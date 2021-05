Sweets for festivals in India are part and parcel of all celebrations. All happy moments are incomplete without the famous Indian ‘mithai’. Be it Holi, Anniversary, Birthdays, Diwali, Dussehra, Bhai Dooj, Holi, Bhaiya Duj, Weddings, Baby Announcements, Eid, Janmasthami, Republic Day, Independence Day, Promotion, Win in elections etc.