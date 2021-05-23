Galit summit presentation_2015_v4

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Galit Fein...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Thanks to ...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph What is ta...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph The Good N...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph From “func...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Systems of...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph From Promo...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph It Starts ...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Hyperconne...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Internet o...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Smartphone...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Shift in P...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Customers ...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph From Mobil...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Examples o...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Mobile-Fir...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph 40 Source:...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Deutsche B...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Also Mobil...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph “toothbrus...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Mobile APP...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Applicatio...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Platform W...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph UX - the D...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph 25 Mobile ...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Mobile Pay...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph M-Payment ...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Pay Withou...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Away from ...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Your phone...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph How people...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph No single ...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Numerous M...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Internet g...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Apple Pay ...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Don’t recy...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Digital cu...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Retail 2.0...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Retail Eme...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Mobile Wor...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph The Way We...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Enterprise...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Enterprise...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph 8 W ll t T...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph 0% 10% 20%...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Enterprise...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph MobileFirs...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph 48 Source:...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph The Enterp...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Enterprise...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Mobile Dev...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Mobile App...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Generation...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph How to Man...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph MBaaS Plar...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph 0% 10% 20%...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph 11% 19% 19...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph IT mngt
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Business C...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Ahead of t...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Two Speeds...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Cloud as e...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Cloud Comp...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Need to em...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Need to em...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Same due d...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph The “New” ...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Dynamic, e...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph With Innov...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph IT, Busine...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Vendors en...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Sourcing 75
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Measure Re...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Technology...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph IT Complex...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Govern and...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Strategic ...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Bimodel IT...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Manage You...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Do you kno...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Provide vi...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph IT Governa...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph IT service...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph 87 Source:...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph IT Governa...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Technology...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph The dark s...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Start with...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Sharing (o...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Reputation...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Who are yo...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Why Manage...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Risk is al...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph What is Ri...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Managing t...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Technology...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Technology...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Framework ...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Perfect St...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Technology...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph And Rememb...
Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph 105
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
28 views
May. 23, 2021

Galit summit presentation_2015_v4

Galit summit presentation_2015_v4

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Galit summit presentation_2015_v4

  1. 1. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Galit Fein EVP and senior analyst STKI “IT Knowledge Integrators” galit@stki.info 1 2015 Disruptive Technology, IT Governance Risk and Compliance STKI Summit 2015
  2. 2. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Thanks to Amazon and Apple •Customers have been spoiled. •They expect now every organization to deliver products & services swiftly, with a seamless user experience. •Customers expect personalized experience on a personal device •If popular apps can capture their location & dispatch transportation then why can’t an insurance company provide them with critical health info when they’re standing in a doctor’s office? Mobility Social Location Real-time online report of electricity consumption New phone immediate activation out of the box Bank loans approve in minutes. Video
  3. 3. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph What is takes? • Rapid delivery of digital products & services combined with full access to info  superior user experience • Customer journey real-time and personalized treatment • Hyper-connectivity, sensors • IoT • Mobility around-the-clock availability  consistency  and zero errors •Complex? BUT when companies get it right, they can also offer more competitive prices because of lower costs, better operational controls, and less risk. 3
  4. 4. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph The Good News… 4 mortgage-application and decision process digitalization You can BOND with a happy customer The benefits are huge
  5. 5. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph From “functional” to “bonding” experiences – ‫לכל‬ ‫קלפים‬ ‫להוסיף‬ " ‫דמות‬ !!!" 5 Emotion-Oriented Systems
  6. 6. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Systems of Engagement (IMMERSION) 6 Design starts with engagement processes & data
  7. 7. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph From Promotion To Emotion • ~40% of adults distrust ads in any medium • Young people are particularly resistant - 84% of millennials dislike advertising • People are looking for the immersive experience “Immersion is not engagement. Engagement takes place when a story, or a marketing message, provokes some sort of action among the audience—a tweet, a post, a face-to-face conversation. Immersion takes place when the audience forgets that it’s an audience at all. Immersion blurs the lines—between story and marketing, storyteller and audience, illusion and reality.” Source: Frank Rose The Power of Immersive Media Source: Nielsen
  8. 8. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph It Starts with Customer Journey 8
  9. 9. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Hyperconnectivity 9 • Increasing digital interconnection of people and things – anytime and anywhere • Mobile (empowered) customer ever connected to internet, sensors, geolocation, wearables…and this allows them to get real-time and personalized treatment Sensors Sensors Sensors Reviews Sensors Products barcodes online communication Wi Fi Social
  10. 10. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Internet of Things Smart City Connected Home Connected Car Future supply chain IoT equipment can remotely monitor industrial equipment.. Source: Cisco
  11. 11. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Smartphones – Tens of Always connected Sensors 11
  12. 12. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Shift in People’s behavior Source: christianheilmann.com Mobile as extension of YOU No waiting no more 42% expect to find a company’s mobile app 27% feel the app should be customized to their immediate location Desire for control & complete self service
  13. 13. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Customers expect Magic 13 Whatever the problem is smart device the solution We get what we want in the moment of need “immediately” in context to “our data”
  14. 14. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph From Mobile Engagement Systems to Magic Moments 14 Sensors Customer Systems of Transactions Core Systems of Engagem. Emotion APIs APIs
  15. 15. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Examples of “engagement systems” 15
  16. 16. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Mobile-First and Sometimes the ONLY 16 It's time for a new architecture: • Web isn't designed to handle mobile apps or sites. • It cannot handle the real- time demands of connected products. • Exist architecture built for a browser-led PC world can't flex, scale, or respond to the 21st century needs.
  17. 17. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph 40 Source: Megan Quinn, KPCB Partner. Evolution of Apps to Internet Unbundling
  18. 18. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Deutsche Bank Expands Its APPS Store in its website 18
  19. 19. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Also Mobile apps have to pass the “toothbrush test” 19 "toothbrush test“ "Is this something you will use once or twice a day, and does it make your life better?"
  20. 20. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph “toothbrush test” examples 20
