWR $PELHQWDO $QWHFHGHQWHV 81,1)(126$HVSURSLHWDULDGHODVFHQWUDOHVHPEDOVHVGH%HOHVDU3HDUHV VLWXDGRVHQHOU®R0L²RDOVXUGHODSURYLQFLDGH/XJR RQIHFKDGHMXOLRGH81,1)(126$*HQHUDFL´QOD;XQWDGH*DOLFLD VXVFULEHQHO3DFWR$PELHQWDOGHILQLGRHQHODUW®FXORGHOD/HGHGHHQHUR GH3URWHFFL´Q$PELHQWDOGH*DOLFLD (QWUHGLYHUVRVDFXHUGRVVHSXHGHQGHVWDFDUORVVLJXLHQWHV - (QVXFO¢XVXODWHUFHUDVHLQGLFDÛáTXHQRHVQHFHVDULRILMDUFDXGDOHFRO´JLFRHQ HOVDOWRGH%HOHVDU/RV3HDUHVDTXHYLHUWHQDODFRODGHRWURVHPEDOVHV6LQ HPEDUJRVHKDU¢QODVREUDVQHFHVDULDVSDUDFUHDUUHPDQVRVDGHFXDGRVVH GHWHUPLQDU¢XQFDXGDOP®QLPRGHFRPSHQVDFL´QSDUDDVHJXUDUODUHQRYDFL´QGHO DJXDÜ - (QHO$QH[R0(-25$6$$'237$5VHVH²DODTXHHVQHFHVDULRÛáGHWHUPLQDUXQ FDXGDOGHFRPSHQVDFL´QTXHPDQWHQJDXQDO¢PLQDGHDJXDHQHOFDXFHFXDQGR %HOHVDUQRWXUELQD/RV3HDUHVVHHQFXHQWUDSRUGHEDMRGHVXQLYHOGHP¢[LPR HPEDOVHÜ (QODDFWXDOLGDGVHSURHFWDODFRQVWUXFFL´QGHXQDVHJXQGDFHQWUDOGHSLHGHSUHVD HQFDGDHPSOD]DPLHQWRSDUDWXUELQDUHQFRQWLQXRFDXGDOHVGHPHQRUFXDQW®DTXH KDJDQSRVLEOHHOFXPSOLPLHQWRGHHVWRVDFXHUGRV $OVHUHO0L²RXQU®RTXHWUDQVFXUUHHQWUH(VSD²D3RUWXJDOHO´UJDQRVXVWDQWLYRTXH DXWRUL]DU¢HOSURHFWRHVHOPLQLVWHULRGH0HGLR$PELHQWHRQIHGHUDFL´QGHO1RUWH
  5. 5. $V®HO´UJDQRDPELHQWDOWDPELªQVHU¢WDPELªQHOHVWDWDOHQHVWHWLSRGHSURHFWRV FRLQFLGHQWHFRQHO6XVWDQWLYR 'HVGHHOSXQWRGHYLVWDGHODWUDPLWDFL´QDPELHQWDOHOSURHFWRTXHGDUHFRJLGR GHQWURGHOD/HGHPRGLILFDFL´QGHO5HDO'HFUHWROHJLVODWLYRGH HYDOXDFL´QGHLPSDFWRDPELHQWDO6HJ»QODFLWDGDQRUPDWLYDVHKDFHQHFHVDULRGDGD ODWLSRORJ®DGHORVSURHFWRVUHDOL]DUXQDFRQVXOWDDOD$GPLQLVWUDFL´QDPELHQWDO FRPSHWHQWHHQHVWHFDVRHO0LQLVWHULRGH0HGLR$PELHQWH
  6. 6. GHWDOPDQHUDTXHSXHGD GHFLGLUVREUHODQHFHVLGDGRQRGHVRPHWHUDORVSURHFWRVDOSURFHVRGHWUDPLWDFL´Q DPELHQWDOTXHFRQVLGHUHRSRUWXQR
  7. 7. (0,3,1: (G 3DJ G2= /HJLVODFL´Q /D1RUPDWLYDDSOLFDEOHDODVHQWUDOHVGH%HOHVDU/RV3HDUHVHVODVLJXLHQWH  5HVROXFL´QGHO0LQLVWHULRGH2EUDV3»EOLFDVGHIHFKDGHRFWXEUHGH (QHOODVHDSUXHEDQORVSURHFWRVVHDXWRUL]DQODVREUDVGHORVVDOWRVGHOU®R 0L²R(QVXFO¢XVXODQ{VHLQGLFDTXHHOFRQFHVLRQDULRHVW¢REOLJDGRDFXPSOLU OD/HGH3HVFD)OXYLDOGHGHIHEUHURGHGRQGHVHUHFRJHHQWUHRWUDV GLVSRVLFLRQHVTXHGXUDQWHODIDVHGHH[SORWDFL´QQRVHSXHGHGHMDUHQVHFRHO OHFKRGHODFRUULHQWHIOXYLDO  /H2UJ¢QLFDGHGHDEULOGH(VWDWXWRGH$XWRQRP®D $WULEXHDODRPXQLGDG$XW´QRPDGH*DOLFLDODVFRPSHWHQFLDVHQPDWHULDGH PHGLRDPELHQWH  /HGHGHMXOLRGH3HVFD)OXYLDOGHODRPXQLGDG$XW´QRPDGH*DOLFLD (QHMHUFLFLRGHODVFRPSHWHQFLDVDQWHULRUHVODRPXQLGDG$XW´QRPDGH*DOLFLD SURPXOJDHVWDOH(VWDEOHFHXQDVHULHGHSURFHGLPLHQWRVSDUDODDGDSWDFL´QDOD QXHYDOHJLVODFL´QGHORVDSURYHFKDPLHQWRVDH[LVWHQWHVDHVDIHFKDELHQ PHGLDQWHFRUUHFFL´QGHLPSDFWRVELHQPHGLDQWHPHGLGDVFRPSHQVDWRULDV  /HGHGHHQHURGH3URWHFFL´Q$PELHQWDOGH*DOLFLD 3URPXOJDGDHQHOGHVDUUROORGHODOHJLVODFL´QDXWRQ´PLFDHQPDWHULDGHPHGLR DPELHQWH8QRGHORVSULQFLSLRVTXHLQVSLUDQHVWDOHHVHOGHQRPLQDGRÛ3DFWR $PELHQWDOÜGHILQLGRHQVXDUWLFXORQ{DOTXHVHKDKHFKRPHQFL´QHQORV DQWHFHGHQWHV  /HGHGHPDRGHPRGLILFDFL´QGHO5HDO'HFUHWROHJLVODWLYR GHGHMXQLRGHHYDOXDFL´QGHLPSDFWRDPELHQWDO $SOLFDDODWUDPLWDFL´QDPELHQWDOGHORVSURHFWRV 'HIRUPDFRQFUHWDHOSURHFWRHVWDU®DGHQWURGHO$SDUWDGRF
