Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Silk Saree Collection in Kolkata www.indiansilkhouse.com
About Us www.indiansilkhouse.com Customer and weaver inputs coupled with our own intuition is what keeps us intune with th...
www.indiansilkhouse.com Our History Founded in 1926 by Shri Rishabhchand, who had plunged into the Non-Cooperation movemen...
www.indiansilkhouse.com BENARASI SAREE This is a gorgeous bridal Benarasi saree with minawork and golden zari weaving on 8...
www.indiansilkhouse.com SWARNACHARI SAREE If you do not have a Swarnauchari saree in your wardrobe, then you must buy this...
Follow Us https://www.facebook.com/ indiansilkhouseexclusives https://twitter.com/ Indiansilk_HE https://www.instagram.com...
Contact Us 9830436334 www.indiansilkhouse.com
THANK YOU www.indiansilkhouse.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
Aug. 23, 2021
11 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Beautiful Silk Saree Collection in Kolkata- Indian Silk House Exclusives

Download to read offline

Business
Aug. 23, 2021
11 views

Because India is the world's largest producer of sarees, there are a plethora of silk varieties to choose from. There are numerous prominent kinds, ranging from Kanjeevaram to Mysore Silk, Banarasi Silk, and Murshidabad Silk. In reality, silk saree collection in Kolkata are found in practically every region of India, each with its own weaves, prints, and motifs. These are available in both simple color-blocked and richly embroidered styles. The former design pattern is typically used to create a formal, office atmosphere. The latter, on the other hand, is ideal for occasions such as weddings and festivals. Book yours from Indian Silk House Exclusives.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(3.5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(4/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(0/5)
Free
What It Takes: Lessons in the Pursuit of Excellence Stephen A. Schwarzman
(4.5/5)
Free
Take the Leap: Change Your Career, Change Your Life Sara Bliss
(3.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
Game Changers: What Leaders, Innovators, and Mavericks Do to Win at Life Dave Asprey
(3.5/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Shut Up and Listen!: Hard Business Truths that Will Help You Succeed Tilman Fertitta
(4.5/5)
Free
Crushing It!: How Great Entrepreneurs Build Their Business and Influence—and How You Can, Too Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
Believe IT Jamie Kern Lima
(5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(5/5)
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(5/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(4.5/5)
Free
Just Work: Get Sh*t Done, Fast & Fair Kimberly Scott
(3/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter: Untitled Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson
(5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(4.5/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4.5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Beautiful Silk Saree Collection in Kolkata- Indian Silk House Exclusives

  1. 1. Silk Saree Collection in Kolkata www.indiansilkhouse.com
  2. 2. About Us www.indiansilkhouse.com Customer and weaver inputs coupled with our own intuition is what keeps us intune with the times. So much so that we at the new outlet also have a variety of silk sarees with dress material sets in silk, cotton, georgette, crepe etc. gift accessories like stoles, fashion jewelery, designer blouses and matching hand bags. Fashion may change with time but tradition can never be overtaken by fashion. Still a Jamevar or a real zari Kanjeevaram sari is a family heirloom which can be passed on to the next generation.
  3. 3. www.indiansilkhouse.com Our History Founded in 1926 by Shri Rishabhchand, who had plunged into the Non-Cooperation movement started by Mahatma Gandhi and ﬁred by his patriotic fervour opened the Indian Silk House which has four generation old history of spinning silk into gold, with a hand in dressing Nargis, Supriya Devi, Chhabi Biswas, Sarat Chandra Bose, P.C. Sorcar senior and so on. Rishabhchand obeyed the call of his inner soul and sought communion with Sri Aurobindo and The Mother at Pondicherry. In 1931, he settled in Sri Aurobindo Ashram at Pondicherry. The business was carried on by his brothers and son.
  4. 4. www.indiansilkhouse.com BENARASI SAREE This is a gorgeous bridal Benarasi saree with minawork and golden zari weaving on 80-20 silk fabric where 80% is silk and 20% is viscose. Its border is unique and will certainly look grand on a bride on her D day. Blouse or Accessories as may be shown in the image are not included with this saree. Sarees to be shipped in 1 -2 days . Sarees with fall pico will be shipped in 3 days and with blouse stitching in 7 days from the date of submission of blouse measurement. Transit time 3 to 5 working days. Import duties & Taxes if applicable to be borne by the customer.
  5. 5. www.indiansilkhouse.com SWARNACHARI SAREE If you do not have a Swarnauchari saree in your wardrobe, then you must buy this unique piece which speaks of our rich cultural heritage and weaving tradition. This mustard yellow silk saree from Bengal crafted in zari and mina depicting lady ﬁgures playing different musical instruments and the border with human and animal mythological ﬁgures is supremely gorgeous.
  6. 6. Follow Us https://www.facebook.com/ indiansilkhouseexclusives https://twitter.com/ Indiansilk_HE https://www.instagram.com/ indian_silk_house_exclusives/ https://in.pinterest.com/ indiansilkh0179/ https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UCpjQwx_ 1CcSUucCvohKtzJA
  7. 7. Contact Us 9830436334 www.indiansilkhouse.com
  8. 8. THANK YOU www.indiansilkhouse.com

    Be the first to comment

Because India is the world's largest producer of sarees, there are a plethora of silk varieties to choose from. There are numerous prominent kinds, ranging from Kanjeevaram to Mysore Silk, Banarasi Silk, and Murshidabad Silk. In reality, silk saree collection in Kolkata are found in practically every region of India, each with its own weaves, prints, and motifs. These are available in both simple color-blocked and richly embroidered styles. The former design pattern is typically used to create a formal, office atmosphere. The latter, on the other hand, is ideal for occasions such as weddings and festivals. Book yours from Indian Silk House Exclusives.

Views

Total views

11

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×