  21. 21. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Mobile APP usage year-over-year growth 21
  22. 22. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Applications dominate OVER the mobile Web 22
  23. 23. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Platform Wars is OVER! 23 iOS claiming the majority of the high-end device market Android winning almost everywhere else: • ~85% of smartphones run Google’s Android • ~65% of tablets run Android • ~70% of all new computing gadgets run Android Windows Phone continues to gain developer mindshare steadily at 28%, although the users have not followed
  24. 24. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph UX - the Driving Force Behind the App’s Success Those that have “BAD” experiences… just die
  25. 25. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph 25 Mobile Payment
  26. 26. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Mobile Payment Volume Is About To Explode 26 It will be harder than ever to meet the increasing demands of the m-payment in 2015.
  27. 27. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph M-Payment trends 27 • Although consumer adoption is still limited  Less than 10% of U.S. and European consumers use mobile payments • Mobile security and fraud risk are not currently major concerns - mobile experience is • Digital consumer wants the simplicity, contextuality, time savings & entertainment value offered by Amazon, Get Taxi, Waze & their favorite retailer’s mobile app A majority of mobile wallet users are millennials
  28. 28. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Pay Without Wait 28 A New Breed Of Apps Let Users Make In-Store Payments Entirely From Their Phone — Without A Payment Terminal
  29. 29. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Away from Low‐Tech, Paper‐Based Tools, Expensive Registers, Card Swift 29
  30. 30. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Your phone becomes the only payment tool you need, wherever you shop 30
  31. 31. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph How people who make in-store m-payments pay for goods & services? 31 45% 37% 29% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% By presen ng a barcode (or QR code) on my device's screen for the cashier to scan By tapping my device on a payment reader using NFC By scanning a barcode (or QR code) using my device's camera Source: Nielsen July 2014 How People Who Make In-Store Mobile Payments Pay For Goods And Services - US
  32. 32. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph No single clear technology winner •Mobile payment is evolving quickly and chaotically •With consumer acceptance expected to reach critical mass in the next 2-3 years, early successes will define the landscape of mobile payments for years to come •Established players and startups competing for not only market share but also the ability to establish the business’ rules and technological standards •It’s still unclear how this market will evolve or which competing mobile payment technologies and applications will become prevalent 32
  33. 33. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Numerous Mobile Payments Startups (100s) 33 Source: angel.co/mobile-payments
  34. 34. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Internet giants here too 34 Leaked Screenshots Show Facebook's Move into Mobile Payments
  35. 35. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Apple Pay Google Wallet PayPal 35 Apple Pay Security wins - tokenization • Merchant never sees your credit card number • Finger print access – biometric security (iOS 6+) • Works at less than 5% of retail locations Google Wallet Surpasses Apple’s pay functionality • Loyalty card • Send money abroad • Acceptance by many online retails • Google stores data in the cloud • Samsung buys LoopPay: • Works at 90% of retail locations • Supports 10,000+ of credit, debit cards, most gift, loyalty, cards (Target, Walmart, Starbucks) PayPal 15 years experience • If you're PayPal user - mobile payment adoption very easier • You’ve to check first if merchant support PayPal and you need cellular reception help to make purchases • Not many chains VS VS
  36. 36. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Don’t recycle your wallet just yet! 36 • The market is very fragmented • This is confuses consumers • It will take time before most merchants will ready to support mobile payment
  37. 37. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Digital currency - Bitcoin and beyond • Even if you have doubt re bitcoin, there is a collective desire for digital currencies • Web provides the interface for digital transactions representing the exchange of goods & services • Bitcoins represent a new phase of internet use — the internet of value: Mechanism for the entirely digital exchange of money & financial transactions – faster & cheaper 37 Creation of a new paradigm for the digitization & transfer of all things of value
  38. 38. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Retail 2.0: the convergence of wearables, iBeacons and big data • Low-cost iBeacons are here to stay - they provide the absent indoors micro-location (BLE) • BUT iBeacons will provide real value to consumers ONLY, with: Context, relevance & carefully chosen timing of notifications •Retails will have to tie in big data analytics, sophisticated CRM and DMP back-ends that will bring out the real value within iBeacons •Wearables will be an exciting new area of innovation for creating unique shopping experiences that go beyond the mobile UX 38 Source: Gigaom
  39. 39. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Retail Emerging Technologies 39 searching the item without using words beacon-powered alerts and offers QR to build shopping lists with info & recommendations Sharing selfie for on-the-spot opinions before buying
  40. 40. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Mobile Workplace 40 Mobile Workforce Expenses Real time analytics Branch/ field Workforce