  8. 8. GHO*UXSR Û,QGXVWULD(QHUJªWLFDÜGHO$QH[R,,Û,QVWDODFLRQHVSDUDODSURGXFFL´QGH HQHUJ®DKLGURHOªFWULFDFXDQGRVHJ»QORHVWDEOHFLGRHQHODQH[R,QROR H[LMDFXDOTXLHUDGHODVREUDVTXHFRQVWLWXHQODLQVWDODFL´Q
  9. 9. Ü $V®HQHVWHFDVROHHVGHDSOLFDFL´QHO$SDUWDGRGHO$UW®FXORÛ/RVSURHFWRV S»EOLFRVRSULYDGRVFRQVLVWHQWHVHQODUHDOL]DFL´QGHODVREUDVLQVWDODFLRQHVRGH FXDOTXLHURWUDDFWLYLGDGFRPSUHQGLGDHQHODQH[R,,GHHVWH5HDO'HFUHWR OHJLVODWLYRV´ORGHEHU¢QVRPHWHUVHDXQDHYDOXDFL´QGHLPSDFWRDPELHQWDOHQOD IRUPDSUHYLVWDHQHVWDGLVSRVLFL´QFXDQGRDV®ORGHFLGDHO´UJDQRDPELHQWDOHQ FDGDFDVR/DGHFLVL´QTXHGHEHVHUPRWLYDGDS»EOLFDVHDMXVWDU¢DORVFULWHULRV HVWDEOHFLGRVHQHODQH[R,,,Üá 'HHVWDPDQHUDVHHODERUDHOSUHVHQWH'RFXPHQWRGH$Q¢OLVLV$PELHQWDOFRQ REMHWRGHTXHODDGPLQLVWUDFL´QDPELHQWDOFRPSHWHQWHHQHVWHFDVRHO0LQLVWHULR GH0HGLR$PELHQWHGHFLGDVREUHODQHFHVLGDGRQRGHVRPHWHUORVSURHFWRV REMHWRGHHVWHDQ¢OLVLVDOSURFHGLPLHQWRDGPLQLVWUDWLYRGH(YDOXDFL´QGH,PSDFWR $PELHQWDO
  10. 10. (0,3,1: (G 3DJ G2= 0HWRGRORJ®D /DPHWRGRORJ®DHPSOHDGDHQODHODERUDFL´QGHHVWHGRFXPHQWRVHGHWDOODD FRQWLQXDFL´Q • (QSULPHUOXJDUVHUHDOL]DODGHVFULSFL´QGHOSURHFWRFRQHOILQGHLGHQWLILFDUODV DFFLRQHVGHOPLVPRFRQFDSDFLGDGGHSURGXFLUDOWHUDFLRQHVWDQWRSRVLWLYDVFRPR QHJDWLYDVVREUHHOPHGLRDPELHQWH • 6HJXLGDPHQWHHQODGHVFULSFL´QGHOHQWRUQRVHGHVFULEHQHVWXGLDQODV FDUDFWHU®VWLFDVP¢VLPSRUWDQWHVGHORVGLVWLQWRVIDFWRUHVDPELHQWDOHVTXH FRQVWLWXHQHOHQWRUQRGHOSURHFWRKDFLHQGRHVSHFLDOKLQFDSLªHQDTXHOODVTXH SXHGDQYHUVHDIHFWDGDVSRUODHMHFXFL´QGHOSURHFWR • $FRQWLQXDFL´QVHOOHYDDFDERXQDQ¢OLVLVGHODLQFLGHQFLDDPELHQWDOGHOSURHFWR DSDUWLUGHODVLQWHUDFFLRQHVTXHVXUJHQHQWUHODVDFFLRQHVGHSURHFWRIDFWRUHV DPELHQWDOHV3DUDVDEHUHOJUDGRGHDIHFFL´QDOHQWRUQRVHFRPSDUDODVLWXDFL´Q DFWXDOFRQODSUHYLVWDFRQODHMHFXFL´QGHOSURHFWR(QEDVHDHVWDFRPSDUDFL´Q VHGHWHUPLQDVLORVLPSDFWRVWLHQHQFDU¢FWHUSRVLWLYRRQHJDWLYRVLVH FRQVLGHUDQVLJQLILFDWLYRV • 7UDVODYDORUDFL´QGHODDIHFFL´QVHSURSRQHQDTXHOODVPHGLGDVWDQWRSUHYHQWLYDV FRPRFRUUHFWRUDVTXHWLHQGDQDUHGXFLUHOLPLQDURFRPSHQVDUORVLPSDFWRV QHJDWLYRVGHULYDGRVGHOSURHFWR3RU»OWLPRVHUHGDFWDXQSURJUDPDGH YLJLODQFLDVHJXLPLHQWRDPELHQWDOSDUDFRQWURODUHOFXPSOLPLHQWRHIHFWLYLGDGGH ODVPHGLGDVSURSXHVWDVFRQWURODUODDSDULFL´QGHRWUDVDIHFFLRQHVDPELHQWDOHV QRSUHYLVWDV 'HVFULSFL´QGHSURHFWR /RFDOL]DFL´Q /RVHPSOD]DPLHQWRVGHODVIXWXUDVHQWUDOHV+LGURHOªFWULFDV%HOHVDU/RV3HDUHV VHORFDOL]DQHQHOU®R0L²RDOVXUGHODSURYLQFLDGH/XJRDSLHGHSUHVDGHORV HPEDOVHVDFRQVWUXLGRVGH%HOHVDUGHORV3HDUHVHQORVD²RV UHVSHFWLYDPHQWH (OWªUPLQRPXQLFLSDOGHKDQWDGDDFRJHU®DOD+%HOHVDUHQHOFDVRGH/RV 3HDUHVVHU®DQORVWªUPLQRVPXQLFLSDOHVGHDUEDOOHGR3DQW´QDOHQFRQWUDUVHOD SUHVDHQODGLYLVRULDDGPLQLVWUDWLYDGHDPERVPXQLFLSLRV (QHOSODQR(0,33/3(G
