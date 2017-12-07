Theres No AI Without IA with Seth Earley

Artificial intelligence (AI) is getting lots of attention but one key aspect is often overlooked, understated, or underestimated: the training of the AI through the behind-the-scenes preparation of the data. Getting an AI application to actually do something useful does not happen by magic. Algorithms are in place today, but until the system is taught, it will not produce the results you are hoping for. The more research you do, the more you realize that AI only works when it has the data it needs to spot trends, identify patterns, and provide functionality. No data? No AI. And it can't use just any unstructured data. The data needs to be high-quality data. Yes, it can be messy, but it can’t be poor quality. And depending on the application, the data will require structure and curation. Attend this keynote presentation from Seth Earley, CEO of Earley Information Sciences, to learn how to train your AI, the kinds of data that are needed to make it work, and why intelligent content is vital for artificial intelligence. November 30, 2017