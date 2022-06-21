Successfully reported this slideshow.

Geographic Growth for Value Added Manufacturers_EN (1).pdf

Jun. 21, 2022
Geographic Growth for Value Added Manufacturers_EN (1).pdf

Most of our indicia customers are value-added manufacturing customers. We have summarized our engagement with them in the following white paper.

Most of our indicia customers are value-added manufacturing customers. We have summarized our engagement with them in the following white paper.

Business

Geographic Growth for Value Added Manufacturers_EN (1).pdf

  1. 1. Geographic Growth for Value Added Manufacturers Daniel Lemire
  2. 2. Contents Geographic Growth for Value Added Manufacturers Different Types of Industries Development Challenges 3 4 Daniel Lemire President of Indicia Methodology 6 Data is Your Best Friend 7 The Penetration Matrix 8 Key Factors List Creation 9 11 indicia.ca Generating Leads The Power of Fish Nets Compete Better 13 15 17 The Fruit of Our Labor 18
  3. 3. Chapter 1 CONSUMABLE PRODUCTS VERSUS NON-CONSUMABLE Different Types of Industries indicia.ca 3 Geographic Growth for Value Added Manufacturers Daniel Lemire President of Indicia One very interesting segment of the manufacturing realm is what we call the “value added manufacturers”. They are most of the time small to medium-sized businesses creating specialized goods that include a lot of engineering and skilled manpower. Some examples might include the manufacturing of customized tool chests for a new production line; or snow-tracked vehicles equipped with GPS devices to pack down ski slopes. Or autonomous robots to replace human sentinels in the security business. There are different classifications for the manufacturing industry. One can look at it in terms of consumable products versus non-consumable; the consumable arena being comprised of anything food- related or additional items like clothing and consumer package goods, like personal care items and so on. The business-to-business world can also be made of consumable products. Just think of office supplies, nails for building houses or sanding disc for the welding industry.
  4. 4. Chapter 2 Should you recognize yourself as such a manufacturer, you probably find yourself in the following situation: Development Challenges indicia.ca 4 Geographic Growth for Value Added Manufacturers Daniel Lemire President of Indicia Tens of thousands of potential clients may exists in your country but you probably cannot rely on a corporate sales force to cover this vast market, usually consisting of a highly scattered clientele around the continent. EFFECTIVELY DETERMINE YOUR MARKET SIZE Your offering comes with a complex sales process. You bring to the market a value-added product that necessitates a high level of client service and customization all along the sales and production cycle.
  5. 5. indicia.ca 5 Geographic Growth for Value Added Manufacturers Daniel Lemire President of Indicia You probably need to rely on a network of distributors or manufacturing agents. Even if they are your main source of deals, you find yourself in a situation where you rarely control the sale. You most of the time meet the end user client later in the process if not ever and end- up with less of a direct relationship than your distributors. Moreover, your distributors usually deal with other manufacturing companies, your competitors, and allocate opportunities as they see fit. They rarely know the potential of their territory and more over propose a structured approach to the development of your business in their territory. How could you turn this situation to your advantage?
  6. 6. Over the last 25 years and through its 1,000+ projects with dozens of manufacturers, Indicia has developed, implemented, and perfected a go-to- market methodology that gives back to the manufacturer a lot of control over its destiny. indicia.ca 6 Understand your clients. Define what drives sales. Establish how many of those businesses exist around North America. Find concentration of prospects and establish a sequence of development. Find business partners, new distributors, and competitors to acquire. Create lists of business to target; find contract names, emails, and coordinates. Maximize the success rate of any email or telephone campaign. Provide results that can successfully enhance any sales force effort with savings that often pays for our involvement in a matter of months. Methodology Geographic Growth for Value Added Manufacturers Daniel Lemire President of Indicia OUR MARKET STRATEGY Using a wise amalgam of market research, business database dig-in, client analysis, mapping and business intelligence, we deliver a go-to market strategy that helps: Chapter 3