  11. 11. 6,78$,1LQFOXLGRHQHO$QH[RGHSODQRV GHOSUHVHQWHGRFXPHQWRVHUHFRJHODORFDOL]DFL´QGHORVHPSOD]DPLHQWRV 'HVFULSFL´QGHODVLQVWDODFLRQHVH[LVWHQWHV %HOHVDU /DSUHVDGH%HOHVDUHVW¢VLWXDGDVREUHHOU®R0L²RHQXQSXQWRHQTXHªVWHGLVFXUUHD ODFRWDPVQP$GPLQLVWUDWLYDPHQWHODSUHVDSHUWHQHFHDOPXQLFLSLRGH KDQWDGD/XJR
  12. 12. /DSUHVDGH%HOHVDUHQHOU®R0L²RHVXQDSUHVDE´YHGDFRQGRVHVWULERVGHJUDYHGDG
  13. 13. (0,3,1: (G 3DJ G2= /DDOWXUDGHODSUHVDHVGHPVREUHHOOHFKRGHOFDXFH/DFRWDGHFRURQDFL´QVH HQFXHQWUDHQODPVQP/DDOWXUDVREUHFLPLHQWRVHVGHPODORQJLWXGGH FRURQDFL´QHVGHPLQFOXLGRVORVHVWULERV 3ODQWDGHODSUHVDHQWUDO+LGURHOªFWULFDGH%HOHVDU /RVGDWRVSULQFLSDOHVGHOHPEDOVHVRQ  1LYHO0¢[LPR1RUPDO101
  14. 14. PVQP  DSDFLGDGGHHPEDOVH101
  15. 15. +P  RWDP®QLPDGHH[SORWDFL´Q PVQP  RWDGHHPEDOVHPXHUWREDMRGHVDJ½HGHIRQGR
  16. 16. PVQP  1LYHOPHGLRGHOHPEDOVH PVQP /DSUHVDFRQVWDGHGRVDOLYLDGHURVHQVDOWRGHVNLXQRHQFDGDHVWULERGHODSUHVD FRQXQDFDSDFLGDGWRWDOGHHYDFXDFL´QGHP V /DSUHVDHVW¢GRWDGDGHFXDWURGHVDJ½HVGHIRQGRFRQVWLWXLGRVSRUWXEHU®DVGH PGHGL¢PHWUR/DFDSDFLGDGGHFDGDXQRGHORVGHVDJ½HVHVGHP VUHVXOWDQGR XQDFDSDFLGDGWRWDOGHP V /RQJLWXGSLHGHSUHVDÖGHVFDUJDP HQWUDO%HOHVDU PDHPEDOVHGH3HDUHVD101 'HVFDUJDGHODFHQWUDODFWXDO
  17. 17. (0,3,1: (G 3DJ G2= 9LVWDDªUHDGHODSUHVDGH%HOHVDU /DDFWXDOFHQWUDOGH%HOHVDUHVVXEWHUU¢QHDVHVLW»DHQODPDUJHQGHUHFKDGHOD SUHVDVLHQGRVXDFFHVRXQW»QHO(OW»QHOHQODVSUR[LPLGDGHVGHODFHQWUDOVHELIXUFD ODWHUDOPHQWHHQRWURW»QHOTXHVHGLULJHSHUSHQGLFXODUPHQWHDOU®R(VWDELIXUFDFL´Q HUDLQLFLDOPHQWHHODFFHVRTXHLQLFLDOPHQWHVHFRQVWUX´VLQHPEDUJROXHJRVH UHDOL]´HOW»QHOSULQFLSDOGHDFFHVR(VWHWUDPRDFWXDOPHQWHHVXQDOPDFªQVH HQFXHQWUDFLHJRHQVXVDOLGDDOH[WHULRU /DVGLPHQVLRQHVGHODFHQWUDOVRQPGHORQJLWXGPGHDQFKRPGHDOWXUD DORMDWXUELQDVGHUHDFFL´QWLSR)UDQFLV (QODPDUJHQGHUHFKDGHOU®RXQRVPDJXDVGHEDMRGHODSUHVDH[LVWHXQPXUR GHSURWHFFL´QGHHVWDPDUJHQ(VWHPXURGHKRUPLJ´QFLFO´SHRSUHVHQWHHQVHFFL´Q XQDQFKRYDULDEOHGHXQRVPHQSURIXQGLGDGPHQVXH[WUHPRVXSHULRU(VWH PXURGHOLPLWDSURWHJHHVWDPDUJHQFRQVWLWXHQGRXQGHVQLYHOGHXQRVPUHVSHFWR DOFDXFH /RVGDWRVFDUDFWHU®VWLFRVGHODFHQWUDOVRQ  1{GHJUXSRV  DXGDOGHHTXLSRSRUJUXSR P V  3RWHQFLDLQVWDODGDHQFHQWUDORULJLQDO
  18. 18. 0: RPRVHSXHGHDSUHFLDUHQODILJXUDGHSODQWDODORQJLWXGGHOWUDPRGHU®RHQWUHHOSLH GHODSUHVDODGHVFDUJDHVGHDSUR[LPDGDPHQWHP/DGLVWDQFLDHQWUHOD GHVFDUJDODFRODGHOHPEDOVHGH3HDUHVHVGHXQRVP 3HDUHV /DSUHVDGH/RV3HDUHVHVW¢VLWXDGDVREUHHOU®R0L²RHQXQSXQWRHQTXHªVWH GLVFXUUHDODFRWDPVQP(OU®R0L²RHQHVWHWUDPRGLVFXUUHSRUORV7ªUPLQRV PXQLFLSDOHVGHDUEDOOHGR3DQW´QSHUWHQHFLHQWHVDODSURYLQFLDGH/XJR
  19. 19. (0,3,1: (G 3DJ G2= /DSUHVDGHORV3HDUHVHVGHWLSRJUDYHGDGGHKRUPLJ´QHQPDVDFRQHODOLYLDGHUR VLWXDGRHQVXSDUWHFHQWUDO(QSODQWDHVFLUFXODUGHPGHUDGLR/DDOWXUDGHOD SUHVDHVGHPVREUHHOOHFKRGHOFDXFH/DFRWDGHFRURQDFL´QVHHQFXHQWUDDOD PVQP/DORQJLWXGGHFRURQDFL´QHVGHPVLUYHGHSDVRDODFDUUHWHUD TXHXQHDPEDVP¢UJHQHVGHOU®R 3ODQWDGHOD3UHVDHQWUDOGH/RV3HDUHV /RVGDWRVSULQFLSDOHVGHOHPEDOVHVRQ  1LYHO0¢[LPR1RUPDO101
