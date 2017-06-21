Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
Shiv Technology is popular name in Pune for Pumps, Encoder and Mechanical Products.
1.
About Us
• Shiv Technology" is an Automation Solution Provider Company established in 2012
working in partnership with leading automation companies, Baumer Hubner -
Encoder & Sensors, Kabelschlepp India Pvt Ltd.- drag chain, cable carrier systems of
Plastic & steel, SMC Pneumatics Pvt. Ltd – Actuator,FRL Unit,Valve Tubinf &
Fitting,ReeR Italy for Safety Light Curtain,Safety Light Scanner for Indian Territory.
M/s Shiv Technology is closely located at Pune.
• Our core competency is providing technological solutions for your challenging
application where in you would like detect, measure, monitor and process the target.
We provide you with an efficient solution - matched to your individual application
and industry requirements. We are exporting in all over the world.
2.
Baumer Hubner Encoder
• Shiv Technology clients can avail
from us superior quality Hubner
Encoders.
• These Hubner Encoders are procured
from most trusted and reputed
companies that are always preferred
to supply flawless and standard
products.
• Visit:
http://shivtechnologypune.com/Pro
ductInfo/Baumer_Hubner_Encoder
3.
Becker Dry Vacuum Pump
• These are made available
to the customers at
industry leading rates and
are provided as per the set
industry norms and
protocols as well.
• Visit:
http://shivtechnologypune.
com/ProductInfo/Becker_D
ry_Vacuum_Pump
4.
Oil Lubricated Vacuum Pump
• These are made available to
the customers at industry
leading rates and are
provided as per the set
industry norms and
protocols as well.
• Visit:
http://shivtechnologypune.
com/ProductInfo/Oil_Lubric
ated_Vacuum_Pump
5.
Baumer Thalheim Incremental Encoder
• Shiv Technology provide the
product at very reasonable
cost.
• There is nearly no domain in
mechanical plant engineering
where drive technology does
not take over important
control functions and is also
used in speed and acceleration
control.
• Visit:
http://shivtechnologypune.co
m/ProductInfo/Baumer_Thalh
eim_Incremental_Encoder
6.
Incremental Encoders
• Shiv Technology is the provider of
Incremental Encoders.
• Specifications:
• Square-wave cycles per turn: 100 -
512
• Max. output frequency: 120 kHz
• Logic level: HTL (C), TTL, TTL (R)
• Permissible encoder temperature: -
20°C to +70°C
• Visit:
http://shivtechnologypune.com/Pro
ductInfo/Incremental_Encoders
7.
Baumer Hubner Absolute Encoder
• Shiv Technology bring forth a
robust range of Baumer
Hubner Absolute Encoder,
which are widely demanded
these days for their long life
and high quality. The product
is used in various industries.
• Visit:
http://shivtechnologypune.c
om/ProductInfo/BaumerHub
nerAbsoluteEncoder
8.
Baumer Hubner Hollow Shaft Encoder
• Shiv Technology offers a range of
Baumer Hubner Hollow Shaft
Encoder to customers.
• Specifications:
• Hollow shaft with clamping
element up to d= 16 mm
• Option: Cone shaft 1:10
• High HTL output current
• Protection against shaft currents
• Visit:
http://shivtechnologypune.com/Pr
oductInfo/Baumer_Hubner_Hollow
_Shaft_Encoder
9.
Safety Light Curtain
• Shiv Technology are the dealer
and distributor of Safety Light
Curtains.
• It is designed to secure operators
working in industrial potentially
explosive atmospheres.
• Visit:
http://shivtechnologypune.com/
ProductInfo/Safety_Light_Curtain
10.
Safety Laser Scanner
• Features and Specifications :
• The Safety Laser Scanner features a
Configuration Memory Module built into the
removable connector.
• Light source: laser diode wavelength 905 nm.
• Laser source class: 1 - according to EN 60825-
1.
• Scanning angle: 190°.
• Angular resolution: 0,25° / 0,50°.
• Response time (ms) configurable 60 or 120
(with 2 scans)
• Visit:
http://shivtechnologypune.com/ProductInfo/
Safety-Laser-Scanner
11.
Plastic Drag Chain
• Shiv Technology are the dealer
and distributor of Plastic Drag
Chain.
• This drag chains are specially
designed and manufactured to
meet the needs of modern
industry.
• Visit:
http://shivtechnologypune.co
m/ProductInfo/Plastic_Drag_C
hain
12.
Contact Us
• Visit Us:
http://shivtechnologypune.com/
• Address:Flat No. 302, Nityannad Park,
Vidya Nagar, Lane No – 1 st, Pimple
Gurav, Navi sangavi Pune – 411027
• Mail: sales@shivtechnology.co.in
• Phone: 9326012710
Be the first to comment