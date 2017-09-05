Finding Resources 2

Finding Books and Journals Video 2 Created by: Inforum Librarians Edited by: Kathleen Scheaffer & Victoria McAuley Design ...
Agenda
UTL Homepage
Book Search
Book Title Search
Book Title Search Results
Book Title Search Results
Journal Title Search
Journal Title Search Results
Journal Title Search Results
Book Call Number Search
Book Call Number Search Results
Book Author Search
Book Author Search Results
Book Keyword Search
Book Keyword Search Results
Summary
Robarts Reference and Research Services Librarians at Robarts are there to help! You can reach them… • At the AskUs desk o...
Connect with the Inforum Inforum Faculty of Information (iSchool) 140 St. George Street, 4th & 5th Floors Toronto, Ontario...
  • Welcome to Information Services’ Orientation Video Series. The goal of this video is to help you find books and journals in the University of Toronto Libraries catalogue.
  • This video will cover four sections: searching by title, searching by call number, searching by author, and searching by keyword.

  • Let’s begin at the library homepage at https://onesearch.library.utoronto.ca
    For the searches in this video, we will use the “Catalogue” menu next to the main books search box

  • Since I know the name of the book I am looking for, I will select the ‘books’ option …

  • and select “title” from the dropdown menu under the search box. I am looking for the book titled, "research design: qualitative, quantitative, and mixed methods approaches".

    I enter that title surrounded by quotation marks. Using quotation marks makes it a phrase search which increases the chances the book you want will appear at the top of your results list, as it's searching for all those words in that exact order. You don’t need to use capitals for titles when you’re searching.
    I now click the search button to see the results.

  • My results are grouped, indicating there are different editions of the book.
  • Selecting this grouped result displays the three editions of the book varying by publication year.

  • Journals can also be found by title by selecting “journal title” from the dropdown menu. I will enter the title “museum management and curatorship” and press search.

  • Not only does the catalogue locate physical copies of the journal, it also provides links to electronic resource copies if available.
  • This journal is available electronically with the most current issues offered here in the 4th result. Clicking on this link will take you to the journals’ full text.
    The first record shows that there are also paper copies of the journal in storage at Downsview. These journals can be requested-you can refer to the fourth video in the orientation series on placing a request.

  • If I only have the book’s call number, I can do a call number search by selecting this option from the drop down. I will then enter the call number of the book, “H62 .C749 2009” and press search.

  • If you only know the author’s name, you can search by author by selecting this option from the dropdown menu. I will enter in “john creswell” and press search. Searching by author is not always as precise as searching by title as you will notice the book I want is further down in the results list.
  • The most flexible way to search is to enter keywords and leave the dropdown menu set to, “anywhere.” I’ll enter the keywords, “research methods qualitative quantitative” and press search.
  • The catalogue has returned more results than my previous searches and has the advantage of showing me many other books that might be helpful for my search.
  • To summarize, this video took us through four approaches to searching books and journals in the UTL catalogue: searching by title, searching by call number, searching by author, and searching by keyword.
  • The Faculty of Information and Robarts Library have a great team of professionals here to help you with your research and citation questions.

    For quick reference, you can visit the Inforum, visit our website, or reach us by telephone and email.

    Robarts has in depth reference help available to University of Toronto students. Their “Ask Us” desks can help with quick reference questions, and librarians are available by consultation, email, telephone, or their website.
  • Connect with the Inforum:

    Online: https://inforum.library.utoronto.ca
    Phone: 416.978.7060
    Email: help.ischool@utoronto.ca
    Facebook: iSchool@Toronto Information Services
    Twitter: @ischool_infosrv

    This is the end of the Finding Resources Video 2. Thank you.

