Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Evaluation India-Rain Harrison
Front Cover
Comparison Similarities: • Both images used on the front covers have the artist facing to the side; giving the audience a ...
Strengths I feel my magazine cover is realistic looking. I feel this is something that you would consider good enough to s...
Weaknesses I feel my magazine definitely has its weaknesses, those being that my subheading and leading headline are hard ...
Double Page Spread
Comparison Similarities: • Similarities between these two double page spreads are that they each include pictures of their...
Strengths One strength within my DPS is definitely the way I have laid everything out on the page, between the way the tex...
Weaknesses A weakness within my article is the quick change from a genuine article to a Q&A, even though I like the idea o...
Website retro50726265.wordpress.com
Comparison Similarities: • Both pages include very bright, vibrant colours that make the whole page stand out; all the ima...
Strengths I feel my site holds that simplicity, it is easy to find what you’re looking for when on the home page (or any p...
Weaknesses Weaknesses include the lack of images and articles. I feel if I included more articles or blog posts on the wel...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Evaluation

7 views

Published on

print evaluation

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Evaluation

  1. 1. Evaluation India-Rain Harrison
  2. 2. Front Cover
  3. 3. Comparison Similarities: • Both images used on the front covers have the artist facing to the side; giving the audience a full view of their side profile as apposed to their full face. • The images are also very colour limited, i.e. there aren’t many colours used on either of the covers. They’re also very dark colours that are used. • The titles of the magazines are both placed at the top of the screen also, both bold, both made obvious that they’re the name of the magazine. • The fonts used for the other typography on the cover are all readable and anything that may be more important within the magazine is displayed in red. Differences: • Differences with the magazines are the fact my cover image is of an artist on stage, where as the other is a professional photoshoot, a close up of the artist unlike my own that is a more of a mid-shot. • There also isn’t as much information on the professional magazine as there is on my own. There’s the name of the artist underneath the image and names of the people that feature within the mag. However mine has details of what contents are in the magazine and an obvious competition at the bottom of the page. • The fonts I used for my magazine are all the same, however, with the other magazine, the fonts are all different per piece of writing.
  4. 4. Strengths I feel my magazine cover is realistic looking. I feel this is something that you would consider good enough to sell in stores or online. I like the way all the text is seen to be in the same font colour, except for the plug that is in a red star shape, the text being in black to make it stand out against the page. Because the background of the image is mainly purple and blue, it really makes the red shape jump out of the page, hopefully making my target audience look at the magazine if it were to be stocked in a store. The shadow I put behind the text I really like also, because I feel it is subtle but noticeable. I t makes the text come off the page but it isn’t noted that there is a shadow behind the text until pointed out or studied properly. The way the light shines on the right of the page looks like its almost highlighting that ‘Exclusive’ subheading on that side. It makes the eyes wonder downwards and to that subheading, wanting to read what it says. I also like the image I used as my cover photo, as it really pin points what the magazine is about and who is part of one of the subheadings on the page. I wish I had outlined the shape containing the plug black, giving it that extra push off the page even though the red is bold enough on its own, I feel if I included that black outline it would make the shape look bigger and better.
  5. 5. Weaknesses I feel my magazine definitely has its weaknesses, those being that my subheading and leading headline are hard to tell apart from each other as the fonts and size of text are very similar. I wish I had either made my headline a different colour instead of the same as the other text, so it was very obvious which was which. I also wish I had changed the font per heading as I feel they all mold into the other, almost making it difficult to read as they’re the same and very close together. I also wish I had made the title of my magazine bolder and used the font it currently has for something different, like the headline font instead. I’d make the tile slightly smaller but have the font bold enough to be able to notice it from afar. With the main image, I do like the effect it leaves on magazine, showing that it is a music magazine without having to properly look at the contents inside, however, I do wish used either a higher quality image or blurred the background so it was just the artist you could see instead of the artist plus members of the band, guitar amps, wires etc. As I said in the previous slide, I do also wish I had outlined the plug shape as I feel it would’ve made the whole quote stand out more and draw in the attention of my audience further.
  6. 6. Double Page Spread
  7. 7. Comparison Similarities: • Similarities between these two double page spreads are that they each include pictures of their main talking point; this being a music artist. • Each article is seen to include a lot of information about said artist and quotes from the artist them selves. • They both have drop cap, not the same size, one is larger than the other, but they both contain them at the start of the articles. • The bottom right image of the professional article has a picture of the band on stage, similar with both images I have chosen to include in my article. • Both articles also contain more typography than images within their articles. Differences: • Differences include my article having a small Q&A session on the right hand page, where as the professional magazine has their full article on that side and the other page strictly for an image of the artist they’re writing about. • They also have pull quotes in the center of the page with the underneath my own; an extra drop cap under that. • The professional magazine also have the title of the article over the top of the large image on the left page, some extra information about underneath that also, where as my own has the title of the article at the top of both of my pages. • The bottom DPS also have colour coordinated text to the images, where as my own is very simple black and white with one vibrant coloured image. • The image on the left hand page of the DPS at the bottom of the screen is one taken in professional environment, like a photoshoot, where as both of mine are of the artist performing on stage.
