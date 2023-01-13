2022 Scottish Independence Polling

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Looks at various polls on support for Scottish independence over 2022. The UK Supreme Court ruling that only Westminster has the authority to call an independence referendum produced a bounce in support for Scotland to leave the UK.