  20. 20. PVQP  DSDFLGDGGHHPEDOVH101
  21. 21. +P  RWDP®QLPDGHH[SORWDFL´Q PVQP  RWDGHHPEDOVHPXHUWREDMRGHVDJ½HGHIRQGR
  22. 22. PVQP  1LYHOPHGLRGHOHPEDOVH PVQP (ODOLYLDGHURORIRUPDQYDQRVGHP/DFDSDFLGDGGHYHUWLGRD101HVGH P V /DSUHVDGLVSRQHGHGRVWXERVGHGHVDJ½HGHIRQGRHQODPDUJHQL]TXLHUGD/DV FRQGXFFLRQHVVRQKRUL]RQWDOHV6XGL¢PHWURHVGHP(ODJXDHYDFXDGDSRUORV GHVDJ½HVGHIRQGRHVOOHYDGDPHGLDQWHXQFDQDOSDUDOHORDOFXHQFRDPRUWLJXDGRUTXH GHVFDUJDQGRDJXDVGHEDMRGHGLFKRFXHQFRPHGLDQWHXQYHUWHGHURODWHUDO/D FDSDFLGDGWH´ULFDGHFDGDXQRGHORVGHVDJ½HVHVGHP V 'HVFDUJDGHODFHQWUDODFWXDO HQWUDO3HDUHV /RQJLWXGSLHGHSUHVDÖGHVFDUJDP /RQJLWXGGHVFDUJDÖFRQIOXHQFLD6LOP
  23. 23. (0,3,1: (G 3DJ G2= 9LVWDDªUHDGHOD3UHVDGH3HDUHV /RVGDWRVFDUDFWHU®VWLFRVGHODFHQWUDOVRQ  1{GHJUXSRV  DXGDOGHHTXLSRSRUJUXSR P V  3RWHQFLDLQVWDODGDHQFHQWUDORULJLQDO
  24. 24. 0: RPRVHSXHGHDSUHFLDUHQODILJXUDGHSODQWDODORQJLWXGGHOWUDPRGHU®RHQWUHHOSLH GHODSUHVDODGHVFDUJDHVGHDSUR[LPDGDPHQWHP/DGLVWDQFLDHQWUHOD GHVFDUJDVLWXDGDHQHOU®R0L²RODFRQIOXHQFLDHQWUHHO0L²RFRQHOU®R6LOHVGH XQRVP 'HVFULSFL´QGHORVSURHFWRV HQWUDO+LGURHOªFWULFD%HOHVDU /DHQWUDO+LGURHOªFWULFDGH%HOHVDUVHXELFDU¢HQODPDUJHQGHUHFKDGHOU®R0L²R RQHOFULWHULRGHLQWHQWDUDSURYHFKDUDOP¢[LPRODVLQVWDODFLRQHVDH[LVWHQWHVVHKD VLWXDGRHQHOLQWHULRUGHODQWLJXRW»QHOGHDFFHVRDOD+GH%HOHVDU'HHVWHPRGR DGHP¢VGHXWLOL]DUXQW»QHODDELHUWRTXHHQODDFWXDOLGDGVHHPSOHDFRPRDOPDFªQ VHFRQVLJXHXQDFHQWUDOHQHOLQWHULRUGHXQDFDYHUQDDH[LVWHQWHSHUIHFWDPHQWH SURWHJLGDIUHQWHDODVSRVLEOHVDYHQLGDVRYHUWLGRVGHODSUHVDGH%HOHVDU/DFHQWUDO TXHGDFRPSOHWDPHQWHRFXOWD 2WUDGHODVLPSRUWDQWHVYHQWDMDVTXHWLHQHHVWHHPSOD]DPLHQWRGHODHQWUDO +LGURHOªFWULFDGH%HOHVDUHVTXHQRUHTXLHUHODDSHUWXUDGHXQDORQJLWXGLPSRUWDQWH GHQXHYRVFDPLQRV(ODFFHVRVHSUHYªTXHVHUHDOLFHDWUDYªVGHOW»QHODFWXDOTXH FRQGXFHDODHQWUDO+LGURHOªFWULFDGH%HOHVDUVLHQGR»QLFDPHQWHQHFHVDULRXQ FDPLQRSURYLVLRQDOGXUDQWHODVREUDVSDUDDFFHGHUDORVGHVDJ½HVGHIRQGRSRUOD PDUJHQGHUHFKD
  25. 25. (0,3,1: (G 3DJ G2= /DFHQWUDOHVWDU¢XQRVPHWURVDJXDVDEDMRGHORVGHVDJ½HVGHIRQGRHQHO HPERTXLOOHGHOW»QHODOPDFªQ (QORVSODQRV(0,33/3('
  26. 26. (0,33/3('
  27. 27. UHFRJLGRVHQHO $QH[RGH3ODQRVVHPXHVWUDQODLPSODQWDFL´Q*HQHUDOGHODHQWUDOGH%HOHVDU /DFDSWDFL´QGHDJXDSDUDHOQXHYRJUXSRVHREWHQGU¢GHORVGHVDJ½HVGHPHGLR IRQGR(QFDGDXQRGHHOORVVHLQVWDODU¢QSLH]DVHVSHFLDOHVGHELIXUFDFL´QTXH SHUPLWDQSRUXQODGRVHJXLUFXPSOLHQGRVXPLVL´QGHGHVDJ½HVSRURWURVHUYLUGH FDSWDFL´QGHORVQXHYRVJUXSRV/DVWXEHU®DVGHGHVDJ½HHQODVELIXUFDFLRQHVVH XQHQHQXQD»QLFDWXEHU®DGHFDSWDFL´Q/DQXHYDWXEHU®DGHFDSWDFL´QGHORVQXHYRV JUXSRVGHPGHGL¢PHWURGLVFXUULU¢SRUODPDUJHQGHUHFKDGHOU®RKDVWDOD FHQWUDOFRQXQDORQJLWXGDSUR[LPDGDGHP 