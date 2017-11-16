Reunião geral de catequistas novembro 2017

B íblia é a ferramenta E ucaristia é o alimento M estre é o exemplo V erdade é a de Cristo I rmandade é necessária N atura...
O R A Ç Ã O D E C O M P R O M I S S O
ORAÇÃO • Porque sabemos que as adversidades estarão presentes em cada dia da nossa missão: DÁ-NOS UM CORAÇÃO GRANDE PARA A...
QUE FERRAMENTAS? • 37 Catequistas • 362 Catequizandos • Conhecimento • Sabedoria • Recursos materiais
QUE NOS MOVE PARA USAR ESTAS FERRAMENTAS?
QUE CONSCIÊNCIA DEVEMOS TER PARA AGIR? • Confiança no Espírito Santo • Eucaristia - centro de vida • Necessidade de tempo ...
ADVENTO 2017 JESUS, PODES ENTRAR NA MINHA CASA E NO MEU CORAÇÃO
OBJETIVOS • Compreender o verdadeiro significado do Natal – celebrar o NASCIMENTO DE JESUS – que é Deus que vem ao nosso e...
PROPOSTA • Vamos deixar-nos encontrar pelo Senhor. Ele está sempre à nossa porta, bate e espera. Quer habitar connosco, pa...
METODOLOGIA • O aviso de porta é este ano o símbolo da caminhada do Advento. Normalmente coloca-se para proibir alguém de ...
METODOLOGIA • Construir em família uma Coroa de Natal com espaço para colocar 4 velas (1 em cada semana). • Falar em famíl...
METODOLOGIA • Pode copiar o aviso de porta e oferecer aos vizinhos e/ou amigos. • Partilhar o bem alimentar semanal dando ...
TEMPO E MODO DE REALIZAÇÃO • A distribuição dos avisos de porta inicia-se no dia 3 de dezembro – 1º Domingo do Advento – n...
TEMPO E MODO DE REALIZAÇÃO • A partilha dos bens alimentares devem ser trazidos pelos catequizandos para a catequese em ca...
RECOMENDAÇÃO ESPECIAL • Reservar no tempo da catequese um momento para explicar a caminhada e os seus objetivos. • Propor-...
INFORMAÇÕES • Magusto • Festa da Luz – Guião já aprovado pelo Sr. Pe. Diniz • Grupos e fichas de catequese – Há disfunções...
INFORMAÇÕES • Reuniões de Pais – quem assume fazê-las? • Celebrações Penitenciais – tema comum e confissões individuais. •...
VAMOS PREPARAR O MAGUSTO! CORTAR AS CASTANHAS! QUEM VEM AJUDAR A PÔR AS MESAS AMANHÃ?
Reunião geral de catequistas novembro 2017
Reunião geral de catequistas novembro 2017
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Reunião geral de catequistas novembro 2017

26 views

Published on

Reunião geral de catequistas novembro 2017 Igreja de São Jose

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Reunião geral de catequistas novembro 2017

