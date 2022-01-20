SlideShare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Manipulated or Influenced? The Power of Persuasion
THE POWER OF
THE POWER OF
PERSUASION
Digital You Can Trust |
Seasoned digital marketer, specialising in search
engine optimisation (SEO).
Originally from the Netherlands, now creating
digital marketing success stories in Australia.
When I’m not chasing Google Algorithms, you’ll find
me in the pool, on my bike or at a run track prepping
for my next triathlon.
Martin
SEO SPECIALIST
Manipulated or influenced?
Manipulated or influenced?
-
The power of persuasion
Its estimated that
Digital You Can Trust |
Its estimated that
we are exposed to
4,000 to 10,000
ads on a daily
basis
DIGITAL MARKETING & ANALYTICS |
Digital You Can Trust |
This is where we
as digital
marketers can
influence
consumer
decision making
Digital You Can Trust |
The goal of persuasion is to
change someone’s attitudes
or behaviour
7.
Digital You Can Trust |
Cialdini’s six principles of
persuasion
4. Consistency
5. Liking
6. Social proof
1. Reciprocity
2. Scarcity
3. Authority
Digital You Can Trust |
Examples:
● Ebooks, Articles, Webinars,
Podcasts
● Free Trials/Samples
● Content marketing (hubspot)
1. Reciprocity
This is the principle of feeling an
obligation to repay someone when
they have provided us with
something.
Digital You Can Trust |
Examples:
● Limited availability
● Out of stock
● Holiday deals
● Pre-orders
2. Scarcity
Feeling that there is only one chance can
convince people to take action sooner,
sometimes without careful consideration
of consequences or alternative options.
Digital You Can Trust |
Examples:
● Showcase expertise of staff
● Thought leadership by listing recent
blog and social posts.
● Feature awards
● Deepen specificity (i.e., number of
customers served, etc.)
3. Authority
When people evaluate an offer or piece
of marketing collateral, the “who” it’s
associated with can, in many cases, be
more important than what it is.
Digital You Can Trust |
Examples:
● Cross-selling
● Free Ebooks, Articles,
Webinars, Podcasts
● Consistently publish content
over time
● Live chat
4. Consistency
Once a person makes a decision or
performs an action, they tend to strive to
make all future behaviour align to this.
Digital You Can Trust |
Examples:
● Physical attractiveness
● Shop the look
● Use examples people can
identify with
● About us page
5. Liking
When people are uncertain, they’ll most
likely look to others for behavioral
guidance.
Digital You Can Trust |
Examples:
● Product reviews
● FOMO
● Testimonials
● User-generated content
6. Social proof
If we see others doing something then
we often assume that it is the right thing
to do.
Digital You Can Trust |
The principles of
persuasion are just the
tip of the iceberg
DIGITAL MARKETING & ANALYTICS |
Digital You Can Trust |
Wheel of
persuasion
https://www.wheelofpersuasion.com/
Digital You Can Trust |
So, how can we utilise
these principles in our
day-to-day?
Digital You Can Trust |
Optimise SEO page titles &
descriptions for intent
● Provide timely & engaging page titles
● Meta descriptions are a great way to
make us of the principles of persuasion
● Utilise product & review schema
Digital You Can Trust |
Focus on the user when
providing on-page optimisations
● Review content tone of voice & intent
● Include reviews/testimonials where
appropriate
● Optimise images beyond keyword
targeting
● Link to contextual relevant sources
(cross-sell)
Digital You Can Trust |
Use Google Ads to
test your messaging
● Insurer of the year (authority)
● Reviews (social proof)
● Free initial consultation
(reciprocity)
● Testimonials (liking)
DIGITAL MARKETING & ANALYTICS |
Digital You Can Trust |
Key takeaways
1
Next time you write a page title or ads headline, see if you
can further tweak your recommendations by making them
more persuasive.
2
Start thinking beyond providing just keyword
optimisations for your clients. Instead focus on your
audience and ensure the content matches the intent of the
page. Start supplementing your standard SEO
recommendations with UX suggestions/tactics.
3
Test everything. Test the different principles to identify
which principle is most likely to trigger an action from your
customers. Share these insights with your team and clients
- so insights can be implemented across channels.
Martin is a seasoned digital marketer, specialising in search engine optimisation (SEO) and recently joined IMWT. He loves working closely with clients to help make SEO their next growth story. When he’s not chasing Google Algorithms, you’ll find Martin in the pool, on his bike or at a run track prepping for his next triathlon.
Manipulated or influenced. Today I’ll be talking about the power of persuasion. Introduction to the 6 principles of persuasion How we can utilize persuasion as digital marketers
Its estimated that we as humans get exposed to 4 to 10-thousand ads each day. That is a lot of information to process and decisions that we need to make. We use mental shortcuts, so called heuristics to make a decision. To do so we use mental shortcuts, so called heuristics to make a decision. This is also sometimes referenced as system 1 thinking. In which we act fast, subconsciously but is also error prone. System 2 is for more complex decision making, its slow, effortful but reliable.
System 1 thinking is where we as digital marketers can have significant influence. Consumers are physically limited when they purchase something online. Therefore they use product information like price, reviews, advertisements to make a subjective decision of the quality of the product One of the way to influence this process is to use persuasive messages on websites or advertisements.
