Theres No AI Without IA with Seth Earley

Information Development World November 30th, 2017 There's No AI without IA
Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. SETH EARLEY - BIOGRAPHY CEO and Founder Earley Info...
Perspective on Intelligent Technologies (There is no magic …)
Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Reality versus Aspiration Market place is crowded a...
Market Size vs Investment Opus Research: Growth of industry from $1 billion in 2016 to $4.5 billion globally by 2021 CB Insights: $14.9 billion in investment between 2012 and 2016
What is the implication of $15b in funding for companies chasing a $1b market? You will be receiving a lot of phone calls.
Intelligent Virtual Assistants Are Evolving…
Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. “But even those personalities required proficiency ...
Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Governance Models There’s no magic Knowledge Engine...
Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Knowledge Management challenge is usually put i...
Chatbots are a channel to information Virtual Assistants and Bots are retrieval mechanisms Search and AI driven assistants are on a continuum Search & Retrieval
Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bots and IVAs = Retrieval Mechanisms Search, Knowle...
Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Information Retrieval Continuum BASIC SEARCH ENGINE...
CASE STUDY: APPLIED MATERIALS FIELD SERVICE KNOWLEDGE PORTAL Taxonomy Driven Semantic Search Integration
Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Challenge Inability to locate content due to incons...
Key to Integration of 10+ Data Sources: Taxonomy-Driven Semantic Layer
Customer Engineer Search Experience Part Search Experience
Customer Engineer Search Experience Collaboratively Authored Part Details
Customer Engineer Search Experience System Integration Structured Content from SAP for Part #
Viewing Media Images and Media Tagged With Part #
Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. “This is awesome, you have exceeded my expectations...
Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. An Intelligent Agent 31 • At its core, an Intellige...
Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. ABIe Features – Avatar Driven Search Application Se...
ABIe Features – Custom Result Sets Displays PDFs in a document view Can Rate & Comment on any document "Best Bets" defined for help context
Ontology Development and Knowledge Mapping ABI manual maps – Concept Topics Job Aid maps - Process Topics FAQ maps - QA Pairs All organized within their own taxonomy
Bot Front End to Search Applications "Conversational Search"
Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bot Front End to Search Applications • Allows for n...
Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Building a Bot Factory: A Scalable Approach to Chat...
Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Biggest Challenges of AI Projects Unrealistic e...
Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Elements of a scalable bot approach 41 Automation –...
Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Why a bot “factory” approach? 42 • Large complex pr...
Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Standardized/Normalized Content is Portable and Reu...
Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. TRAINING AIDS CALL LOGS CUSTOMER PROFILE DATA ANALY...
Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 46 CONTACT US GENERAL INFORMATION www.earley.com PO...
Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Detailed Process View 48 Document Decomposition & L...
Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. OUR CLIENTS 17 of the Fortune 10 Pharmaceuticals Co...
Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. A BROAD SPECTRUM OF SOLUTIONS B2C Digital Commerce ...
Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 52 1994 YEAR FOUNDED. Boston HEADQUARTERED. 50+ SPE...
Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 5 AWARDS & RECOGNITION 2017 100 Companies that Matt...
Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. THOUGHT LEADERSHIP 54 Founded in 2005 >3,400 member...
