Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Asia-Pacific Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market.pdf

Aug. 25, 2022
0 likes 4 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
1 of 7
1 of 7

Asia-Pacific Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market.pdf

Aug. 25, 2022
0 likes 4 views

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved three clinical drugs: buprenorphine, methadone, and naltrexone. Medication-assisted treatment (MAT) is applied to cure alcohol use disorder, opioid dependency medication, and opioid overdose prevention medication. Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a medical condition characterized by an impaired ability to stop alcohol use despite adverse social, occupational, or health consequences. Acamprosate, disulfiram, and naltrexone are the most common medications used to treat alcohol use disorder (AUD). The opioid dependency medication, rise in addiction for opioids among patients. Buprenorphine, methadone, and naltrexone are used to treat opioid use disorders to short-acting opioids such as heroin, morphine, and codeine, as well as semi-synthetic opioids like oxycodone and hydrocodone. These MAT medications are safe for months, years, or even a lifetime.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved three clinical drugs: buprenorphine, methadone, and naltrexone. Medication-assisted treatment (MAT) is applied to cure alcohol use disorder, opioid dependency medication, and opioid overdose prevention medication. Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a medical condition characterized by an impaired ability to stop alcohol use despite adverse social, occupational, or health consequences. Acamprosate, disulfiram, and naltrexone are the most common medications used to treat alcohol use disorder (AUD). The opioid dependency medication, rise in addiction for opioids among patients. Buprenorphine, methadone, and naltrexone are used to treat opioid use disorders to short-acting opioids such as heroin, morphine, and codeine, as well as semi-synthetic opioids like oxycodone and hydrocodone. These MAT medications are safe for months, years, or even a lifetime.

Health & Medicine

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Now What?: How to Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything) Sarah Stewart Holland
Free
Groundglass Kathryn Savage
Free
The Pain Gap: How Sexism and Racism in Healthcare Kill Women Anushay Hossain
Free
Love Lockdown: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prisons Elizabeth Greenwood
Free
World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One Sanjay Gupta
Free
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends Billy Baker
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
Free
A Child Called It: One Child's Courage to Survive Dave Pelzer
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
I'll Show Myself Out: Essays on Midlife and Motherhood Jessi Klein
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
Free
Golden: The Power of Silence in a World of Noise Justin Zorn
Free
Essential Labor: Mothering as Social Change Angela Garbes
Free
Gut Renovation: Unlock the Age-Defying Power of the Microbiome to Remodel Your Health from the Inside Out Dr. Roshini Raj
Free
Knocking Myself Up: A Memoir of My (In)Fertility Michelle Tea
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
Free
The Art of Teaching Children: All I Learned from a Lifetime in the Classroom Phillip Done
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
Free
The Night Lake: A Young Priest Maps the Topography of Grief Liz Tichenor
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
Free
Sacred Codes in Times of Crisis: A Channeled Text for Living the Gift of Conscious Co-Creation Naomi Fay
Free
Sex From Scratch: Making Your Own Relationship Rules Sarah Mirk
Free
Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen: The Emotional Lives of Black Women Inger Burnett-Zeigler
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
Free

Asia-Pacific Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market.pdf

  1. 1. databridgemarketresearch.com US : +1-888-387-2818 UK : +44-161-394-0625 sales@databridgemarketresearch.com 1 Asia-Pacific Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2029 Asia-Pacific Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market takes into account various aspects of the healthcare industry and analyses the global market scenario with respect to prospective success and risk factors, growth indicative factors and customary market opportunities. Clients can attain desired business intelligence and accordingly build more productive and economical businesses and organisations with this report. Asia-Pacific Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, market segmentation, market growth, market share, competitive landscape, sales analysis, value chain optimization, impact of domestic and global market players, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, and technological innovations. Browse Full Report : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/as ia-pacific-medication-assisted-treatment-mat-market
  2. 2. databridgemarketresearch.com US : +1-888-387-2818 UK : +44-161-394-0625 sales@databridgemarketresearch.com 2  Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Asia-Pacific Medication- Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market is growing with a CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.  The report analyses key Asia-Pacific Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market drivers that are expected to boost the market demand as wells as restraints that may hamper market growth.  By considering the uncertainties of COVID-19, the direct or the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries is also evaluated in the report.  Get Details TOC :  https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=asia- pacific-medication-assisted-treatment-mat-market Asia-Pacific Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market Analysis, Insights, and Dynamics
  3. 3. databridgemarketresearch.com US : +1-888-387-2818 UK : +44-161-394-0625 sales@databridgemarketresearch.com 3 Asia-Pacific Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market Forecasts at the Global, Regional, and Country level The report provides Asia-Pacific Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market analysis and insights for various countries around the world and the healthcare needs and offerings in those countries. This report also mentions the types of regulations and policies that are in place in various regions and segments in each country. Regions/Countries covered in the report include; U.S. , Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, China, Japan, India , South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Inquire Before Buying : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire- before-buying/?dbmr=asia-pacific-medication-assisted-treatment-mat-market
  4. 4. databridgemarketresearch.com US : +1-888-387-2818 UK : +44-161-394-0625 sales@databridgemarketresearch.com 4 Asia-Pacific Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market Region
  5. 5. databridgemarketresearch.com US : +1-888-387-2818 UK : +44-161-394-0625 sales@databridgemarketresearch.com 5 Here, the Asia-Pacific Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market is mainly segmented into;  Type  Product  Application  End user  Distribution channel  The growth amongst these segments helps analyse growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market insights to make strategic decisions. By identifying core market applications in this way, expanding business by targeting qualified niche markets gets easy. Asia-Pacific Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market Categorization in the report Get Exclusive Sample Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a- sample/?dbmr=asia-pacific-medication-assisted-treatment-mat- market
  6. 6. databridgemarketresearch.com US : +1-888-387-2818 UK : +44-161-394-0625 sales@databridgemarketresearch.com 6 A detailed review of major companies creates an understanding of their operational verticals and geographical footprints.  Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S)  Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)  Medical Devices Business Services, Inc. (U.S)  Medtronic (Ireland)  LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd. (India) Global key companies considered in the Asia- Pacific Medication report
  7. 7. databridgemarketresearch.com US : +1-888-387-2818 UK : +44-161-394-0625 sales@databridgemarketresearch.com 7 About Data Bridge Market Research Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. Vision Proficient data and exceptional forecasting techniques are synonymous with accuracy and correctness for us. At Data Bridge Market Research, customer satisfaction is of the utmost priority. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. Data Bridge aspires to be identified as “Forecasting Whiz” and emerge as a Growth Catalyst for our clients. Read Continue : http://databridgemarketresearch.com/about-us/ Contact Us : Sopan Gedam Sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com

×