6HKDQHOHJLGRORVGHVDJ½HVGHPHGLRIRQGRQRORVGHIRQGRFRQHOSURS´VLWRGH YHUWHUDOU®RDJXDGHPHMRUFDOLGDG 8QDSODQWDGHODVLQVWDODFLRQHVVHPXHVWUDDFRQWLQXDFL´Q ,PSODQWDFL´QGHOD+GH%HOHVDU 6XEHVWDFLRQ7UDQVI (0%$/6('(%(/(6$5 101PVQP 6(,21(6 71 (/$8;,/,$5'(9(17,/$,1 +'( %(/(6$5 '(6$ 5*$ 78%(5$ $37$,21(6 '(6 $*(6'(0(',2) 21'2 5(3 26, ,1 +%(/(6$5 +%(/(6$5 +%(/(6$5 +%(/(6$5 $37$,1'(6$*(6 $37$,1'(6$*(6 $37$,1'(6$*(6 $37$,1'(6$*(6 0(',2)21'2 0(',2)21'2 0(',2)21'2 0(',2)21'2 71(/$(62 71(/$(62 71(/$(62 71(/$(62 +%(/(6$5 +%(/(6$5 +%(/(6$5 +%(/(6$5
  28. 28. (0,3,1: (G 3DJ G2= 'HWDOOHGHODLPSODQWDFL´QGHOD+GH%HOHVDU 7»QHO 781(/'(9(17,/$,21 6( 781(/'(9(17,/$,21 6 6 6 2%5$)5$%5,$'((9$8$,21'(3/89,$/(6'(/$9$*8$'$ 6HFFLRQHVGHOD+GH%HOHVDU '(6$5*$ 78%(5$)25=$'$ 9,*$$55,/ /RVSULQFLSDOHVWUDEDMRVTXHVHUHDOL]DU¢QSDUDODFRQVWUXFFL´QGHODHQWUDO +LGURHOªFWULFDGH%HOHVDUVHU¢Q  5HSDUDFL´QGHORVGHVDJ½HVGHIRQGR  ,QVWDODFL´QGHODSLH]DHVSHFLDOGHELIXUFDFL´QHQHOGHVDJ½HGHIRQGRESDVVGHO GHVDJ½HQXHYDWXEHU®DGHDEDVWHFLPLHQWRGHODFHQWUDO  $FRQGLFLRQDPLHQWRGHODFDYHUQDGHODFHQWUDODV®FRPRODDPSOLDFL´QGHOD VHFFL´QGHªVWDHQHOWUDPRILQDOP¢VFHUFDQRDOU®R
  29. 29.  DQDOGHGHVFDUJDDOU®R  RQH[L´QFRQODVXEHVWDFL´Q 78%(5$ 78%(5$ 78%(5$ 78%(5$ )25=$'$ )25=$'$ )25=$'$ )25=$'$ '(6$5*$ '(6$5*$ '(6$5*$ '(6$5*$
  30. 30. (0,3,1: (G 3DJ G2= 5HSDUDFL´QGHORVGHVDJ½HVGHIRQGR /DFDSWDFL´QGHDJXDSDUDORVQXHYRVJUXSRVVHREWHQGU¢GHORVGHVDJ½HVGHPHGLR IRQGR(VWRVGHVDJ½HVHVW¢QIRUPDGRVSRUXQWXERGHGL¢PHWURLQWHULRUPTXHHQ VXWUDPRILQDOVHUHGXFHKDVWDPSDUDDORMDUXQDY¢OYXODGHFKRUURKXHFR/D FDSDFLGDGWH´ULFDGHFDGDXQRGHORVGRVGHVDJ½HVGHPHGLRIRQGRHVGHP V (VWRVGHVDJ½HVLQWHUPHGLRVSUHVHQWDQPXFKDVIXJDVSRUHOESDVVVHHQFXHQWUDQ HQPDOHVWDGRSRUORTXHVHU¢QHFHVDULRUHVWDEOHFHUVXFRUUHFWRIXQFLRQDPLHQWRSDUD SRGHUDEDVWHFHUDODQXHYDFHQWUDO DSWDFL´QUHSRVLFL´QGHODY¢OYXODGHOGHVDJ½HGHIRQGRWXEHU®DGHDEDVWHFLPLHQWR GHOQXHYRJUXSR /DQXHYDWXEHU®DGHDOLPHQWDFL´QDORVQXHYRVJUXSRVVHLQVHUWDU¢PHGLDQWHXQDV SLH]DVHVSHFLDOHVHQORVGHVDJ½HVGHPHGLRIRQGRDJXDVDUULEDGHODVY¢OYXODVGH FKRUURKXHFRGHFDGDGHVDJ½H /DQXHYDWXEHU®DGHPGHGL¢PHWURXQRVPGHORQJLWXGWRWDOSDUWHDODFRWD PVQPHMHGHODWXEHU®D
  31. 31. $UUDQFDGHVGHXQDSLH]DHVSHFLDOTXHUHFRJHODVGRV WXEHU®DVGHFDSWDFL´QGHDPERVGHVDJ½HVGHPHGLRIRQGRFRQWLQ»DSRUODPDUJHQ GHUHFKDGHOFDXFHKDVWDDOFDQ]DUHOPXURGHSURWHFFL´QH[LVWHGHHVWHPDUJHQHQOD ]RQDGHXELFDFL´QGHODQXHYDFHQWUDO,U¢DQFODGDHQPDFL]RVHQWRGRVORVFDPELRVGH GLUHFFL´Q/DWXEHU®DLU¢GRWDGDDGHP¢VGHDSRRVLQWHUPHGLRV /DWXEHU®DGHDOLPHQWDFL´QGHORVJUXSRVWHQGU¢HQVXWUDPRILQDOVXHMHSRUHQFLPD GHOFDQDOGHGHVFDUJDGHODFHQWUDOVHELIXUFDU¢HQGRVGHGL¢PHWURLQWHULRU PHWURVWHUPLQDQGRHQODVY¢OYXODVGHJXDUGDGHORVGRVQXHYRVJUXSRVGH%HOHVDU $FRQGLFLRQDPLHQWRGHODFDYHUQDGHODQXHYDFHQWUDO /DQXHYDFHQWUDOVHFRQVWUXLU¢HQODPDUJHQGHUHFKDXQRVPDJXDVDEDMRGHOD SUHVDGH%HOHVDUHQORVWUDPRVILQDOHVGHOW»QHODOPDFªQTXHLQLFLDOPHQWHVH SODQWH´FRPRDFFHVRDOD+GH%HOHVDUTXHDFWXDOPHQWHVHHPSOHDFRPR DOPDFªQ (ODFFHVRDODQXHYDFHQWUDOVHKDU¢GHVGHHOW»QHOTXHFRQGXFHDODHQWUDO +LGURHOªFWULFDGH%HOHVDU (QHOSODQR(0,33/3(G