  41. 41. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph The Way We Build Software Is Changing • Enterprises push for greater IT agility, there is a sharp shift toward simpler, more modular, and more custom apps • Business users are looking for consumer-grade mobile experiences. They are pressing IT to give them, in the workplace, the kinds of apps they use every day on their own devices • Organizations have to move from enterprise applications to apps • Organizations must embrace mobile not just as a device, but as a way of working. 41
  42. 42. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Enterprise Mobile Transformation 42 NOT just about smartphones BUT how people work in motion Start with access to org info from mobile devices change the core biz
  43. 43. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Enterprise mobile apps IS NOT just an easy access to the enterprise application 43 Rethink how employees do their jobs Exploit full native device features & analytics to create new experiences Reassess the back- end systems Empower biz users to make first hand decisions without the delay and risk of 'loss on translation Never create an app simply for the sake of having an app greater efficiency & productivity 1st goal
  44. 44. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph 8 W ll t The hard work isdone! With SDKs… Mobile SDKs take advantage of NATIVE capabilities
  45. 45. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% MBaaS API mngt Native App Mobile Middleware (Worklight, Kony, etc) HTML5 Which of the following mobile technologies or methodologies are you now using for your mobile apps? The gap between HTML5 and native is widening. The native SDKs introduce new APIs at a faster rate than HTML5 can keep up with. To harness the power of these new APIs native is the only viable option. 45 is the most widely used technology
  46. 46. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Enterprise App Store 46 can access and install corporate-approved software applications
  47. 47. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph MobileFirst by IBM and Apple 47 Enterprise apps for iPads & iPhones •Plan Flight •Passenger+ •Advise & Grow •Trusted Advice •Retention •Case Advice •Incident Aware •Sales Assist •Pick & Pack •Expert Tech Run on iOS devices and customized for individual companies by IBM on IBM’s cloud Over 100 industry and horizontal apps are coming by the end of 2015 Currently iOS appears to be winning the battle for enterprise adoption and revenues
  48. 48. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph 48 Source: Citrix 2014
  49. 49. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph The Enterprise beyond Email 49 IT STRUGGLES WITH DECISIONS REGARDING: Source: Citrix 2014
  50. 50. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Enterprise Mobility Challenges 50 Source: Mobile Helix/Vanson Bourne Develop cost Security Complexity
  51. 51. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Mobile Development Basic Technologies 1. Native toolkits (such as apple's iOS development kit) 2. Web toolkits (such as jQuery mobile) 3. Specialized platforms (such as Appcelerator) that take a more holistic approach to mobile app development. •MADP vendors often complement native and web toolkits with tooling including:  wrapper tools (such as Adobe's PhoneGap) that allow web apps to work like native apps (so-called 'hybrid' apps);  mobile middleware (such as IBM MobileFirst) that allow native and hybrid apps to communicate securely with on-premise and cloud-based enterprise applications;  application generators (such as Kony Studio) that deliver native, web and hybrid apps from a single set of specifications. •If this sounds like a complex and fast-moving market, that's because it is. “Traditional enterprise software, low-cost disruptors and open-source sales models are simultaneously having an impact on the market". The result is that "today's leaders can be tomorrow's laggards", so the market research company cautions enterprises to "avoid long-term commitments to any one vendor or technology and re-evaluate their mobile AD strategy often". 51 Source: Gartner
  52. 52. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Mobile Application Development Platforms 52
  53. 53. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Generation Gap in Workplace •The growing generation gap between young and veteran workers , each of whom are comfortable with different technology •In 5 years companies will have to ensure they’re matching their enabling technology to the demographic of that time
  54. 54. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph How to Manage Mobile App Future Growth •Meet increasing demand from customers and business units to develop and update apps •Developing more apps means an exponential increase in updates and maintenance •Being able to reuse code and update apps is critical to managing this growth T2M Development skillset JavaScript VS iOS & Android $50 per hour $75 pre hour MBaaS solution Decrease visibility into the apps’ performance, inc. crashes and exceptions Allow T2R Average time to develop new mobile apps from 20 weeks to 12 weeks “People don’t download your app if you have 2 star ratings”. Dan Gaertner, VP of Technology, Homes Media
  55. 55. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph MBaaS Plarform iOS & Android delivery (inc. automated functional testing) Native iOS & Android delivery (inc. manual functional testing) 12 weeks 20 weeks New Mobile App * team of 10developers/ testers 63,600 $135,000 Cost to develop new app 6,500 10,800 Cost to update app 4 Number of hours to pinpoint error 125 Average number of defects per mobile 37.5 $ Hourly salary of tester 80000$ License Cost (5-10 Users) $ 30,000 Training and Implementation Costs
  56. 56. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph
  57. 57. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% MBaaS API mngt Native App Mobile Middleware (Worklight, Kony, etc) HTML5 Which of the following mobile technologies or methodologies are you now using for your mobile apps
  58. 58. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph 11% 19% 19% 22% 29% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% DATABASE UPDATES BACK-END CODING BACK-END INFRASTRUCURE AND IT API & MIDDLEWARE IMPLEMENTATION FRONT END CODING & UX Over 70% Of Cost And Effort On Mobile Projects Are Spent On Supporting Back-End Processing Development effort during your most recent mobile project
