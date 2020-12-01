Successfully reported this slideshow.
is Green Business part of Good Corporate Governance? Why and in what way? Vira Innayah Siregar – 14030120410002 Arief Dwi ...
Konsep Green Business Green Product or Services Green Process Proses suatu sektor bisnis "hijau" yang menggunakan bantuan ...
Tipe-Tipe Green Business Responsible Waste Management •Industri yang menerapkan recycle (memperpanjang rantai), reuse (men...
Green Business (Sustainability) sebuah konsep bisnis dimana usaha yang dijalankan tak hanya berorientasi pada Profit (efes...
Green Business is part of Good Corporate Governance? Why and in what way? Tata Kelola Perusahaan merupakan menjadi faktor ...
Solusi Green Business guna Pencapaian Green Economy •memiliki peranan yang cukup sentral khususnya dalam merumuskan serang...
Vira Innayah Siregar – 14030120410002 Arief Dwi Wicaksono – 14030120410006 Diki Febrianto Marbun – 14030120410009 Indra Yu...
Green Business Part of Good Corporate Governance?

Group Assignment Magister Administration Business UNDIP

Green Business Part of Good Corporate Governance?

  1. 1. is Green Business part of Good Corporate Governance? Why and in what way? Vira Innayah Siregar – 14030120410002 Arief Dwi Wicaksono – 14030120410006 Diki Febrianto Marbun – 14030120410009 Indra Yudhistira – 14030129410013 Nicholas– 14030120410021 Magister Administrasi Bisnis Group No.5 Assignment Apakah Bisnis Hijau adalah bagian dari Tata Kelola Perusahaan yang Baik? Mengapa dan dengan cara apa?
  2. 2. Konsep Green Business Green Product or Services Green Process Proses suatu sektor bisnis "hijau" yang menggunakan bantuan teknologi bersih guna mengurangi efek negatif bisnis. Suatu kegiatan ekonomi yang masuk ke dalam sektor bisnis "hijau" dimana menyediakan produk atau layanan ramah lingkungan. Salon rambut menggunakan : 1. Produk pewarna tata rambut bahan organik. 2. Panel surya listrik untuk operasional. Clothing Manufacture menggunakan : 1. Bahan baku kapas & pewarna organik 2. Lampu LED di sistem elektifikasinya Waste Management company menggunakan : • Limbah dikumpulan, diproses, didaur ulang, dikomposkan dengan ramah lingkungan Renewable Energy company menggunakan : • Pembuatan, pemasangan, servis panel surya PLTS yang hasilkan listrik ramah lingkungan 2 Konsep
  3. 3. Tipe-Tipe Green Business Responsible Waste Management •Industri yang menerapkan recycle (memperpanjang rantai), reuse (mengelola pakai ulang), reduce (mengurangi pencemaran limbah tanah, air, udara), replace (menerapkan ragam utilisasi bahan). Bisnis Jasa Lingkungan •Industri ekoturisme berwawasan lingkungan dengan mengutamakan aspek konservasi alam, aspek pemberdayaan sosial budaya ekonomi masyarakat lokal serta aspek pembelajaran dan pendidikan Bisnis Sumberdaya Kehati •Industri yang gunakan pemanfaatan keanekaragaman hayati: Jamu, Obat-obatan herbal, Kosmetik berbahan dasar alam, Pengembangan materi baru di biodiversity, biofertilizer, bioenergy, biodegradable . Imbal Balik Jasa Lingkungan & Ekosistem •Industri memelihara kemampuan lingkungan untuk menghasilkan dan menjaga sumberdaya berkelanjutan guna kembalikan fungsi konservasi & rehabilitasi lingkungan sekitarnya Holistic Approach •Industri mendukung pertumbuhan ekonomi yang fokus pada 3 Bottom Line Factor (Profit, People, Planet) di segala aspek dengan peningkatan lapangan kerja, pengentasan kemiskinan, perbaikan lingkungan