  8. 8. Strengths One strength within my DPS is definitely the way I have laid everything out on the page, between the way the text is laid out and paragraphed, to fitting the image of my artist within that also. I like the inclusion of an interview within my article instead of keeping it strictly as word after word article. I also like how I didn’t include many images, however I would’ve preferred to have more but couldn't fit them in because of the amount of typography I had prepared to include. I like the simplicity of my article, not having anything too flashy on it taking attention away from the main purpose of the article. The images I feel definitely do my article justice as I feel because it is about this artist touring, the images of the artist on stage fits completely, it would’ve been nice to have a studio shot of the artist also but I’m happy with the current content I have. The typography under the headlines of both articles are good ways of quickly explaining what the article is going to be about; I’m glad I included them as I feel they make the article that little bit better and give it that extra detail.
  9. 9. Weaknesses A weakness within my article is the quick change from a genuine article to a Q&A, even though I like the idea of having a Q&A section, I wish I had written more within my article or just had one large image of my artist on one side of the page with some pull quotes over the top of that. I do regret not including pull quotes as I feel it will have jazzed up my article a little and broken up the text more instead of having it all as three full blocks of text; it can be a little overpowering and hard to read. I wish I had colour co- ordinated my typography and images a little also, e.g. taken colour samples from the right hand side image and made some text that colour instead of just black and white. Even though I like that simple look, I wish there was a little more colour on the page instead of relying on the image to provide the colour; or changed the colour of the page itself, i.e. have it a slightly off white colour to make it pop a little. I also wish I had separated the typography a little, giving each piece of text ”room to breathe”. Finally, if I were to keep the Q&A, I wish I had include more questions and shorter answers, or even had both pages as Q&A pages, instead of having two different article styles on one page.
  10. 10. Website retro50726265.wordpress.com
  11. 11. Comparison Similarities: • Both pages include very bright, vibrant colours that make the whole page stand out; all the images used are very similar, there aren’t any dull colours on either webpages. • As my website is a music specific site, I had to find one that also offered a music section; hence why I chose Cosmopolitan. • Both sites include long articles about music, whether that be about concerts or celebrities within that same industry. • There is also a section within the page that offers information that will be include in the next magazine issue. Differences: • There a lot of differences between both sites, the real website has a lot more articles to offer on the front page, where as mine is more of a welcome page, explaining what the site is about. There definitely are no where near as many images on mine as there is on Cosmopolitans site, something I will come to change in the future as people prefer images over text when looking at anything. • My page includes a blog all about music and concerts, where as Cosmopolitans include articles about artists; no reviews or concert experiences.
  12. 12. Strengths I feel my site holds that simplicity, it is easy to find what you’re looking for when on the home page (or any page in general) and it holds all the information that people are originally looking for. I wanted to include a purchase page for where people could find my currently sold magazine. I would’ve included more magazines that could count as past ones, however didn’t have time to design any others or else I would have inserted them onto the page also. I also like the blog post I wrote, I like how it was written based on a journalist with a lot of fan interview input (all images used in that article are original). Most of the story that was told in that article is true, besides a few minor details that didn’t happen and were made up or exaggerated slightly for the purpose of this blog post, but 90% of the article is all a true story that happened at a concert I went to. I wanted to keep the story as realistic as possible for the blog post so that it was convincing for my audience when reading and I feel I did a good job of it.
  13. 13. Weaknesses Weaknesses include the lack of images and articles. I feel if I included more articles or blog posts on the welcome page it would have given more of a realistic feel to the site. I also wish I had written more on the welcome page, explaining what the site was, what it included, made it a little more informal matching the relaxed feel I was going for all along with this magazine. I feel this site is more of a social media page than a website itself, I wish I had made it a little more like that. I also wish I had more time to design other magazines that I could’ve included on the purchase tab, meaning I could’ve included last months issue and the month before that etc. I wish I had actually written a proper article as well as the general blog post, giving it a slightly more formal aspect to it that it needed as well as the informality; balancing both out. Finally, I regret not using my own image of the crowd instead of the rainbow music notes on the welcome page, I feel that would’ve also given an insight to what the website was about.

×