  59. 59. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph
  60. 60. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph
  61. 61. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph IT mngt
  62. 62. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Business Consumer Technology Era Cloud based services Business managers IT projects primary or exclusively run by ITO will decline from 55% to 47% by 2015
  63. 63. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Ahead of the Technology Curve • Consumerization of IT & Self Service trends will lead to restructuring of today’s ITO • In some cases business itself will be the IT department. Technologists will simply be the enabler • Business leaders are more technically savvy and sometimes bypass the IT  Often out of frustration what their needs aren’t addressed • Business leaders also recognize they need the CIO to negotiate contracts, ensure security, support, maintainence and to deploy and implement tech product • IT has to keep the pace in order to know that business consumers are going to ask for next before they ask for it
  64. 64. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Two Speeds IT 64 Invest in new systems Reduce Operating Expenses Long development and deployment cycles Touch people In-moment decisions Personalized & in-context Social and analytics driven Short & rapid releases Doing IT right, efficiency, safely Doing IT fast IT don't have to be perfect, just quick IT with different people, set of skills processes, and tools supporting each
  65. 65. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Cloud as electronic outsourcing •In many cases, the failure of traditional outsourcing was inflexibility and stagnation •Long term fixed contract are simply not fit well to the 21st century needs •Cloud is, for many intents and purposes, electronic outsourcing •Many outsourcing providers (TCS, IBM, HP, etc.) now offer strong cloud offerings Cloud is a New Form of Outsourcing 65 IT factory Computing capacity utility model Traditional outsourcing model
  66. 66. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Cloud Computing models evolvement: 3 types of ITOs 66 Business customers Conservative IT Cloud ready architecture Modern IT Early adaptor IT Moving into Public Cloud XaaS • Elasticity • Automatic procedures • Devops = application deployment • IT Chargeback Hybrid IT Private to public • Automated, standard environment. • Self service portal • Faster delivery cycle (days to min) • IT service catalog • Better capacity planning • In/ external service catalog • Fully automated service delivery. Utility model • Cloud Platform Services - Plan, Optimization
  67. 67. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Need to embrace different models of workforce designated for different purposes 67 Business customers Conservative IT Cloud ready architecture Modern IT Early adaptor IT Moving into Public Cloud XaaS Hybrid IT Private to public • Mostly internal workforce • Prof. services • High percent of permatemps Workforce models mix: • Talent core workforce • Temporary workers • Managed services – better adjustment to cloud-based delivery Moving into different sourcing models: • X-shore / X-site • Managed services • Prof. services
  68. 68. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Need to embrace different models of workforce designated for different purposes IT Internal talent workforce Part-time & temporary workers Sourcing Mix of non central activities 68 Lower costs, different models- Pay per use, transformation to cloud-based delivery, avoid heavy asset purchasing Better allocate talent and skills, industry knowledge and expertise 1/3 1/3 1/3 Flexibility
  69. 69. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Same due diligence applied to traditional outsourcing engagements should be applied to cloud engagements Cloud Computing Business Value Outcomes • Financial/Cost • Freedom • Leverage Provider Expertise • Support Business Innovation Cloud Management IT and Business Value Outcomes • Enforce Standards and Policies • Optimize SLAs and Costs • Govern Access and Budgets • Reduce Lock-in Cloud Computing engagements management • Know your cloud partners (financial stability, staff members and future roadmaps) • Invest more time & effort evaluating an ever-expanding roster of cloud providers • Find out about potential providers • Be proactive about security 69
  70. 70. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph The “New” delivery of IT 70 Making the business more responsive: • IT fixed cost reduction • Flexibility to respond market demands Cloud underpinning a digital business: • Need to deliver digital media on a scalable, pay per use basis • flexibility to consume differing and variable business needs New cloud-based services: • make it easier for users to consume new services • lower operational costs SaaS enables rapid innovation: Automatic scaling and load balancing Transparency of costs & usage
  71. 71. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Dynamic, ever changing environment requires: New level of business and IT alignment Removing boundaries Cooperate adaptive IT portfolio – no more silos! Visibility and accountability Accountability is ultimately more important than cost cutting
  72. 72. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph With Innovation and New Service Models Comes Risk •Digital world is creating new types and levels of risk •The complexity of digital business means that IT leaders will experience unintended consequences. •In digital business, you must change your relationship with risk. •Digital risk is not something to mitigate. •Embrace risk. Risk is a conscious leadership decision, Treat your ability to manage specific risks as a competency and capability. Focus, so you can see what risks are worth taking. 72
  73. 73. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph IT, Business and other frustrating stuff… Ideas, thoughts, concepts, opinions, theories, viewpoints, perspectives, values Methodologies, standards, procedures, quality assurance, security IT, Business and other frustrating stuff…
