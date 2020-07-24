Strategi pembelajaran daring

Successfully reported this slideshow.
STRATEGIPEMBELAJARANDARINGDANPEMANFAATANTOOLS PLATFORM
Indra Riswadinata WIDYAISWARA
TAS Theory Activity Summary Demontrasikan Tunjukan Persilahkan Bertanya
OFF Outcomes are recalled Feedback is shared Future is envisaged Kesimpulan Pertanyaan Evaluasi
www.yuswohady.com
Dwi Wulandari - June 11, 2020
InovasiDigital MindsetDigital =
Mindset Digital Bukan sekedarDigitalisasi, Automatisasidan/atau Komputerisasi
MindsetDigital BerapaBanyakKartuDiDompet?
Single Card e-money Rp MindsetDigital
BERSAMA ATM Bersama MindsetDigital
Suatu pola pikir yang dilandasi dengan berbagai kemungkinan yang dapat terjadi apabila konsep pengembangan berbasis digita...
PembelajaranDigital ?
BlendedLearning
BlendedLearning Pola Pembelajaran yang mengandung unsur pencampuran atau penggabungan pembelajaran di kelas (classroom lea...
www.menti.com Kode : 48 23 19 https://www.mentimeter.com/s/4c78d61e74fed52bc1e9acbffafa02c7/8ac5ef85d0bd
e-learning Onlinelearning
Komponene-learning People Mindset, Motivasi, Literasi Fasilitator, Peran Mentor/ Atasan, Dukungan Pimpinan Process Panduan...
StrategiPembelajaran Saya Faham game Eva luasi 1Mempermudah pemahaman peserta 2Simulasi meningkatkan kreativitas 3Evaluasi...
PemanfaatanToolsPlatform
PemanfaatanToolsPlatform Learning Management System/LMS Landing Page Group Chat
https://elearning.lipi.go.id/course/view.php?id=13
https://indrapedia.com/teknik-presentasi-ilmiah/
Perkuliahan Jarak Jauh Dengan: Menyenangkan Indra Riswadinata
Persiapan
SAPSatuan Acara Perkuliahan
Group WA
Google Classroom
Perkuliahan Jarak Jauh EVALUASI Efektif dan Menyenangkan Indra Riswadinata
?EVALUASI MENGAPA
Mengetahui pemahaman mahasiswa
Mengetahui kehadiran mahasiswa
Group WA
Indra Riswadinata
Terima Kasih www.indrapedia.com 081-1111-0367Indra Riswadinata
  1. 1. STRATEGIPEMBELAJARANDARINGDANPEMANFAATANTOOLS PLATFORM
  2. 2. Indra Riswadinata WIDYAISWARA
  3. 3. Get participants attention Link with prior learning Outcomes are discussed Structure is outlined Stimulate involvement Theory Activity Summary Outcomes are recalled Feedback is shared Future is envisaged Pembuka Isi Penutup
  4. 4. Get participants attention Link with prior learning Outcomes are discussed Structure is outlined Stimulate involvement GLOSS Ambil Perhatian Peserta Hubungkan Materi Sebelumnya Tujuan yang Dicapai
  5. 5. Get participants attention Link with prior learning Outcomes are discussed Structure is outlined Stimulate involvement GLOSS Langkah-langkah Kegiatan Stimulasi Kemampuan Awal
  6. 6. TAS Theory Activity Summary Demontrasikan Tunjukan Persilahkan Bertanya
  7. 7. OFF Outcomes are recalled Feedback is shared Future is envisaged Kesimpulan Pertanyaan Evaluasi
  8. 8. www.yuswohady.com
  9. 9. Dwi Wulandari - June 11, 2020
  10. 10. Dwi Wulandari - June 11, 2020
  11. 11. InovasiDigital MindsetDigital =
  12. 12. Mindset Digital Bukan sekedarDigitalisasi, Automatisasidan/atau Komputerisasi
  13. 13. MindsetDigital BerapaBanyakKartuDiDompet?
  14. 14. Single Card e-money Rp MindsetDigital
  15. 15. BERSAMA ATM Bersama MindsetDigital
  16. 16. Suatu pola pikir yang dilandasi dengan berbagai kemungkinan yang dapat terjadi apabila konsep pengembangan berbasis digital dapat dipahami secara utuh Prof. Richardus Eko Indrajit MindsetDigital
  17. 17. PembelajaranDigital ?
  18. 18. BlendedLearning
  19. 19. BlendedLearning Pola Pembelajaran yang mengandung unsur pencampuran atau penggabungan pembelajaran di kelas (classroom learning- offline) dengan online learning (Mosa dalam Kumar -2006) Online Offline Synchronous Asynchronous
  20. 20. www.menti.com Kode : 48 23 19 https://www.mentimeter.com/s/4c78d61e74fed52bc1e9acbffafa02c7/8ac5ef85d0bd
  21. 21. e-learning Onlinelearning
  22. 22. (E-learning Road Map Versi Tier1)
  23. 23. (E-learning Road Map Versi Tier1)
  24. 24. (E-learning Road Map Versi Tier1)
  25. 25. (E-learning Road Map Versi Tier1)
  26. 26. (E-learning Road Map Versi Tier1)
  27. 27. (E-learning Road Map Versi Tier1)
  28. 28. (E-learning Road Map Versi Tier1)
  29. 29. (E-learning Road Map Versi Tier1)
  30. 30. (E-learning Road Map Versi Tier1)
  31. 31. Komponene-learning People Mindset, Motivasi, Literasi Fasilitator, Peran Mentor/ Atasan, Dukungan Pimpinan Process Panduan, Bentuk Virtual Classroom, Model Evaluasi Technology Koneksi Jaringan dan Bandwith, Kuota Pulsa, Piranti Teknologi Digital Strategy Desain Instruksional, Skenario Pembelajaran/ Satuan Acara Pembelajaran
  32. 32. StrategiPembelajaran Saya Faham game Eva luasi 1Mempermudah pemahaman peserta 2Simulasi meningkatkan kreativitas 3Evaluasi efektif dan menyenangkan
  33. 33. PemanfaatanToolsPlatform
  34. 34. PemanfaatanToolsPlatform Learning Management System/LMS Landing Page Group Chat
  35. 35. https://elearning.lipi.go.id/course/view.php?id=13
  36. 36. https://indrapedia.com/teknik-presentasi-ilmiah/
  37. 37. Perkuliahan Jarak Jauh Dengan: Menyenangkan Indra Riswadinata
  38. 38. Persiapan
  39. 39. SAPSatuan Acara Perkuliahan
  40. 40. Group WA
  41. 41. Google Classroom
  42. 42. Perkuliahan Jarak Jauh EVALUASI Efektif dan Menyenangkan Indra Riswadinata
  43. 43. ?EVALUASI MENGAPA
  44. 44. Mengetahui pemahaman mahasiswa
  45. 45. Mengetahui kehadiran mahasiswa
  46. 46. Group WA
  47. 47. Indra Riswadinata
  48. 48. Terima Kasih www.indrapedia.com 081-1111-0367Indra Riswadinata

