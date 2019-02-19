Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
• You try to sneak into class, but you slam the door behind you. • You quietly enter and go to the back of the class and f...
a. “ Did we do anything last week?” b. “ Do you count attendance in my grade?” c. “ I know I missed class, but I have alre...
Did you know? * Your Instructors spend hours weekly preparing for your class. * Your Instructor teaches at least 2 or 3 ot...
Read the textbook
1. Structure of the Atom: An elementary treatment of theories of atomic structure. Quantum numbers. Pauli’s Exclusion Prin...
GRADES Grading Policy: • Midterm exam 30% • Final exam 50% • Quiz/Class test 10% • Presentation 5% • Assignment • Attendan...
Ethics • Ethics is the branch of study dealing with what is the proper course of action for man. • It answers the question...
• Why is Ethics important? Ethics is a requirement for human life. Without it, our actions would be random and aimless.
• What are the key elements of a proper Ethics? A system of ethics must further consist of not only emergency situations,...
Classroom Etiquette Manik
Classroom Etiquette Manik
Classroom Etiquette Manik
Classroom Etiquette Manik
Classroom Etiquette Manik
Classroom Etiquette Manik
Classroom Etiquette Manik
Classroom Etiquette Manik
Classroom Etiquette Manik
Classroom Etiquette Manik
Classroom Etiquette Manik
Classroom Etiquette Manik
Classroom Etiquette Manik
Classroom Etiquette Manik
Classroom Etiquette Manik
Classroom Etiquette Manik
Classroom Etiquette Manik
Classroom Etiquette Manik
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Classroom Etiquette Manik

3 views

Published on

Classroom etiquette manik final
Drive share: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1dEkQwX0i3z4ZBse7UnyAfbLt6iF5AeAP

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Classroom Etiquette Manik

  1. 1. • You try to sneak into class, but you slam the door behind you. • You quietly enter and go to the back of the class and find a seat. • You enter class quietly, but walk in front of the speaker to get to your seat.
  2. 2. a. “ Did we do anything last week?” b. “ Do you count attendance in my grade?” c. “ I know I missed class, but I have already asked a classmate and gotten my assignment and notes! Is there anything else I should know?”
  3. 3. Did you know? * Your Instructors spend hours weekly preparing for your class. * Your Instructor teaches at least 2 or 3 other classes. * Your instructor thinks, plans, and creates lessons to help you learn. * Your instructor really wants you to learn and cares about you and your education .
  4. 4. Read the textbook
  5. 5. 1. Structure of the Atom: An elementary treatment of theories of atomic structure. Quantum numbers. Pauli’s Exclusion Principle, origin of spectral lines. 2. The chemical Bond: Electronic concept of valency. Different types of chemical bond e.g. ionic, covalent, coordinate covalent metallic, dipole, hydrogen bond etc. Theories of covalent bonding and hybridization. 3. Classification of Elements: The electronic structure of the atom and the Modern Periodic Table and Periodic Law. Variation of properties within period and groups. Usefulness and limitations of Periodic Table. 4. Chemistry of alkali and alkaline earth metals and halogen compounds including their Pharmaceutical applications. 5. The chemistry of Co-ordination compounds and chelating agents including their structures and isomerism. 6. The atmosphere and the inert gases.
  6. 6. GRADES Grading Policy: • Midterm exam 30% • Final exam 50% • Quiz/Class test 10% • Presentation 5% • Assignment • Attendance 5% Note: Please remember that this is only a guideline designed to help the students understand how they are performing in the course.
  7. 7. Ethics • Ethics is the branch of study dealing with what is the proper course of action for man. • It answers the question, "What do I do?"
  8. 8. • Why is Ethics important? Ethics is a requirement for human life. Without it, our actions would be random and aimless.
  9. 9. • What are the key elements of a proper Ethics? A system of ethics must further consist of not only emergency situations, but the day to day choices we make constantly. It must include our relations to others, and recognize their importance not only to our physical survival, but to our well-being and happiness.

×