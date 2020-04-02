Successfully reported this slideshow.
RESEARCH PROBLEM Imran Latif Saifi Lecturer & PhD Scholar imransaifirphd@gmail.com (+923017730613)
INTRODUCTION Question that a Researcher Wants to Answer Problem that a Researcher Wants to Solve
IDENTIFICATION OF RESEARCH PROBLEM Broad Area is Selected Delimited or Narrowed Down Specific One Sentence Statement
1st Step Identification and Formulation of a Research Problem The Most Challenging & Difficult Phase
Depends • Researcher’s knowledge • Skills • Interests • Expertise/Experience • Motivation • Creativity with respect to: Su...
Researcher will face difficulty In Identifying, Selecting and Formulating a research problem
Needs Lots of Time to Select Research Problem
COMPONENTS OF A RESEARCH PROBLEM Relevance Title Operational Definitions of Variables Objectives Delimitations Significanc...
Consultation with Experts Exposure to Field Situation Folklores Intuition Brainstorming Social Issues Existing Theories Pr...
PERSONAL EXPERIENCE Experience of the Researchers while Serving in Their Fields
JUDGMENT OF LITERATURE Critically Consulting the Books, Articles, Summaries Relating to the Subject of Interest
PREVIOUS RESEARCH Read Abstract Consult Research Finding Consult Suggestions based on deficiency of the previous researches
EXISTING THEORIES Research is a process of theory development & theory testing Existing theory is used in developing a res...
SOCIAL ISUES Global Challenges Political Issues of your Interest Social Concerns Controversial Social Issues
BRAINSTORMING Detailed Discussions Among Interested People of the Profession to Find More Ideas or to Formulate a Good Res...
INTUITION Ability to Know Something Directly Without Analytic Reasoning Good Sources of Knowledge Source to Find New Resea...
Traditional Beliefs, Customs, and Stories of a Community, Passed Through the Generations, Could be Right or Wrong As Study...
EXPOSURE TO FIELD SITUATIONS Researchers Get a Variety of experiences Provide Plenty of Ideas to formulate research proble...
CONSULTATIONS WITH EXPERTS Have Sound Experience of the Field May Suggest a Significant Problem Can Help to Find current p...
  1. 1. RESEARCH PROBLEM Imran Latif Saifi Lecturer & PhD Scholar imransaifirphd@gmail.com (+923017730613)
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION Question that a Researcher Wants to Answer Problem that a Researcher Wants to Solve
  3. 3. IDENTIFICATION OF RESEARCH PROBLEM Broad Area is Selected Delimited or Narrowed Down Specific One Sentence Statement
  4. 4. 1st Step Identification and Formulation of a Research Problem The Most Challenging & Difficult Phase
  5. 5. Depends • Researcher’s knowledge • Skills • Interests • Expertise/Experience • Motivation • Creativity with respect to: Subject chosen
  6. 6. Researcher will face difficulty In Identifying, Selecting and Formulating a research problem
  7. 7. Needs Lots of Time to Select Research Problem
  8. 8. COMPONENTS OF A RESEARCH PROBLEM Relevance Title Operational Definitions of Variables Objectives Delimitations Significance or Scope
  9. 9. Consultation with Experts Exposure to Field Situation Folklores Intuition Brainstorming Social Issues Existing Theories Previous Research Judgment of Literature Personal Experience SOURCES OF RESEARCH PROBLEM
  10. 10. PERSONAL EXPERIENCE Experience of the Researchers while Serving in Their Fields
  11. 11. JUDGMENT OF LITERATURE Critically Consulting the Books, Articles, Summaries Relating to the Subject of Interest
  12. 12. PREVIOUS RESEARCH Read Abstract Consult Research Finding Consult Suggestions based on deficiency of the previous researches
  13. 13. EXISTING THEORIES Research is a process of theory development & theory testing Existing theory is used in developing a researchable problem A specific statement from the theory can be used Generally a part or parts can be tested in a specific situation Testing can serve as a good source of research problem
  14. 14. SOCIAL ISUES Global Challenges Political Issues of your Interest Social Concerns Controversial Social Issues
  15. 15. BRAINSTORMING Detailed Discussions Among Interested People of the Profession to Find More Ideas or to Formulate a Good Research Problem Good Technique for Research Questions or to Find Research Problem
  16. 16. INTUITION Ability to Know Something Directly Without Analytic Reasoning Good Sources of Knowledge Source to Find New Research Problems
  17. 17. Traditional Beliefs, Customs, and Stories of a Community, Passed Through the Generations, Could be Right or Wrong As Studying Just Before Examination Decrease the Score A researcher can conduct a study to test this FOLKLORES
  18. 18. EXPOSURE TO FIELD SITUATIONS Researchers Get a Variety of experiences Provide Plenty of Ideas to formulate research problems.
  19. 19. CONSULTATIONS WITH EXPERTS Have Sound Experience of the Field May Suggest a Significant Problem Can Help to Find current problem

