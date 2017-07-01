Practical Blockchains: Building on Bitcoin

Video and slides synchronized, mp3 and slide download available at URL http://bit.ly/2tb55dd.



Peter Todd answers the questions: why use Bitcoin over other blockchains, what are safe, future proof ways to peg data to Bitcoin's blockchain and what is Bitcoin script, and how it can be used. Filmed at qconlondon.com.



Peter Todd is an independent applied cryptography consultant known for his research and educational work on better understanding and making use of "blockchain" technology, with a particular focus on scalability. He's also a long time contribution to Bitcoin Core, as well as maintainer of the python-bitcoinlib and OpenTimestamps projects.