Esquema de programacion 2019 2 do cta tarma

PROGRAMACIÓN CURRICULAR ANUAL 2019 I. DATOS INFORMATIVOS 1.1 DIRECCIÓN REGIONAL DE EDUCACIÓN : JUNÍN 1.2 UNIDADDEGESTIÓNED...
III. CALENDARIZACIÓN: IV. DESCRIPCIÓN GENERAL COMPETENCIAS CAPACIDADES ESTÁNDAR DE APRENDIZAJE INDAGA MEDIANTE MÉTODOS CIE...
Evalúa y comunica el proceso y resultadosdesu indagación EXPLICA EL MUNDO FÍSICO BASÁNDOSE EN CONOCIMIENTOS SOBRE LOS SERE...
CIENTÍFICOS PARA CONSTRUIR CONOCIMIENTOS Diseña estrategias para hacer indagación relaciones de causalidad entre las varia...
 Describe como a través de los procesos de fotosíntesis y respiración se produce la energía que la célula utiliza para pr...
PROBLEMAS DE SU ENTORNO. Implementa la alternativa de solución tecnológica estructura, y su función. Selecciona instrument...
EMPATÍA Identificación afectiva con los sentimientos del otro y disposición para apoyar y comprender sus circunstancias. X...
Unidad I Movimientoy fuerza de los cuerpos – el calor y la temperatura ¿Cómo construirun modeloque permita comprenderel mo...
Unidad II: Principios inmediatos. Las células ¿Son todas iguales? La materia viva está conformada por células, y todos som...
Unidad III Función de circulación, respiración y excreción Sistema esquelético, muscular ¿Cómo funcionanlos sistemas de ci...
son capaces de producir una demanda de adaptación al organismo que, cuando sobrepasa ciertos límites, altera su funcionami...
 Módulos, Maquetas, Kit de microscopio, Materiales de laboratorio- Láminas  Computadora, impresora, fotocopiadora, multi...
UNIDAD DE APRENDIZAJE N° 01 1. INFORMACIÓN: a) INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA : “SAN RAMÓN” b) GRADO Y SECCIÓN : SEGUNDO GRADO: “A-...
 Sustenta si sus conclusiones responden a la pregunta de indagación, y si los procedimientos, mediciones, cálculos y ajus...
DISEÑA Y CONSTRUYE SOLUCIONES TECNOLÓGICAS PARA RESOLVER PROBLEMAS DE SU ENTORNO. Determina una alternativa de solución te...
EMPATÍA Identificación afectiva con los sentimientos del otro y disposición para apoyar y comprender sus circunstancias. R...
7. ORGANIZACIÓNDELOSAPRENDIZAJES COMPETENCIAS CAPACIDADES Nº SESIÓN DESEMPEÑOS PRECISADO CAMPO TEMÁTICO ACTIVIDADES / ESTR...
Diseñayconstruye soluciones Indaga, mediante métodos científicos, para construir conocimientos Explica el mundo físico, ba...
Explica el mundo físico, basado en conocimientos sobre los seres vivos, materia y energía, biodiversidad, Tierra y univers...
8. EVALUACIÓN COMPETENCIA DESEMPEÑOS PRECISADOS EVIDENCIAS DE APRENDIZAJE INSTRUMENT OS DE EVALUACIÓN Indaga, mediante mét...
Formula problemas relacionando distancia, velocidad, tiempo. Justifica que el MRUV es aquel cuya velocidad experimenta v...
9. MATERIALES Y RECURSOS EDUCATIVOS  Módulos  Maquetas  Kit de microscopio  Materiales de laboratorio  Láminas  Comp...
  1. 1. PROGRAMACIÓN CURRICULAR ANUAL 2019 I. DATOS INFORMATIVOS 1.1 DIRECCIÓN REGIONAL DE EDUCACIÓN : JUNÍN 1.2 UNIDADDEGESTIÓNEDUCATIVALOCAL : TARMA 1.3 INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA : SAN RAMÓN 1.4 ÁREA : CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGÍA 1.5 CICLO : VI 1.6 GRADO : SEGUNDO 1.7 SECCIONES : “A, B,C,D,E,F” 1.8 HORAS SEMANALES : 5 HORAS 1.9 DIRECTOR : Dr. DAVID CHÁVEZ PONCE 1.10 SUB DIRECTOR : Lic. GIOVANY ROJAS LAVADO 1.11 DOCENTE RESPONSABLE : MARÍA DE LOS ÁNGELES ROMERO MARTÍNEZ : FAUSTO URETA ATACHAGUA II. ENFOQUE DEL ÁREA DE CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGÍA: INDAGACIÓN Y ALFABETIZACIÓN CIENTÍFICA Y TECNOLÓGICA (Fundamentación) - La indagacióncientífica desdelaescuelaimplicaquelosestudiantesconstruyanyreconstruyansus conocimientoscientíficosytecnológicosapartir de su deseoporconocery comprender el mundo que les rodea ydel placer por aprender a partir del cuestionamiento del mismo. Involucra también una reflexión sobre los procesos que se llevan a cabo durante la indagación, a fin de entender a la ciencia ya la tecnología como proceso yproducto humano que se construye en colectivo. - Laalfabetización científicaytecnológica,implicaquelosestudiantes usenel conocimientoensu vida cotidianaparacomprenderelmundoquele rodea, el modode hacery pensar de la ciencia, de tal forma que se garantice su derecho a acceder a una formación que les permita desenvolverse comociudadanos responsables, críticos yautónomos frente a situaciones personales o públicas que influyan en su calidad de vida ydel ambiente en su comunidad o país.
