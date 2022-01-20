Successfully reported this slideshow.
Manipulated or Influenced? The Power of Persuasion

Jan. 20, 2022
0 likes 14 views

0

Share

Marketing

For our TrustED Conf 2021 VR World Tour, we heard from Martin Sprong, a seasoned digital marketer, specialising in SEO on The Power Of Persuasion.

Find out what the principles of persuasion are and how to apply them to your digital marketing activities. Learn about the power of persuasion.

Manipulated or Influenced? The Power of Persuasion

  1. 1. Digital You Can Trust | THE POWER OF PERSUASION
  2. 2. Digital You Can Trust | Seasoned digital marketer, specialising in search engine optimisation (SEO). Originally from the Netherlands, now creating digital marketing success stories in Australia. When I’m not chasing Google Algorithms, you’ll find me in the pool, on my bike or at a run track prepping for my next triathlon. Martin SEO SPECIALIST
  3. 3. Digital You Can Trust | Manipulated or influenced? - The power of persuasion
  4. 4. DIGITAL MARKETING & ANALYTICS | Digital You Can Trust | Its estimated that we are exposed to 4,000 to 10,000 ads on a daily basis
  5. 5. DIGITAL MARKETING & ANALYTICS | Digital You Can Trust | This is where we as digital marketers can influence consumer decision making
  6. 6. Digital You Can Trust | The goal of persuasion is to change someone’s attitudes or behaviour
  7. 7. Digital You Can Trust | Cialdini’s six principles of persuasion 4. Consistency 5. Liking 6. Social proof 1. Reciprocity 2. Scarcity 3. Authority
  8. 8. Digital You Can Trust | Examples: ● Ebooks, Articles, Webinars, Podcasts ● Free Trials/Samples ● Content marketing (hubspot) 1. Reciprocity This is the principle of feeling an obligation to repay someone when they have provided us with something.
  9. 9. Digital You Can Trust | Examples: ● Limited availability ● Out of stock ● Holiday deals ● Pre-orders 2. Scarcity Feeling that there is only one chance can convince people to take action sooner, sometimes without careful consideration of consequences or alternative options.
  10. 10. Digital You Can Trust | Examples: ● Showcase expertise of staff ● Thought leadership by listing recent blog and social posts. ● Feature awards ● Deepen specificity (i.e., number of customers served, etc.) 3. Authority When people evaluate an offer or piece of marketing collateral, the “who” it’s associated with can, in many cases, be more important than what it is.
  11. 11. Digital You Can Trust | Examples: ● Cross-selling ● Free Ebooks, Articles, Webinars, Podcasts ● Consistently publish content over time ● Live chat 4. Consistency Once a person makes a decision or performs an action, they tend to strive to make all future behaviour align to this.
  12. 12. Digital You Can Trust | Examples: ● Physical attractiveness ● Shop the look ● Use examples people can identify with ● About us page 5. Liking When people are uncertain, they’ll most likely look to others for behavioral guidance.
  13. 13. Digital You Can Trust | Examples: ● Product reviews ● FOMO ● Testimonials ● User-generated content 6. Social proof If we see others doing something then we often assume that it is the right thing to do.
  14. 14. Digital You Can Trust | The principles of persuasion are just the tip of the iceberg
  15. 15. DIGITAL MARKETING & ANALYTICS | Digital You Can Trust | Wheel of persuasion https://www.wheelofpersuasion.com/
  16. 16. Digital You Can Trust | So, how can we utilise these principles in our day-to-day?
  17. 17. Digital You Can Trust | Optimise SEO page titles & descriptions for intent ● Provide timely & engaging page titles ● Meta descriptions are a great way to make us of the principles of persuasion ● Utilise product & review schema
  18. 18. Digital You Can Trust | Focus on the user when providing on-page optimisations ● Review content tone of voice & intent ● Include reviews/testimonials where appropriate ● Optimise images beyond keyword targeting ● Link to contextual relevant sources (cross-sell)
  19. 19. Digital You Can Trust | Use Google Ads to test your messaging ● Insurer of the year (authority) ● Reviews (social proof) ● Free initial consultation (reciprocity) ● Testimonials (liking)
  20. 20. DIGITAL MARKETING & ANALYTICS | Digital You Can Trust | Key takeaways 1 Next time you write a page title or ads headline, see if you can further tweak your recommendations by making them more persuasive. 2 Start thinking beyond providing just keyword optimisations for your clients. Instead focus on your audience and ensure the content matches the intent of the page. Start supplementing your standard SEO recommendations with UX suggestions/tactics. 3 Test everything. Test the different principles to identify which principle is most likely to trigger an action from your customers. Share these insights with your team and clients - so insights can be implemented across channels.
  21. 21. Digital You Can Trust | QUESTIONS?

