Apr. 11, 2022
A public discussion about privacy careers: Training, certification and experience

Apr. 11, 2022
The word privacy can have so many meanings. Whether personal, professional or procedural, privacy can be a state of being, an action that requires compliance or a created space of safety.

Join Infosec Skills authors Chris Stevens, John Bandler and Ralph O’Brien as they discuss the intersection of privacy and cybersecurity. They’ll help you walk a path that will lead to an engaging career as a privacy specialist — a job role that grows with more opportunities year after year!

The panel will discuss:

Privacy as it relates to cybersecurity
Privacy certifications that align with your career path
Best practices for studying for IAPP certification exams
Tips for getting experience in the field of privacy
Interviewing for the privacy position you’ve been searching for
Plus your live questions on privacy as a career

A public discussion about privacy careers: Training, certification and experience

  1. 1. What is privacy as a career?
  2. 2. What is the day-to-day work of a privacy professional within a cybersecurity career space?
  3. 3. What are some beginner privacy certifications I should be working towards? What other cert options are there for advanced specialization?
  4. 4. What are some best practices for studying for IAPP certs?
  5. 5. How do I get experience in privacy work before I’ve started a career in privacy? What are some good projects I can take on even before I have a proven track record?
  6. 6. “What types of info should I have in my head when I’m interviewing for a privacy job? Do I need to refresh my memory with my old study books, or will I know enough just from my job?” — “SecuritySam227”
  7. 7. …not only are you dealing with the question of paying/not paying the ransom, but there are potential fines from data leaks to consider. Is that ENCOURAGING people to pay with the hopes they get data back and don't have to face the "don't pay or we'll release your data" threat which could lead to fines?” — “bob_the_human_firewall”
  8. 8. https://blog.morphisec.com/is-gdpr-making-ransomware-worse “As a result, GDPR is paradoxically becoming a tool for financially motivated threat groups …”
  9. 9. “Can you talk about privacy as it relates to third-party services like Mailchimp, who said that a breach caused the leak of info from hundreds of accounts? How do you handle this type of third- party risk?” — “ejm7512”
  10. 10. “An adage says you can have security without privacy, but you can’t have privacy without security. We can define PII and talk about compliance all day, but at some point, you’ve got to apply those security and privacy controls. That’s where cybersecurity and information security experts come in. If you understand privacy through the cybersecurity lens, doors open." — Chris Stevens
  11. 11. Other questions?
  12. 12. Learn cybersecurity with Infosec Skills Infosec Skills subscription: ➢ 190+ role-based learning paths (e.g., Ethical Hacking, Digital Forensics, Advanced Intrusion Detection) ➢ 100s of hands-on labs in cloud-hosted cyber ranges ➢ Custom certification practice exams and skill assessments aligned to key cybersecurity roles Infosec Skills live boot camp: ➢ Live, instructor-led training (in-person or live online) ➢ Free annual Infosec Skills subscription ➢ 1-year extended access to all boot camp video replays and materials ➢ Exam voucher and Exam Pass Guarantee infosecinstitute.com/skills
  13. 13. Free year of Infosec Skills And the winner for a one-year subscription to Infosec Skills is … infosecinstitute.com/skills (Valued at $599)
  14. 14. About us Infosec believes knowledge is power when fighting cybercrime. We help IT and security professionals advance their careers with skills development and certifications while empowering all employees with security awareness and privacy training to stay cyber- safe at work and home. www.infosecinstitute.com