  32. 32. GHODQH[RGH3ODQRVVHUHFRJHHOGHWDOOHGH VHFFLRQHVGHODQXHYDFHQWUDO /DFHQWUDOGH%HOHVDUWHQGU¢VXFRWDGHODSODQWDGHDFFHVRDODPVQPTXHHV ODFRWDTXHWLHQHODVROHUDGHOW»QHODOPDFªQ$SDUWLUGHHVWDVROHUDVHH[FDYDU¢HO SR]RQHFHVDULRSDUDODLPSODQWDFL´QGHORVQXHYRVJUXSRV6REUHHVWDFRWDVH GLVSRQGU¢QHOHTXLSDPLHQWRHOªFWULFRGHFRQWUROGHODFHQWUDODV®FRPROD SODWDIRUPDGHGHVPRQWDMH $XQDFRWDLQIHULRUDODPVQPVHVLW»DHOSLVRGHJHQHUDGRUHVPP¢V DEDMRDODFRWDPVQPHOHMHGHODVWXUELQDV(OSXQWRP¢VEDMRGHOD H[FDYDFL´QHVW¢DODFRWDPVQPFRUUHVSRQGHDOSXQWRP¢VEDMRGHOFRGRGH DVSLUDFL´Q (OFDQDOGHUHVWLWXFL´QVHKDSUHYLVWRTXHVHDFRP»QSDUDORVGRVJUXSRV WUDQVFXUULHQGRFRQODVROHUDDODFRWDPVQPKDVWDVXWUDPRILQDOHQHOTXH
  33. 33. (0,3,1: (G 3DJ G2= DVFLHQGHKDVWDDOFDQ]DUODFRWDGHOODELRGHYHUWLGRPVQP
  34. 34. /DSURIXQGLGDGGH ODVROHUDGHOFDQDOSHUPLWHTXHVREUHªVWHVHVLW»HODWXEHU®DIRU]DGDFRP»QHQHO SULPHUWUDPRSDUDORVGRVJUXSRVSHURTXHVHELIXUFDPHGLDQWHXQSDQWDO´QHQVX WUDPRILQDOSDUDSRGHUDOLPHQWDUORVGRVWXUERJUXSRV (OFDQDOGHGHVFDUJDDWUDYHVDU¢HODFWXDOPXURGHKRUPLJ´QFLFO´SHRGHSURWHFFL´QGH ODPDUJHQGHUHFKDGHOU®R 'HDFXHUGRFRQDUW®FXORGHO'HFUHWRSRUHOTXHVHDSUXHEDHO5HJODPHQWR GHRUGHQDFL´QGHODSHVFDIOXYLDOGHORVHFRVLVWHPDVDFX¢WLFRVFRQWLQHQWDOHVGHOD ;XQWDGH*DOLFLDFRPRHOHPHQWRVGHLQWHUGLFFL´QHQODGHVFDUJDDQWHODHQWUDGDGH IDXQDLFW®FRODVHGLVSRQGU¢GHXQDUHMDDQFODGDHQHOIRQGRODWHUDOPHQWHDOFDQDOGH GHVFDUJDHQVXSDUWHVXSHULRUDOPXURGHKRUPLJ´QFLFO´SHR /DHQWUDO+LGU¢XOLFDGH%HOHVDUDORMDU¢GRVWXUELQDVWLSR)UDQFLVGHHMHYHUWLFDOGH 0:GHSRWHQFLDQRPLQDOFDGDXQDFRQXQFDXGDOGHPVXQVDOWRQHWR P¢[LPRGHP5HVXOWDSRUWDQWRXQDSRWHQFLDWRWDOLQVWDODGDGH0: /RVJHQHUDGRUHVDLQVWDODUVHU¢QGH09$3DUDHOPDQWHQLPLHQWRGHODFHQWUDOVH UHTXLHUHXQSXHQWHJU»DGHWFRQXQJDQFKRVHFXQGDULRGHW /RVQLYHOHVSULQFLSDOHVGHOHGLILFLRGHODFHQWUDOVRQORVVLJXLHQWHV  3ODQWDSULQFLSDO PVQP  3ODQWDGHJHQHUDGRUHV PVQP  (MHGHWXUELQDV PVQP /DVGLPHQVLRQHVGHODFDYHUQDGHODFHQWUDOVHU¢QGH[PXQDDOWXUDGH PGHVGHHOSLVRSULQFLSDODOJDQFKRGHOSXHQWHJU»D 'HVFDUJD /DGHVFDUJDVHU¢FRP»QSDUDDPERVJUXSRVXQLªQGRVHDOILQDOGHORVFRGRVGH DVSLUDFL´QGHVHPERFDQGRHQHOFDQDOGHGHVFDUJD(VWHFDQDOHVH[FDYDGRVH FRQIRUPDFRPRXQDHVWUXFWXUDPDUFR6REUHHVWHPDUFRVHDSRDU¢ODWXEHU®D IRU]DGD (OFDQDORHVWUXFWXUDPDUFRGHGHVFDUJDDWUDYHVDU¢HOPXURH[LVWHQWHGHSURWHFFL´Q GHODPDUJHQGHUHFKDGHOU®RHQHVWHWUDPRGHOU®RHQGRQGHVHKDU¢SDWHQWHYLVLEOH DOH[WHULRUODGHVFDUJD /DGHVFDUJDHVWDU¢GRWDGDFRQXQDOLYLDGHURGHPGHDQFKRDODFRWDPVQP GHIRUPDTXHVHSURSRUFLRQHDOJUXSRODVXPHUJHQFLDUHVXOWDQGRXQDFRWDGH UHVWLWXFL´QGHPVQPSDUDXQDDQFKXUDGHDOLYLDGHURGHP (QHOSODQR(0,33/3(G