  74. 74. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Vendors enterprise selling shift •Vendors have to response to collaborative IT decision-making process •The days of silo decision-making, where IT has control over purchase is gone •Team based, often involve the use of social networking tools
  75. 75. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Sourcing 75
  76. 76. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Measure Results not Hours •Many companies are still determining their outsourcing strategies by hourly rates alone •More complex IT programs (compliance, data location sensitivities, a need for high business interaction) has additional costs to consider in measuring the true value and best sourcing strategies •Need for flexible engagement models that blend onsite expertise and strategy with X-shore execution and ongoing support 76
  77. 77. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Technology Risk Mngt: Governance, Compliance, Security & Cyber
  78. 78. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph IT Complexity Social APIs Systems of Records Systems of Engagement Legacy Cost Center eCommerce Enterprise App Store Enterprise Mobility Engage & Innovate Govern & Protect Deliver & Maintain Engage & Innovate Govern & Protect Deliver & Maintain IT strategy
  79. 79. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Govern and Protect 79
  80. 80. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Strategic direction may change by the time a final budget is approved Increasing Pace Of Business Change 80 Traditional IT Governance methods: no longer work in a business world that demands speed & value
  81. 81. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Bimodel IT 81 Invest in new systems Reduce Operating Expenses Long development and deployment cycles Touch people In-moment decisions Personalized & in-context Social and analytics driven Short & rapid releases Doing IT right, efficiency, safely Doing IT fast IT don't have to be perfect, just quick IT with different • people, • set of skills processes, • and tools supporting each
  82. 82. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Manage Your IT Portfolio Right 82 70% 30% Email, upgrade, maintenance, operations Transformational investments, new capabilities Constantly balance and re-balance IT assets allocation
  83. 83. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Do you know your exact IT dollar (resource) allocation? In order to know it, IT needs structured, automated and well-documented process 83 Allocation decisions based om real time data Overall portfolio review Performance monitoring Clear trade-offs demonstration Scarce capital/ resources optimization
  84. 84. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Provide visibility into the IT “…And that in quick view what we have in our IT today” Programs & projects HW & SW assets Contracts Vendors Partners Costs Accountability is ultimately more important today than cost cutting
  85. 85. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph IT Governance 85 Programs & projects HW & SW assets Contracts Vendors Partners Costs Chargeback Service catalog Business models Financial stability Vendor evaluation & mngt Demand mngt Agility Project mngt EA Asset mgt Agreement mgt Benchmarks SOW SLA mngt Skill mngt Resource mngt ITIL Risk mngt Accountability Future roadmaps Business – IT Orchestrator Navigator IT
  86. 86. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph IT services highest business value possible 86 Internal IT XaaS External provider • Demand identification shaping, aggregation & prioritization; • Expectation mngt • Business value • Business change success • Services & products supply in terms of quality and capacity • Resources coordination • IT services & products catalog • Agility Explore technology trends and new potential business review Alignment to business strategy and risk appetite BRM Internal impact Outside impact LoB LoB LoB
  87. 87. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph 87 Source: The BRMP®
  88. 88. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph IT Governance evolvement: 3 types of ITOs 88 Conservative IT PPM Modern IT Early adaptor IT Tactical BRM Strategic BRM • Demand mngt • Portfolio mngt • Project mngt • Resource mngt to ensure correct services & products supply • Project tool • Reporting • Project risk mngt • Demand coordination and aggregation, PPM • Enterprise architecture • Resource mngt • PPM / Governance tool • Business & IT executives dashboards • Technology risk mngt – compliance & proper reporting • Facilitate business and IT convergence • Removing boundaries – embeds IT capabilities within LoBs for increase agility and business value • Innovation • Enterprise architecture • PPM • Holistic IT Governance tool • Proactive technology risk mngt
  89. 89. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Technology Risk Management 89
  90. 90. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph The dark side of innovation & new business models 90 • Emerging technologies bring completely new and often unknown challenges and risks:  Digital information is growing exponentially  Access to enterprise info is often done from customers and employees' private smart devices  Boundaries between customer and organization are blurred • Same is with new business models:  Managing privacy, regulatory compliance and legal aspects in public cloud technology.  On demand or sharing economy leads us to a necessity to manage our own online reputation • Growing risk of security breach or data loss
  91. 91. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Start with your personal data 91 Ministry of Defense's Personal Security Online educational campaign: 'Think Before You... Share'
  92. 92. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Sharing (on-demand) economy 92 share our living spaces share our knowledge share our cars share our parking space How do I know an Airbnb guest won’t ransack my apartment? Is it guaranteed that a Getaround user will return my car?
