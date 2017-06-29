Hundimiento de Tierra o Dolinas

Hundimientos de Tierra ó Dolinas Orígen, Forma y Clasificación, Ingeniería Civil Forense, Proceso de Remediación Dr. Hécto...
Qué es una Dolina? Una dolina se define como una depresión superficial del suelo como resultado de un vacío subterráneo qu...
Piedra Caliza Es importante recalcar que toda dolina ya sea de orígen natural o humano tiende a perder mucha agua por infi...
Cuando el anhídrico carbónico que existe en la atmósfera se combina con el agua de lluvia se forma el ácido carbónico que ...
A continuación un gráfico que muestra el mapa sobre el proceso de formación de una dolina
Dolina de orígen humano Se forman principalmente como consecuencia del incontrolado uso de la tierra ya sea bombeo de agua...
A continuación un gráfico que muestra el mapa sobre de una Dolina de orígen Humano
Dolina de orígen natural Se originan cuando la superficie inferior de la roca se comienza a disolver dando lugar a la crea...
A continuación un gráfico que muestra el mapa sobre de una Dolina de orígen Natural
Tipos y Formas de Dolinas Las Dolinas se encuentran clasificados de acuerdo a la dimensión, profundidad, espesor y/o oríge...
Dolina de Embudo Presenta una forma de embudo, posée cavidades subverticales que comunican con la superficie. Ilustración ...
Ingeniería Civil Forense El ingeniero civil forense debe de tener el conocimiento y la experiencia para poder detectar la ...
Evidencias Expuestos tales como: 1) Cimientos, Árboles, Postes, etc . (que hayan sido previamente enterrados) 2) Barrancos...
6) Corte de Lineas de Servicios (ya sea de abastecimiento eléctrico o de agua potable en urbanizaciones) 7) Vegetación Mar...
Cómo se repara una Dolina ? Existen varios procedimientos para la reparación de dolinas en los que se busca el mismo fin q...
Como un proceso general para el caso de dolinas ubicadas en areas urbanizadas se debe realizar los siguientes pasos: 1) Am...
A continuación un gráfico que muestra pasos generales indicando proceso de remediación Localización, limitación del área, ...
Importancia de la Ingeniería Civil Forense en el estudio, orígen, clasificación y remediación deDolinas también conocido como Hundimiento de Tierra

  1. 1. Hundimientos de Tierra ó Dolinas Orígen, Forma y Clasificación, Ingeniería Civil Forense, Proceso de Remediación Dr. Héctor Duarte Rouanet Ingeniería Civil, Ambiental, Forense 2017
  2. 2. Qué es una Dolina? Una dolina se define como una depresión superficial del suelo como resultado de un vacío subterráneo que debilita el apoyo de la tierra de encima. También se puede describir como una depresión geológica caracterizada por sus relieves kársticos generados por la meteorización química de rocas formadas por minerales solubles en el agua, tales como piedra caliza, alijes (piedra pomez) y/o dolomítas (roca sedimentaria). (Ver figuras prox pag)
  3. 3. Piedra Caliza Es importante recalcar que toda dolina ya sea de orígen natural o humano tiende a perder mucha agua por infiltración logrando impermeabilizar el fondo de la misma hasta transformarla en un estanque alimentado por el agua pluvial; Vale la pena mencionar que las dolinas también pueden clasificarse por sus niveles de evaporación los que le sirven de herramienta al ingeniero civil forense en su investigación para así poder determinar valores y caracteristicas existentes en el fondo de la misma. Dolomita (roca sedimentaria) Alijes (piedra pomez)
  4. 4. Cuando el anhídrico carbónico que existe en la atmósfera se combina con el agua de lluvia se forma el ácido carbónico que al mezclarse a su vez con el carbonato de calcio presente en las calizas y arcillas las transforma en material soluble compuesto por bicarbonato de calcio; Al convertirse en material soluble en agua, las partículas quedan libres depositándose en las zonas más bajas dando así lugar a la creación de dolinas o hundimientos de tierra. El aparecimiento de una dolina tiene muchas consecuencias ya que llega a causar daňos estructurales e inestabilidad debajo de edificios, carreteras y/o puentes. La reparación de una dolina es un proceso costoso pues requiere de profesionales con conocimientos especializados teniendo como principal reto el lograr determinar el orígen y la causa del fallo. Cómo se origina una Dolina?
  5. 5. A continuación un gráfico que muestra el mapa sobre el proceso de formación de una dolina
  6. 6. Dolina de orígen humano Se forman principalmente como consecuencia del incontrolado uso de la tierra ya sea bombeo de agua y/o construcciones carentes de estudios de desarrollo urbano incluyendo gestión de riesgos. Otros factores que llegan originar este tipo de dolinas son los tanques sépticos abandonados ya que el recubrimiento de hormigón que cubre las mismas con el tiempo llega a agrietarse hasta lograr el fallo de la estructura haciendo que la superficie se rompa repentinamente; Este tipo de fallo generalmente sucede en areas suceptibles a carga activa constante (peso de personas). La forma técnica de evitar este tipo de fallos es realizar un estudio de los proyectos anteriores en el área para descartar las posibilidades de aparecimiento de este tipo de dolinas.