  7. 7. Chapter 4 UNDERSTAND YOUR CLIENTELE indicia.ca 7 Geographic Growth for Value Added Manufacturers Daniel Lemire President of Indicia The journey to a better understanding of your clientele starts with building the right data from your list of clients and transactions. After initial clean-up and alignment, clients are geocoded. Total sales from the last three years are appended along with industry codes. From this data hygiene effort, the “Penetration Matrix” is created. This table will indicate your sweet spots in terms of actual and potential markets. Data is Your Best Friend As much as we initially can, using a computerized approach, we organize your data into actionable information. For those special records, a manual effort is performed. At last, employee size and/or sales volume is also an added.
  8. 8. Chapter 5 WHAT DRIVES SALES indicia.ca 8 Geographic Growth for Value Added Manufacturers Daniel Lemire President of Indicia The analysis of the penetration matrix will provide many answers. Are your sales concentrated in specific industries? Are they all known to you, or you just found out about industries that need your products and that are underserved? Are you better at dealing with small, medium, or large corporations? Sole proprietors or headquarters with branches? Is your business concentrated in a specific geographic area? Are you saturated in this market? Is your company in synergy with other industries? Analyzing the initial penetration matrix will help us identify what industries and sectors you should concentrate your efforts in. But it will also provide the total number of establishments that could potentially do business with your company. We will together review this information and come up with your “targeting sweet spot”. Finally, a selection of industrial codes and business sizes will be proposed. An initial list will then be derived. POTENTIAL MARKETS The Penetration Matrix
  9. 9. Mapping your prospective clientele will bring invaluable insight to plan your future expansion. Is your business concentrated in space? Do you penetrate specific environments like specific metropolitan areas? Is it time to go west? Move south? Is your local market saturated or full of unexploited opportunities? Can you pinpoint your next Klondike or opportunities are scattered all over the continent? Chapter 6 indicia.ca 9 Geographic Growth for Value Added Manufacturers Daniel Lemire President of Indicia MAPPING Key Factors Finally, and based on the above analyses, how can we classify your potential markets to provide a sequence for development? At this stage, your next 5 years of go-to market plan will probably start to take shape in front of your eyes.
  10. 10. The sequence emerging from the mapping should at this stage prompt in- depth discussions with your staff and colleagues. Indicia’s team will bring to the table your historical performance by industry and business size in the matrix. indicia.ca 10 Geographic Growth for Value Added Manufacturers Daniel Lemire President of Indicia STRATEGIZE Has your profitability been equal in each industry? Where are you over performing the market? Are your sales growing in specific cells of the matrix? Have they decreased over the last years? Is it now time to explore new markets? The answers to these questions will help finalize and decide on the best development plan to move forward.
  11. 11. 11 List Creation Chapter 7 indicia.ca Geographic Growth for Value Added Manufacturers Daniel Lemire President of Indicia Now that you have the best go-to market strategy you’ve been dreaming of for the past many years, we can start to focus on building target prospect lists, knowing that each cell of the penetration matrix provided us with a number of establishments to aim for. MINE EACH CELL Indicia’s uses its own lists sources as well as a few third-party vendors to start the process and create an initial list. Analyzing a sample will validate if we are our target. This sample of validated targets will also provide, through their websites, a list of key words that define specific attributes of their business DNA. The clean-up, merge and ranking of these records of information, added to the initial list of prospects and a few other tricks up our sleeves will finally allow us to deliver a highly targeted, up to date and geographically organized list of prospects. Geographically scraping the internet for those key words will help us generate hundred of thousands of lines of information linked to these industries.
  12. 12. indicia.ca 12 Geographic Growth for Value Added Manufacturers Daniel Lemire President of Indicia One additional benefit of all this methodology is the identification of your best buyer. By diving into your historical performance for each pertinent cell of the penetration matrix, we will identify the titles of the contacts we should aim for. FIND CONTACTS At this stage, many additional sources of information, directories and databases can provide and help validate names of persons to contact by the title or position/responsibilities. Whether you’re looking for executive suite-level contacts, purchasing agents, engineers, or owners of the business, we make sure your CRM will be populated with the right names.