Artificial intelligence (AI) is getting lots of attention but one key aspect is often overlooked, understated, or underestimated: the training of the AI through the behind-the-scenes preparation of the data. Getting an AI application to actually do something useful does not happen by magic. Algorithms are in place today, but until the system is taught, it will not produce the results you are hoping for. The more research you do, the more you realize that AI only works when it has the data it needs to spot trends, identify patterns, and provide functionality. No

  1. 1. Information Development World November 30th, 2017 There’s No AI without IA
  2. 2. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Agenda AI and the Hype Curve The Bigger Picture – AI and the Enterprise Search & Retrieval • Knowledge Portal • Virtual Agent • Conversational Search Building a Bot Factory
  3. 3. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. SETH EARLEY - BIOGRAPHY CEO and Founder Earley Information Science @sethearley seth@earley.com www.linkedin.com/in/sethearley Over 20 years experience Current work Co-author Editor Member Former Co-Chair Founder Former adjunct professor Speaker AIIM Master Trainer Course Developer & Master Instructor Data science and technology, content and knowledge management systems, background in sciences (chemistry) Enterprise IA and Semantic Search Information Organization and Access Industry conferences on knowledge and information management Northeastern University Boston Knowledge Management Forum Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Science and Technology Council Metadata Project Committee Editorial Journal of Applied Marketing Analytics Data Analytics Department IEEE IT Professional Magazine Practical Knowledge Management from IBM Press Cognitive computing, knowledge and data management systems, taxonomy, ontology and metadata governance strategies
  4. 4. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. AI and The Hype Curve “What seems to be AI, is really vast knowledge, combined with a sophisticated UX” https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/01/02/ai_was_the_fake_news_of_2016/ http://www.rogerschank.com/fraudulent-claims-made-by-IBM-about-Watson-and- AI “The definition of “AI” has been stretched so that it generously encompasses pretty much anything with an algorithm”
  5. 5. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 6 When it works, we don’t call it AI “When [AI] finally works, it gets co-opted by some other part of the field. So, by definition, no AI ever works; if it works, it’s not AI” MIT AI Course* *https://ocw.mit.edu/courses/electrical-engineering-and-computer-science/6-825-techniques-in-artificial-intelligence-sma-5504-fall-2002/lecture-notes/Lecture1Final.pdf
  6. 6. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 7 When it works, we don’t call it AI AI is embedded in almost every technology we touch. In fact, an early “AI application” was word processing- the software we take for granted applied the judgment that a skilled typesetter would use when laying out a document. Spell check Self driving cars Speech recognition
  7. 7. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 8 Turning your friends into creepy dogs
  8. 8. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. How is AI used in the workplace? Most AI is behind the scenes, embedded in application functionality rather than being used as stand alone tools. There are few “pure” AI applications that the typical knowledge worker leverages Most are used to identify patterns in large data sets (for example, anomaly detection, risk analysis, customer purchase patterns, market segmentation, next best action, demand predictions) Unless you are a data scientist, many of these applications are not readily usable Text Analytics, a long time staple of KM and content management, is now called “AI”
  9. 9. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 10 What was once called Text Analytics is now called AI Content/Text Analytics allows derivation of structure and identification of patterns within unstructured content and text. • Knowledge extraction • Mitigation of compliance risks • Removal of Personally Identifiable Information (PII) • Removal of Redundant, Outdated and Trivial (ROT) content • Protection of intellectual property • Identification of patterns of fraud • Development of Question Answering systems • Training of Intelligent Virtual Assistants and Chat bots • Detection of customer sentiment • Prediction of credit risks • Feature extraction from product data These approaches have always leveraged some form of machine learning algorithm
  10. 10. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 11 Machine Learning Machine learning algorithms iteratively use results of analysis to refine an outcome. Outputs are fed back to refine how the algorithm produces an answer. Example: Spell correction on your smart phone can learn unique spelling of words • Unsupervised learning – look at this data and identify patterns and anomalies – “make sense of the information” • Supervised learning – look for this particular pattern of information based on examples Providing multiple examples of user questions (“I need to change my password”, “I forgot my password”, “I can’t log in”, etc) allows supervised learning to classify intent – the user’s objective or goal.
  11. 11. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Perspective on Intelligent Technologies (There is no magic …)
  12. 12. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Reality versus Aspiration Market place is crowded and noisy Vendors hype is difficult to separate from reality Significant amounts of functionality is aspirational Vendors R&D will be at customer’s expense Technology is quickly evolving and capabilities will accelerate
  13. 13. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Market Size vs Investment Opus Research: Growth of industry from $1 billion in 2016 to $4.5 billion globally by 2021 CB Insights: $14.9 billion in investment between 2012 and 2016
  14. 14. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. What is the implication of $15b in funding for companies chasing a $1b market? You will be receiving a lot of phone calls.
