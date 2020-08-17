Successfully reported this slideshow.
SURGICAL MANAGEMENT OF AORTIC REGURGITATION
INDICATIONS FOR SURGICAL MANAGEMENT
SURGICAL ALGORITHM
FUNCTIONAL ANATOMY
•FUNCTIONAL AORTIC ANNULUS • The AV leaflets insert into the aortic annulus proximally at the aortoventricular junction (A...
• In a normal AV, although cusp coaptation relatively constantly reaches the midlevel between the AVJ and the STJ. • A cer...
SURGICAL OPTIONS • Valve salvagable • Valve non salvagable
Why a valve is to be salvaged • Avoidance of need for anticoagulation • Natural valve with better hemodynamics • Preserves...
Which valve is to be salvaged? • Normal/ near normal leaflets 1.Predominant/isolated regurgitation 2.Cusp prolapse/ perfor...
Which valve is NOT to be salvaged Factors against repair • Calcification of cusps/ annulus • Severe cuspal thickening • Ex...
What are the goals to be met? • Primary goal is to restore a functional surface of coaptation. • Restore and stabilise the...
ASCENDING AORTIC ANEURYSM MARFANS SYNDROME CYSTIC MEDIAL NECROSIS ANNULO- AORTIC ECTASIA INFECTIVE ENDOCARDITIS MYXOMATOUS...
VALVE ASSESSMENT 1. Assessment of the valve type Number of the leaflets, type of fusion in bicuspid valve, commissural ori...
4. Measurement of the geometric height (gH) of all cusps, optimally by means of a special Ruler. For feasibility of repair...
Geometric height is defined as the distance from centre of the leaflet’s free edge (nodulus Arantii) to the leaflet’s nadi...
CUSP REPAIR TECHNIQUES • CUSP PROLAPSE REPAIR 1. FREE MARGIN/ CENTRAL PLICATION 2. CUSPAL RESUSPENSION 3. TRIANGULAR RESEC...
CUSP PROLAPSE REPAIR TECHNIQUES FRATERS STITCH/REFERENCE STITCH • For detection of the leaflet edge redundancy. • Frater p...
CENTRAL FREE MARGIN PLICATION • Central plication is the commonest intervention on the leaflets. • It is performed in deli...
CENTRAL MARGIN PLICATION
FREE MARGIN RESUSPENSION The original technique of the leaflet’s edge resuspension is by its oversewing (and therefore sho...
Prolapse with stress fenestration
PARACOMMISURAL PLICATION(Trusler’s repair) • George A. Trusler introduced in 1973 a paracommissural plication to shorten t...
Sub commissural plication (Duran)
• It is a popular,simple, and easily reproducible intraaortic technique that reduces the aortic annulus circumference at t...
Triangular resection(Carpentier)
Cusp Perforation Repair
TYPE III LESIONS: Cusp Shaving, Resection, and Patch Use • Localized shaving and decalcification of the cusp can be perfor...
Cusp augmentation
PERICARDIAL PATCH AUGMENTATION
Bicuspid aortic valve repair Cusps anatomy in bicuspid aortic valve Type 0 Type 1 Type 1 with prolapsing cusps with restri...
Systematic approach to the repair of aortic root and cusp pathology in regurgitant BAVs Boodhwani et al .The Journal of Th...
Type 0 BAV AORTIC CUSP REPAIR
Type 1 BAV AORTIC CUSP REPAIR
Type 1 BAV AORTIC CUSP REPAIR
Dystrophic aortic insufficiency (AI): a diameter disease • Characterised by dilatation of the aortic annulus, sinuses and/...
• Aortic annuloplasty is now considered as an essential component of AV repair and valve-sparing root surgery (VSRR). • Ca...
ANNULOPLASTY TECHNIQUES
Technique of external annuloplasty with an open ring (a) After a deep dissection of the aortic root and placement of ancho...
A dedicated aortic annuloplasty ring (Extra-Aortic OPEN Annuloplasty Ring, CORONEO, Inc., Montreal, Quebec, Canada) with a...
Surgical Correction of Dilated Sinotubular Junction • Dilation of the sinotubular junction (STJ) means dilation of the asc...
• The reduction of dilated sinotubular junction (STJ) is achieved by isolated supracoronary aortic replacement . • The cho...
