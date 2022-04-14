What is pancreatic cancer chemotherapy?.pdf

Cancer can develop in any part of the body. Pancreatic cancer starts in the tissues of the pancreas, which lies behind the lower part of the stomach. The most widely found cancer in the pancreas is the one that starts in the cells that line the duct that carries digestive enzymes out of the organ. Based on the extent of cancer and the

patient’s health, pancreatic cancer chemotherapy is prescribed to the patient. Let us know more about this treatment. Read more!!