  15. 15. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Intelligent Virtual Assistants Are Evolving…
  16. 16. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. “But even those personalities required proficiency in other facets of the technology such as an expertly developed domain model” “Because intelligent virtual assistants are focused within a domain model, they benefit from a clearly defined knowledge base and are able to go much deeper and stay within those bounds…” Source: Analyst Gigaom Research https://gigaom.com/2014/09/01/the-next-step-for-intelligent-virtual-assistants-its-time-to- consolidate/ “…domain models and ontologies are important” All Require Domain Modeling and Knowledge Base Development
  17. 17. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Governance Models There’s no magic Knowledge Engineer Knowledge Engineer Knowledge Engineer Assistant Supervisor Integration Engine Domain Models Knowledge Bases Harmonized Metadata Quality Data Curated Content Analytics Programs Content Models … and Knowledge EngineeringRequires Human Intervention … IPSoft’s Amelia Example Example EIS Knowledge Artifacts
  18. 18. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Knowledge Management challenge is usually put into language that confuses the issue: Vendors say that they need to “train the AI” What do you “train the AI” with? …high value knowledge assets (quality data and curated content) The Knowledge Management Challenge
  19. 19. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Chatbots are a channel to information Virtual Assistants and Bots are retrieval mechanisms Search and AI driven assistants are on a continuum Search & Retrieval
  20. 20. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bots and IVAs = Retrieval Mechanisms Search, Knowledge Portals, Virtual Agents and Intelligent Assistants are retrieval mechanisms that can be described along a continuum of complexity and functionality. “Bots” are a generic term describing a chat interaction with one of these tools “Conversational Commerce” describes a range or mechanisms for improving the customer experience using this class of tools across a variety of interactions. Search to Intelligent Assistant Retrieval Continuum All require a foundational knowledge architecture
  21. 21. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Information Retrieval Continuum BASIC SEARCH ENGINE KNOWLEDGE PORTAL VIRTUAL AGENT INTELLIGENT ASSISTANT KNOWLEDGE BASE Any text Multiple sources Keyword or full text query None necessary, but Improves with metadata Search box, documents list Search Multiple sources, separate Ontologies and schemas Full text query or Faceted Exploration Ontologies, clustering, classification Role-Based Search, classification, databases Domain specific Highly curated sources Query, explore facets Offers related info Conversational NLP, search, classification Process engines Dynamic. Info enrichment improves with interaction Implicit query / Recommends based on users’ history Conversational, retains context, personalized NLP, search, classification Machine Learning Ontologies, clustering, classification, NLP Ontologies, clustering, classification, NLP, personalization SEARCH INTERACTION INFORMATION ARCHITECTURE USER EXPERIENCE ENABLING TECHNOLOGY We will review two classes of these applications
  22. 22. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CASE STUDY: APPLIED MATERIALS FIELD SERVICE KNOWLEDGE PORTAL Taxonomy Driven Semantic Search Integration 23
  23. 23. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Challenge Inability to locate content due to inconsistent terminology • PDFs – manuals, drawings and scans • Communities – forums, shared drives, bulletin boards • Knowledge Management – tips, Best Known Methods Ontologies and domain models allowed semantic integration and normalization Role based access reduced 10 – 15 data sources routinely accessed by field engineers to single search interface Automated approaches using text analytics and entity extraction to reduce expense and complexity of manual tagging and curation Content complexity, cost and security requirements • Detailed product, content and data relationships • Inconsistent manual tagging failed to meet quality standards • Need to protect customer, company IP • DRM for preventing piracy / reverse engineering of products, parts • Secure service IP from competitive service providers Complex, diverse information sources • Structured data from SAP and diagnostics tools • Unstructured data from technical publications, product libraries, digital assets Solution Facets surfaced in user interface to facilitate retrieval and discovery
  24. 24. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Key to Integration of 10+ Data Sources: Taxonomy-Driven Semantic Layer
  25. 25. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Customer Engineer Search Experience Part Search Experience
  26. 26. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Customer Engineer Search Experience Collaboratively Authored Part Details
  27. 27. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Customer Engineer Search Experience System Integration Structured Content from SAP for Part #
  28. 28. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Viewing Media Images and Media Tagged With Part #