AORTIC ROOT PROCEDURES
DAVIDS PROCEDURE • Reimplantation procedure—that means reimplantation of the aortic valve into a tubular vascular graft af...
Valve-Sparing Root Replacement David TE, Feindel CM. An aortic valve-sparing operation for patients with aortic incompeten...
Valve-Sparing Root Replacement YACOUBS REMODELLING TECHNIQUE
• In 1993, Sarsam and Yacoub published a series of 10 patients with aortic regurgitation treated with what they termed ‘Re...
RESULTS
Repair of aortic valve cusp prolapse Munir Boodhwania, Laurent de Kerchoveb, David Glineurb, Gebrine El Khoury mmcts, 2008...
• From 1996 to 2007, 264 patients underwent elective aortic valve repair for aortic insufficiency • age54 16 years; 79% ma...
Results • In-hospital mortality was 1.1% . • Six patients experienced early repair failure; 3 underwent re-repair. • Funct...
Conclusion • Aortic valve repair is an acceptable therapeutic option for patients with aortic insufficiency. • This functi...
Aortic Valve Sparing Operations: An Update Tirone E. David Ann Thorac Surg 1999;67:1840 –2 • 126 pts: 1988- 1997. • 14-84 ...
• 220 pts- 17 yrs • Mean age 45 ± 15 yrs • 40% had Marfan syndrome, 17% had aortic dissection, and 7% had bicuspid aortic ...
• 10 years survival -88% ± 3%. • Age older than 65 years, advanced functional class, and ejection fraction less than 40% w...
Conclusion • Aortic valve-sparing operation is associated with low rates of valve related complications. The probability o...
• 1995- 2004 • Compared remodelling in 60 pts (BAV ) with 130 pts (TAV) • Freedom from aortic regurgitation of grade 2 or ...
Conclusion • Valve-sparing aortic replacement with root remodeling can be applied to aortic dilatation and a regurgitant b...
  1. 1. SURGICAL MANAGEMENT OF AORTIC REGURGITATION
  2. 2. INDICATIONS FOR SURGICAL MANAGEMENT
  3. 3. SURGICAL ALGORITHM
  4. 4. FUNCTIONAL ANATOMY
  5. 5. •FUNCTIONAL AORTIC ANNULUS • The AV leaflets insert into the aortic annulus proximally at the aortoventricular junction (AVJ) and distally at the sinotubular junction (STJ). • As a functional entity, the AV consists of the STJ and the AVJ, which together form the functional aortic annulus (FAA), and the valve cusps. • The integrity of both functional components (the cusps and the FAA) is the basis for good valvular function, and alteration in either of these components is frequently associated with alteration in the other.
  6. 6. • In a normal AV, although cusp coaptation relatively constantly reaches the midlevel between the AVJ and the STJ. • A certain degree of individual variation exists in the length of coaptation, ranging from 2 to 6 mm. • Although a coaptation of 2 mm is enough to ensure valve competence in an FAA of normal size, longer coaptation may represent some sort of coaptation reserve in the event of FAA dilatation.
  7. 7. SURGICAL OPTIONS • Valve salvagable • Valve non salvagable
  8. 8. Why a valve is to be salvaged • Avoidance of need for anticoagulation • Natural valve with better hemodynamics • Preserves dynamic native aortic valve annulus • Low incidence of infective endocarditis
  9. 9. Which valve is to be salvaged? • Normal/ near normal leaflets 1.Predominant/isolated regurgitation 2.Cusp prolapse/ perforation/central AR due to dilated root. • Preferred in young age to avoid anticoagulation • Benefit vs risk of repair failure vs anticoagulation.
  10. 10. Which valve is NOT to be salvaged Factors against repair • Calcification of cusps/ annulus • Severe cuspal thickening • Extensive fenestration of the cusps specially near the commisures • Severe infective endocarditis • Mild cuspal thickening/ fenestartions near commissures may be amenable to repair
  11. 11. What are the goals to be met? • Primary goal is to restore a functional surface of coaptation. • Restore and stabilise the native FAA • Eliminating cusp prolapse • Optimizing annular size and shape • Ensuring adequate supra-annular cusp coaptation • Establishing valvular competency
  12. 12. ASCENDING AORTIC ANEURYSM MARFANS SYNDROME CYSTIC MEDIAL NECROSIS ANNULO- AORTIC ECTASIA INFECTIVE ENDOCARDITIS MYXOMATOUS VSD A. DISSECTION BAV RHEUMATIC BAV SYSTEMIC HT
  13. 13. VALVE ASSESSMENT 1. Assessment of the valve type Number of the leaflets, type of fusion in bicuspid valve, commissural orientation, and fusion completeness/incompleteness.. 2. Exclusion of degenerative changes. All leaflets have to be mobile, pliable, and free of calcifications. 3. Detection and assessment of any fenestrations Their presence is not a contraindication for valve repair and even larger fenestrations may not cause regurgitation because usually they are included in thecoaptation zone but they may pose a risk of future regurgitation.