The goal of persuasion is to change someone’s attitudes or behaviour. Either consciously or subconsciously. For this presentation we are specially looking into the well known principles of persuasion by Cialdini
Dr. Cialdini is known globally as the foundational expert in the science of influence and how to apply it ethically in business. He is know for his research to understand what makes people say “yes” and has developed the following 6 principles of persuasion. Reciprocity Scarcity Authority Consistency Liking Social proof
We’ll go into a bit more detail on each, before we go through a few examples on how use the tactics it in our day to day work.
Simply said, reciprocity is the principle that we’re much more likely to do something for someone who has done something for us. SEO clarity latest CTR research study is a great example of using this principle. Its providing users the report key takeaways but hides a number of stats. In return they ask you to provide some personal details to be able to download the full study.
Other examples - Providing Ebooks, webinars, trails etc, content resource.
Don’t ask for too much - e.g. dont ask for credit card details for a free trial.
Remember to give first, then you shall get in return.
I think we’ve all familiar with this one. The feeling that we are going to miss out makes us make certain actions sooner - without carefully going through alternative options. I know I’m prone to this behaviour rushing into booking a room because of the fear of missing out. Travel websites like AirBnB and Booking.com are master of creating this sense or urgency. Other examples Out-of-stock tactics. Ecommerce showing unpopular sizes OoS Hoilday deals . Did someone say blackfriday? Pre-order.
People are more prone to listen and follow an expert in the field and or influencer.
When people evaluate an offer or piece of marketing collateral, the “who” it’s associated with can, in many cases, be more important than what it is.
It is a pretty common tactic that most of you are likely familiar with. Here are some use case examples: Showcase expertise of staff Demonstrate your authority and your expertise – including with content that proves you know your stuff. Feature awards Deepen specificity Demonstrate that you’re great at what you do, and people will show you due respect.
People by nature don’t like change. That creates anxiety.
The principles of Consistency play into this behaviour. Once someone has made decision its likely that their future behaviour will align to this.
Example: Apple - Cross-selling of products during the checkout process. When someone is in the process of buying its likely to buy similar products.
Overlapping with the principle of reciprocity, if you provide resources for users to consume its likely they will engage you for other services as they tend to be consistent with the brand the engage with Hubspot content example
We tend to like people that are similar to us. This is the principle of liking. When people are uncertain, they’ll most likely look at behaviour cues from others.
So you might think what does this example of the ahref blog have to do with Liking?
Liking is also about attractiveness. Ahref uses a clear, concise and attractive series of headers for their content. Ensuring that users are subconsciously are engaged. Because who doesn’t like things that look fun and attractive?
Other examples: Ecommerce - shop the look. Know your audience and use examples of people can identify with About us page - People like to know the people behind a brand and identify if they are real and authentic
This is the most common principle. Social proof is about if we see other doing something, then we assume that is the right thing. The best example of this are the use and power of reviews. Who hasn’t looked at the reviews when they are looking to book a restaurant or review a product. Surely utilises two concepts of social proof on their product pages:L Reviews - Can increase trusts. 93% of consumers read reviews before purchasing a product. Fomo - someone recently bought this product message. Knowing someone else has made the decision you’re about to make is much more comfortable User-generated content creates familiarity is often more more persuasive. So allow users to write down reviews that also include images can be a good way to go about this.
Some of you might think, ah all of this is pretty logical. And that is exactly what it aims to do, it tries to influence your subconscious behaviour. They won’t always work, but its a great way to be smarter with our recommendations and go get a better understanding of your audience.
The principles of cialidini are just the tip of th iceberg. → next slide
This is the wheel of persuasion, developed by Bart Schutz, and it includes a wealth of information regarding online persuasion and experience design tactics with academical background and practical tips
In the end it all comes down to testing what works with your audience at different stages of the funnel.
Since you now received a bit of background knowledge in terms of persuasion. I hope you don’t get manipulated in buying that next Dog crypto coin.
The Google search results is the first port of call for many people to find information. And provide a great opportunity for us to
Whilst rankings play an important role, the message that we create for our page titles and meta description are a great way to persuade people to actually click.
SEO might not have the flexibility like Google Ads, but it still provides an opportunity to test some of the principles.
Focus on Providing timely and engaging page titles. Use the meta description to create a persuasive message. Utilise product and review schema
As SEO’s we tend to look at optimising specific SEO elements with keywords. We need to look beyond this and focus on the user and its intent. And this play’s nicely into the hand of Google’s E.A.T.
What we can do as the SEO team: Provide suggestions on the tone of voice of content. Does it speak to the audience and the intent of the page? For example, do we need to customise the content for similar products but targeting different audiences. Like power drills. Build authority and liking Find ways to include reviews & testimonials. This plays in the principle of social proof and creates trust. Optimise images beyond keyword targeting. Are they relevant to the target audience? Can people relate? Create consistency by cross-selling and liking to related articles or products.
As SEO’s we tend to look at optimising specific SEO elements with keywords. We need to look beyond this and focus on the user and its intent. Once we ma
Google Ads are a great way to play with the principles of persuasion.
As you can see in the examples are a quite common tactic to build ads. Insurer of the year (authority) Reviews (social proof) Free initial consultation (reciprocity) Testimonials (liking)
Use Google Ads to continually test ad copy to identify what resonates with the audience. Once you know what works, you start to optimsie from here, This information can than be used across other channels.
During link building, the principle of reciprocity certainly comes into play.
If you promote somebody, they are more likely to promote you. It doesn't need to be a link for a link, just an action of equal value.