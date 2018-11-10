Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD BICENTENARIA DE ARAGUA VICERRECTORADO ACADEMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ADMINI...
Constructo Es un concepto abstracto de imposible definición que responde a aspectos de la conducta humana y que sobrepasan la observación empírica.
REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRAFICAS https://es.Wikipedia.org./wiki/constructo_psicología. https://www.google.co.ve/search?q: variables
  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD BICENTENARIA DE ARAGUA VICERRECTORADO ACADEMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ADMINISTRATIVAS Y SOCIALES ESCUELA DE PSICOLOGIA SAN JOAQUIN TURMERO –ESTADO ARAGUA CUADRO SINOPTICO INTEGRANTE: Martínez Imma Valle de la Pascua – Estado Guárico
  2. 2. Constructo Es un concepto abstracto de imposible definición que responde a aspectos de la conducta humana y que sobrepasan la observación empírica. Es algo de lo que se sabe que existe pero cuya definición es difícil o controvertida. Son ejemplos de constructos: la inteligencia, la personalidad y la creatividad VARIABLE Es una característica de los fenómenos o de los objetos que podemos observar CLASIFICACION DE LAS VARIABLES SEGUN SU NATURALEZA VARIABLES CUALITATIVAS Son de carácter no numérico proporcionan nombres , observaciones VARIABLES CUANTITATIVAS Son de carácter numérico ya sea mucho o más de algo CONTINUA DISCRETA SEGUN SU AMPLITUD INDIVIDUAL COLECTIVA SEGÚN SU RELACION CON OTRAS VARIABLES VARIABLE DEPENDIENTE Son las que se pueden medir es aquella cuyo valor depende del valor numérico que adopta la variable independiente Variable independiente Es la variable que el investigador manipula y no depende de ninguna otra variable Se presenta cuando el fenómeno a medir puede tomar valores cuantitativamen te distintos Son aquellas que establecen categorías en términos no cuantitativos entre diversos individuos o elementos Propiedades que se dan en las personas Propiedades atribuidas a los grupos
  3. 3. REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRAFICAS https://es.Wikipedia.org./wiki/constructo_psicología. https://www.google.co.ve/search?q: variables +individuales +colectivas