  2. 2. III. CALENDARIZACIÓN: IV. DESCRIPCIÓN GENERAL COMPETENCIAS CAPACIDADES ESTÁNDAR DE APRENDIZAJE INDAGA MEDIANTE MÉTODOS CIENTÍFICOS PARA CONSTRUIR CONOCIMIENTOS Problematiza situaciones para hacer indagación  Indagaa partir de preguntase hipótesisqueson verificablesde formaexperimentalodescriptivacon base en su conocimiento científico para explicar la causas o describir el fenómeno identificado  Diseña un plan de recojo de datos con base en observaciones o experimentos.  Colecta datos que contribuyan a comprobar refutar la hipótesis  Analiza tendencias o relaciones en los datos, los interpreta tomando en cuenta el error y reproducibilidad, los interpreta en base a conocimientos científicos yformula conclusiones.  Evalúa si sus conclusiones responden a la pregunta de indagación ylas comunica  Evalúa la fiabilidad de los métodos ylas interpretaciones de los resultados de su indagación. Diseña estrategias para hacer indagación Genera y registra datos e información Analiza datos e información BIMESTRE FECHA SEMANAS DIAS HORAS DIAS NO LABORABLES PRIMERO 11 MARZO – 17 MAYO 10 47 329 18-19 ABRIL SEMANA SANTA 01 MAYO DIA DEL TRABAJO SEGUNDO 20 MAYO – 26 JULIO 10 49 343 05 JULIO DIA DEL MAESTRO VACACIONES DEL 27 JULIO – AL 11 AGOSTO TERCERO 12 AGOSTO – 11 OCTUBRE 09 43 301 02 SETIEMBRE SANTA ROSA* 13 SETIEMBRE ANIV. REGION 08 OCTUBRE COMBATE DE ANGAMOS CUARTO 14 OCTUBRE – 13 DICIEMBRE 09 49 343 01 NOVIEMBRE TODOS LOS SANTOS TOTAL 1316 07 feriados
  3. 3. Evalúa y comunica el proceso y resultadosdesu indagación EXPLICA EL MUNDO FÍSICO BASÁNDOSE EN CONOCIMIENTOS SOBRE LOS SERES VIVOS, MATERIA Y ENERGÍA, BIODIVERSIDAD, TIERRA Y UNIVERSO. Comprende y usa conocimientossobrelosseres vivos, materia y energía, biodiversidad, Tierra y universo  Explica, en base a evidencias con respaldo científico, las relaciones cualitativas y las cuantificables entre: el campoelectrónicoconlaestructuradelátomo;laenergíaconel trabajoo el movimiento;las funcionesdelacélulaconsusrequerimientosdeenergíaymateria;laselecciónnaturaloartificialcon el origen y evolución de especies; los flujos de materia y energía en la tierra y los fenómenos meteorológicos con el funcionamiento de la biósfera.  Argumentasuposiciónfrentealasimplicanciassocialesyambientalesdesituaciones sociocientíficas o frente a cambios en la cosmovisión suscitada por el desarrollo de la ciencia ytecnología. Evalúalasimplicanciasdel saberydel quehacer científico ytecnológico DISEÑAYCONSTRUYE SOLUCIONES TECNOLÓGICASPARA RESOLVER PROBLEMAS DE SU ENTORNO. Delimita una alternativa de solución tecnológica Diseña y construye soluciones tecnológicas al delimitar el alcance del problema tecnológico y las causas que lo generan, yproponer alternativas de solución en base a conocimientos científicos. Representa la alternativa de solución, a través de esquemas o incluyendo sus partes o etapas. Establece características de forma, estructura, función yexplica el procedimiento, los recursos para implementarlas,asícomolasherramientasy materialesseleccionados,verificael funcionamientode la solucióntecnológica,considerandolosrequerimientos,detectaerroren laseleccióndemateriales, imprecisiones en las dimensiones, procedimientos yrealiza ajustes. Explica el procedimiento, conocimiento científico aplicado, así como las dificultades en el diseño e implementación, evalúa el alcance de su funcionamiento a través de pruebas considerando los requerimientos establecidos ypropone mejoras.  Infiere impactos de la solución tecnológica. Diseña la alternativa de solución tecnológica Implementa y valida la alternativa de solución tecnológica Evalúa y comunica el funcionamiento de la alternativa de solución tecnológica V. PROPÓSITO DE APRENDIZAJE COMPETENCIA CAPACIDADES DESEMPEÑOS ORGANIZACIÓN Y DISTRIBUCIÓN DEL TIEMPO I BIM II BIM III BIM IV BIM INDAGA MEDIANTE MÉTODOS Problematiza situaciones para hacer indagación  Formula pregunta acerca de las variables que influyen en un hecho, fenómeno u objeto natural o tecnológico y selecciona aquella que pueda ser indagada científicamente. Plantea hipótesis en las que establece X X X X
  4. 4. CIENTÍFICOS PARA CONSTRUIR CONOCIMIENTOS Diseña estrategias para hacer indagación relaciones de causalidad entre las variables. Considera las variables intervinientes en su indagación.  Propone procedimientos para observar, manipular la variable independiente, medir la variable dependiente y controlar la variable interviniente. Selecciona herramientas, materiales e instrumentos para recoger datos cualitativos/ cuantitativos. Prevé el tiempo y las medidas de seguridad personal y el lugar de trabajo.  Obtiene datos cualitativos/cuantitativos a partir de la manipulación de la variable independiente y mediciones repetidas de la variable dependiente. Realiza los ajustes en sus procedimientos y controla las variables intervinientes. Organiza los datos y hace cálculos de medidas de tendencia central, proporcionalidad u otros, y los representa en gráficas.  Compara los datos obtenidos (cualitativos y cuantitativos)para establecer relaciones de causalidad, correspondencia, equivalencia, pertenencia, similitud, diferencia y otros; contrasta los resultados con su hipótesis e información científica para confirmar o refutar su hipótesis, y elabora conclusiones.  Sustenta si sus conclusiones responden a la pregunta de indagación, y si los procedimientos, mediciones, cálculos y ajustes realizados contribuyeron a demostrar su hipótesis. Comunica su indagación a través de medios virtuales o presenciales. X X X X Genera y registra datos e información X X X X Analiza datos e información X X X X Evalúa y comunica el proceso yresultadosde su indagación X X X X EXPLICA EL MUNDO FÍSICO BASÁNDOSE EN CONOCIMIENTOS SOBRE LOS SERES VIVOS, MATERIA Y ENERGÍA, BIODIVERSIDAD, TIERRA Y UNIVERSO Comprende y usa conocimientos sobre los seres vivos, materia yenergía,biodiversidad, Tierra y universo  Describe como se produce la reflexión, la refracción y la dispersión de las hondas.  Explica que el calor se puede cuantificar y transferir de un cuerpo de mayor temperatura a otro de menor temperatura. Ejemplo el estudiante explica que el termómetro clínico al contacto con el cuerpo recibe calor y este provoca la agitación de las moléculas de mercurio, lo que aumenta la fuerza de repulsión entre ellas, y genera que se dilate y ascienda por el capilar del termómetro hasta 39ª C que es un signo de fiebre.  Describe el movimiento cualitativa y cuantitativamente relacionando la distancia, el tiempo y la velocidad.  Explica cualitativa y cuantitativamente la relación entre energía, trabajo y movimiento. Ejemplo el estudiante explica que el uso de las maquinas simples (plano inclinado, poleas y palancas) modifica la fuerza aplicada para realizar un trabajo. X X X X Evalúa las implicancias del saberydel quehacer científico ytecnológico X X X X
