The word privacy can have so many meanings. Whether personal, professional or procedural, privacy can be a state of being, an action that requires compliance or a created space of safety.
Join Infosec Skills authors Chris Stevens, John Bandler and Ralph O’Brien as they discuss the intersection of privacy and cybersecurity. They’ll help you walk a path that will lead to an engaging career as a privacy specialist — a job role that grows with more opportunities year after year!
The panel will discuss:
Privacy as it relates to cybersecurity
Privacy certifications that align with your career path
Best practices for studying for IAPP certification exams
Tips for getting experience in the field of privacy
Interviewing for the privacy position you’ve been searching for
Plus your live questions on privacy as a career
