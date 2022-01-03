Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
THE BENEFITS OF ERP FOR MID-SIZE AND SMALL BUSINESSES
IndGlobal has extensive experience in providing information technology and digital transformation services with the latest...
What is meant by ERP? ERP stands for Enterprise Resource Planning that considers managing all the processes involved in ru...
Significance of ERP As technology becomes increasingly accessible, small companies are on the verge of acquiring tools tha...
Top 10 Benefits associated with the ERP Software 1 Improved Visibility 2 Focused IT Costs 3 Advanced Reporting and Pla...
Top 10 Benefits associated with the ERP Software 6 Customer Service benefits 7 Better refined collaboration and workfl...
Contact Us We'd love to talk about all things marketing. Phone Number 974-111-7750 Email Address info@indglobal.in Website...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

of

The benefits of erp for mid size and small businesses Slide 1 The benefits of erp for mid size and small businesses Slide 2 The benefits of erp for mid size and small businesses Slide 3 The benefits of erp for mid size and small businesses Slide 4 The benefits of erp for mid size and small businesses Slide 5 The benefits of erp for mid size and small businesses Slide 6 The benefits of erp for mid size and small businesses Slide 7
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Software
Jan. 03, 2022
13 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

The benefits of erp for mid size and small businesses

Download to read offline

Software
Jan. 03, 2022
13 views

Top 10 benefits of ERP for small and mid size businesses

Read more- https://bit.ly/319OLi6
Contact us- +91-974-111-7750
Mail us- info@indglobal.in

#erpsoftware #Manufacturingodoo #Manufacturingsoftware #erpsystem #erpservices #erpsolutions #odooerpsoftware #software #development #SCM #indglobal #bangalore #india #customERP #erpsystems

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
World Wide Mind: The Coming Integration of Humanity, Machines, and the Internet Michael Chorost
(4/5)
Free
An Army of Davids: How Markets and Technology Empower Ordinary People to Beat Big Media, Big Government, and Other Goliaths Glenn Reynolds
(4/5)
Free
The Impulse Economy: Understanding Mobile Shoppers and What Makes Them Buy Gary Schwartz
(4.5/5)
Free
Emergence: The Connected Lives of Ants, Brains, Cities, and Software Steven Johnson
(4.5/5)
Free
Tubes: A Journey to the Center of the Internet Andrew Blum
(4/5)
Free
Hamlet's BlackBerry: A Practical Philosophy for Building a Good Life in the Digital Age William Powers
(4/5)
Free
In the Plex: How Google Thinks, Works, and Shapes Our Lives Steven Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Public Parts: How Sharing in the Digital Age Improves the Way We Work and Live Jeff Jarvis
(3.5/5)
Free
The Nature of the Future: Dispatches from the Socialstructed World Marina Gorbis
(4/5)
Free
Socialnomics: How Social Media Transforms the Way We Live and Do Business Erik Qualman
(3/5)
Free
The Thank You Economy Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free
Talking Back to Facebook: The Common Sense Guide to Raising Kids in the Digital Age James P. Steyer
(4.5/5)
Free
The End of Business As Usual: Rewire the Way You Work to Succeed in the Consumer Revolution Brian Solis
(5/5)
Free
Blog Schmog: The Truth About What Blogs Can (and Can't) Do for Your Business Robert W. Bly
(4/5)
Free
A World Without "Whom": The Essential Guide to Language in the BuzzFeed Age Emmy J. Favilla
(5/5)
Free
How We Became Posthuman: Virtual Bodies in Cybernetics, Literature, and Informatics N. Katherine Hayles
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Dark Net: Inside the Digital Underworld Jamie Bartlett
(3.5/5)
Free
Kill All Normies: Online Culture Wars From 4Chan And Tumblr To Trump And The Alt-Right Angela Nagle
(4/5)
Free
The Art of Social Media: Power Tips for Power Users Guy Kawasaki
(4/5)
Free
Who Owns the Future? Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
An Introduction to Information Theory: Symbols, Signals and Noise John R. Pierce
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4.5/5)
Free
The New New Thing: A Silicon Valley Story Michael Lewis
(4.5/5)
Free
Cognitive Surplus: Creativity and Generosity in a Connected Age Clay Shirky
(3.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community that Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(4.5/5)
Free
Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin Is Changing Money, Business, and the World Don Tapscott
(4/5)
Free
The Emperor's New Mind: Concerning Computers, Minds, and the Laws of Physics Roger Penrose
(3.5/5)
Free
New Dark Age: Technology and the End of the Future James Bridle
(4.5/5)
Free
Algorithms to Live By: The Computer Science of Human Decisions Tom Griffiths
(4.5/5)
Free
The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters Tom Nichols
(4.5/5)
Free
Alone Together: Why We Expect More from Technology and Less from Each Other Sherry Turkle
(4/5)
Free
Artificial Unintelligence: How Computers Misunderstand the World Meredith Broussard
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

The benefits of erp for mid size and small businesses

  1. 1. THE BENEFITS OF ERP FOR MID-SIZE AND SMALL BUSINESSES
  2. 2. IndGlobal has extensive experience in providing information technology and digital transformation services with the latest developments in the industry for companies of every size. Focused on Odoo ERP solutions, software development, eCommerce development, mobile applications, web technology, digital marketing, and IoT solutions, we are the number one choice for our esteemed clients worldwide. Having a pool of technological and experienced experts, we are confident to cater to our clients’ business needs and execute them successfully. About us
  3. 3. What is meant by ERP? ERP stands for Enterprise Resource Planning that considers managing all the processes involved in running a firm, for example inventory and order management, accounting, customer relationship management (CRM), human resources and so on
  4. 4. Significance of ERP As technology becomes increasingly accessible, small companies are on the verge of acquiring tools that were previously only within the range of large companies. Today, small and middle-size businesses are equally working with major league players to generate a wider scope of competition along with an additional sense of urgency for the laggards in odoo ERP software development in Bangalore.
  5. 5. Top 10 Benefits associated with the ERP Software 1 Improved Visibility 2 Focused IT Costs 3 Advanced Reporting and Planning 4 Improved Efficiency 5 Increased Flexibility
  6. 6. Top 10 Benefits associated with the ERP Software 6 Customer Service benefits 7 Better refined collaboration and workflow 8 Enhanced Data Security and Improved Quality 9 Improved decision- making and Scalability 10 Integrating the flow of information and increasing productivity
  7. 7. Contact Us We'd love to talk about all things marketing. Phone Number 974-111-7750 Email Address info@indglobal.in Website www.indglobal.in

Top 10 benefits of ERP for small and mid size businesses Read more- https://bit.ly/319OLi6 Contact us- +91-974-111-7750 Mail us- info@indglobal.in #erpsoftware #Manufacturingodoo #Manufacturingsoftware #erpsystem #erpservices #erpsolutions #odooerpsoftware #software #development #SCM #indglobal #bangalore #india #customERP #erpsystems

Views

Total views

13

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×