  5. 5.  Describe como a través de los procesos de fotosíntesis y respiración se produce la energía que la célula utiliza para producir sustancias orgánicas.  Establece semejanzas y diferencias entre las estructuras que han desarrollado los seres unicelulares y pluricelulares para realizar la función de nutrición.  Establece semejanzas y diferencias entre las estructuras reproductivas que han desarrollado seres unicelulares y pluricelulares para perpetuación de la especie.  Establece semejanzas y diferencias entre las estructuras reproductivas que han desarrollado seres unicelulares y pluricelulares que les permite cumplir funciones de coordinación para la supervivencia.  Explica como la selección natural da lugar a diferentes especies a partir de un ancestro común y cómo la selección artificial aprovecha la diversidad al interior de cada especie para modificar los organismos con diferentes fines.  Justifica que la vida en la biósfera depende del flujo de la energía y de los ciclos biogeoquímicos. Ejemplo el estudiante explica que la destrucción de los bosques amazónicos altera el ciclo del carbono al aumentar su concentración en la atmosfera y contribuye al calentamiento global y a los cambios climáticos que amenazan la sostenibilidad.  Justifica como las causas del cambio climático pueden ser mitigadas a partir del uso de fuentes de energía limpia en la generación de energía eléctrica.  Explica como el desarrollo científico y tecnológico a contribuido a cambiar las ideas sobre el universo y la vida de las personas en distintos momentos históricos.  Fundamenta su posición respecto a situaciones donde la ciencia y la tecnología son cuestionados porsu impacto en la sociedad y el ambiente, y explica cómo son una oportunidad para superar determinadas problemáticas sociales y ambientales. DISEÑA Y CONSTRUYE SOLUCIONES TECNOLÓGICAS PARA RESOLVER Determina una alternativa de solución tecnológica  Describe el problema tecnológico y las causas que lo generan.Explica su alternativa de solución tecnológica sobre la base de conocimientos científicos o prácticas locales. Da a conocer los requerimientos que debe cumplir esa alternativa de solución, los recursos disponibles para construirla, y sus beneficios directos e indirectos.  Representa su alternativa de solución con dibujos estructurados.Describe sus partes o etapas, la secuencia de pasos, sus características de forma y X X X X Diseña la alternativa de solución tecnológica X X X X
  6. 6. PROBLEMAS DE SU ENTORNO. Implementa la alternativa de solución tecnológica estructura, y su función. Selecciona instrumentos, herramientas, recursos y materiales considerando su impacto ambiental y seguridad. Prevé posibles costos y tiempo de ejecución.  Ejecuta la secuencia de pasos de su alternativa de solución manipulando materiales, herramientas e instrumentos, considerando normas de seguridad.Verifica el funcionamiento de cada parte o etapa de la solución tecnológica, detecta errores en los procedimientos o en la selección de materiales, y realiza ajustes o cambios según los requerimientos establecidos.  Comprueba el funcionamiento de su solución tecnológica según los requerimientos establecidos y propone mejoras. Explica su construcción y los cambios o ajustes realizados sobre la base de conocimientos científicos o en prácticas locales, y determina el impacto ambiental durante su implementación y uso. X X X X Evalúa y comunica el funcionamiento de su alternativa de solución tecnológica X X X X ENFOQUES TRANSVERSALES VALORES ACTITUDES Enfoque ambiental SOLIDARIDAD PLANETARIA Y EQUIDAD INTERGENERACIONAL Disposición para colaborar con el bienestar y la calidad de vida de las generaciones presentes y futuras, así como con la naturaleza asumiendo el cuidado del planeta. X X X X JUSTICIA Y SOLIDARIDAD Disposición a evaluar los impactos y costos ambientales de las acciones y actitudes cotidianas y actuar en beneficio de todas las personas, así como de los sistemas, instituciones y medios compartidos de los que todos dependemos. X X X X RESPETO A TODA FORMA DE VIDA Aprecio, valoración y disposición para el cuidado a toda forma de vida sobre la tierra desde una mirada sistémica y global revalorando los saberes ancestrales X X X X Enfoque de orientación al bien común EQUIDAD Y JUSTICIA Disposición a reconocer que ante situaciones de inicio diferentes, se requieren compensaciones a aquellos con mayores dificultades X X X X SOLIDARIDAD Disposición a apoyar incondicionalmente a personas en situaciones comprometidas o difíciles X X X X
