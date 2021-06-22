Successfully reported this slideshow.
Clase 1: FACTOR COMÚN Objetivo de la clase: Factor común Contenido de la clase: Factorización utilizando la propiedad asoc...
Ahora un rectángulo de lados x e y , entonces su área es x.y , Veamos: Sumando las áreas anteriores, obtendríamos x 2 + x....
La diferencia de áreas la expresamos como x 2 − x. y. Luego podemos concluir que x 2 − x.y = x. (x − y). Observa detenidam...
2. Las figuras geométricas. 3. Dominio de áreas de figuras planas. Plazo: Plazo una semana, desde la publicación de la cla...
  1. 1. Clase 1: FACTOR COMÚN Objetivo de la clase: Factor común Contenido de la clase: Factorización utilizando la propiedad asociativa de la multiplicación con respecto a la suma. Construyamos un cuadrado de lado x. Es decir, su área es igual a x 2 Emplea la factorización como proceso que le permite descomponer en factores una expresión algebraica para resolver ejercicios y situaciones del entorno. Factorización Concepto Casos Factor común: Monomio, Polinomio
  2. 2. Ahora un rectángulo de lados x e y , entonces su área es x.y , Veamos: Sumando las áreas anteriores, obtendríamos x 2 + x. y. Si la representamos a través de los bloques nos queda de la siguiente manera: Gráfica 4: Factorización de la expresión x 2 + x.y formando un rectángulo cuya área es x.(x + y) El área de este rectángulo es x. (x + y), por lo tanto, x 2 + x.y = x.(x + y) . Si observas con detenimiento el lado que es compartido por las dos figuras, determina el factor común entre los dos términos. Veamos otro ejemplo: Construyamos un cuadrado de lado x. Su área es x 2 Grafiquemos un rectángulo de lados x e y . Luego su área es x. y Ahora, superpongamos las dos figuras de tal forma que coincida el lado x Gráfica 5: Factorización de la expresión x 2 − x.y , donde la solución es el rectángulo azul, cuya área es x.(x − y)
  3. 3. La diferencia de áreas la expresamos como x 2 − x. y. Luego podemos concluir que x 2 − x.y = x. (x − y). Observa detenidamente el lado que comparten ambas figuras, es el factor común de ambas expresiones. Recursos multimedia que utilizará Direcciones Web: Material en Calameo: Material de introducción a la factorización. https://www.calameo.com/read/00674859787178c35f9f 2 Material para introducir el tema de factor común https://view.knowledgevision.com/presentation/4b2a907060124 deeacea68409861e111 Video de Youtube: Sobre la forma como se opera haciendo uso del algebra geométrica URL: (300) Algebra geometrica a dos colores (Factorizacion) - YouTube Video de Youtube: Sobre la forma como se opera haciendo uso del algebra geométrica. URL: (300) Algebra Geometríca-Geometric algebra- geometrinė algebra-幾何代數 – Actividades de clase Consigna: 1. Elaborar el material con el cual vamos a trabajar en las clases, los procesos para su elaboración lo encontrarás en el siguiente enlace: https://www.slideshare.net/InesDeleon3/trabajo-1- 249305485 2. Una vez elaborado el material lo enviaras a través de una foto a el correo ines.deleon@meduca.edu.pa o los que trabajan por teams por la sección de tarea como archivo adjunto. Objetivo: Verificar el dominio de los esenciales mínimos, la motricidad, el concepto de área. Evaluación: 1. Precisión en la construcción.
  4. 4. 2. Las figuras geométricas. 3. Dominio de áreas de figuras planas. Plazo: Plazo una semana, desde la publicación de la clase. Actividad Obligatoria.