  35. 35. GHO$QH[R,,,GH3ODQRVVHPXHVWUDQORV GHWDOOHVGHODGHVFDUJDSURHFWDGD /®QHDGHFRQH[L´Q 3DUDHYDFXDUODHQHUJ®DJHQHUDGDVHKDFHQHFHVDULRODFRQVWUXFFL´QGHXQDO®QHDGH HYDFXDFL´Q/DRSFL´QGHFRQHFWDUVHDODVXEHVWDFL´QGH%HOHVDUD.9QRHV SRVLEOHGDGRTXHQRH[LVWHHVSDFLRGLVSRQLEOH
  36. 36. (0,3,1: (G 3DJ G2= (QODDFWXDOLGDGH[LVWHXQDO®QHDGHNPGHKDQWDGD%HOHVDUTXHVHXWLOL]DSDUD VXPLQLVWUDUFRUULHQWHDODVXEHVWDFL´QGH%HOHVDUFXDQGRQRH[LVWHWHQVL´QHQEDUUD 6HDSURYHFKDU¢HVWDO®QHDSDUDHYDFXDUODHQHUJ®DHOªFWULFDGHODQXHYDFHQWUDOVL ELHQVHUHTXHULU¢GHVXUHDFRQGLFLRQDPLHQWRSRUORTXHVHU¢QHFHVDULRGRWDUODGHORV DSRRVVHFFL´QGHFDEOHSURWHFFLRQHVDGHFXDGDVSDUDHYDFXDUODSRWHQFLDJHQHUDGD HQ%HOHVDU$VLPLVPRVHU¢QHFHVDULRUHHPSOD]DUHOWUDQVIRUPDGRUH[LVWHQWHHQOD VXEHVWDFL´QGHKDQWDGDSRUXQRGHPDRUSRWHQFLD09$.9
  37. 37. /DO®QHDGHFRQH[L´QSDUWLU¢GHODVFDELQDVGHODFHQWUDOFRQFOXLU¢HQODVXEHVWDFL´Q GHKDQWDGD.9
  38. 38. VLHQGRODORQJLWXGWRWDOGHXQRVNP /®QHDGH%HOHVDUDKDQWDGD $FFHVR (ODFFHVRDODDFWXDOFHQWUDOGH%HOHVDUVHUHDOL]DDWUDYªVXQFDPLQRGHXQRVNPGH ORQJLWXGTXHSDUWLHQGRGHFRURQDFL´QURGHDODVXEHVWDFL´QSRUHO(VWHEDMDKDVWDOD SODWDIRUPDGRQGHVHHQFXHQWUDODHPERFDGXUDGHOW»QHOGHHQWUDGDDODFHQWUDO VXEWHUU¢QHD(VWHPLVPRW»QHOVHU¢HOXWLOL]DGRFRPRDFFHVRGHILQLWLYRDODIXWXUD FHQWUDOGH%HOHVDU RPRDFFHVRSURYLVLRQDOGXUDQWHODVREUDVSDUDDFFHGHUDORVGHVDJ½HVGHIRQGRVH FRQWLQXDU¢SRUGLFKRFDPLQRTXHSDUWHGHFRURQDFL´QHOFXDOWUDVODHPERFDGXUDGHO W»QHOGHHQWUDGDDODFHQWUDOUHDOL]DXQJLURGH{FRQWLQ»DKDFLDODDQWLJXD FDQWHUDGHFRQVWUXFFL´QGHODSUHVDVLJXLHQGRHOFXUVRGHOU®RRQWLQXDQGRSRUHVWH FDPLQRXQRVPGHVGHODHQWUDGDDODFHQWUDOSULQFLSDOVHOOHJDDOFDPLQRRULJLQDO GHDFFHVRDODFHQWUDOHOFXDOGHVFHQG®DKDFLDHOFDXFHHVWDQGRSURWHJLGRSRUXQ PXURGHODVFUHFLGDVGHOU®R(OW»QHORULJLQDOGHDFFHVRWHQ®DVXVDOLGDDOH[WHULRU FHUFDGHOFDXFHLQPHGLDWDPHQWHDJXDVDEDMRGHODOLYLDGHURGHUHFKR $SDUWLUGHOSXQWRDQWHULRUGXUDQWHODVREUDVVHFRQVWUXLU¢XQDFFHVRSRUHOFDXFHGHO U®RHQVXPDUJHQGHUHFKDSDUDDFFHGHUDORVGHVDJ½HVGHIRQGR8QDYH]WHUPLQDGDV ODVREUDVVHUHVWDXUDU¢QORVWHUUHQRVDVXHVWDGRLQLFLDO +$17$'$ +%HOHVDU 6XEHVWDFL´Q +$17$'$
  39. 39. (0,3,1: (G 3DJ G2= HQWUDO+LGURHOªFWULFDGH/RV3HDUHV /DHQWUDO+LGURHOªFWULFDGH/RV3HDUHVVHXELFDU¢HQXQHGLILFLRLQGHSHQGLHQWH VLWXDGRHQODPDUJHQGHUHFKDGHOU®RHQODSODWDIRUPDIRUPDGDSRUHOPXURGH SURWHFFL´QGHOFXHQFRGHODSUHVD$SURYHFKDU¢FRPRVXSHUHVWUXFWXUDXQHGLILFLRGH RILFLQDVH[LVWHQWH /DFDSWDFL´QGHDJXDSDUDORVQXHYRVJUXSRVVHREWHQGU¢GHORVGHVDJ½HVGHIRQGR (QHOORVVHLQVWDODU¢QSLH]DVHVSHFLDOHVGHELIXUFDFL´QGHODVTXHSDUWLU¢QODV WXEHU®DVGHDOLPHQWDFL´QDODQXHYDFHQWUDOORVQXHYRVUDPDOHVGHORVGHVDJ½HVGH IRQGRHQORVTXHVHLQVWDODU¢QODVY¢OYXODVFRUUHVSRQGLHQWHV (VWDVGRVWXEHU®DVFDSWDFL´QVHXQHQPHGLDQWHXQSDQWDO´QHQXQDGHGL¢PHWURPDRU P
  40. 40. TXHGLVFXUULU¢HQWHUUDGDEDMRODVROHUDGHOFDQDO$OOOHJDUDOILQDOGHªVWH JLUDSDUDFUX]DUHOU®RHQWRUQRDODFRWDPVQP8QDYH]DWUDYHVDGRHOFDXFH HQWHUUDGDDGRVDGDDOFXHQFRDPRUWLJXDGRUODWXEHU®DVHELIXUFDU¢HQGRV DOLPHQWDQGRDV®DORVGRVJUXSRVGHODQXHYDHQWUDO+LGURHOªFWULFDGH/RV3HDUHV (QORVSODQRV(0,33/3('
