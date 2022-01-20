Successfully reported this slideshow.
RESTART CBD presents: Enhance Your Fitness Goals With THCV

Jan. 20, 2022
With new cannabinoids hitting the market all the time, it can feel overwhelming to learn and benefit from each of their unique properties. We here at RESTART believe education is key, so we want to help teach you about this new cannabinoid and how THCV can play a role in enhancing your fitness goals and performance. If you're curious about new cannabinoids, or a fitness enthusiast, you'll want to tune into this conversation to learn more about THCV and it's benefits!

  1. 1. WEBINAR: Enhance Your Fitness Goals With THCV 20 JANUARY 2022 12:00PM CST PRESENTED BY: Co-Founder Shayda Torabi
  2. 2. WHO IS RESTART CBD? Founded by sisters, Shayda, Sydney & Nika in Aug 2018 One of first operators in Texas Shayda won cannabis best Educator, Influencer, & Advocate RESTART voted Best CBD shop by Statesman + Chronicle #1 Rated shop on Yelp + Google
  3. 3. RESTART RETAIL 2521 RUTLAND DRIVE #150A AUSTIN, TX 78721 + RESTARTCBD.COM
  4. 4. Shopping for cannabis can be overwhelming.
  5. 5. But with the help of RESTART CBD, it doesn't have to be.
  6. 6. *DISCLAIMER* I am not a doctor, and encourage you to do further research on everything I share, at the end of the presentation I'll provide more resources for you to continue to explore your canna curiosity!
  7. 7. WHAT IS THCV?
  8. 8. What is THCV? THCV stands for Tetrahydrocannabivarin, one of 100+ different cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant 1 Researchers discovered THCV in 1973 2 It's been called "diet weed" for it's appetite- suppressing properties, and "weederal" for its energy enhancing properties. 3 THCV is federally legal as long as it is hemp- derived. But legislation is changing fast, so it’s vital to research laws in your locality. 4
  9. 9. THCV is a naturally occurring cannabinoid. It can be synthesized completely organically and naturally in the cannabis plant. The main reason for the excitement and anticipation around THCV is simply because many people are half-expecting each new cannabinoid to offer a valuable medical use.
  10. 10. Most known cannabinoids are synthesized from cannabigerol (CBG), a compound found in all forms of cannabis. CBG goes through a metabolic process from which CBD, THC, and several other cannabinoids are created. However, THCV forms after the joining of divarinolic acid and geranyl phosphate. The resulting THCVA is decarboxylated to create THCV. CBGV converts to THCVA, which eventually becomes THCV when exposed to heat or light.
  11. 11. What’s the difference between THC and THCV? THC enhances appetite. THCV may suppress appetite THC is strongly psychoactive. THCV is thought to be less psychoactive THCV is closely related to THC. THCV has a similar chemical makeup to THC. THCV uses a side chain with 3 carbon atoms, whereas THC has a side chain with 5 carbon atoms. This small difference in the chemical makeup of THCV vs THC does have big differences in the way the body metabolizes and uses them. Studies have shown that THCV can limit the effects of THC.
  12. 12. THCV acts as an antagonist of the CB1 receptor in low doses, which means you won’t experience a ‘high.’ When you increase the dose, though, something very strange happens; THCV switches behavior and acts as a CB agonist, activating the CB1 and CB2 receptors, like THC. This means you WILL get intoxicated.
