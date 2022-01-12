Successfully reported this slideshow.
When living in the UK, you must have your Visa updated and extended timely. You must know you cannot extend your UK Visa for more than 8 months. Further, there is a requirement for proper documentation and a genuine case to apply for an extension. In the majority of the cases, it is medical issues, jobs, or any such situation which requires an immediate extension.

What are the situations where i can extend my uk visa

  1. 1. Immigration Lawyers UK We are the Number 1 choice for UK Immigration help. Experienced UK Visa and Immigration Lawyers and Solicitors. Who you can trust www.immigrationlawyersuk.co.uk
  2. 2. What are the situations where I can extend my UK Visa? When living in the UK, you must have your Visa updated and extended timely. You must know you cannot extend your UK Visa for more than 8 months. Further, there is a requirement for proper documentation and a genuine case to apply for an extension. In the majority of the cases, it is medical issues, jobs, or any such situation which requires an immediate extension. However, as the process can take about 8 weeks, it is advised to apply for the extension in advance so as to not face any hassle. You must also know that the cost of visa extension services can be a bit high, especially when you are applying on an urgent basis. You must be prepared to pay the cost.
  3. 3. When there is all the necessary documentation, and you have paid the cost of the services the things can go a lot easier. Immigration Lawyers UK is the company you can contact to get professional assistance. They have the most experienced immigration solicitors who will guide and instruct you well to help you stay on the right path and get the desired results. It will be better if you contact them to reduce your hassle and get the best.
  4. 4. Contact Us 02036338983 info@immigrationlawyersuk.co.uk www.immigrationlawyersuk.co.uk