  93. 93. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Reputation economy 93
  94. 94. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Who are you Galit Fein? Who is responsible for the personal risk management?
  95. 95. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Why Manage Risks? Corporate catastrophes are all too common 95 BP will plead guilty to manslaughter charges stemming from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, and agreed to pay $4.5 billion in government penalties, Attorney General Eric Holder announced Thursday.
  96. 96. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Risk is also a new opportunity 96
  97. 97. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph What is Risk? • Risk is intentional interaction with uncertainty • Enterprise risk is effect of uncertainty on objectives and goals of the organization • Risk mngt - In today’s uncertain times we have to prepare response for unwanted events in advance • Accepting risk is OK; ignoring risk is tragic 97
  98. 98. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Managing technology risk is now a business priority • With an increase in the importance of technology and business reliance on technology – focus was referred to technology risk • It’s not about project risks, it will continue to run in PMO • Risk IT is not limited to security • For the first time business executives ask IT: “What may be the impact on the organization, from all IT-related risks?” 98 Source: Riskjournal
  99. 99. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Technology risks Project related • Entering (NOT) new technology • Difficulty related to new technology hatmaa • Big project failure • Is the project technically feasible? • Could the technology be obsolete before a useful product be produced? • Late project delivery Non project related • Obsolete or inflexible IT architecture • Cloud based solution • Unstable systems • Not achieving enough value from IT • Compliance • Misalignment • IT service delivery problems • Employee related fraud 99
  100. 100. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Technology Risk Mngt evolvement: 3 types of ITOs 100 Conservative IT Modern IT Early adaptor IT IT risk mngt concept/ office at place • Risks managed in silos per specific project, tech, etc. • GRC as unnecessary and burdensome reactions to regulations and risk events • Policy & methodology • Time to time risk assessment • Regulatory Compliance • Holistic & continues approach • Substantial need • Proper processes & activities of the IT supporting & promoting business goals Strategic & proactive IT risk mngt IT risks managed as part of PM or security Value Burden Risk mngt Crisis mngt
  101. 101. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Framework for IT Risk 101 Source: Riskjournal
  102. 102. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Perfect Storm of Regulations •Data Privacy Laws •Freedom of Information Act •HIPAA •Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard •Homeland Security •Sarbanes-Oxley •BAZEL II •Industry specific regulations (HACCP) •Federal Rules of Civil Procedure 102 Legal costs, fines and damages could be reduced by 25% if organizations applied best practice procedures to records management, security and e-Discovery. Source: Monica Crocker, Land O’Lakes at #AIIM13
  103. 103. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph Technology Risks Compliance •Technology Risks Compliance = legal requirements + industry standards + organizational policies and guidelines, and more... • Finding and retrieving information on demand • Controlling access and confidentiality • Monitoring and reporting for enforcement • Comprehensive auditing • Secure retention and destruction 103 Compliance is key: deceptive marketing, debt traps, dead ends, discrimination, retailer data breaches, emerging technologies protections There’s a huge price for non-compliance!
  104. 104. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph And Remember: 104
  105. 105. Galit Fein’s work/ Copyright@2014 Do not remove source or attribution from any slide, graph or portion of graph 105

×