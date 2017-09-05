Finding resources 4

Responsive Design Video 4 Created by: Inforum Librarians Edited by: Kathleen Scheaffer & Victoria McAuley Design update & ...
UTL Catalogue • Optimized for all screen sizes • Automatically shrinks for smaller screens & adapts to larger screens
Robarts Reference and Research Services Librarians at Robarts are there to help! You can reach them… • At the AskUs desk o...
Connect with the Inforum Inforum Faculty of Information (iSchool) 140 St. George Street, 4th & 5th Floors Toronto, Ontario...
  • Welcome to the Inforum’s Orientation Video Series on finding print and electronic resources through the University of Toronto libraries’ catalogue. The goals of this video are to familiarize you with the responsive design of the catalogue’s interface and to show you how to work with your search results.

  • The catalogue’s interface is optimized for all screen sizes, including – desktops, smartphones, and tablets. It automatically shrinks for smaller screens, and adapts to larger screens.

  • Let’s begin at the library homepage.
  • On a smaller screen, select the Research tab.
  • Once you’ve accessed research, select “find” to start your search.
  • Select the type of search you would like to perform. In this case, we would like to access books, ebooks, journals, and more.

  • Selecting this arrow provides a drop down menu under the search box that allows you to search in different fields such as ‘title’, ‘author’, ‘subject’ or ‘call number’.

  • I’m going to search for the title “privacy surveillance”.

  • I can choose to view my results as ‘text only’ by selecting the button marked “options” and then clicking “view”, “text only view”. This takes out images and the holdings information.

  • Holdings information shows which libraries have the book, its call number, and whether the book is in or out. By clicking on the link of an individual title, it shows the full information, including the holdings.

  • Selecting the jump to drop down menu will allow you to view specific information quickly.

  • You can also refine your search with facets as outlined in video 3. Facets group your search results into helpful categories. By clicking on ‘refine’ at the top left of the page, you can explore these facets to see how you can refine your search results, especially when you do a search that brings up a large numbers of results.

  • Selecting close at the top right of the screen will hide the facets.

  • The catalogue search is set to do a relevance search – that is, the search engine looks for the search words you type in, in highly relevant parts of the item’s record, such as the title, author, and subject tags.

    You can choose to sort your search results in other ways .I can change the sort order by clicking on SORT in the top right of the page, then choosing PUBLICATION DATE DOWN ARROW.
  • Notice that books published in 2017 now appear at the top of my list. Try experimenting with other ways you can sort your search results.
  • Each item in the catalogue has its own full record, with more information about the item. Clicking on the title of an item takes you to the full record.
  • You can scroll through the information, or go to specific parts by clicking on the words in the grey bar on the top of the screen.
  • In addition to the citation information such as the title, author and publication info, I can now see the subject tags assigned to this book.
  • Clicking on each subject tag will get you to a list of all other items that have this tag.
  • If I click on MORE DETAILS in the grey bar, I can see the table of contents in a CONTENTS NOTE, with the titles and authors of the individual essays in this edited collection. When you do an ANYWHERE search, the search engine searches the words in the contents .
  • Clicking on the OPTIONS icon on the right side of the page lets you do things like request an item that is signed out. Since this book is signed out, you can place a hold on it. Click on the REQUEST button, then follow the instructions to place a hold, or to request Intercampus Delivery-that is, to get a book from the U of T Mississauga or Scarborough campuses delivered to the St. George Campus.You will need to enter your library barcode and PIN.

    You can email or print this record by making the choice from the OPTIONS button. You can also get a permanent link to this record by clicking on LINK, and cutting and pasting it wherever you like.

    The Refworks icon lets you send the record information to RefWorks, a citation management software that allows you to collect and work with your book and article citations, all from one place. Clicking on the word REFWORKS will get you to a page where you can set up your RefWorks account.

    For records of e-books and e-journals, the OPTIONS button also brings up a link to report any problems you encounter when trying to get the electronic resource.
  • You can work with a set of search results by marking them, and working with them as a group, rather than one by one.
  • Clicking on the checkboxes will save that record to a marked folder. From the marked folder, you can email the set of results, or send them to RefWorks. You can do multiple searches and save records to your marked folder from each search. However, once you close the browser window, your marks will be lost.

    In summary, this video demonstrated some responsive design features of the catalogue and how to use different options displayed with your search results.
  • The Faculty of Information and Robarts Library have a great team of professionals here to help you with your research and citation questions.

    For quick reference, you can visit the Inforum, visit our website, or reach us by telephone and email.

    Robarts has in depth reference help available to University of Toronto students. Their “Ask Us” desks can help with quick reference questions, and librarians are available by consultation, email, telephone, or their website.
  • Connect with the Inforum:

    Online: https://inforum.library.utoronto.ca
    Phone: 416.978.7060
    Email: help.ischool@utoronto.ca
    Facebook: iSchool@Toronto Information Services
    Twitter: @ischool_infosrv

    This is the end of the Finding Resources Video 4. Thank you.

    1. 1. Responsive Design Video 4 Created by: Inforum Librarians Edited by: Kathleen Scheaffer & Victoria McAuley Design update & Narration by: Victoria McAuley Template by: Brenna Pladsen
    2. 2. UTL Catalogue • Optimized for all screen sizes • Automatically shrinks for smaller screens & adapts to larger screens
    27. 27. Robarts Reference and Research Services Librarians at Robarts are there to help! You can reach them… • At the AskUs desk on the 2nd Floor of Robarts • By booking a consultation https://onesearch.library.utoronto.ca/book-consultation • By emailing rob.ref@utoronto.ca • By calling 416-978-6215 • By the Ask chat reference service: https://onesearch.library.utoronto.ca/ask-librarian
    28. 28. Connect with the Inforum Inforum Faculty of Information (iSchool) 140 St. George Street, 4th & 5th Floors Toronto, Ontario M5S 3G6 Inforum Website 416-978-7060 help.ischool@utoronto.ca @ischooltorontoinfoservices @ischool_infosrv