  1. 1. B íblia é a ferramenta E ucaristia é o alimento M estre é o exemplo V erdade é a de Cristo I rmandade é necessária N aturalidade é a ajuda D eus é a essência O ração é o caminho S antidade é o horizonte
  2. 2. O R A Ç Ã O D E C O M P R O M I S S O
  3. 3. ORAÇÃO • Porque sabemos que as adversidades estarão presentes em cada dia da nossa missão: DÁ-NOS UM CORAÇÃO GRANDE PARA AMAR! DÁ-NOS UM CORAÇÃO FORTE PARA LUTAR! • Porque teremos que lidar com a pouca adesão das famílias e a irreverência das crianças: • Porque vamos ter dias de pouca tolerância e momentos de vacilar no nosso caminho:
  4. 4. QUE FERRAMENTAS? • 37 Catequistas • 362 Catequizandos • Conhecimento • Sabedoria • Recursos materiais
  5. 5. QUE NOS MOVE PARA USAR ESTAS FERRAMENTAS?
  6. 6. QUE CONSCIÊNCIA DEVEMOS TER PARA AGIR? • Confiança no Espírito Santo • Eucaristia - centro de vida • Necessidade de tempo oração • Primazia do encontro com Deus – catequizandos • Conhecer as nossas capacidades • Humildade e disponibilidade • Enquadramento das realidades familiares • …
  7. 7. ADVENTO 2017 JESUS, PODES ENTRAR NA MINHA CASA E NO MEU CORAÇÃO
  8. 8. OBJETIVOS • Compreender o verdadeiro significado do Natal – celebrar o NASCIMENTO DE JESUS – que é Deus que vem ao nosso encontro. • Tomar consciência de que Jesus quer nascer no nosso coração e entrar na nossa casa. • Comprometer-se a levar esta VERDADE àqueles que celebram o Natal com outras motivações. • Viver em comunhão com os objetivos do Plano Pastoral Diocesano – evangelização e espiritualidade.
  9. 9. PROPOSTA • Vamos deixar-nos encontrar pelo Senhor. Ele está sempre à nossa porta, bate e espera. Quer habitar connosco, partilhar das nossas experiências, entrar em nós, renovar o nosso coração, dar um sentido novo à nossa vida. Pede-nos um coração aberto e uma porta escancarada. • Vamos contagiar outras pessoas – familiares, amigos, vizinhos – e fazer festa. Convidá-los a fazer uma Coroa de Natal e falar-lhes da proposta de partilha e de oração.
  10. 10. METODOLOGIA • O aviso de porta é este ano o símbolo da caminhada do Advento. Normalmente coloca-se para proibir alguém de entrar no nosso quarto. Mas este tem um novo sentido – Convidar Jesus a entrar. Deverá ser colocado em local visível (por exemplo na porta da casa ou do quarto).
  11. 11. METODOLOGIA • Construir em família uma Coroa de Natal com espaço para colocar 4 velas (1 em cada semana). • Falar em família da mensagem e do propósito inscrito no aviso de porta. • Ler em família o texto bíblico referido no aviso de porta e comentar o seu conteúdo. • Rezar a oração proposta, depois de acender a vela da coroa (gesto semanal).
  12. 12. METODOLOGIA • Pode copiar o aviso de porta e oferecer aos vizinhos e/ou amigos. • Partilhar o bem alimentar semanal dando assim corpo à função sócio caritativa da Igreja – ajudar os mais necessitados. (Instituição – Gaiatos de Miranda)
  13. 13. TEMPO E MODO DE REALIZAÇÃO • A distribuição dos avisos de porta inicia-se no dia 3 de dezembro – 1º Domingo do Advento – na Eucaristia das 11 horas. Durante a semana que precede esta data, os catequistas devem sensibilizar os catequizandos para o tempo litúrgico e para participarem na Eucaristia, onde receberão um presente. • No dia 17 de dezembro, são disponibilizados os avisos de porta do 3º e 4º domingos, pois muitos dos catequizando vão de férias para os avós e/ou familiares para as suas aldeias.
  14. 14. TEMPO E MODO DE REALIZAÇÃO • A partilha dos bens alimentares devem ser trazidos pelos catequizandos para a catequese em cada uma das semanas do Advento, considerando que na semana de 11 a 16 de dezembro trarão massa e açúcar. • Na Igreja será construída uma casa, onde se coloca na porta o aviso de porta semanal para que a comunidade se integre na caminhada deste tempo litúrgico.
  15. 15. RECOMENDAÇÃO ESPECIAL • Reservar no tempo da catequese um momento para explicar a caminhada e os seus objetivos. • Propor-se a fazer com os catequizandos a experiência proposta, dando o exemplo de conversão e caridade.
  16. 16. INFORMAÇÕES • Magusto • Festa da Luz – Guião já aprovado pelo Sr. Pe. Diniz • Grupos e fichas de catequese – Há disfunções? • Plano de Atividades – corrigido após reunião com a Coordenação no passado sábado, 11 de novembro • Primeira Comunhão – os 2 grupos no dia 13 de maio • Natal na Rua – Cânticos à porta da Igreja no final da catequese • Adoração ao Santíssimo – 6º ano junta-se ao 5º ano
  17. 17. INFORMAÇÕES • Reuniões de Pais – quem assume fazê-las? • Celebrações Penitenciais – tema comum e confissões individuais. • Festa da Epifania – Tema Pastoral será o mote com representação dos momentos e / ou atitudes de aproximação do/ao Senhor – Visitação (iniciação à catequese; Maria e Isabel; pastores; magos; grupo orante; grupo de visitadores a doentes ou presos). • Retiro do 6º ano – 19 de maio a agendar e planear com o Sr. Pe. Diniz e possível integração dos catequizandos de S. João Batista.
  18. 18. VAMOS PREPARAR O MAGUSTO! CORTAR AS CASTANHAS! QUEM VEM AJUDAR A PÔR AS MESAS AMANHÃ?

×