  14. 14. 4. Measurement of the geometric height (gH) of all cusps, optimally by means of a special Ruler. For feasibility of repair, the leaflet has to have a sufficient amount of tissue. If not the leaflet is assessed as restrictive. A restrictive leaflet is classified in case of gH < 17 mm in tricuspid aortic valve or gH < 20 mm in bicuspid aortic valve. Restrictive morphology, even if present in one leaflet only, makes the repair option dubious and valve replacement has to be considered. 5. Measurement of the effective height (eH) of all cusps by means of a dedicated aortic calliper. The effective height should be equal in all leaflets and within a range of 9–10 mm. Lower effective height indicates leaflet prolapse which is the commonest leaflet pathology in regurgitant aortic valve.
  15. 15. Geometric height is defined as the distance from centre of the leaflet’s free edge (nodulus Arantii) to the leaflet’s nadir.
  16. 16. CUSP REPAIR TECHNIQUES • CUSP PROLAPSE REPAIR 1. FREE MARGIN/ CENTRAL PLICATION 2. CUSPAL RESUSPENSION 3. TRIANGULAR RESECTION 4. PARACOMMISURAL ANNULOLASTY ( TRUSSLERS TECHNIQUE) • CUSP FENETRATION 1. FREE MARGIN RESUSPENSION 2. PATCH REPAIR • CUSP RESTRICTION 1. CUSP SHAVING/RESECTION 2. CUSP AUGMENTATION( PERICARDIAL)
  17. 17. CUSP PROLAPSE REPAIR TECHNIQUES FRATERS STITCH/REFERENCE STITCH • For detection of the leaflet edge redundancy. • Frater presumed that in a competent valve the corresponding segments of the coapting leaflet edges have to be equally long. • He temporarily sutured together all three noduli Arantii which led to visualization of both the length redundancy and required shortening of the prolapsing leaflet • Three isolated monofilament sutures (Prolene 6/0) passed through the central points of each leaflet’s edge and the corresponding edge segments are compared by pulling the opposite central points against the commissure
  18. 18. CENTRAL FREE MARGIN PLICATION • Central plication is the commonest intervention on the leaflets. • It is performed in delicate steps on both sides of nodulus Arantii by means of monofilament suture 5/0 or 6/0. • The suture is passed from inside of the sinus of Valsalva through the edge of the leaflet just adjacent to the nodulus out and back again on the other side of the nodulus. • At tying of the suture, the central fibrous nodulus is invaginated inside and a smooth coaptation surface is thus created. • Additional plication sutures, if required, are taking the bites at both sides of the previous plicating suture. • In this way, the plicated and excluded area is extended, the free edge of the leaflet shortened and its respective effective height increased. • The increments in eH are controlled after each plication step by a calliper and guide the surgeon’s decision about the required number of plication sutures.
  19. 19. CENTRAL MARGIN PLICATION
  20. 20. FREE MARGIN RESUSPENSION The original technique of the leaflet’s edge resuspension is by its oversewing (and therefore shortening). Currently used very seldom, predominantly because of difficult foreseeing the result . It can be used in case of a fenestration bridged over with a very fragile chord.
  21. 21. Prolapse with stress fenestration
  22. 22. PARACOMMISURAL PLICATION(Trusler’s repair) • George A. Trusler introduced in 1973 a paracommissural plication to shorten the edge of the prolapsing cusp.
  23. 23. Sub commissural plication (Duran)
  24. 24. • It is a popular,simple, and easily reproducible intraaortic technique that reduces the aortic annulus circumference at the level of the interleaflet triangles, i.e. in areas of most frequent aortic annular dilation. • Effective in significant reduction of the aortic annulus, increasing the effective height of the leaflets (eH) and coaptation surface area. • The closer to the base, the greater is the annular reduction . Contrariwise, the plication suture applied close to the top of the commissure has minimal impact on the annulus diameter but it augments the apposition and coaptation of the leaflets
  25. 25. Triangular resection(Carpentier)
  26. 26. Cusp Perforation Repair
  27. 27. TYPE III LESIONS: Cusp Shaving, Resection, and Patch Use • Localized shaving and decalcification of the cusp can be performed, while leaving the cusp surface intact, to improve mobility.