  29. 29. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. “This is awesome, you have exceeded my expectations on what I thought was possible.” Mike Barton, President Allstate Business Insurance CASE STUDY: ALLSTATE’S VIRTUAL AGENT Chat Driven Information Access 30
  30. 30. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. An Intelligent Agent 31 • At its core, an Intelligent Virtual Assistant is an information access mechanism • Leverages many principles of search • Contextualizes the user’s task, intent, objective • Provides specific answers, not a list of documents • Based on use cases and user scenarios Example Intelligent Agent Outcome: Improved Call Center Efficiency and Agent Productivity
  31. 31. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. ABIe Features – Avatar Driven Search Application Search-based application Integrated as context-sensitive help for the quote and issue system Direct search & display of DITA XML content, plus PDFs and Office documents. Displays “Best Bets” for help contexts Offers a link to Chat for certain queries FAQ results type: Displays Q&A, not a link to the document
  32. 32. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. ABIe Features – Custom Result Sets Displays PDFs in a document view Can Rate & Comment on any document “Best Bets” defined for help context
  33. 33. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Ontology Development and Knowledge Mapping ABI manual maps – Concept Topics Job Aid maps - Process Topics FAQ maps - QA Pairs All organized within their own taxonomy
  34. 34. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bot Front End to Search Applications “Conversational Search” 35
  35. 35. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bot Front End to Search Applications • Allows for natural interaction with complex information • System “disambiguates” through clarification questions • Bot framework can route questions to specialized information sources • Leverages existing assets and architectures • Uses machine learning to classify intent according to business rules and user scenarios • Varies conversation based on user role “Conversational Search” 36
  36. 36. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 37
  37. 37. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 38
  38. 38. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Building a Bot Factory: A Scalable Approach to Chatbots Chatbots are a channel to knowledge Knowledge engineering is foundational to successful chatbot projects Using a chatbot platform enables reuse and faster time to value 39
  39. 39. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Biggest Challenges of AI Projects Unrealistic expectations Over promised functionality Incorrect resources devoted to initiative Overly broad scope “Moon shot” projects Overly complex technology stack Lack of “training data” 40
  40. 40. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Elements of a scalable bot approach 41 Automation – organizations need a “bot factory” model rather than a one off, special purpose bot. This approach enables: Reusability • Investments in training content and knowledge assets will fully utilized • Standardized assets and design elements can be repurposed in new bots Scalability • By using a combination of automated and manual approaches for extraction of ontologies and content components, new bots can be deployed more quickly and cost effectively • Managing design elements in a platform agnostic tool is the only way to control deployment of hundreds or thousands of bots across multiple technologies Portability • Standardizing content, assets and design elements outside of bot platform prevents vendor lock in, allows for new modules and best of breed components • Refactored content and design elements will be managed in an ontology for migration into other bots, tools, technologies
  41. 41. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Why a bot “factory” approach? 42 • Large complex problems need to be broken into smaller pieces • Bots will be solutions to specific problems • Alexa has 6,000 “skills” – a skill is a set of intents, triggers and content • These components need to be managed • Rather than programming bots one by one, creating reusable components will reduce costs and effort
  42. 42. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Standardized/Normalized Content is Portable and Reusable 43 Standardized domain specific schemas for reuse Field 1 Field 2 Field n … Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field n … ELearning, FAQ’s, Troubleshooting charts, support articles Componentized content Tagging for ingestion Componentized content can be repurposed across tools and technologies Improved CSR Information Access Faster time to value for all information access scenarios Portability across AI and Chatbot systems Improved customer self service Metrics aligned with specific content performance
