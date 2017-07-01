Building On Bitcoin Peter Todd Mar 8th 2017 37EC 7D7B 0A21 7CDB 4B4E 007E 7FAB 1142 67E4 FA04 Peter Todd QCon London
What are we accomplishing? Most software development makes things possible. But security is about making things impossible...
What kind of work are we doing? ”Blockchain” apps are cryptographic protocols. Peter Todd QCon London
What is ”blockchain” cryptography? ”Blockchain” cryptography proves things. Peter Todd QCon London
Timestamps What is proven: Message m existed before time t. How: OpenTimestamps Peter Todd QCon London
Uniqueness What is proven: Key k is maps to value v globally. How: Transaction Outputs (Single-Use-Seals) Peter Todd QCon ...
Proof-of-Publication What is proven: Message m reached a large audience. How: Hash-Lock Scripts Peter Todd QCon London
Proof-of-Burn What is proven: Thing x cost v to create. How: Bitcoin Sacriﬁces Peter Todd QCon London
Why use Bitcoin? Stability Peter Todd QCon London
Why use Bitcoin? Proof-of-Work Peter Todd QCon London
Thank you! Peter Todd QCon London
Practical Blockchains: Building on Bitcoin

×