  28. 28. Cusp augmentation
  29. 29. PERICARDIAL PATCH AUGMENTATION
  30. 30. Bicuspid aortic valve repair Cusps anatomy in bicuspid aortic valve Type 0 Type 1 Type 1 with prolapsing cusps with restricted raphe Do not contain a median raphe, have two symmetric aortic sinuses, two commissures, and a symmetric base of leaflet implantation of the two cusps. Have a median raphe on the conjoint cusp and an asymmetric distribution of the aortic sinuses, with a large aortic sinus accompanying a large nonconjoint cusp and two smaller cusps fused together with a median raphe.
  31. 31. Systematic approach to the repair of aortic root and cusp pathology in regurgitant BAVs Boodhwani et al .The Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery c Volume 140, Number 2 284.e1
  32. 32. Type 0 BAV AORTIC CUSP REPAIR
  33. 33. Type 1 BAV AORTIC CUSP REPAIR
  34. 34. Type 1 BAV AORTIC CUSP REPAIR
  35. 35. Dystrophic aortic insufficiency (AI): a diameter disease • Characterised by dilatation of the aortic annulus, sinuses and/or sinotubular junction (STJ) diameters preventing coaptation of pliable leaflets which may also be subjected to prolapse. • An aortic annulus diameter larger than 25 mm and a STJ diameter larger than 30 mm are deemed as functionally dilated. • Reduction of STJ induces a symmetrical prolapse by lowering the effective height (eH) of the cusp while dilation of aortic annulus diameter reduces mostly the coaptation height (cH).
  36. 36. • Aortic annuloplasty is now considered as an essential component of AV repair and valve-sparing root surgery (VSRR). • Calibrated annuloplasty should be performed at sub- and supravalvular levels in order to restore the STJ/annulus ratio and should be adapted according to the phenotype of the root and ascending aorta.
  37. 37. ANNULOPLASTY TECHNIQUES
  38. 38. Technique of external annuloplasty with an open ring (a) After a deep dissection of the aortic root and placement of anchoring sutures from the left ventricular outflow tract the open ring is pulled beneath both coronary arteries. (b) the annuloplasty is finalized by closure of the ring by suture
  39. 39. A dedicated aortic annuloplasty ring (Extra-Aortic OPEN Annuloplasty Ring, CORONEO, Inc., Montreal, Quebec, Canada) with a necked-down section (grey coloured, arrow) which is oriented along the infundibular portion adjacent to the aortic root
  40. 40. Surgical Correction of Dilated Sinotubular Junction • Dilation of the sinotubular junction (STJ) means dilation of the ascending aorta. • Geometrically, the dilated sinotubular junction distracts the commissures of the aortic valve from the centre and leads to the onset of central regurgitation. • Reciprocally, surgical reduction of the sinotubular junction brings the leaflets together but also induces their individual prolapse (sagging of the free margin into the left ventricular outflow tract)
  41. 41. • The reduction of dilated sinotubular junction (STJ) is achieved by isolated supracoronary aortic replacement . • The chosen size of vascular graft means a new diameter of the sinotubular junction. • This principle of surgical reduction of STJ is also present in the complete aortic root replacement by a vascular graft (remodelling or reimplantation).
  42. 42. AORTIC ROOT PROCEDURES
  43. 43. DAVIDS PROCEDURE • Reimplantation procedure—that means reimplantation of the aortic valve into a tubular vascular graft after complete excision of dilated aortic root wall—is one of principal surgical aortic valve sparing techniques and eponymously is connected with the name of Canadian cardiac surgeon Tirone E. David who had pioneered it.