  7. 7. EMPATÍA Identificación afectiva con los sentimientos del otro y disposición para apoyar y comprender sus circunstancias. X X X X RESPONSABILIDAD Disposición a valorar y proteger los bienes comunes y compartidos de un colectivo. X X X X COMPETENCIAS TRANSVERSALES Se desenvuelve en entornos virtuales generados por la tic *Realiza actividades de investigación, colaboración y elaboración de materiales digitales a partir de su perfil personal asegurando su privacidad, seguridad y eficacia X X X X Gestiona su aprendizaje de manera autónoma *Distingue si la tarea es sencilla o compleja *Puede definir metas personales a través de las tareas *Entiende que la organización tiene que ser específica *Considera como muy importante el usar su experiencia *Muestra disposición al realizar cambios necesarios X X X X VI. ORGANIZACIÓN DE LAS UNIDADES DIDÁCTICAS. UNIDAD/ SITUACIÓN SIGNIFICATIVA Competencias/capacidades CAMPO TEMÁTICO VINCULACIÓ N CON OTRAS ÁREAS PRODUCTO NUMERODESESIONES CRONOGRAMA Indaga, mediante métodos científicos para construir conocimientos Explica el mundofísico, basándose en conocimientos sobre los seres vivos, materia y energía, biodiversidad, tierray universo Diseña y construye soluciones. BIMESTRE Problematizasituaciones.Parahacerindagación Diseñaestrategiasparahaceruna indagación. Generayregistradatoseinformación. Analizadatosoinformación. Evalúaycomunicaelprocesoyresultados desuindagación. Comprendeyusaconocimientossobrelos seresvivos,materiayenergía, biodiversidad,tierrayuniverso I.Evalúalasimplicanciasdelsaberydel quehacercientíficoytecnológico. Determinaunaalternativadesolucióntecnológica Diseñalaalternativadesolucióntecnológica. Implementalaalternativadesolucióntecnológica Evalúaycomunicaelfuncionamientodesu alternativadesolucióntecnológico. I II III IV
  8. 8. Unidad I Movimientoy fuerza de los cuerpos – el calor y la temperatura ¿Cómo construirun modeloque permita comprenderel movimiento? La realización de tareas del colegio por partedel estudiante incluye, entre otras cosas, el uso de materiales de escritorio, los cuales le facilitan el desarrollode actividades comoescribir, imprimir textos, hacer trazos, realizar cortes, hacer perforaciones, unir papeles, tapar errores en el texto,borrartrazos de un papel, pegar papeles, etc.El uso o las acciones que se pueden generar con estos materiales de escritorioporparte del estudiante, implican acciones totalmente relacionadas conlas leyes físicas relacionadas conel movimientoy la fuerza, entre otras. ¿En qué consisten las leyes físicas relacionadas conel movimientoy la fuerza? ¿Por qué los cuerpos tienen diferentes temperaturas? El Sol nos entrega energía en forma de calor y permitela vida en nuestro planeta; asimismo, el calor está relacionado conla temperatura y nos indica el proceso de transferencia de energía de un cuerpo a otro. Es así que toda transferencia de calor (energía) entre objetos va a producir una variación ensu energía interna. 9 10 4 6 17 X 11 16 3 13 1 2 8 7 18 14 5 15 12 Movimiento y fuerza 1. El movimiento, clases 2. MRU 3. Aceleración 4. MRUV 5. Las interacciones 6. La fuerza: tipos 7. Caída libre 8. Leyes de Newton 9. Calor y Temperatura 10 Mediciones 11 Propagación del calor 12 Estados de la materia 13 Efectos del calor 14 Las aplicaciones térmicas 15 La electricidad 16. Las fuentes de energía 17. Práctica de laboratorio 18. Aplicación de ECE MATEMÁ TICA Diseño de un prototipo 50 X
  9. 9. Unidad II: Principios inmediatos. Las células ¿Son todas iguales? La materia viva está conformada por células, y todos somos conocedores de la gran variedad de seres vivos que existen sobre la Tierra. Peroa pesar de esta gran biodiversidad, suunidad estructural es la misma: la célula. Es así que existen seres vivos constituidos poruna sola célula y otros formados pormuchas. En este caso, las células se agrupan formandotejidos, órganos y sistemas. Histología Funciones de nutrición ¿Cómo minimizarlos riesgos asociados a las infecciones respiratorias agudas y enfermedades renales crónicas? ¿Por qué debemos teneruna alimentaciónbalanceada? ¿Cómo llegan los nutrientes a cada una de las células que conformanun ser vivo? Uno de los grandes cambios en el panorama sanitariodel mundo es que hace 20 años la gentesufría por comer muypoco; sin embargo, hoy la gente está sufriendo por comer demasiado, y esto se aplica particularmente a América Latina,donde la principal causa de enfermedady muerte es la obesidad.1 En dicho contexto,la ingesta de una dieta balanceada se convierte en una necesidadpoblacional de gran importancia para la salud. Esto se puede lograr mediante la práctica de estilos de vida saludables. 12 14 15 9 3 13 5 1 2 7 8 10 11 18 4 6 17 16 Organización de los seres vivos La célula 1. Teoría celular: formas y tamaños 2. Partes de la célula 3. Tipos de célula 4. Teoría de los gérmenes 5. Diferencias entre célula animal y vegetal 6. Niveles de organización 7. Tejidos vegetales:clases 8. Tejidos animales: clases 9. Microscopio: práctica 10. Función de Nutrición 11. Los seres vivos y su composición 12. Las biomoléculas: carbohidratos,lípidos, proteínas, ácidos nucleicos, etc. 13. Nutrición celular 14. Tipos de nutrición: autótrofa 15. Nutrición heterótrofa 16. Nutrición en el ser humano: vitaminas, sales minerales 17. Energía de los alimentos, dieta equilibrada 18. Aplicación de ECE COMUNI CACIÓN. Elabora una maqueta de la célula e indica sus partes. Realiza una pirámide nutricional. 50 X
  10. 10. Unidad III Función de circulación, respiración y excreción Sistema esquelético, muscular ¿Cómo funcionanlos sistemas de circulación, respiracióny excreción? Una persona que goza de aptitud física posee un sistema cardiovascular que puede procesar oxígeno, adecuadamente.Los que no gozan de aptitudfísica no pueden procesar tantooxígeno. Al medir la capacidaddel organismo para procesar oxígenose puede medir la aptitudfísica general de una persona. ¿Quién soporta y protegenlos órganos de nuestro cuerpo? El Sistema esquelético y muscular nos permite protección y movimiento de nuestrocuerpo. 1 10 3 6 8 11 2 4 5 7 14 9 12 13 Digestión y circulación 1. Los procesos implicados en la nutrición 2. El Sistema digestivo humano: etapas de la digestión 3. Enfermedades del sistema digestivo 4. El sistema circulatorio, el impulso de la sangre, tipos de circulación 5. Sistema linfático 6. Enfermedades del sistema cardiovascular 7. El sistema respiratorio: mecanismos de la respiración, intercambio de gases 8. Enfermedades del sistema respiratorio 9. El sistema excretor: formación de la orina 10. Enfermedades del sistema excretor 11. Sistema esquelético 12. Sistema muscular 13. Enfermedades 14. Aplicación ECE COMUNIC A CIÓN Elabora maquetas del esqueleto y músculos 45 X Unidad IV Coordinación nervioso- endocrina ¿Cómo se transmitenlos mensajes neuronales y qué afecta su funcionamiento? ¿Porqué se produce el estrés? ¿Cómose puede prevenir la diabetes? Existen substancias como el alcohol, el café, las drogas, que 1 2 2 Coordinación nervioso- endocrina 1. La relación y la coordinación en los seres vivos 2. Receptores de los estímulos (órganos de los sentidos) MATEMÁTI CA COMUNIC A CIÓN PFRH Elabora trípticos, cartillas, para el desarrollo de habilidades y conductas saludables 45 X