  7. 7. A continuación un gráfico que muestra el mapa sobre de una Dolina de orígen Humano
  8. 8. Dolina de orígen natural Se originan cuando la superficie inferior de la roca se comienza a disolver dando lugar a la creación de diversas cavidades subterraneas. Este tipo de dolinas es más frecuente cuando el material que conforma la parte del sub-suelo esta mayormente formada por piedra caliza (karst), dolomita, carbonato de roca y/o salinas, las cuales pueden ser facilmente disueltas debido a la circulación de agua subterránea. Vale la pena mencionar que las dolinas de orígen natural generalmene se forman después de un período de fuertes y prolongadas lluvias o bien seguidas de un lapso de sequía provocando niveles freáticos bajos lo que obliga de forma natural a dejar expuestas las cavidades subterraneas que dan lugar al hundimiento del terreno.
  9. 9. A continuación un gráfico que muestra el mapa sobre de una Dolina de orígen Natural
  10. 10. Tipos y Formas de Dolinas Las Dolinas se encuentran clasificados de acuerdo a la dimensión, profundidad, espesor y/o orígen de la roca, así como la situación del nivel y/o desnivel entre la superficie y la capa impermeable. De acuerdo al tipo y forma las dolinas pueden clasificarse como: Dolinas de Disolución Son el resultado de la pérdida del suelo disuelto por aguas pluviales manifestando encharcamiento y luego infiltración. Dolina de Hundimiento Se forman debido a el hundimiento de terreno hasta lograr el desplome del mismo. Dolina de Platillo o Cubeta Son las que presentan un fondo plano y poco profundo.
  11. 11. Dolina de Embudo Presenta una forma de embudo, posée cavidades subverticales que comunican con la superficie. Ilustración acerca de la morfología y tipo de dolinas
  12. 12. Ingeniería Civil Forense El ingeniero civil forense debe de tener el conocimiento y la experiencia para poder detectar la formación de dolinas y así poder clasificar el área como un “riesgo grave de seguridad”. Los indicadores son diversos desde la presencia de hoyos, grietas o leves hendiduras del terreno hasta el control de vegetación creciendo cerca de la grieta localizada lo que comprueba la existencia de agua subterránea. En el caso de edificios, la investigación debe ser enfocada en grietas estructurales , paredes y pisos así como también revisar si las puertas y ventanas cierran correctamente ; Si existen pozos de agua se debe estudiar si contienen agua fangosa o turbia. En el caso de un área abierta (no urbanizada), dentro de la inspección ocular es necesario verificar todo tipo de
  13. 13. Evidencias Expuestos tales como: 1) Cimientos, Árboles, Postes, etc . (que hayan sido previamente enterrados) 2) Barrancos o Areas generalmente sin vegetación. (formados por hundimiento del suelo en dirección hacia la posible dolina) 3) Hundimiento Circular de tierra. (acompaňado de agrietamiento el cual debe ser categorizado como riesgo grave) 4) Asentamientos y/o Grietas en el terreno. (pueden ser catalogados como graduales, periódicos y/o súbitos) 5) Formación de nuevos y pequeňos Cuerpos de Agua (generalmente alimentados por precipitación pluvial)
  14. 14. 6) Corte de Lineas de Servicios (ya sea de abastecimiento eléctrico o de agua potable en urbanizaciones) 7) Vegetación Marchita (por falta de agua y/o caida ó hundimiento de árboles y postes debido a agua atraída hacia dolina) Bajo el punto de vista técnico-legal que incluye la seguridad ambiental el ingeniero civil forense aparte de elaborar su informe técnico basado en la inspección y estudio del área debe de realizar los siguientes pasos: *Notificar a las partes involucradas, *Acordonar y Delimitar el paso hacia la posible dolina, *Tomar fotografías y videos reflejando diferentes angulos, *Evaluar el área adyacente para descartar la formación de más dolinas, *Elaboración de planos de localización y ubicación.
  15. 15. Cómo se repara una Dolina ? Existen varios procedimientos para la reparación de dolinas en los que se busca el mismo fin que se reduce a lograr la Estabilizacion de Cimientos. Entre los procedimientos más comunes se pueden mencionar las columnas o pilares de acero y/o los rellenos químicos. (video #1, video #2 ) Columnas o Pilares de Acero Se lleva a cabo por medio de columnas o pilares de acero rellenos de material los cuales sirven para transferir el peso de la estructura a roca sólida. Relleno Químico Consiste en la inyección de poliuterano al area afectada logrando evitar la disolución del suelo restableciendo a la vez la estabilidad de los cimientos.
  16. 16. Como un proceso general para el caso de dolinas ubicadas en areas urbanizadas se debe realizar los siguientes pasos: 1) Ampliar el hoyo de hundimiento. 2) Rellenar el área con gravas u otro tipo de material recomendado por el grupo de ingenieros civiles forenses. 3) Inpeccionar las tuberías de saneamiento presentes en el área, y por último 4) Sellado del área con capa de hormigón u otro. Para comprender de una mejor manera el proceso de reparación de una dolina a continuación se muestran fotografías indicando pasos a seguir:
  17. 17. A continuación un gráfico que muestra pasos generales indicando proceso de remediación Localización, limitación del área, ubicación de posibles tuberías daňadas (electricidad, agua potable o saneamiento), relleno y sellado