  13. 13. One of the main reasons for THCV’s effects in this field is that it suppresses CB1 receptors. A study published in the Journal of Cannabis Research found that THCV decreases appetite, increases feelings of fullness, and up-regulates energy metabolism. The researchers concluded that THCV for weight loss showed a lot of promise. A small weight loss study funded by the National Institute of Health in 2021 tested the benefits of Nitro-V, a hemp extract microcapsule containing THCV. At the end of the 90-day trial period, participants who used the extract experienced weight loss without changes to diet or exercise. STUDY: Δ9-Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV): a commentary on potential therapeutic benefit for the management of obesity and diabetes. Jan 2020, PubMed THCV + Appetite
  14. 14. STUDY: Δ9-Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV): a commentary on potential therapeutic benefit for the management of obesity and diabetes. Jan 2020, PubMed
  15. 15. THCV + Appetite A human study from 2015 suggested there isn’t enough evidence to claim THCV suppresses appetite. The researchers found that 10mg of THCV was enough to affect food reward and aversion. The cannabinoid increased the activation of various brain regions in response to aversive food stimuli and chocolate. However, THCV didn’t impact how users perceived a food’s pleasantness, nor did it impact the desire for the food stimuli. STUDY: Neural Effects of Cannabinoid CB1 Neutral Antagonist Tetrahydrocannabivarin on Food Reward and Aversion in Healthy Volunteers, NIH
  16. 16. STUDY: Neural Effects of Cannabinoid CB1 Neutral Antagonist Tetrahydrocannabivarin on Food Reward and Aversion in Healthy Volunteers, NIH
  17. 17. THCV + Inflammation A study published in the British Journal of Pharmacology in 2010 found that THCV reduces swelling and pain in mice. These are two of the main symptoms of inflammation after exposure to inflammatory chemicals. This is a sign that THCV activates cannabinoid receptors. During the study, the mice received THCV after inflammatory exposure each day for four consecutive days. The scientists found that the compound reduced inflammation, and the mice did not build up a tolerance. STUDY: The plant cannabinoid Delta9-tetrahydrocannabivarin can decrease signs of inflammation and inflammatory pain in mice
  18. 18. Another benefit that we have research to back is THCV’s ability to suppress tremors associated with illnesses such as ALS, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. Scientific research also supports the fact that THCV can reduce seizures associated with epilepsy. Moreover, research indicates that THVC could reduce not only the frequency but also the severity of seizures when they occur. A study in the Epilepsia journal found that THCV worked when taken during a seizure as well as prior to seizures as a preventive measure. STUDY: Δ⁹-Tetrahydrocannabivarin suppresses in vitro epileptiform and in vivo seizure activity in adult rats THCV + TREMORS There is also evidence that THCV may help those who suffer from diabetes. In 2013, the Nutrition and Diabetes Journal studied THCV’s potential effects on Type 2 diabetes in mice. The study found that THCV produced an increase in energy expenditure and reduced glucose intolerance in obese mice. THCV also increased insulin sensitivity in the mice with diabetes. The study concluded that THVC may be a “treatment against obesity-associated glucose intolerance.” Another study in 2016 found that THCV improved pancreatic cell function in patients with Type 2 diabetes. THCV + DIABETES STUDY: Efficacy and Safety of Cannabidiol and Tetrahydrocannabivarin on Glycemic and Lipid Parameters in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Parallel Group Pilot Study
  19. 19. In reality, there isn’t enough research to determine the answer. Appetite suppression is a THCV side effect of concern in individuals with existing eating disorders. Therefore, anyone falling into that category should avoid the cannabinoid. If you use THCV, it is wise to begin with no more than 10mg. This is a dosage potentially capable of reducing certain THC side effects. It is mildly intoxicating, probably 25% as strong as delta-9-THC, and provides a clear-headed high. Does THCV Have Negative Effects?
  20. 20. ADDITIONAL RESOURCES EMAIL US AT INFO@RESTARTCBD.COM 01 SECRET RESTART CBD FACEBOOK GROUP 02
  21. 21. TALK TO OUR TEAM!
  22. 22. LEAF411: FREE cannabis nurse hotline Call 844-LEAF411(844-532-3411) Monday-Friday 8:00am-7:00pm MST Saturday & Sunday by request only Leaf411.org
  23. 23. CUSTOMER TESTIMONIALS
  24. 24. New Cannabinoid on the market: Hemp-Derived Delta 9 THC NEXT WEBINAR: 3rd Thursday of every month @12pm central time zone FEBRUARY 17TH sign up at restartcbd.com/webinar
  25. 25. Thank you! Do you have any questions?