  11. 11. son capaces de producir una demanda de adaptación al organismo que, cuando sobrepasa ciertos límites, altera su funcionamiento. En este sentido, es importante resaltar que las funciones del sistema nervioso son mediadas por hormonas del mismo, modo que el sistema endocrino se controla centralmente por el sistema nervioso y debemos, por tanto, conocer su funcionamiento y orientar nuestras acciones hacia una vida saludable. Reproducción y sexualidad ¿Por qué el cuerpo sufre cambios a lo largo de la vida y especialmenteen la adolescencia? Es común que los adolescentes se enfrentena sucuerpo y no estén a gusto con él, que desafíen su funcionamiento, y esto se debe muchas veces a los cambios que se producen en su cuerpo y que les generan dudas, temores e inseguridad. En esta unidad, el estudiante desarrolla capacidades y actitudes que contribuyen a la valoración y aceptación de los cambios que se producen en su organismo a partir del funcionamiento de los sistemas reproductores masculino y femenino. 8 4 6 3 5 8 7 12 3 9 10 11 3. El sistema nervioso humano 4. Enfermedades del Sistema nervios 5. El sistema endocrino 6. Enfermedades del sistema endocrino Reproducción y sexualidad 7. La reproducción y el ciclo vital 8. Sistema reproductor masculino y femenino 9. La fecundación y la gestación 10. Sexualidad y planificación familiar 11. Enfermedades 12. Aplicación ECE VII. ORIENTACIONES PARA LA EVALUACIÓN.  La evaluación será permanente, integral y diferenciada respetando los estilos de aprendizaje de los estudiantes.  Se tendrá especial atención en la evaluación de progreso o formativa.  Se utilizará la heteroevaluación, autoevaluación y la coevaluación.  Se utilizará instrumentos de evaluación variados de acuerdo a cada uno de los diversos indicadores de evaluación propuestos. VIII MATERIALES Y RECURSOS.
  12. 12.  Módulos, Maquetas, Kit de microscopio, Materiales de laboratorio- Láminas  Computadora, impresora, fotocopiadora, multimedia; CD-USB-CELULARES IX. BIBLIOGRAFÍA Para el docente:  MED. Rutas del aprendizaje. Fascículo general. Ciencia y Tecnología. 2013. Lima. Ministerio de Educación.  MED Rutas del aprendizaje .VI ciclo. Área Curricular de Ciencia, Tecnología y Ambiente. 2015. Lima. Ministerio de Educación  MED. Manual para el docente del libro de Ciencia, Tecnología y Ambiente de 2do. grado de Educación Secundaria. 2015. Lima. Grupo Editorial Santillana  Para el estudiante:  Ministerio de Educación. Libro de Ciencia, Tecnología y Ambiente de 2do. grado de Educación Secundaria. 2015. Lima. Editorial Santillana.  Ministerio de Educación. Guía para el estudiante del Módulo de Ciencia Tecnología y Ambiente-Investiguemos 1. 2012. Lima. El Comercio S.A.  Ministerio de Educación. Ciencia, Tecnología y Ambiente. Serie 2: Estudiantes. Fascículo 2: Biodiversidad. 2007. San Borja. El Comercio S.A.  Ministerio de Educación. Ciencia, Tecnología y Ambiente. Serie 2: Estudiantes. Fascículo 7: Ecosistema. 2007. San Borja. El Comercio S.A.  Ministerio de Educación. Ciencia, Tecnología y Ambiente. Serie 2: Estudiantes. Fascículo 10: Factores ambientales. 2007. San Borja. El Comercio S.A. Tarma, marzo del 2019. _______________________ Docente ________________________ Coordinador de área ________________________ V°B° Sub Dirección
  13. 13. UNIDAD DE APRENDIZAJE N° 01 1. INFORMACIÓN: a) INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA : “SAN RAMÓN” b) GRADO Y SECCIÓN : SEGUNDO GRADO: “A-B-C-D-E-F” c) ÁREA CURRICULAR : CIENCIA TECNOLOGÍA Y AMBIENTE d) HORAS SEMANALES : 5 HORAS e) PROFESOR DEL ÁREA : MARÍA ROMERO MARTÍNEZ FAUSTO URETA ATACHAGUA 2. NOMBREDELAUNIDAD: “Movimiento y fuerza de los cuerpos – el calor y la temperatura” 3. PROPÓSITOSDEAPRENDIZAJE COMPETENCIA CAPACIDADES DESEMPEÑOS INDAGA MEDIANTE MÉTODOS CIENTÍFICOS PARA CONSTRUIR CONOCIMIENTOS Problematiza situaciones para hacer indagación  Formula pregunta acerca de las variables que influyen en un hecho, fenómeno u objeto natural o tecnológico y selecciona aquella que pueda ser indagada científicamente. Plantea hipótesis en las que establece relaciones de causalidad entre las variables. Considera las variables intervinientes en su indagación.  Propone procedimientos para observar, manipular la variable independiente, medir la variable dependiente y controlar la variable interviniente. Selecciona herramientas, materiales e instrumentos para recoger datos cualitativos/ cuantitativos. Prevé el tiempo y las medidas de seguridad personal y el lugar de trabajo.  Obtiene datos cualitativos/cuantitativos a partir de la manipulación de la variable independiente y mediciones repetidas de la variable dependiente.Realiza los ajustes en sus procedimientos y controla las variables intervinientes. Organiza los datos y hace cálculos de medidas de tendencia central, proporcionalidad u otros, y los representa en gráficas.  Compara los datos obtenidos (cualitativos y cuantitativos)para establecer relaciones de causalidad, correspondencia, equivalencia, pertenencia, similitud, diferencia y otros; contrasta los resultados con su hipótesis e información científica para confirmar o refutar su hipótesis, y elabora conclusiones. Diseña estrategias para hacer indagación Genera y registra datos e información Analiza datos e información Evalúaycomunicael proceso y resultados de su indagación
