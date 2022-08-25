Asia-Pacific Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market.pdf

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved three clinical drugs: buprenorphine, methadone, and naltrexone. Medication-assisted treatment (MAT) is applied to cure alcohol use disorder, opioid dependency medication, and opioid overdose prevention medication. Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a medical condition characterized by an impaired ability to stop alcohol use despite adverse social, occupational, or health consequences. Acamprosate, disulfiram, and naltrexone are the most common medications used to treat alcohol use disorder (AUD). The opioid dependency medication, rise in addiction for opioids among patients. Buprenorphine, methadone, and naltrexone are used to treat opioid use disorders to short-acting opioids such as heroin, morphine, and codeine, as well as semi-synthetic opioids like oxycodone and hydrocodone. These MAT medications are safe for months, years, or even a lifetime.