  44. 44. Valve-Sparing Root Replacement David TE, Feindel CM. An aortic valve-sparing operation for patients with aortic incompetence and aneurysm of the ascending aorta. J Thorac Cardiovasc Surg 1992;103:617-21;discussion 622
  45. 45. Valve-Sparing Root Replacement YACOUBS REMODELLING TECHNIQUE
  46. 46. • In 1993, Sarsam and Yacoub published a series of 10 patients with aortic regurgitation treated with what they termed ‘Remodeling of the aortic anulus’ . • The first version of the Yacoub ‘remodeling’ technique consisted of replacing all three sinuses with reimplantation of the coronaries utilizing a tripartite crown-shaped Dacron tube graft. • It required coronary reimplantation but did not provide stabilization of the aortic base or specific narrowing of the sino-tubular junction. • The advantage of the technique is that it is easier technically than the reimplantation method and provides a simpler method for accurate re-suspension of the pillars. Subsequent modifications by Yacoub include narrowing the sino-tubular junction and allowing the sinus reconstruction to bulge outward more so than in this first version.
  47. 47. RESULTS
  48. 48. Repair of aortic valve cusp prolapse Munir Boodhwania, Laurent de Kerchoveb, David Glineurb, Gebrine El Khoury mmcts, 2008 • 376 pts: 1996- 2008 • Free margin plication/ resuspension/ both • Median f/up- 25 mths(1-107) • Freedom from recurrent AI (>2+) at 3 years was 87±13% for PTFE,100% for plication and 89 ± 11% for PTFE+ plication
  49. 49. • From 1996 to 2007, 264 patients underwent elective aortic valve repair for aortic insufficiency • age54 16 years; 79% male. • One hundred fifty three patients had type I dysfunction (aortic dilatation), 134 had type II (cusp prolapse), and 40 had type III (restrictive). Thirty six percent (96/264) of the patients had more than one identified mechanism.
  50. 50. Results • In-hospital mortality was 1.1% . • Six patients experienced early repair failure; 3 underwent re-repair. • Functional classification predicted the necessary repair techniques in 82- 100% of patients. • late mortality rate (47 mths) - 4.2% • Five year overall survival was 95 ± 3%. • Freedoms from recurrent Al (>2+)and from AV reoperation at 5 years type I (82 ± 9%; 93 ± 5%) II (95 ± 5%; 94 ± 6%) type III (76 ± 17%; 84 ± 13%).
  51. 51. Conclusion • Aortic valve repair is an acceptable therapeutic option for patients with aortic insufficiency. • This functional classification allows a systematic approach to the repair of Al and can help to predict the surgical techniques as well as the durability of repair. • Restrictive cusp motion (type III), due to fibrosis or calcification,is an important predictor for recurrent Al following AV repair.
  52. 52. Aortic Valve Sparing Operations: An Update Tirone E. David Ann Thorac Surg 1999;67:1840 –2 • 126 pts: 1988- 1997. • 14-84 yrs. • sinotubular jn adjustment- in 33 patients, adjustment of the sinotubular junction and replacement of one or more aortic sinuses in 60, and reimplantation in 33. • Mean follow up- 31 mths • The actuarial survival was 72 ± 8% at 7 years. • the freedom from aortic valve replacement was 97 ± 2% at 7 years
  53. 53. • 220 pts- 17 yrs • Mean age 45 ± 15 yrs • 40% had Marfan syndrome, 17% had aortic dissection, and 7% had bicuspid aortic valve. • Reimplantation of the aortic valve was performed in 167 patients and remodeling of the aortic root in 53. • The mean follow-up was 5.2 ± 3.7 years
  54. 54. • 10 years survival -88% ± 3%. • Age older than 65 years, advanced functional class, and ejection fraction less than 40% were independent predictors of death. • Freedom from moderate or severe aortic insufﬁciency at 10 years was 85% ± 5% for all patients, • 94% ± 4% after reimplantation and • 75% ± 10% after remodeling
  55. 55. Conclusion • Aortic valve-sparing operation is associated with low rates of valve related complications. The probability of late aortic insufﬁciency was lower after the reimplantation procedure than after remodeling in our experience.
  56. 56. • 1995- 2004 • Compared remodelling in 60 pts (BAV ) with 130 pts (TAV) • Freedom from aortic regurgitation of grade 2 or higher at 5 years was 96% in group A and 83% in group B (P .07), and freedom from reoperation at 5 years was 98% in group A and 98% in group B (P .73).
  57. 57. Conclusion • Valve-sparing aortic replacement with root remodeling can be applied to aortic dilatation and a regurgitant bicuspid aortic valve-- hemodynamic function and valve stability being comparable to those in tricuspid anatomy.