  4. 4. Green Business (Sustainability) sebuah konsep bisnis dimana usaha yang dijalankan tak hanya berorientasi pada Profit (efesiensi untuk mencapai keuntungan), tapi juga memperhatikan bagaimana dampak People (bagaimana memperlakukan para pekerja & masyarakatnya yang berada disekitar dengan kesetaraan), dan Planet (bagaimana mengelola penggunaan sumberdayanya lingkungannya guna menciptakan produk-produk yang dihasilkan dari kegiatan usaha tersebut) secara berkelanjutan dan jangka panjang. Prinsip-prinsip yang mendasari suatu proses & mekanisme pengelolaan perusahaan berlandaskan etika bisnis dan peraturan perundang-undangan yang berguna meningkatkan kinerja perusahaan dan nilai ekonomi jangka panjang bagi para investor dan pemangku kepentingan (stakeholder) yaitu Transparansi, Akuntabilitas, Pertanggungjawaban, Independensi, Kewajaran & Kesetaraan. Good Corporate Governance
  5. 5. Green Business is part of Good Corporate Governance? Why and in what way? Tata Kelola Perusahaan merupakan menjadi faktor penggerak dalam Green/Sustainability Business karena prinsip-prinsip pada tata kelola yang diterapkan pada nilai-nilai perusahaan yaitu Transparansi, Akuntabilitas, Pertanggungjawaban, Independensi, Kewajaran & Kesetaraan bertujuan untuk memaksimalkan kinerja & meningkatkan kontribusi kepada 1. People (peningkatan komitmen kesadaran lingkungan bagi seluruh karyawan dalam organisasinya), 2. Planet (Perbaikan kualitas lingkungan dengan penggunaan sumberdaya alam yang efektif), 3. Profit (penggunaan teknologi produksi kelolaan bahan baku yang hasilkan barang siap jadi dengan limbah minimal) Komitmen yang kuat untuk mempertahankan prinsip-prinsip dalam menjalankan bisnis guna menjaga keberlanjutan secara jangka panjang dalam rangka menerapkan strategi yang terpadu dan mentaati seluruh peraturan tentang pengelolaan lingkungan untuk mengurangi bahkan menghilangkan dampak yang ditimbulkan oleh aktivitas produksi suatu perusahaan dan penggunaan dari produk perusahaan itu sendiri yaitu dengan cara-cara sebagai berikut: 1. Upaya penurunan emisi, baik kriteria polutan maupun emisi dari gas rumah kaca dan bahan perusak ozon. 2. Upaya penerapan sistem manajemen lingkungan, konservasi air dan penurunan beban pencemaran air limbah. 3. Upaya implementasi reduce, reuse dan recycle limbah B3 & Non B3 4. Upaya perlindungan sumberdaya keanekaragaman hayati & sumber daya biologis yang dikelola 5. Upaya merencanakan program strategis pengembangan masyarakat harus bersifat jangka panjang dan terperinci 6. Upaya efisiensi energi mencakup ruang lingkup di proses produksi, utilitas pendukung, penggantian mesin atau proses
  6. 6. Solusi Green Business guna Pencapaian Green Economy •memiliki peranan yang cukup sentral khususnya dalam merumuskan serangkaian peraturan mengenai Ekonomi Hijau yang aplikatif sampai kepada peraturan teknis pelaksanaan Ekonomi Hijau, termasuk menerjemahkannya kedalam pembahasan anggaran belanja negara. Pemerintah •memanfaatkan dan menindaklanjuti inovasi-inovasi ramah lingkungan dari kalangan akademisi untuk diproduksi secara masal dan dipasarkan kepada masyarakat umum. Selain itu mengoptimalkan pengelolaan dana Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) dalam upaya pelestarian lingkungan Swasta / Perusahaan Muhammad Islam (2011) •turut mengkampanyekan konsep ekonomi hijau sehingga dapat selektif untuk membatasi penggunaan produk yang mencemari lingkungan dan membentuk pola konsumsi yang ramah terhadap lingkungan, serta semakin banyak masyarakat yang terbentuk kesadarannya untuk menjadi green konsumen Masyarakat Sipil •diharapkan dapat memasukan faktor yang merusak kelestarian lingkungan kedalam penilaian kelayakan usaha, serta melakukan diversifikasi bunga yang lebih tinggi kepada kegiatan usaha atau konsumsi yang dapat merusak lingkungan dan sebaliknya memberikan bunga lebih rendah untuk proses produksi dan konsumsi yang berdampak pada kelestarian. Perbankan a)Harga a)Kepercayaan a)Edukasi a)Target pasar Tantangan Green Business Octavia(2012)
  7. 7. Vira Innayah Siregar – 14030120410002 Arief Dwi Wicaksono – 14030120410006 Diki Febrianto Marbun – 14030120410009 Indra Yudhistira – 14030129410013 Nicholas Putrajaya – 14030120410021