  41. 41. (0,33/3('
  42. 42. UHFRJLGRVHQHO $QH[RGH3ODQRVVHPXHVWUDQODLPSODQWDFL´Q*HQHUDOGHODHQWUDOGH3HDUHV RPRHGLILFLRGHODFHQWUDOVHXWLOL]DU¢HODFWXDOHGLILFLRGHRILFLQDVHPSOD]DGRHQOD SODWDIRUPDGHOLPLWDGDSRUORVPXURVGHOFXHQFRDPRUWLJXDGRUHQODPDUJHQGHUHFKD (VWHHGLILFLRDSURYHFKDGRHQVXPDRUSDUWHV´ORUHTXHULU¢XQDSHTXH²DDPSOLDFL´Q SDUDDOEHUJDUORVHTXLSRVGHODVXEHVWDFL´QDV®FRPRODH[FDYDFL´QGHXQSR]RSDUD ODLPSODQWDFL´QGHORVJUXSRV 8QDSODQWDSHUILOGHODVLQVWDODFLRQHVVHPXHVWUDDFRQWLQXDFL´Q ,PSODQWDFL´QGHOD+GH/RV3HDUHV r r +(;,67(17('(/263($5(6 +'(/263($5(6 '(6$5*$'(/$(175$/ $37$,21(6 r (0%$/6('(/263($5(6 101PVQP +/26 +/26 +/26 +/26 3($5(6 3($5(6 3($5(6 3($5(6 $37$,1 $37$,1 $37$,1 $37$,1 '(6$*(6'()21'2 '(6$*(6'()21'2 '(6$*(6'()21'2 '(6$*(6'()21'2
  43. 43. (0,3,1: (G 3DJ G2= 6HFFLRQHVGHOD+GH/RV3HDUHV /RVSULQFLSDOHVWUDEDMRVTXHFRQOOHYDU¢ODFRQVWUXFFL´QGHODHQWUDO+LGURHOªFWULFD GH/RV3HDUHVVHU¢Q  5HSDUDFL´QGHORVGHVDJ½HVGHIRQGR  ,QVWDODFL´QGHODSLH]DHVSHFLDOGHELIXUFDFL´QHQORVGHVDJ½HVGHIRQGRESDVV QXHYDWXEHU®DGHDEDVWHFLPLHQWRGHODFHQWUDO  3HTXH²DDPSOLDFL´QGHOHGLILFLRGHRILFLQDVGHODPDUJHQGHUHFKDSDUDGDUFDELGD DOHTXLSDPLHQWRGHODVXEHVWDFL´Q  DQDOGHGHVFDUJDDOU®R  RQH[L´QFRQODVXEHVWDFL´Q 5HSDUDFL´QGHORVGHVDJ½HVGHIRQGR /DFDSWDFL´QSDUDODQXHYDFHQWUDOVHUHDOL]DU¢DSDUWLUGHORVGHVDJ½HVGHIRQGR (VWRVGHVDJ½HVHVW¢QIRUPDGRVSRUXQWXERGHGL¢PHWURLQWHULRUPHQFXRWUDPR ILQDOVHLQVHUWDQGRVY¢OYXODVGHWLSRWDMDGHUD/DFDSDFLGDGWH´ULFDGHFDGDXQRGHORV GRVGHVDJ½HVHVGHP V 'DGRVXPDOHVWDGRHLQFRUUHFWRIXQFLRQDPLHQWRGHORVGHVDJ½HVGHIRQGRSDUDSRGHU DEDVWHFHUDODQXHYDFHQWUDOVHKDFHQHFHVDULRVXUHSDUDFL´Q 6HU¢QHFHVDULROLPSLDUOD]RQDLQPHGLDWDPHQWHDJXDVDUULEDGHORVGHVDJ½HVGHIRQGR SDUDHOLPLQDUWRGDODVXFLHGDGDUUDVWUHVGHSRVLWDGRVHQORV»OWLPRVD²RV
  44. 44. (0,3,1: (G 3DJ G2= DSWDFL´QUHSRVLFL´QGHODVY¢OYXODVGHOGHVDJ½HGHIRQGRWXEHU®DVGH DEDVWHFLPLHQWRGHODQXHYDFHQWUDO /DVQXHYDVWXEHU®DVGHDOLPHQWDFL´QVHLQVHUWDU¢VPHGLDQWHXQDSLH]DHVSHFLDOHQ FDGDGHVDJ½HDJXDVDEDMRGHODVGRVY¢OYXODVGHWDMDGHUDH[LVWHQWHVSRUORTXHHQ IXQFLRQDPLHQWRQRUPDOGHODHQWUDOGH/RV3HDUHVDPEDVY¢OYXODVSHUPDQHFHU¢Q DELHUWDVFRQWURO¢QGRVHODDGPLVL´QGHFDXGDOKDFLDORVQXHYRVJUXSRVSRUVXSURSLD Y¢OYXODGHJXDUGD 'HWDOOHGHODWXEHU®D $3 7 $ ,21(6 r r r $6 (7$ '( 9/ 98/ $6 r + '(/263($5(6 78%(5$ )25=$'$ (175$/ $JXDVDEDMRGHODVELIXUFDFLRQHVSDUDODVQXHYDVWXEHU®DVVHLQVWDODU¢QHQORVGRV GHVDJ½HVXQDQXHYDY¢OYXODTXHSHUPLWDVXRSHUDFL´QFRQQRUPDOLGDG(VWDY¢OYXOD SHUPDQHFHU¢FHUUDGDHQFRQGLFLRQHVQRUPDOHVDEULªQGRVHVRODPHQWHHQHOFDVRHQ TXHTXLHUDQYHUWHUVHFDXGDOHVSRUHOGHVDJ½HGHIRQGR ,QWHULRUGHODF¢PDUDGHY¢OYXODV /DWXEHU®DGHDEDVWHFLPLHQWRDODFHQWUDOGHGL¢PHWURLQWHULRUPSDUWLU¢GHVGHOD FRWDGHORVGHVDJ½HVGHIRQGRHLU¢HQWHUUDGDEDMRODVROHUDGHODFWXDOFDQDOGH GHVFDUJDGHORVGHVDJ½HVGHIRQGRKDVWDOOHJDUDOILQDOGHªVWH

×