About Us • Shiv Technology" is an Automation Solution Provider Company established in 2012 working in partnership with lea...
Baumer Hubner Encoder • Shiv Technology clients can avail from us superior quality Hubner Encoders. • These Hubner Encoder...
Becker Dry Vacuum Pump • These are made available to the customers at industry leading rates and are provided as per the s...
Oil Lubricated Vacuum Pump • These are made available to the customers at industry leading rates and are provided as per t...
Baumer Thalheim Incremental Encoder • Shiv Technology provide the product at very reasonable cost. • There is nearly no do...
Incremental Encoders • Shiv Technology is the provider of Incremental Encoders. • Specifications: • Square-wave cycles per...
Baumer Hubner Absolute Encoder • Shiv Technology bring forth a robust range of Baumer Hubner Absolute Encoder, which are w...
Baumer Hubner Hollow Shaft Encoder • Shiv Technology offers a range of Baumer Hubner Hollow Shaft Encoder to customers. • ...
Safety Light Curtain • Shiv Technology are the dealer and distributor of Safety Light Curtains. • It is designed to secure...
Safety Laser Scanner • Features and Specifications : • The Safety Laser Scanner features a Configuration Memory Module bui...
Plastic Drag Chain • Shiv Technology are the dealer and distributor of Plastic Drag Chain. • This drag chains are speciall...
Contact Us • Visit Us: http://shivtechnologypune.com/ • Address:Flat No. 302, Nityannad Park, Vidya Nagar, Lane No – 1 st,...
Shiv Technology is popular name in Pune for Pumps, Encoder and Mechanical Products.

Shiv Technology is popular name in Pune for Pumps, Encoder and Mechanical Products.

  1. 1. About Us • Shiv Technology" is an Automation Solution Provider Company established in 2012 working in partnership with leading automation companies, Baumer Hubner - Encoder & Sensors, Kabelschlepp India Pvt Ltd.- drag chain, cable carrier systems of Plastic & steel, SMC Pneumatics Pvt. Ltd – Actuator,FRL Unit,Valve Tubinf & Fitting,ReeR Italy for Safety Light Curtain,Safety Light Scanner for Indian Territory. M/s Shiv Technology is closely located at Pune. • Our core competency is providing technological solutions for your challenging application where in you would like detect, measure, monitor and process the target. We provide you with an efficient solution - matched to your individual application and industry requirements. We are exporting in all over the world.
  2. 2. Baumer Hubner Encoder • Shiv Technology clients can avail from us superior quality Hubner Encoders. • These Hubner Encoders are procured from most trusted and reputed companies that are always preferred to supply flawless and standard products. • Visit: http://shivtechnologypune.com/Pro ductInfo/Baumer_Hubner_Encoder
  3. 3. Becker Dry Vacuum Pump • These are made available to the customers at industry leading rates and are provided as per the set industry norms and protocols as well. • Visit: http://shivtechnologypune. com/ProductInfo/Becker_D ry_Vacuum_Pump
  4. 4. Oil Lubricated Vacuum Pump • These are made available to the customers at industry leading rates and are provided as per the set industry norms and protocols as well. • Visit: http://shivtechnologypune. com/ProductInfo/Oil_Lubric ated_Vacuum_Pump
  5. 5. Baumer Thalheim Incremental Encoder • Shiv Technology provide the product at very reasonable cost. • There is nearly no domain in mechanical plant engineering where drive technology does not take over important control functions and is also used in speed and acceleration control. • Visit: http://shivtechnologypune.co m/ProductInfo/Baumer_Thalh eim_Incremental_Encoder
  6. 6. Incremental Encoders • Shiv Technology is the provider of Incremental Encoders. • Specifications: • Square-wave cycles per turn: 100 - 512 • Max. output frequency: 120 kHz • Logic level: HTL (C), TTL, TTL (R) • Permissible encoder temperature: - 20°C to +70°C • Visit: http://shivtechnologypune.com/Pro ductInfo/Incremental_Encoders
  7. 7. Baumer Hubner Absolute Encoder • Shiv Technology bring forth a robust range of Baumer Hubner Absolute Encoder, which are widely demanded these days for their long life and high quality. The product is used in various industries. • Visit: http://shivtechnologypune.c om/ProductInfo/BaumerHub nerAbsoluteEncoder
  8. 8. Baumer Hubner Hollow Shaft Encoder • Shiv Technology offers a range of Baumer Hubner Hollow Shaft Encoder to customers. • Specifications: • Hollow shaft with clamping element up to d= 16 mm • Option: Cone shaft 1:10 • High HTL output current • Protection against shaft currents • Visit: http://shivtechnologypune.com/Pr oductInfo/Baumer_Hubner_Hollow _Shaft_Encoder
  9. 9. Safety Light Curtain • Shiv Technology are the dealer and distributor of Safety Light Curtains. • It is designed to secure operators working in industrial potentially explosive atmospheres. • Visit: http://shivtechnologypune.com/ ProductInfo/Safety_Light_Curtain
  10. 10. Safety Laser Scanner • Features and Specifications : • The Safety Laser Scanner features a Configuration Memory Module built into the removable connector. • Light source: laser diode wavelength 905 nm. • Laser source class: 1 - according to EN 60825- 1. • Scanning angle: 190°. • Angular resolution: 0,25° / 0,50°. • Response time (ms) configurable 60 or 120 (with 2 scans) • Visit: http://shivtechnologypune.com/ProductInfo/ Safety-Laser-Scanner
  11. 11. Plastic Drag Chain • Shiv Technology are the dealer and distributor of Plastic Drag Chain. • This drag chains are specially designed and manufactured to meet the needs of modern industry. • Visit: http://shivtechnologypune.co m/ProductInfo/Plastic_Drag_C hain
  12. 12. Contact Us • Visit Us: http://shivtechnologypune.com/ • Address:Flat No. 302, Nityannad Park, Vidya Nagar, Lane No – 1 st, Pimple Gurav, Navi sangavi Pune – 411027 • Mail: sales@shivtechnology.co.in • Phone: 9326012710