  13. 13. ON YOUR MARK, GET SET, GROW indicia.ca 13 Enters marketing automation. Indicia can help you, with its few highly competent partners (one cannot be the best at everything!) to generate a constant and predicted number of targeted leads on a regular business and at reasonable cost. Emails can be sent to prompt calls or website visits and E-Com orders. Calls can be made to confirm face-to-face appointment or video conference meetings. We can even assist in the set up of a virtual sales force. Now that you are better equipped than ever to develop your business, you are faced with the inevitable task of making calls, sending emails, and executing digital advertising. It is increasingly difficult to recruit sales representative. And when you find a decent one, the task of farming sales with existing clients seems more attractive than hunting new accounts. Chapter 8 Geographic Growth for Value Added Manufacturers Daniel Lemire President of Indicia Generating Leads
  14. 14. indicia.ca 14 Geographic Growth for Value Added Manufacturers Daniel Lemire President of Indicia DISTRIBUTION PLAN Querying this industry code enables us to find other similar businesses across the continent that could be potential distributors. An initial list of potential distributors is then validated with key words queries and web searches to confirm the targeting is the best that can be. An additional benefit of Indicia’s go-to market methodology for value added manufacturers is the ability to support sales with the creation of a distribution plan. In a nutshell, the process goes as follows… starting from in-house knowledge on the previous list of clients, current distributors are identified. They are then found in business database to extract their industry code.
  15. 15. Chapter 9 indicia.ca 15 Geographic Growth for Value Added Manufacturers Daniel Lemire President of Indicia GEOGRAPHY IS THE KEY The Power of Fish Nets Now, let’s pretend you want to create the list of all fusion cuisine restaurants across North America, and you live in Chicago. Searching the web for this type of establishment from Chicago will first render good results but as you’ll go down the pages, results will become less pertinent because your browser knows that proposing restaurants in Minnesota will not help you. Search results will at one point stop to pinpoint local restaurants but will ill in the pages with cooking classes, recipes, blogs, and videos on the topic of fusion cuisine. Understanding the subtilities of web indexing and searches is not an easy task. One that is widely overlooked is the fact that results to the same query will render different results depending on your location. Should you find yourself in Los Angeles and looking for a fusion cuisine restaurant, you’d be disappointed to receive suggestions for restaurants in Toronto, your hometown. Through the IP address of your laptop computer or the GPS in your cell phone, your browser knows you’re in Los Angeles and propose local restaurants.
  16. 16. indicia.ca 16 Geographic Growth for Value Added Manufacturers Daniel Lemire President of Indicia The key to this type of search is to trick the browser into thinking that you are moving around the country with each different search of the same topic. Indicia’s analysts have become highly skilled at this game and will generate a list of potential partners from across the continent easily and rapidly, using different “Fish Net” methodologies. The found businesses are obviously validated, usually manually, and one by one. They are then mapped and organized by markets or territories. The best and most pertinent strategy can then be prepared. Distributors and agents can be ranked according to a fit index to select those you should approach first.
  17. 17. Chapter 10 COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE Compete better indicia.ca The same above methodologies, used to generate prospects clients and potential distributors can also be used to generate lists of competitors. Geographic Growth for Value Added Manufacturers 17 Daniel Lemire President of Indicia Who else operates in your field? Is there a business out there that has a competitive edge and that you don’t know about? As stated previously, targets for acquisition can be identified.
  18. 18. Over the past two decades, Indicia’s clients in the manufacturing arena often verbalized the same frustration; they lack the direct contact with the end user of their products. Distributors or retailers are jealously guarding their customer list and limit interactions with them, the manufacturer. Market knowledge is inevitably restricted. Chapter 11 indicia.ca Daniel Lemire 450 824-9404 x21 daniel.lemire@indicia.ca 520, Boulevard des Seigneurs Terrebonne (QC) J6W 1T3 A GAME OF POWER The main objective of this geographically articulated strategy is to prompt you, the manufacturer, to gain back knowledge, influence and predictability is your go-to market efforts. Moreover, none of your peers or competitors will be as well equipped to generate growth. Your sales force will thank you and finally, you too will be able to affirm that geography really drives your business. The Fruit of Our Labor Geographic Growth for Value Added Manufacturers 18 Daniel Lemire President of Indicia

