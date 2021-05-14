In general, the electrical sparks are igniting the air and fuel mixture in the combustion chamber of the Volvo XC40. Moreover, the spark plugs are removing the heat from the combustion chamber and defined as a heat exchanger by pulling the unwanted thermal energy from the combustion chamber. For its smooth functioning, it requires routine service and maintenance. When the spark plug is failed in Volvo XC40, you will notice the signs defined in the slides.