  14. 14.  Sustenta si sus conclusiones responden a la pregunta de indagación, y si los procedimientos, mediciones, cálculos y ajustes realizados contribuyeron a demostrar su hipótesis. Comunica su indagación a través de medios virtuales o presenciales. EXPLICA EL MUNDO FÍSICO BASÁNDOSE EN CONOCIMIENTOS SOBRE LOS SERES VIVOS, MATERIA Y ENERGÍA, BIODIVERSIDAD, TIERRA Y UNIVERSO Comprende y usa conocimientos sobre los seresvivos,materiay energía,biodiversidad, Tierra y universo  Describe como se produce la reflexión, la refracción y la dispersión de las hondas.  Explica que el calor se puede cuantificar y transferir de un cuerpo de mayor temperatura a otro de menor temperatura. Ejemplo el estudiante explica que el termómetro clínico al contacto con el cuerpo recibe calor y este provoca la agitación de las moléculas de mercurio, lo que aumenta la fuerza de repulsión entre ellas, y genera que se dilate y ascienda por el capilar del termómetro hasta 39ª C que es un signo de fiebre.  Describe el movimiento cualitativa y cuantitativamente relacionando la distancia, el tiempo y la velocidad.  Explica cualitativa y cuantitativamente la relación entre energía, trabajo y movimiento. Ejemplo el estudiante explica que el uso de las maquinas simples (plano inclinado, poleas y palancas) modifica la fuerza aplicada para realizar un trabajo.  Describe como a través de los procesos de fotosíntesis y respiración se produce la energía que la célula utiliza para producir sustancias orgánicas.  Establece semejanzas y diferencias entre las estructuras que han desarrollado los seres unicelulares y pluricelulares para realizar la función de nutrición.  Establece semejanzas y diferencias entre las estructuras reproductivas que han desarrollado seres unicelulares y pluricelulares para perpetuación de la especie.  Establece semejanzas y diferencias entre las estructuras reproductivas que han desarrollado seres unicelulares y pluricelulares que les permite cumplir funciones de coordinación para la supervivencia.  Explica como la selección natural da lugar a diferentes especies a partir de un ancestro común y cómo la selección artificial aprovecha la diversidad al interior de cada especie para modificar los organismos con diferentes fines.  Justifica que la vida en la biósfera depende del flujo de la energía y de los ciclos biogeoquímicos. Ejemplo el estudiante explica que la destrucción de los bosques amazónicos altera el ciclo del carbono al aumentar su concentración en la atmosfera y contribuye al calentamiento global y a los cambios climáticos que amenazan la sostenibilidad.  Justifica como las causas del cambio climático pueden ser mitigadas a partir del uso de fuentes de energía limpia en la generación de energía eléctrica.  Explica como el desarrollo científico y tecnológico a contribuido a cambiar las ideas sobre el universo y la vida de las personas en distintos momentos históricos.  Fundamenta su posición respecto a situaciones donde la ciencia y la tecnología son cuestionados por su impacto en la sociedad y el ambiente, y explica cómo son una oportunidad para superar determinadas problemáticas sociales y ambientales. Evalúalasimplicanciasdel saberydel quehacercientífico ytecnológico
  15. 15. DISEÑA Y CONSTRUYE SOLUCIONES TECNOLÓGICAS PARA RESOLVER PROBLEMAS DE SU ENTORNO. Determina una alternativa de solución tecnológica  Describe el problema tecnológico y las causas que lo generan. Explica su alternativa de solución tecnológica sobre la base de conocimientos científicos o prácticas locales. Da a conocer los requerimientos que debe cumplir esa alternativa de solución, los recursos disponibles para construirla, y sus beneficios directos e indirectos.  Representa su alternativa de solución con dibujos estructurados. Describe sus partes o etapas, la secuencia de pasos,sus características de forma y estructura,y su función. Selecciona instrumentos, herramientas, recursos y materiales considerando su impacto ambiental y seguridad.Prevé posibles costos y tiempo de ejecución.  Ejecuta la secuencia de pasos de su alternativa de solución manipulando materiales, herramientas e instrumentos, considerando normas de seguridad. Verifica el funcionamiento de cada parte o etapa de la solución tecnológica, detecta errores en los procedimientos o en la selección de materiales, y realiza ajustes o cambios según los requerimientos establecidos.  Comprueba el funcionamiento de su solución tecnológica según los requerimientos establecidos y propone mejoras. Explica su construcción y los cambios o ajustes realizados sobre la base de conocimientos científicos o en prácticas locales, y determina el impacto ambiental durante su implementación y uso. Diseñalaalternativadesolución tecnológica Implementalaalternativadesolución tecnológica Evalúaycomunicael funcionamiento desu alternativadesolución tecnológica 4. ENFOQUESTRANSVERSALES ENFOQUES VALOR ACTITUD Enfoque ambiental SOLIDARIDAD PLANETARIA Y EQUIDAD INTERGENERACIONAL Disposición para colaborar con el bienestar y la calidad de vida de las generaciones presentes y futuras, así como con la naturaleza asumiendo el cuidado del planeta. JUSTICIAY SOLIDARIDAD Disposición a evaluar los impactos y costos ambientales de las acciones y actitudes cotidianas y actuar en beneficio de todas las personas, así como de los sistemas, instituciones y medios compartidos de los que todos dependemos. RESPETO ATODAFORMADE VIDA Aprecio, valoración y disposición para el cuidado a toda forma de vida sobre la tierra desde una mirada sistémica y global revalorando los saberes ancestrales Enfoque de orientación al bien común EQUIDAD Y JUSTICIA Disposición a reconocer que ante situaciones de inicio diferentes, se requieren compensaciones a aquellos con mayores dificultades SOLIDARIDAD Disposición a apoyar incondicionalmente a personas en situaciones comprometidas o difíciles