  43. 43. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. EIS Bot Factory Workstreams • Content type and variable definitions • Classification schema design • Feature engineering • Vocabulary development • Associative relationship mapping • Deconstruction and componentization of FAQ’s, troubleshooting guides, reference materials, e-learning modules, etc. • Content refactoring and component tagging • Integration of component models with user experience • Crowdsourcing of phrase variations for intent triggers (utterances) • Classification of intent using customer issue and query data • Entity extraction training and tuning • Escalation and handoff model • Feedback workflow design: utterance, intent and knowledge • Success metric design • Governance and accountability model • Speech to text conversion • Text mining/ analytics on call logs / support content • Search analytics • User journey mapping • Scenarios and use cases • Identification of repeatable, unambiguous processes • Deconstruction of user journeys into dialogue components • Precoordinated intent design • Disambiguation models • Intent entity extraction • dialogue context tagging model PROCESS ANALYSIS DIALOGUE DESIGN & INTENT CLASSIFICATION CONTENT ANALYSIS, DOMAIN MODELING & ONTOLOGY DESIGN COMPONENTIZATION OF KNOWLEDGE CONTENT TRAINING DATA CORPUS DEVELOPMENT HYBRID LEARNING & CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT MODEL CREATION
  44. 44. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. TRAINING AIDS CALL LOGS CUSTOMER PROFILE DATA ANALYTICS & ACTIVITY SOCIAL NETWORKS DEMOGRAPHIC & ETHNOGRAPHIC DATA SENTIMENT ANALYSIS SERVICES & OFFERS CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE ENRICHED BY KNOWLEDGE BOT MATURITY & SCALABILITY Combining Platform Independent Knowledge with Agent-Bot Collaboration for Scalability & Customer Experience
  45. 45. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 46 CONTACT US GENERAL INFORMATION www.earley.com PO Box 292 Carlisle, MA 01741 781-444-0287 Seth Earley CEO/Founder Seth@earley.com 781-820-8080 https://www.linkedin.com/in/sethearley Jeanna Giordano Client Partner Jeanna.Giordnano@earley.com 609-309-1083 https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeannagiordano
  46. 46. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. APPENDIX 47
  47. 47. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Detailed Process View 48 Document Decomposition & Learning & Componentization WordMap ML Ontology Manager Knowledge Engineer Dialog Designer Dialog Development ELearning, FAQ’s, Troubleshooting charts, support articles Componentization Domain Modeling AI Engineer Content Processing Content Analysis Ingestion into Ontology Dialog Tagging (Redacted view of a client ontology)
  48. 48. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. OUR CLIENTS 17 of the Fortune 10 Pharmaceuticals Companies of the Fortune 10 Retailing Companies of the Fortune 100 12 of the Internet Retailer Top 50 7 6 5 of the Fortune 20 Life Sciences Companies
  49. 49. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. A BROAD SPECTRUM OF SOLUTIONS B2C Digital Commerce B2B Digital Commerce B2E Digital Workplace CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE DIGITAL ASSET MGMT. CONTEXTUAL SEARCH DIGITAL COMMERCE WEB CONTENT MGMT. METRICS & ATTRIBUTION CONTENT MARKETING MASTER DATA MGMT. BIG DATA ANALYTICS PRODUCT INFORMATION MGMT. ENTERPRISE CONTENT MGMT. BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE CONTEXT-AWARE INFORMATION ARCHITECTURE Strategy Taxonomy Metadata Integration Workflow Governance 50
  50. 50. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. “This is awesome, you have exceeded my expectations on what I thought was possible.” Mike Barton, President Allstate Business Insurance WHAT CLIENTS SAY ABOUT EIS “We spent millions upgrading technology …. Looking back, I’d get the taxonomy right from the beginning.” Chief Marketing Officer $8B Scientific Equipment Maker “The value that Earley brought was visible from the beginning - Helping us to arrive at a consensus and a path forward.” VP Product Management High-tech Manufacturer 51
  51. 51. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 52 1994 YEAR FOUNDED. Boston HEADQUARTERED. 50+ SPECIALISTS & GROWING. Earley Information Science is a specialized information agency. We support measurable business outcomes by organizing your data, content and knowledge assets. Our proven methodologies are designed specifically to address product data, content assets, customer data, and corporate knowledge bases. We deliver scalable governance- driven solutions to the world’s leading brands, driving measurable business results. We make information more useable, findable, and valuable.
  52. 52. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 5 AWARDS & RECOGNITION 2017 100 Companies that Matter in KM 2016 100 Companies that Matter in KM 2015 100 Companies that Matter in KM 2014 100 Companies that Matter in KM 2014 Trend-Setting Products Award 2013 Trend-Setting Products Award 2008 Trend-Setting Products Award (Wordmap) 2013 Applied Materials’ added to InformationWeek 500 List of Business Innovators • “Cognitive Search Is Ready To Rev Up Your Enterprise’s IQ” • “Google-ize Your Site-Search Experience” • “Polishing Up Your Products — Why PIM Really Matters” • “Artificial Intelligence Solution Landscape” ANALYST MENTIONS • “Unlocking the Hidden Value of Information (Applied Materials)” 2015 KM Reality Award (Allstate Business Insurance, ABIe project)
  53. 53. Copyright © 2017 Earley Information Science, Inc. All Rights Reserved. THOUGHT LEADERSHIP 54 Founded in 2005 >3,400 members worldwide Founded in 2015 800 attendees Educational Courses Information Organization and Access Enterprise IA and Semantic Search Podcast on Information Science topics

