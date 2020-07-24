Successfully reported this slideshow.
Proposed Home Spa & Salon Business

You may reach me to inquire my expertise in Business Plan on different type of Spas and Salon or whatever business you might have

Proposed Home Spa & Salon Business

  2. 2. Jaymalyn "Imee" Purificacion OBJECTIVE To establish spa and salon business that caters all individual lifestyle, hotels, events and corporate in wellness and pampering services whilst providing supreme customer standard. VISION Spa and Salon Business is well known growing and fast services that has been part of wellness lifestyle in each individual, hotels, events, spa party and corporate in United Arab Emirates, Middle East, United States and worldwide. Throughout the years, this spa and salon business have huge return of impact to gain profit and revenue. MISSION Inspired high-end Spas and Salons with brand vision and essence, we aim to provide supreme customer care whilst indulging each individual with our wellness, superb and pampering spa and salon services while achieving excellent and unlimited number of loyal clientele.
  3. 3. Jaymalyn "Imee" Purificacion DETAILS OF SUMMARY  Business Tie Up Venture i. Targeted Companies ii. Agreement iii. Administration  Financial Aspects i. Revenue and Expenses ii. Profit VS Loss iii. Daily Receivables and Reporting iv. End of Month Report v. Petty Cash  Assets and Liability i. Fixed Assets ii. Short and Long Period Liability  Marketing i. Social Media, Website, Email ii. Promotions iii. Competition iv. Company and Hotel Tie-Up  Operation i. Recruitment ii. Services iii. Training iv. Branding v. Miscellaneous
  4. 4. Jaymalyn "Imee" Purificacion  Business Tie Up Venture -This include all necessary legal documentation and proceeding needed within both parties involve i. Targeted Companies – prospect companies that we will offer discounts/corporate massages or wellness event ii. Agreement – Signed agreement contract of both business parties from quotation, discounts and terms/conditions that may apply iii. Administration – Overall operational management that includes financial aspects, assets & liability, marketing, recruitment and other related matter  Financial Aspects - Modification, justification and detailed reporting required for daily, weekly, monthly and annual report i. Revenue and Expenses – All revenue and expenses will be shared as agreed of both parties ii. Profit VS Loss – Maintaining updated record of all report needed to establish necessary precaution if in need
  5. 5. Jaymalyn "Imee" Purificacion i. Daily Receivables and Reporting – Daily task for reporting and recording for all transaction ii. End of Month Report – End of month reporting summarizing all daily transaction iii. Petty Cash – Budget for less amount required for replenishment  Assets and Liability - Pertaining to all assets and liability which is modified and audited equally i. Fixed Assets – Involve company assets such as massage bed, furniture, blow dry, computer, mobile phone and so on ii. Short and Long Period Liability – includes expenses such as advertising, salaries and so on  Marketing - Marketing plan and strategy with unique concept to stand out and have great impact for inquiry, booking and profit. i. Social Media, Website, Email – Popular social media account such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Linkedin and easy to remember website and email address ii. Promotions – Enhancing services by certain offers and deals required
  6. 6. Jaymalyn "Imee" Purificacion i. Competition – Effective competition in form of social media and branding that leads prospect clientele ii. Company and Hotel Tie-Up – Targeting companies and hotels which enable our establishment to be part of their wellness and pampering services  Operation -Managing all scope of operation that covers administration, recruitment, accounts, standards, services, training, branding and other concern required i. Recruitment – Providing right staff/employee required ii. Services – List of services that stand out amongst competitive companies, practicing excellent customer services with branding iii. Training – Standard training and excellent customer care while achieving strong clientele satisfaction iv. Branding – By implementing standard training with the team and having company name in all services we provide v. Miscellaneous – Other concern that may arise that will help to increase revenue, marketing strategy, to have breakeven in one year and expansion of company