  16. 16. EMPATÍA Identificación afectiva con los sentimientos del otro y disposición para apoyar y comprender sus circunstancias. RESPONSABILIDAD Disposición a valorar y proteger los bienes comunes y compartidos de un colectivo. COMPETENCIAS TRANSVERSALES Se desenvuelve en entornos virtuales generados por el tic *Realiza actividades de investigación, colaboración y elaboración de materiales digitales a partir de su perfil personal asegurando su privacidad, seguridad y eficacia Gestiona su aprendizaje de manera autónoma *Distingue si la tarea es sencilla o compleja *Puede definir metas personales a través de las tareas *Entiende que la organización tiene que ser específica *Considera como muy importante el usar su experiencia *Muestra disposición al realizar cambios necesarios 5. SITUACIÓNSIGNIFICATIVA Movimiento y fuerza de los cuerpos – el calor y la temperatura ¿Cómo construir un modelo que permita comprender el movimiento? La realización de tareas del colegio por parte del estudiante incluye, entre otras cosas, el uso de materiales de escritorio, los cuales le facilitan el desarrollo de actividades como escribir, imprimir textos, hacer trazos, realizar cortes, hacer perforaciones, unir papeles, tapar errores en el texto, borrar trazos de un papel, pegar papeles, etc. El uso o las acciones que se pueden generar con estos materiales de escritorio por parte del estudiante, implican acciones totalmente relacionadas con las leyes físicas relacionadas con el movimiento y la fuerza, entre otras. ¿En qué consisten las leyes físicas relacionadas con el movimiento y la fuerza? ¿Por qué los cuerpos tienen diferentes temperaturas? El Sol nos entrega energía en forma de calor y permite la vida en nuestro planeta; asimismo, el calor está relacionado con la temperatura y nos indica el proceso de transferencia de energía de un cuerpo a otro. Es así que toda transferencia de calor (energía) entre objetos va a producir una variación en su energía interna. 6. PRODUCTO Diseño de un prototipo
  17. 17. 7. ORGANIZACIÓNDELOSAPRENDIZAJES COMPETENCIAS CAPACIDADES Nº SESIÓN DESEMPEÑOS PRECISADO CAMPO TEMÁTICO ACTIVIDADES / ESTRATEGIAS CRONOGRAMA 1er . BIMESTRE Mar. Abri. May. Indaga, mediante métodos científicos, para construir conocimientos Explica el mundo físico, basado en conocimientos científicos. Indaga, mediante métodos científicos, para construir conocimientos  Problematiza situaciones para hacer indagación  Diseña estrategias para una Indagación.  Genera y registra datos e información.  Comprende y aplica conocimientos científicos sobre los seres vivos….  Analiza datos o información. 1 2 3 4 5 6 1. 7 Lineamientos generales Metodología científica: La Ciencia Etapas del método científico Aplicando el método científico El movimiento Trayectoria y desplazamiento Movimiento rectilíneo uniforme Rapidez, velocidad y aceleración  Se da a conocer los procedimientos básicos que compete al curso.  Investiga e interpreta los conceptos básicos de la Metodología científica.  Identifica las fases del método científico en experimentos y/o practicas demostrativas  Interpreta los resultados obtenidos en la práctica del Método científico  Elabora un procedimiento que permita manipular la variable del movimiento para dar respuestas a su pregunta.  Obtiene datos considerando la repetición de mediciones para disminuir los errores aleatorios y obtener mayor precisión en sus resultados, del movimiento.  Representa datos del movimiento mediante gráficos *Orientaciones generales sobre el curso. *Ciencia: papel de la ciencia en la vida diaria *Método científico: Etapas *Práctica de laboratorio *Movimiento: Elementos-trayectoria y desplazamiento, rapidez, velocidad y aceleración. *Clases de movimiento: -Movimiento Rectilíneo Uniforme. *Velocidad y aceleración Prueba de entrada *Investiga y expone sus trabajos Prácticas demostrativas Guía de práctica. *Realiza gráficos estableciendo las diferencias entre rapidez y velocidad. * Cuadro comparativo. * Aplican fórmulas de velocidad y aceleración. 2 h 2 h 1 h 2 h 2 h 1 h 2 h
  18. 18. Diseñayconstruye soluciones Indaga, mediante métodos científicos, para construir conocimientos Explica el mundo físico, basado en conocimientos sobre los seres vivos, materia y energía, biodiversidad, Tierra y universo Indaga, mediante métodos científicos, para construir conocimientos  Diseña estrategias para hacer una indagación  Diseña la alternativa de solución tecnológica  Diseña estrategias para hacer una indagación  Evalúa las implicancias del sabery del quehacer científico y tecnológico  Comprende y aplica conocimientos científicos sobre los seres vivos…  Problematiza situaciones para hacer indagación 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 Ejercicios de M. R. U. M. R. U. V. Las interacciones Las fuerzas de la naturaleza Caída libre Leyes de Newtón El calor y la temperatura.  Formula problemas relacionando distancia, velocidad, tiempo.  Justifica que el MRUV es aquel cuya velocidad experimenta variaciones iguales en tiempos iguales sobre una trayectoria recta.  Formula preguntas estableciendo relaciones causales entre las variables  Formula preguntas estableciendo relaciones causales entre las variables sobre la fuerza y sus efectos.  Contrasta y complementa los datos de su información de su indagación con el uso de fuentes de información sobre caída libre de los cuerpos.  Representa datos de la fuerza mediante gràficos  Justifica que el calor está relacionado con la temperatura de un cuerpo y nos indica el proceso de transferencia de energìa Practica calificada *Movimiento Rectilíneo Uniformemente Variado (MRUV)*Desarrollo de problemas del MRUV *Las interacciones *Las fuerzas representación – composición-efectos y clases *Caída libre de los cuerpos(aceleración) *Leyes de Newton 1º 2º y 3º Ley *Calor y temperatura: Diferencia *Elaboración de fórmulas de distancia, tiempo y velocidad. *Elaboración de fórmulas de Aceleración Vi, Vf *Relaciona variables *Realiza gráficos estableciendo las diferencias entre elementos de una fuerza *Diferencia la caída libre de 2 cuerpos de diferente masa. *Realizan ejercicios prácticos de cada ley *Utilizan diferentes Termómetros 3 h 3 h 2 h 2 h 1 h 2 h 3 h
