RESTART CBD presents: Enhance Your Fitness Goals With THCV

With new cannabinoids hitting the market all the time, it can feel overwhelming to learn and benefit from each of their unique properties. We here at RESTART believe education is key, so we want to help teach you about this new cannabinoid and how THCV can play a role in enhancing your fitness goals and performance. If you're curious about new cannabinoids, or a fitness enthusiast, you'll want to tune into this conversation to learn more about THCV and it's benefits!