  19. 19. Explica el mundo físico, basado en conocimientos sobre los seres vivos, materia y energía, biodiversidad, Tierra y universo Indaga mediante métodos científicos para construir conocimientos Diseña y construye soluciones tecnológicas para resolver problemas de su entorno  Genera y registra datos e información  Comprende y usa conocimientos sobre los seres vivos, materia y energía, biodiversidad, tierra y universo  Diseña estrategias para hacer indagación  Evalúa y comunica el funcionamient o de la alternativa de solución tecnológica 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 Escalas termométricas Transmisión del calor Dilatación de los cuerpos Estados de agregación de la materia EVALUACIÓN Efectos del calor Prácticas de laboratorio Aplicaciones térmicas  Obtiene datos considerando la repetición de mediciones para disminuir los errores aleatorios y obtenermayor precisión en sus resultados de la energía producido por el calor.  Elabora tablas de doble entrada identificando la posición de las variables dependiente e independiente sobre la energía del calor.  Justifica que el calor y el tipo de material determina la capacidad de ditalación de un cuerpo  Justifica los cambios de estados de la materia por la variación del calor  Explica los cambios de estados de una sustancia relacionándolos con los efectos del calor.  Elabora un procedimiento que permite manipular las variables para dar respuesta a un problema  Evalúa el papel de las tecnologías desarrollaadas y de los efectos beneficiosos y perjudiciales en el ambiente *Medición de la temperatura *Escalas termométricas. *Transmisión del calor: conducción, convección y radiación. *Dilatación de los cuerpos. *Estados de la materia *Efectos del calor *Experimento: Dilatación y conducción del calor *Las aplicaciones térmicas *Resuelven ejercicios del texto del MED. *Resuelven ejercicios. *Cuadro comparativo del sobre transmisión *Selecciona técnicas para recoger datos (a través del cuestionario) *Elabora un cuadro de doble entrada *Elabora mapas conceptuales *Desarrollo de la guía de práctica *Recolecta datos o información de diversos artefactos eléctricos 2 h 2 h 2 h 1 h 1 H 2 h 2 h 1 h
  20. 20. 8. EVALUACIÓN COMPETENCIA DESEMPEÑOS PRECISADOS EVIDENCIAS DE APRENDIZAJE INSTRUMENT OS DE EVALUACIÓN Indaga, mediante métodos científicos, para construir conocimientos Se da a conocer los procedimientos básicos que compete al curso. Formula preguntas estableciendo relaciones causales entre las variables de la ciencia Formula una hipótesis considerando la relación entre las variables independiente, dependiente e intervinientes, que responden al método científico seleccionado por el estudiante. Interpreta los resultados obtenidos en la práctica del método científico. Representa datos del movimiento mediante gráficos  Prueba de entrada  Papelógrafos de las exposiciones  Guía de prácticas e informe  Ejercicios desarrollados  Gráficos en hojas milimetradas  Mediciones y conversiones de escalas termométricas Lista de cotejo Ficha de observación Pruebas objetivas Explica el mundo físico, basado en conocimientos sobre los seres vivos, materia y energía, biodiversidad, Tierra y universo  Diseña la alternativa de solución tecnológica.  Evalúa y comunica el funcionamient o de la alternativa de solución tecnológica  Comprende y usa conocimientos sobre los seres vivos, materia y energía, biodiversidad, Tierra y universo 22 23 24 La electricidad Las fuentes de energía Evaluación de salida.  Representa graficamente su alternativa de solución con vistaws y perspectivas donde muestra sus organización e incluye descripciones  Emite fucio de valior sobre el impacto social económico y ambiental de rescursos stecnológicos  Justifica sus conocimientos en las diferentes evaluaciones *La electricidad *Fuentes de energía *Aplicación ECE *Realiza gráficos *Utiliza Cuadro de doble entrada Aplicación de la evaluación 2 h 2 h 5 h
  21. 21. Formula problemas relacionando distancia, velocidad, tiempo. Justifica que el MRUV es aquel cuya velocidad experimenta variacionesiguales en tiempos iguales sobre una trayectoria recta. Formula preguntas estableciendo relaciones causales entre las variables sobre la fuerza y sus efectos. Justifica que el calor está relacionado con la temperatura de un cuerpo y nos indica el proceso de transferencia de energìa Obtiene datos considerando la repetición de mediciones para disminuir los errores aleatorios y obtener mayor precisión en sus resultados de la energía producido por el calor. Elabora tablas de doble entrada identificando la posición de las variables dependiente e independiente sobre la energía del calor Elabora un procedimiento que permite manipular las variables para dar respuesta a un problema  Cuadros comparativos de doble entrada  Diapositivas Explica el mundo físico, basado en conocimientos sobre los seres vivos, materia y energía, biodiversidad, Tierra y universo Elabora un procedimiento que permita manipular la variable del movimiento para dar respuestas a su pregunta. Obtiene datos considerando la repetición de mediciones para disminuir los errores aleatorios y obtener mayor precisión en sus resultados, del movimiento. Contrasta y complementa los datos de su información de su indagación con el uso de fuentes de información sobre caída libre de los cuerpos. Representa datos de la fuerza mediante gràficos Justifica que el calor y el tipo de material determina la capacidad de ditalación de un cuerpo Justifica los cambios de estados de la materia por la variación del calor Explica los cambios de estados de una sustancia relacionándolos con los efectos del calor. Justifica sus conocimientos en las diferentes evaluaciones  Gráficos en hojas milimetradas: Rapidez y velocidad  Cuadros comparativos de doble entrada  Ejercicios de aplicación: Leyes de Newton  Organizadores visuales  Diapositivas  Pruebas de ECE Lista de cotejo Ficha de observación Pruebas objetivas Diseña y construye soluciones  Formula preguntas estableciendo relaciones causales entre las variables  Evalúa el papel de las tecnologías desarrollaadas y de los efectos beneficiosos y perjudiciales en el ambiente  Representa graficamente su alternativa de solución con vistaws y perspectivas donde muestra sus organización e incluye descripciones  Emite fucio de valior sobre el impacto social económico y ambiental de rescursos stecnológicos  Cuadros comparativos de doble entrada  Ejercicios resueltos  Gráficas: Hojas de cálculos y/o milimetradas  Diapositivas Lista de cotejo Ficha de observación Pruebas objetivas
  22. 22. 9. MATERIALES Y RECURSOS EDUCATIVOS  Módulos  Maquetas  Kit de microscopio  Materiales de laboratorio  Láminas  Computadora, impresora, fotocopiadora, multimedia; CD-USB-CELULARES Tarma, marzo del 2019. ________________________ Docente ________________________ Coordinador de área ________________________ V°B° de Sub Dirección

